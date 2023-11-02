You are here

Riyadh art exhibition highlights human identity

date 2023-11-02

Riyadh art exhibition highlights human identity
The decorative marble piece by Talal Altukhaes, if observed closely, shapes the word Allah in the Arabic language, serving the artist’s intent to integrate culture and religion into public artforms. (Supplied)
Edith Al-Zahrani’s abstract work is derived from memories of her own childhood home, where the walls were accented with cracks and scratches. (Supplied)
Acrylic painting by Nour Hisham Alsaif (Supplied)
Acrylic painting by Hind Award displayed at Sima Art Space. (Supplied)
Updated 02 November 2023
Nada Alturki
Riyadh art exhibition highlights human identity

Riyadh art exhibition highlights human identity
  • Collection of works curated by Dana Qabbani explores diverse and intricate collective and individual experiences
Updated 02 November 2023
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: Art has always been a tool to express individuality, but an exhibition running at Sima Creative Space in Riyadh has been showcasing its universal power to bridge collective experiences.

And some of the proceeds from the exhibition’s sales will be donated to the Saudi aid agency KSrelief to help toward humanitarian relief work in Gaza.

Under the title “Attributes,” the space is hosting a collection of works curated by Dana Qabbani that explore diverse and intricate collective and individual experiences.

Eidah Al-Zahrani is a Saudi artist whose philosophy tends to immortalize aesthetic effects and create discourse through visual art. Inspired by the depth and authenticity of the past, her works aim to revisualize scenes of the past as she viewed them as a child.

Her two abstract paintings on display at the exhibition — which runs until Nov. 7 — are derived from memories of her own childhood home, where the walls were accented with cracks and scratches. Her older self was inspired to create vibrant pieces of work resembling the physical characteristics of the vessel that shaped her.

Al-Zahrani told Arab News: “I call my paintings survival of impact because they’re remains of memories and the past, and a nostalgia to that past and my old home but employed as a contemporary artform.”

Since launching her artistic career in 2015, she has become known for her use of colors, relying on her intuition.

At the center of the space on podiums are two sculptural works by artist Talal Altukhaes. Made of gray marble, “Struggle with a Point” goes back to the origins of the Arabic language.

At their inception, Arabic letters were derived from the dots that distinguish them from one another and were considered an additional aspect that was integrated later. But at the time, the sentences were deciphered regardless.

In the sculpture, the dot is much larger and overwhelms the letter itself, becoming the center of the piece.

Altukhaes told Arab News: “The additional or secondary aspects of our lives today have become much more prominent than the primary. There’s a conflict between them. It’s an outward discussion that speaks to the balance between things, which I think many people can relate to.”

A larger version of the sculpture is currently displayed at Richard Bodeker Park in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter.

His adjacent work aims to educate the public masses on art and its soft power. The decorative marble piece, if observed closely, shapes the word Allah in the Arabic language, serving the artist’s intent to integrate culture and religion into public artforms.

He said: “We can’t force people to venture into art galleries, but having exhibitions in spaces like these, where people can discuss the works over coffee, makes it more accessible to the public.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia art

Updated 03 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia is one of 28 countries to sign Bletchley Declaration to ensure safe use of AI

Saudi Arabia is one of 28 countries to sign Bletchley Declaration to ensure safe use of AI
  Abdullah Al-Ghamdi, president of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, also met a number of officials on the sidelines of the 2-day event in London

Updated 03 November 2023
Updated 03 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Twenty-eight countries, including Saudi Arabia, and the EU have signed the “Bletchley Declaration,” an agreement that aims to ensure the safe development and use of artificial intelligence technologies.

It took place on day one of the two-day AI Safety Summit, a major international event that began on Wednesday at Bletchley Park in North West London. The participants included Abdullah Al-Ghamdi, president of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, government ministers from a number of countries, and senior representatives of specialist technology and AI institutions, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The UK, the US, the EU and China were among those who agreed to work together to ensure that AI technologies are developed and used in a safe and responsible manner, given the potentially catastrophic risks and unintended consequences of such technologies for humanity.

The summit identified three key areas to address: identification of the risks posed by AI, the development of risk-based policies by nations, and support for an international research network to study the safety of AI.

The declaration was described by officials as a step toward enhancing cooperation among stakeholders in the development and use of modern technologies, which calls for the sharing of information, transparency and accountability in the field of AI, with a focus on the importance of joint action for the common good and to minimize risks.

On Thursday, the second and final day of the summit, Al-Ghamdi held meetings with officials from a number of countries on the sidelines of the event, the SPA said.

During talks with Jonathan Berry, Viscount Camrose, the British minister for AI and intellectual property, he discussed a number of AI-related topics, and reviewed cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the UK in the field and how it might be enhanced. They also reviewed the summit’s activities, including the Bletchley Declaration.

Al-Ghamdi and Gabriela Ramos, UNESCO’s assistant director general for social and human sciences, talked about the important role AI can play in promoting the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, along with other issues including UNESCO’s recommendations on AI ethics and the Kingdom’s work in this area.

The Saudi official and Alexandra van Huffelen, the Dutch minister for digitalization, discussed how best to deal with AI and its advanced technologies within a framework of international controls that can help guarantee the benefits for the good of humanity.

Al-Ghamdi also held talks with Singapore’s minister of communications and information, Josephine Teo, about ways to enhance cooperation between their countries in the field of advanced technologies within the framework of the Saudi Vision 2030 development and diversification agenda.

Topics: Saudi Arabia United Kingdom Britain artificial intelligence (AI) Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) Abdullah Al-Ghamdi

Rome showcases culture and heritage of Kingdom through lens of Saudi artist 

Rome showcases culture and heritage of Kingdom through lens of Saudi artist 
Updated 02 November 2023
SALEH FAREED
Follow

Rome showcases culture and heritage of Kingdom through lens of Saudi artist 

Rome showcases culture and heritage of Kingdom through lens of Saudi artist 
  The exhibition included images of the Two Holy Mosques, archaeological sites, Al-Ula Open Museum, the Rub' Al-Khali desert, Al-Ahsa, Abha, and Najran

Updated 02 November 2023
Updated 02 November 2023
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: History, art, culture, heritage and the natural beauty of Saudi Arabia were showcased in a special exhibition in Rome by the renowned photographer, Susan Baaghil.

The personal exhibition by the Saudi pioneer photographer, titled “Art and Culture of Saudi Arabia,” opened on Oct. 6 as part of the annual Fourth Day of Arab Culture event, organized by the Italian-Arab Society in Rome.

The exhibition included images of the Two Holy Mosques, archaeological sites, Al-Ula Open Museum, the Rub’ Al-Khali desert, Al-Ahsa, Abha and Najran, cultural heritage sites in the Kingdom, as well as pictures highlighting popular folklore and traditional costumes.

The halls of the Rome municipality headquarters, Sala Promototeca, were host to the event. It was attended by Italian civil society activists, representatives from Italian political parties, intellectuals and writers, in addition to a number of Arab ambassadors to Italy, including the Saudi envoy.

The ceremony included a musical performance by members of the joint Italian military band, which played an Arabic hymn, “Talah Al-Badru Alayna.”

Baaghil expressed her happiness at the invitation to present the culture and heritage of her country, while she also feels a sense of belonging to Italy.

She told attendees: “I am really happy to be invited by the Italian-Arab Association to participate in the annual event of the Fourth Day of Arab Culture. I could not think twice or decline this invitation because Italy is a special place for me.

“My participation in this festival represents an extension of my international participation around the world, to present a brilliant and honorable image of Saudi and Arab visual arts in such international cultural forums.”

She expressed special thanks to the ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Rome for his encouragement and support.

“And, above all, I would like to thank the king of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, King Salman, and the crown prince, for their grant of women’s rights and empowerment.”

Baaghil said that she was delighted to be part of the exhibition for the first time. “The event has given artists like me a chance to display images.  

“I also wanted to participate because Saudi culture is something that I can relate to easily and I wanted to show my perspective on it through images.”

She said that her participation in the event was part of a moral duty to spread the Saudi people’s culture and build bridges of communication and knowledge between nations.  

Baaghil considers art and photography a universal language that brings people together and contributes to promoting peace and coexistence, noting that art must play a role in consolidating relationships.

“By doing this, it has been positive for the general community in Italy to see who we are, and to see that people from all over the world not only come to the Kingdom to live, but also we have a culture, we have traditions, we have a lot to share,” she said.

Baaghil’s contributions have won her international recognition. In 2007, she was honored by the former president of Italy, Giorgio Napolitano, who awarded her the Italian order of knighthood, with the title “Cavaliere della Repubblica.” It was the first golden solidarity star medal granted by the Italian republic to an Arab artist.

She was the first Saudi photographer to capture the Hajj from a helicopter in 2006, and was assigned by the American embassy in Riyadh to photograph the women of the White House.

Over the past 40 years, she has participated in more than 155 local and international exhibitions in Spain, China, Japan, Switzerland, the US, Morocco, Jordan, Italy, France, India and Turkiye.

“I would like to confirm that I, as an international Arab artist, have many international participations, and I am proud to introduce the Italian society to Saudi Arabian culture and heritage through my art. I consider art and photography a universal language, the language of the world and the language of peace and coexistence among peoples,” she said.

Baaghil said that she was keen to decorate the hall of Sala Promototeca with more than 100 images expressing the Saudi Arabia’s rich heritage.

She also made sure to display photos of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Italian attendees expressed their admiration for the pictures — “amazing, picturesque and expressive” were some of the comments — and their eagerness to visit the Kingdom. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia art culture

Local AlUla family turns farm into resort to attract visitors 

Local AlUla family turns farm into resort to attract visitors 
Updated 02 November 2023
SPA
Follow

Local AlUla family turns farm into resort to attract visitors 

Local AlUla family turns farm into resort to attract visitors 
Updated 02 November 2023
SPA

ALULA: In a bid to attract local, regional, and international tourists, a family in AlUla has transformed their farm into a picturesque resort called Taraha.

Drawing inspiration from their natural surroundings, the family adorned the place with decorative items and handcrafted artworks using local materials. 

This initiative marks the family’s initial foray into rural lodging investments, with ambitious plans for development and expansion to compete with major industry players.

Hashem Abdullah Al-Balwi, the director of the Ajwaa Al-Mazra’ah Agricultural Tourism Foundation, said that the project, prompted by a burgeoning tourism interest in the AlUla province, endeavors to rejuvenate the concept of agricultural tourism in a creative and locally rooted fashion.

Their goal is to offer a novel farm-life experience, free from disruptions, harnessing the natural elements of the surrounding landscape, which includes mountains, palm fronds, desert and sand, all while preserving the environment.

All the individuals involved in running the resort are family members, each assigned a specific role, Al-Balwi explained.

Their commitment is to provide guests with top-notch services, including offering traditional foods and beverages that showcase the region’s culinary heritage.

Visitors also have the unique opportunity to engage in hands-on harvesting of a diverse range of crops right on the farm.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia AlUla

Royal nature reserve organizes first annual meeting

Royal nature reserve organizes first annual meeting
Updated 02 November 2023
SPA
Follow

Royal nature reserve organizes first annual meeting

Royal nature reserve organizes first annual meeting
Updated 02 November 2023
SPA

RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz Royal Nature Reserve Development Authority held its first annual environmental meeting in Riyadh on Wednesday.

The meeting, which was held in the presence of the reserve’s CEO, Maher Al-Gothmi, shed light on the authority’s latest developments and its plans to achieve national environmental goals, which include protecting and developing the environment through afforestation events and raising environmental awareness through media and social media platforms.

On the sidelines of the first meeting, the authority launched an initiative to empower environmental associations to participate in developing vegetation cover in the reserve.

A large select group of academics, experts and specialists, as well as environment enthusiasts and environmental associations, participated in the event.

The King Abdulaziz Royal Nature Reserve is one of seven reserves in Saudi Arabia established by royal decree and is a government member of the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

It is independently managed under the leadership of Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif and includes Al-Tanhat, Al-Khafs and Noura parks, and parts of the Al-Summan plateau and the Al-Dahna desert, which are areas with a rich historical heritage.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Abdulaziz Royal Nature Reserve Development Authority

UN special representative for children and armed conflict received in Riyadh

UN special representative for children and armed conflict received in Riyadh
Updated 02 November 2023
SPA
Follow

UN special representative for children and armed conflict received in Riyadh

UN special representative for children and armed conflict received in Riyadh
Updated 02 November 2023
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Elkhereiji received the special representative of the United Nations secretary-general for children and armed conflict, Virginia Gamba de Potgieter, in Riyadh on Thursday. 

During the meeting, the pair discussed topics of common interest. 

Earlier this week, the minister met with the ambassador of Benin to the Kingdom, Adam Bagoudou Zakari.

They discussed bilateral relations between their countries and ways to enhance them in all fields. 

