InFlavour Expo
Riyadh to become a global events hub, InFlavour Expo organizer says

Annabelle Mander, Senior Vice President of Tahaluf, says: “The future looks really exciting for us, and I don't think there's a better place to do it than Saudi Arabia." (AN/ Abdulrahman bin Shulhub)
Updated 31 October 2023
Nada Alturki
  • Annabelle Mander, senior vice president of Tahaluf, told Arab News: “We are really committed to launching events in Saudi Arabia’s most strategic markets”
  • InFlavour was headlined by Marco Pierre White, who trained some of the world’s most prestigious chefs, such as Gordon Ramsay
RIYADH: The organizers of Saudi Arabia’s largest events, including the world’s biggest tech conference LEAP and award-winning Black Hat MEA Exhibition, aim to make Riyadh a global events hub.
The InFlavour Expo, Tahaluf’s most recent venture, brought together world-renowned chefs, culinary industry leaders and international investors to address some of the most pressing issues in the sector, including food security and agriculture sustainability, under the theme “Ensuring Abundant Tomorrows.”
Annabelle Mander, senior vice president of Tahaluf, told Arab News: “We are really committed to launching events in Saudi Arabia’s most strategic markets, so that can really be seen with Cityscape in real estate, LEAP in technology, Black Hat in cybersecurity.
“We really felt that the food and beverage and hospitality industry deserved to have a very important event that was backed by the Saudi government, that could really grow into one of the leading food and beverage events, not only regionally but globally over the next couple of years.”
The debut Cityscape Global event, which took place in September, saw 160,000 visitors from 170 countries, according to Cityscape Intelligence. By targeting the country’s most strategic sectors and inviting global industry leaders, these events act as key pillars during the calendar year.
InFlavour was headlined by Marco Pierre White, who trained some of the world’s most prestigious chefs, such as Gordon Ramsay.
White, alongside more than 40 international chefs, took the time to showcase various food creations and innovations made with Saudi produce and featured at masterclasses, live cooking shows and competitions at the Chef’s Arena.
Mander said: “They’ve also been creating their favorite dishes. So, actually telling stories about where these dishes came from, what the heritage is, what the culture is. And I think that’s what’s really inspiring about this event, the fact that it’s so global with so many different nationalities coming in to provide their insights.
“Our ambition was always to bring the most influential people within the sector to InFlavour, and we’ve really done that across the board.
“We brought some of the most promising investors in agriculture and food tech here today to meet with the local and international companies.”
Tahaluf’s shareholders include The Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones; the Kingdom’s Events Investment Fund; and UK business intelligence and exhibitions group Informa.
While finding the right government partners, such as EIF, SAFCSP, and Sela, is key to the success of such large-scale events, this does not come without challenges.
Mander said: “The fact (is) that the events are scaling so quickly. If we look at the likes of LEAP and Cityscape, they’ve grown into these huge global brands, and we require 200,000 square meters of exhibition space for these events.
“Unfortunately, we don’t have that in Riyadh yet, but I believe that we will in the future. So, what it means is we are investing significantly in scaling the venues. We have temporary structures, which is great because we can increase the scale and the size of the event, but hopefully in the coming years we’ll have a larger venue to operate these mass events, and scale.”
Tahaluf has a program to train local talent to staff key functions, supported by the EIF through sales, marketing, operations, and production.
The Tahaluf Academy course equips young Saudi professionals with world-class training which, once completed, provides them with a series of placements across Informa offices globally, including in the US, UK, and Asia.
Mander said: “We really want to strengthen and build the talent pool here in Saudi Arabia and also provide all of these individuals with great opportunities to work, go to the academy, go to all of these amazing events globally by Informa, and then come here and work with us on the incredible events that we are building here, and also the new events that we are launching over the next couple of years as well.”
More events will be forthcoming in Saudi Arabia, while the company is also looking to recruit 150 people locally and internationally next year to work in Riyadh.
“The future looks really exciting for us, and I don’t think there’s a better place to do it than Saudi Arabia,” Mander said.

Global Cybersecurity Forum to kick off in Riyadh

Global Cybersecurity Forum to kick off in Riyadh
Updated 31 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Global Cybersecurity Forum to kick off in Riyadh

Global Cybersecurity Forum to kick off in Riyadh
  • This year’s forum promises to tackle some of the most pressing challenges in the realm of cyberspace
Updated 31 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The third Global Cybersecurity Forum will kick off on Tuesday in Riyadh under the theme “Charting Shared Priorities in Cyberspace,” Saudi Press Agency reported.
Hosted by the National Cybersecurity Authority and the Saudi Information Technology Co., this year’s forum promises to tackle some of the most pressing challenges in the realm of cyberspace.
Participants will delve into the repercussions of these challenges across various sectors, with a special emphasis on supply chains and the rapidly evolving landscape of smart cities.
The GCF also aims to encourage multi-stakeholder collaboration on an international scale, gathering industry experts, decision makers, CEOs, senior government and academic representatives  as well as international companies from over 120 countries.
It will launch several initiatives and projects which aim to boost international cooperation, as well as enable socioeconomic development in Saudi Arabia and the rest of the globe.
Discussions on the agenda will focus on five strategic topics related to cybersecurity: cyberspace amidst polycrisis, unlocking cyber growth, cyber divides, exploring cyber minds and emerging cyber horizons.
 

Saudi Arabia strongly condemns Israeli airstrike on Gaza refugee camp

Saudi Arabia strongly condemns Israeli airstrike on Gaza refugee camp
Updated 47 min 7 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia strongly condemns Israeli airstrike on Gaza refugee camp

Saudi Arabia strongly condemns Israeli airstrike on Gaza refugee camp
  • Kingdom expressed total rejection of Israel’s relentless and inhumane targeting of densely populated civilian areas
Updated 47 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia has strongly condemned Israel’s airstrike on the Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, which resulted in the death of at least 50 people and left over a hundred civilians injured.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement, expressing the Kingdom’s total rejection of Israel’s relentless and inhumane targeting of densely populated civilian areas, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The statement also denounced Israel’s consistent violation of international humanitarian law.

The Kingdom highlighted the international community’s failure to exert pressure on Israel to agree to a ceasefire, in line with the United Nations General Assembly resolution passed last Friday with an overwhelming majority.

Furthermore, the Kingdom emphasized that the dire humanitarian situation, stemming from the ongoing escalation, is inexcusable.

It stressed the pressing need to halt bloodshed, ensure the safety of civilians, and cease military operations without any further delay or obstruction.

The Kingdom warned that any failure to promptly adhere to these measures will inevitably lead to a humanitarian disaster that both Israel and the international community would be responsible for. 

Saudi Arabia’s spooky tales that keep us up at night

Saudi Arabia’s spooky tales that keep us up at night
Updated 21 min 52 sec ago
Dhai Al-Mutairi
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s spooky tales that keep us up at night

Saudi Arabia’s spooky tales that keep us up at night
  • As Halloween concludes in the west, Saudis recall the stories passed down through generations to keep children in check
Updated 21 min 52 sec ago
Dhai Al-Mutairi

RIYADH: Saudis have long enjoyed the thrill of a holiday like Halloween in their own way, whether through watching horror films or exchanging scary stories. This year, we look into some favorite local legends and tales about things that go bump in the night.

Oral storytelling has always been an important part of our society’s cultural fabric, even before the invention of the novel and print. For millennia, hair-raising tales have been utilized as a means of imparting moral lessons, helping people make sense of the world, or simply discouraging undesirable behavior in youngsters.

Every nation has horror stories and folklore from its past passed down from one generation to the next. Saudis do not wait for special occasions to share terrifying tales; all it takes is the appropriate mood and audience to transform any get-together into a storytelling event.

Rural settings or abandoned buildings are an important element in Saudi horror and urban legends; a historical photo of Saudi Arabia. (Getty Images/AN photos by
Saleh AlGhannam)

Nawaf Al-Huwaimel, a popular Saudi storyteller and TV presenter, explains: “Horror tales have been around for a long time, as have comedic genre stories and love stories. Saudis love the sideburns of horror, the sideburns of the jinn tales in gatherings and outings, the feeling of anticipation and fear that a person takes pleasure in.

“With the birth of stories and novels, the horror genre became a big part of storytelling and had a great demand from narrators.”

The tale of Humar Al-Qaylah, or the Midday Donkey, is one that has given goosebumps to many in Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf region.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The tale of Humar Al-Qaylah has given goosebumps to many in Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf region.

• The tale of Umm Al-Saaf and Al-Leil is about an old witch who lives in palm trees waiting to abduct children.

• Scary stories are sometimes told to frighten and discourage children’s risky behavior.

• Stories of ghouls, or ogres, have existed for centuries, dating back to the pre-Islamic era.

The popular narration describes Humar Al-Qaylah as being a grotesque combination of human and animal, with her head and legs said to be that of a donkey.

The gist of the story is that the beast Al-Qaylah comes out into the open during midday, harming those it encounters along the way.

Like many others, the tale of Humar Al-Qaylah was told to frighten and prevent children from going out at noon as parents and family elders feared the safety of their children from the heat during the day.

Stories certainly can be more scary when they feel relatable or familiar. (Supplied)

Munerah Alotaibi, a 53-year-old retired teacher from Riyadh, recalled how the story affected her when she was young: “I imagined Humar Al-Qaylah as this half human, half donkey, a combination that definitely prevented me and my siblings from going outside … it is funny now that I think about it. People then were very imaginative to come up with such tales.”

Mohammed Almohsen, a 66-year-old businessman from the Qassim region, said: “My teenage son watches TV series with dragons and beasts, fascinated by the creativity of the writers who come up with such tales.”

He added: “Yet this level of imagination and creativity is not new to me as I am from a generation that heard several tales with beasts, with a level of imagination that exceeds what we see today in fictional TV series.”

Saudis love tales of jinn despite it being scary, and this storytelling is a big part of social gatherings. Nawaf

Al-Huwaimel, Saudi narrator and TV presenter

Stories of ghouls, or ogres, have existed for centuries, dating back to the pre-Islamic era. A ghoul in these stories is said to be a demon-like being or a monstrous humanoid that dwells in cemeteries, a village cave, orchard, or other uninhabited places.

It can also be a shapeshifting demon that can assume the guise of an animal, luring people into abandoned places to slay and drink their blood, then take the form of the person they recently ate.

It makes an appearance in several legendary Arabian tales including “One Thousand and One Nights,” “Sinbad the Sailor” and the “Tale Of The Envious Vizier.”

The tale of Humar Al Qaylah was told to frighten and prevent children from going out at noon. (Getty Images)

Stories change over time and sometimes they are adapted to the culture and region. For example, while the ghoul was originally considered to be a monstrous creature, the popular animated film “Shrek” depicted an ogre as a cranky but kindhearted friend on the quest to save a princess with the help of a talkative donkey.

“The ghoul that I know and grew up hearing about, and the ghoul my son knows are two different things,” said Lamees Alamri, a 35-year-old accountant based in Riyadh.

“I remember being scared and trying hard to imagine what a ghoul looked like when people speak of it, and my son remembers it as one of his best childhood memories.”

A common tale, one that combines myth and legend is the tale of Humar Al Qaylah, meaning the midday donkey. (AlEqtisadiah)

Imagination is a typical and large element of horror folktales, along with other elements such as isolation, superstition, rural settings, and creepy character names.

According to Al-Huwaimel, “The narrators’ delivery of the tales and how they set the environment and the circumstances of the tale to be similar to the environment and circumstances of the listeners intensify the level of fear among the listeners.”

Stories certainly can be more scary when they feel relatable or familiar. He explained: “Although the tales are fictional, the narrators bring them closer to you, making the temporal and spatial circumstances of the tale very close to you.”

Rural settings or abandoned buildings are an important element in Saudi horror and urban legends, with one of the most popular ones being the tale of Umm Al-Saaf and Al-Leil, which is a famous tale among Saudis in the Eastern Province.

The story is about an old witch with fluffy hair who talks a lot at night. The witch in the tale is followed by cockroaches and is called the mother of cockroaches. She is said to live on palm trees and their branches. When a wind blows strong enough to shake the branches, Saudis joke that Umm Al-Saaf and Al-Leif is at the top of the palm tree getting ready to abduct the children roaming around in the area.

The tale, like the tale of Humar Al-Qaylah, was told to frighten children and prevent them from leaving the house, particularly when the weather is windy and rainy.

“The surrounding has an impact on the composition of tales told by our ancestors. In the case of Umm Al-Saaf and Al-Leif, the famous witch from the tale resides at the top of a palm tree,” said Hilah Al-Subaie, a retired history teacher, based in Dhahran.

“Palms are very common in the Eastern province. Al-Ahsa for instance is famous for its large date palm trees.”

 

Saudi creative hub hosts vampire-themed exhibition

‘My friend is a Vampire!’ exhibition will be held until Nov. 8 at Huna Takhassusi, in Riyadh. (AN photos by Sulafa Alkhunaizi)
‘My friend is a Vampire!’ exhibition will be held until Nov. 8 at Huna Takhassusi, in Riyadh. (AN photos by Sulafa Alkhunaizi)
Updated 3 min 28 sec ago
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
Follow

Saudi creative hub hosts vampire-themed exhibition

‘My friend is a Vampire!’ exhibition will be held until Nov. 8 at Huna Takhassusi, in Riyadh. (AN photos by Sulafa Alkhunaizi)
  • Prince Mohammed bin Bandar, founder of Burble, said that the exhibition is his sixth curated work and is inspired by a trip he took with MLT to London in November 2011
Updated 3 min 28 sec ago
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: Saudi creative hub Burble’s collaboration with anonymous artist Mo Lazem Tearef has brought a spooky-themed exhibition titled “My friend is a Vampire!” to Riyadh.

Held until Nov. 8 at Huna Takhassusi, the interactive exhibition includes a space that resembles an apartment and five bright artworks created with spray paint, telling the story of MLT’s journey of meeting a vampire.

The independent artist’s name Mo Lazim Tearef, or MLT, translates to “you don’t need to know.”

The exhibition takes visitors through the journey of how MLT made his new friend, ending with an interactive installation. (Sulafa Alkhunaizi)

Prince Mohammed bin Bandar, founder of Burble, said that the exhibition is his sixth curated work and is inspired by a trip he took with MLT to London in November 2011.

He added: “This exhibition is different from the rest … the difference here is that I’m a part of this story. Everything happened in front of me.”

While staying at a hotel, the pair met a doorman with the features and manners of a vampire. They described him as “tall, pale, and brandishing a striking set of fangs” and that the man “only worked night shifts.”

Saudi creative hub, Burble, collaborates with artist, Mo Lazem Tearef, to bring a spooky-themed exhibition titled “My friend is a Vampire!” from Oct. 30 to Nov. 8 at Huna Takhassusi. (Sulafa Alkhunaizi)

He said: “Whenever I talk to my friends and inner circle we open up discussions about vampires or even watch a film about them. ”

10 years after their trip to London, MLT met a Saudi resident in Riyadh, with similar characteristics to the doorman he saw in London, which sparked the creation of the art pieces.

The exhibition takes visitors through the journey of how MLT made his new friend, ending with an interactive installation.

Prince Mohammed bin Bandar, founder of Burble, said that the exhibition is his sixth curated work and is inspired by a trip he took with MLT to London in November of 2011. (Sulafa Alkhunaizi)

The installation resembles the apartment of the man MLT met in Riyadh. On the table is a bag of sandwiches with no garlic, next to a makeup palette with just light colors used. The corner of the room has a rack of jackets and parallel to it is a fridge with blood bags. It is all carefully curated to tell a story.

Prince Mohammed said: “It is very important for the exhibition to not just include artworks, but also an installation. It is so vital for there to be an experience … it does not work to just see artwork on a white wall. We needed to do something different and MLT was very supportive of this.”

He added that this was the artist’s first time using spray paint to create works. The exhibition is the second chapter of a series for their collaboration.

Chapter one ended at the beginning of October and was themed “Grandpa’s Kid,” a heartfelt exhibition about family.

The prince said that working with MLT “is difficult and easy all at the same time” because his art style involves no rules.

He added: “Every time we go to art exhibitions around the world, he always says: ‘Why are there rules in art?’ He likes to break the barrier of the norm and he sees that there are no limits.”

 

Who’s Who: Patrick Raupach, partner and the global public sector lead at Portas Consulting

Patrick Raupach
Patrick Raupach
Updated 31 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Who’s Who: Patrick Raupach, partner and the global public sector lead at Portas Consulting

Patrick Raupach
Updated 31 October 2023
Arab News

Riyadh-based Patrick Raupach is a partner and the global public sector lead at Portas Consulting, a management consulting firm specialized in the sport sector.

He has spearheaded numerous transformation strategies for clients in the public and private sectors, including a long-term program for the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, and has played a leading role in drawing up action plans for major cities and several top-tier sports federations.

Raupach has also been involved in market-entry strategies and commercial business planning for global private sporting organizations and helped set up a sports diplomacy program between the US and Saudi Arabia.

Between 2016 and 2019, he was a global strategy group manager at KPMG in Riyadh, working as the key account manager for large public sector bodies and on industry projects in areas such as healthcare, automotive, and economic development.

From 2011 to 2016, he was the Gulf Cooperation Council region’s project manager for German development agency Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), operating between Eschborn in Germany and Riyadh. He managed a portfolio of government-to-government advisory projects across the GCC and led numerous consulting engagements.

In addition, he provided advisory services to government clients on housing, energy efficiency, banking, and economic development initiatives, and managed the incorporation of the GIZ branch in Saudi Arabia.

Raupach gained master’s degrees in international relations and public sector management and law and economics from Leipzig University, in Germany.

With a passion for rugby, he has been chairman of Riyadh Rugby Club for the past three years. He is also head of the competitions committee at the Saudi Arabian Rugby Federation and has represented the Kingdom in several international matches.

 

