Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russia will succeed in Ukraine unless US support continues-Pentagon chief

Russia will succeed in Ukraine unless US support continues-Pentagon chief
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin testify before a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing to examine the national security supplemental request, on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Oct. 31, 2023. (AP)
Updated 31 October 2023
Reuters
Russia will succeed in Ukraine unless US support continues-Pentagon chief

Russia will succeed in Ukraine unless US support continues-Pentagon chief
  • “I can guarantee that without our support (Russian President Vladimir) Putin will be successful,” Austin said
  • Congress has already approved $113 billion for Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022
Updated 31 October 2023
Reuters
WASHINGTON: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday that Russia would be successful in Ukraine unless the United States kept up its support for Kyiv.
Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken testified to the Senate Appropriations Committee on President Joe Biden’s request for $106 billion to fund ambitious plans for Ukraine, Israel and US border security.
“I can guarantee that without our support (Russian President Vladimir) Putin will be successful,” Austin said during the hearing.
“If we pull the rug out from under them now, Putin will only get stronger and he will be successful in doing what he wants to do.”
Arguing that supporting US partners is vital to national security, Biden requested $61.4 billion for Ukraine, about half of which would be spent in the United States to replenish weapons stocks drained by previous support.
Congress has already approved $113 billion for Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022. The White House has said it has less than $5.5 billion in funds to continue transferring weapons from US stockpiles to Ukrainian forces fighting Russia.
The path forward for Biden’s latest funding plan looks uncertain. Democrats solidly back Biden’s strategy of combining Ukraine aid with support for Israel, as do many Republicans in both the Senate and House of Representatives.
But Republicans who lead the House of Representatives object to combining the two issues, joined by some party members in the Senate.
Austin said the Biden administration wanted Ukraine to continue operations through the winter, but Kyiv could not do that if they were forced to pause because of a lack of US support.
Kyiv military officials said on Monday that Russia has bulked up its forces around the devastated city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine and has switched its troops from defense to offense, but Ukraine has been preparing to repel the attacks.

Protesters pack out London station demanding Gaza cease-fire

Protesters pack out London station demanding Gaza cease-fire
Updated 4 sec ago
Reuters
Protesters pack out London station demanding Gaza cease-fire

Protesters pack out London station demanding Gaza cease-fire
  • One video showed the group chanting “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” — a chant which interior minister Suella Braverman has previously criticized as an antisemitic demand for the destruction of Israel
Updated 4 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: More than a hundred pro-Palestinian protesters gathered at London’s Liverpool Street station on Tuesday, hanging banners from balconies and occupying the main concourse while demanding a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Videos posted online by the ‘Sisters Uncut’ protest group showed a large group of demonstrators inside the station during rush hour, chanting and waving pro-Palestinian flags and banners.
One video showed the group chanting “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” — a chant which interior minister Suella Braverman has previously criticized as an antisemitic demand for the destruction of Israel. Other groups dispute that interpretation of the chant.
Sisters Uncut describes itself as a feminist group against domestic violence, but held a similar pro-Palestinian demonstration at Waterloo station on Saturday.
The City of London Police and Britain’s Transport Police did not immediately comment.

 

Bolivia severs diplomatic ties with Israel, citing ‘crimes against humanity’

Bolivia severs diplomatic ties with Israel, citing ‘crimes against humanity’
Updated 27 min 17 sec ago
Reuters
Bolivia severs diplomatic ties with Israel, citing 'crimes against humanity'

Bolivia severs diplomatic ties with Israel, citing ‘crimes against humanity’
  • Interim Foreign Minister Maria Nela Prada said the press conference had been called “in reference to the crimes against humanity being committed in the Gaza Strip against the Palestinian people”
Updated 27 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

LA PAZ: Bolivia’s government said it had broken diplomatic ties with Israel on Tuesday, accusing Israel of committing crimes against humanity in its attacks on the Gaza Strip.
Bolivia “has decided to break diplomatic relations with the Israeli state in repudiation and condemnation of the aggressive and disproportionate Israeli military offensive taking place in the Gaza Strip,” Deputy Foreign Minister Freddy Mamani announced at a press conference.
Mamani added that Bolivia was calling for a cease-fire and an end to “the blockade that prevents the entry of food, water and other essential elements for life.”
Interim Foreign Minister Maria Nela Prada said the press conference had been called “in reference to the crimes against humanity being committed in the Gaza Strip against the Palestinian people.”
The Israeli foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Bolivia is among the first countries to actively break diplomatic relations with Israel over its war in Gaza, retaliation for an Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel by Palestinian Hamas militants that Israel says killed 1,400 people and took 240 hostages.
The South American country had previously cut diplomatic ties with Israel in 2009 under the government of leftist President Evo Morales, also in protest of Israel’s actions in Gaza.
In 2020, the government of right-wing interim President Jeanine Anez reestablished ties.
Tuesday’s announcement came hours after Morales on social media pressured current President Luis Arce to condemn Israel and declare it a terrorist state.
On Monday, Arce met with the Palestinian ambassador to Bolivia.
“We reject the war crimes being committed in Gaza. We support international initiatives to guarantee humanitarian aid, in compliance with international law,” Arce said on social media on Monday.
Gaza health authorities say that 8,525 people, including 3,542 children, have been killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7. UN officials say more than 1.4 million of Gaza’s civilian population of about 2.3 million have been made homeless.
The Israel military has accused Hamas, which rules the narrow coastal territory, of using civilian buildings as cover for fighters, commanders and weaponry, accusations it denies.  

 

UK's Sunak in call to Netanyahu stresses need minimise Gaza civilan casualties

UK's Sunak in call to Netanyahu stresses need minimise Gaza civilan casualties
Updated 31 October 2023
Reuters
UK's Sunak in call to Netanyahu stresses need minimise Gaza civilan casualties

UK's Sunak in call to Netanyahu stresses need minimise Gaza civilan casualties
  • Sunak discussed the situation in the West Bank and "the long-term goal of a two-state solution" with Netanyahu
  • He has also spoken with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas
Updated 31 October 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stressed the importance of taking all possible measures to minimise casualties and protect civilians in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday.
"The Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s resolute backing for Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorism, while emphasising the importance of taking all possible measures to minimise civilian casualties," the Downing Street statement said.
The readout from Sunak's office said he also discussed the situation in the West Bank and "the long-term goal of a two-state solution" with Netanyahu.
"The Prime Minister noted the importance of all sides avoiding actions that would inflame tensions and keeping hope alive for a more secure and prosperous future for both Israelis and Palestinians," the statement said.
The British prime minister's office said Sunak has also spoken with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and discussed the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.
"He said the UK would continue to support diplomatic action to protect Palestinian civilians, prevent wider escalation and secure a peaceful and lasting resolution to the crisis," a separate Downing Street statement said.

World is waiting for you to demand Gaza cease-fire, UN refugee chief tells Security Council

World is waiting for you to demand Gaza cease-fire, UN refugee chief tells Security Council
Updated 31 October 2023
Ephrem Kossaify
World is waiting for you to demand Gaza cease-fire, UN refugee chief tells Security Council

World is waiting for you to demand Gaza cease-fire, UN refugee chief tells Security Council
  • Will you allow the ‘jigsaw of war’ to be completed ‘by your disunity or by sheer neglect,’ or ‘will you take the courageous and necessary steps back from the abyss?’ asks Filipo Grandi
  • ‘Humanitarians are tough,’ he says, but growing shortfalls in aid funding mean they are ‘near breaking point — and what will you be left with when they have to go?’
Updated 31 October 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: The UN’s high commissioner for refugees, Filipo Grandi, on Tuesday pleaded with members of the Security Council to demand a cease-fire in Gaza, telling them the world is waiting for the UN’s most powerful body to act.
Lamenting the fact that disregard for the basic rules of war is becoming “the norm and not the exception,” he said innocent civilians are being killed in unprecedented numbers “in the Hamas attacks on Israeli civilians, and in the killing of Palestinian civilians and massive destruction of infrastructure caused by the ongoing Israeli military operation.”
Two million Gazans, half of them children, are going though “hell on earth,” said Grandi. “A humanitarian cease-fire can at least stop this spiral of death and I hope that you will overcome your divisions and exercise your authority in demanding one — the world is waiting for you to do so.”
He was speaking during a Security Council meeting about the situation in Ukraine. The war there has entered its 21st month, with hostilities remaining concentrated in the eastern Donbas region and the southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia areas.
The total number of refugees and displaced people worldwide now stands at 114 million, Grandi told council members, attributing this large number to the “current extreme disorder” around the world, of which the war between Israel and Hamas is the latest symptom.
Calling for a cease-fire in Gaza, he expressed hope that such a move would be just the initial stage in restoring the path toward a resolution of the long-running conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.
“Over many years, (I) have observed how solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was always described as ‘elusive,’” he said. “But it has not been elusive; it has been repeatedly and deliberately neglected, cast aside as something no longer necessary, almost ridiculed.
“Dealing with the chronic resurgence of violence, followed by temporary cease-fires, was deemed more expedient than focusing on a real peace, one able to provide Israelis and Palestinians with the rights, recognition, security and statehood that they deserve.
“I hope that now, amid the horrors of war, we can at least see how grave a miscalculation that has been. There will be no peace in the region, and in the world, without a just solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including the end of the Israeli occupation.”
Grandi repeated the UN’s warning that this current, “deadliest round of violent conflict risks infecting the wider region and beyond with catastrophic consequences.”
The conflict in Gaza is, however, just the latest piece of a “most dangerous jigsaw of war that is rapidly closing in around us,” he said.
He urged council members to also reflect on the situation in Sudan, where the violence is spreading in both “scope and brutality,” solely affecting the Sudanese population while the world remains “scandalously silent” despite the ongoing violations of international humanitarian law.
It is “shameful,” he said, that the same kind of atrocities witnessed in Darfur 20 years ago are recurring now with minimal attention from the world, leading to the displacement of nearly 6 million people from their homes, more than a million of whom have sought refuge in neighboring, often fragile nations. Some have even made their way to Libya and Tunisia before embarking on perilous journeys across the Mediterranean on precarious vessels in an attempt to reach Italy or elsewhere in Europe.
Grandi applauded the resumption of the Jeddah talks between the warring generals in Sudan and expressed hope that they will lead “at least” to an imminent cease-fire.
He urged council members to consider the plight of the millions of people displaced as a result of political instability, economic collapse, and the conflicts and “brutal violence” plaguing places such as Lebanon, the Central Sahel, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Syria, Ukraine, Armenia, Central and Latin America, Myanmar and Afghanistan.
“Each new crisis seems to push the previous ones into dangerous oblivion — but they stay with us,” Grandi said.
“Look at all these crises, and let this lifelong humanitarian worker say that we need your voice to address each one of them. Not your voices — your voice. Your strong, united voice, carrying the authority which the (UN) Charter vests in this council but which the world does not hear any more, drowned as it is in rivalries and divisions.”
With major state donors cutting levels of humanitarian funding, Grandi also spoke of his concern about the prospects for all UN agencies next year.
“UNRWA (the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East), whose crucial role is now clear to all, has been chronically underfunded,” he said. “The World Food Program, UNICEF (the UN Children’s Fund), and the International Committee of the Red Cross all face the same financial crunch in their humanitarian activities.
“So, we prioritize and reprioritize. We cut rations, shelter, staff, hoping to maintain a lifeline to those in need. But in many places that lifeline is becoming thinner by the day.
“Being alone, being exposed, being short of resources make me wonder for how much longer we can continue. Humanitarians are tough. But humanitarians (are) near breaking point. And
what will you be left with when they have to go?”
He continued: “The gravity of this moment cannot be overstated. The choices that the 15 of you make — or fail to make — will mark us all, and for generations to come.
“Will you continue to allow this jigsaw of war to be completed by aggressive acts, by your disunity, or by sheer neglect? Or will you take the courageous and necessary steps back from the abyss?”

India opposition accuses government of trying to hack lawmakers’ iPhones

India opposition accuses government of trying to hack lawmakers’ iPhones
Updated 31 October 2023
Reuters
India opposition accuses government of trying to hack lawmakers' iPhones

India opposition accuses government of trying to hack lawmakers’ iPhones
Updated 31 October 2023
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government of trying to hack into senior opposition politicians’ mobile phones, after they reported receiving warning messages from Apple.

Some of the lawmakers shared screenshots on social media of a notification quoting the iPhone manufacturer as saying: “Apple believes you are being targeted by state-sponsored attackers who are trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID.”

“Hack us all you want,” Gandhi told a news conference in New Delhi, in reference to Modi. “But we (opposition) will not stop questioning you.”

Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed concern at the lawmakers’ statements and said the government had asked Apple to join its investigation into the matter.

The company said it did not attribute the threat notifications to “any specific state-sponsored attacker.”

State-sponsored attacks were evolving over time. Detecting them “relies on threat intelligence signals that are often imperfect and incomplete,” it said. “It’s possible that some Apple threat notifications may be false alarms, or that some attacks are not detected.”

Jairam Ramesh, spokesperson for Gandhi’s Congress Party, called Apple’s clarification a “long-winded non-denial” of a security breach.

In 2021, India was rocked by reports that the government had used Israeli-made Pegasus spyware to snoop on scores of journalists, activists and politicians, including Gandhi. The government has declined to reply to questions whether India or any of its state agencies had purchased Pegasus spyware for  .

