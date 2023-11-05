You are here

Newcastle inflict first defeat on Arsenal, Fernandes rescues Man Utd

Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon in action with Arsenal's David Raya during their Premier League football match on Saturday at St. James Park, Newcastle. (Reuters)
  • Anthony Gordon’s controversial winner 25 minutes from time survived a VAR check for three different offenses before it was finally awarded
  • Manchester City moved to the top of the table with a 6-1 demolition of Bournemouth, but victory came at a cost for the English champions as Erling Haaland limped off with a twisted ankle
MANCHESTER: Arsenal were beaten in the Premier League for the first time this season at Newcastle on Saturday as Bruno Fernandes’ stoppage time winner at Fulham eased the pressure on Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

Manchester City moved to the top of the table with a 6-1 demolition of Bournemouth, but victory came at a cost for the English champions as Erling Haaland limped off with a twisted ankle.

Newcastle shrugged off a mounting injury crisis to climb into the top six after winning a feisty encounter at St. James’ Park 1-0.

Anthony Gordon’s controversial winner 25 minutes from time survived a VAR check for three different offenses before it was finally awarded.

Gabriel Magalhaes claimed he was fouled by Brazilian international teammate Joelinton before the ball broke for Gordon to smash into an empty net.

A check for offside and whether the ball had gone out of play earlier in the move also proved inconclusive.

Arsenal’s lack of a world class No. 9 in the absence of the injured Gabriel Jesus was exposed as they failed to muster a response against a makeshift Newcastle defense.

Ten Hag’s future at Old Trafford had come into question over the past week after consecutive 3-0 home defeats to City and Newcastle.

United were again far from spectacular at Craven Cottage but got a much-needed three points thanks to captain Fernandes.

The Portuguese midfielder’s shot from the edge of the area had just too much power for Fulham ‘keeper Bernd Leno as it squirmed into the bottom corner to secure 1-0 win.

“He showed every time as a captain he is an example,” said Ten Hag. “You see today how he is working, how he is pressing and in the end he scored the goal.”

City, by contrast, cruised to their three points despite losing Haaland at half-time.

Jeremy Doku was the star of the show as the Belgian winger opened the scoring and played a major role in four more goals.

“He surprised all of us — he’s a great footballer,” said Pep Guardiola of Doku’s impact.

“It’s incredible how he changes the rhythm in five meters. After that when he’s not able to dribble, he takes good decisions and I’m impressed by that.”

Bournemouth held out for 30 minutes at the Etihad, but the floodgates opened once Doku prodded into the far corner after exchanging a one-two with Rodri.

Doku teed up Bernardo Silva to slot home and his shot then hit Manuel Akanji and flew past Andrei Radu in the Bournemouth goal.

Haaland was not moving freely for the closing stages of the first half and the Norwegian striker did not reappear for the second period.

His replacement Phil Foden got the fourth for Pep Guardiola’s men courtesy of another Doku assist 25 minutes from time.

Luis Sinisterra pulled a goal back for Bournemouth.

But City had the final say as Silva scooped home his second of the game with an audacious finish before Nathan Ake crashed in a diving header.

Brentford edged the game of the day as the Bees came from behind to beat West Ham 3-2.

Neal Maupay ended a 45-game goal drought to put Brentford in front early on, but West Ham hit back to lead through Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen.

Konstantinos Mavropanos’ own goal brought Thomas Frank’s men level once more before Nathan Collins’ towering header won the game 20 minutes from time.

Sheffield United secured their first win back in the Premier League in dramatic fashion as Oliver Norwood’s 100th minute penalty beat Wolves 2-1.

Victory is not enough to lift the Blades off the bottom of the table, but they move level on points with Burnley and within two points of safety.

Burnley became the first Premier League side to ever lose their first six home games of the season as Crystal Palace won 2-0 at Turf Moor thanks to goals from Jeffrey Schlupp and Tyrick Mitchell.

Everton were denied a third consecutive win for the first time since September 2021 as Ashley Young’s late own goal rescued a 1-1 draw for Brighton at Goodison Park.

Tottenham, who began the weekend on top, are not in action until Monday when they host Chelsea.

BENGALURU: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson hailed Pakistan and their swashbuckling opener Fakhar Zaman as “something special” for pulling off a 21-run win in a rain-hit World Cup duel on Saturday.
New Zealand had piled up 401-6 on the back of a third World Cup century from their young star Rachin Ravindra and 95 from fit-again Williamson.
But Pakistan, needing to win the match to avoid World Cup elimination, hit back in a blistering display of power hitting.
Zaman clubbed an 81-ball 126 not out spiced with 11 towering sixes and eight boundaries for an 11th one-day international century while captain Babar Azam made an undefeated 63-ball 66.
Pakistan were 200-1 in 25.3 overs — after being set a revised target of 342 in 41 overs due to rain — before the match was called off.
They had edged ahead by 21 runs on the DLS method at that stage.
“We saw something special today from Pakistan,” said Williamson whose team have now lost four games in a row after starting the tournament with four wins.
“When Zaman’s going, not many grounds are big enough and certainly this wasn’t. He just hit it to all parts. So credit to the way Pakistan came out and achieved what they did today.”
Before Saturday, only two teams had ever scored 400 in an ODI and lost.
Australia scored 434-4 against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2006 before the Proteas made 438-9 to win by one wicket.
In 2009 at Rajkot, Sri Lanka made 411-8, just failing to catch India’s 414-7.
“The first half was, I thought, a great effort as we put up a competitive total,” added Williamson.
“The guys in the second half tried hard but it was tough, the weather perhaps didn’t help, but we can’t take anything away from what Pakistan had to try and achieve and they came out and played beautifully.”
New Zealand, equal on eight points with Pakistan from as many games, are still in a strong position to qualify for the semifinals as they have a better net run-rate.
They meet Sri Lanka in their last group match, also in Bengaluru on November 9. Pakistan conclude against England in Kolkata next Saturday.
“I think the approach will be very similar. We can’t rely on other teams as you get down to some small, small margins of whether it’s run rate or your last match,” said the New Zealand captain.
“Anything can happen really, but our focus is very much still on the cricket that we want to keep playing and adjusting to what’s in front of us. And we’ve done that in really positive ways.
Williamson said he was happy to be back from a thumb injury sustained in the game against Bangladesh after also recovering from a knee injury ahead of the World Cup.
“It’s just nice to be back out there, to be honest. Like playing the previous match and getting through that, with the focus being on my knee a little bit.
“Then to just break your thumb, which was a bit of a bummer. But, so just nice to be back out there with the team and playing.”

ARCADIA, California: White Abarrio took over the lead at the top of the stretch and ran on to a one-length victory in the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic on Saturday, propelling trainer Rick Dutrow back to the top after his 10-year exile from the sport.

A celebratory Dutrow hugged anyone he could in the winner’s circle before throwing his arms around White Abarrio. He previously won the Classic in 2005 with Saint Liam.

“It feels unbelievable,” Dutrow said. “I love it.”

Bob Baffert, the career earnings leader among Breeders’ Cup trainers, was blanked in nine races over two days of the 40th world championships at his home track.

Trainer Bill Mott won a leading three races, while Irad Ortiz Jr. led all jockeys with three wins.

Ridden by Ortiz Jr., White Abarrio ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:02.87. Sent off as the 5-2 favorite, the gray colt paid $7.20 to win.

“I thought that he was a winner the whole way around the track,” Dutrow said.

Arabian Knight shot to the lead out of the starting gate and led the 12-horse field with Saudi Crown in second and White Abarrio back in third.

On the far turn, Saudi Crown retreated and White Abarrio moved up to challenge Arabian Knight, quickly taking over and widening his lead in the stretch.

“I love being around good horses like that,” Dutrow said. “It makes you feel like a good horseman. That’s always what I wanted to be.”

Dutrow returned to training earlier this year after serving a 10-year suspension by New York racing officials for a history of violations. The 64-year-old trained Big Brown to victories in the 2008 Kentucky Derby and Preakness, but the colt finished last in the Belmont to end his Triple Crown bid. Controversy found Dutrow when he admitted regularly giving anabolic steroids to Big Brown and other horses in his stable.

“I don’t feel I am back at the top,” Dutrow said. “I feel that the white horse is and I’m just hanging around him. As soon as I get a stable like Todd (Pletcher) and Chad (Brown), then I’ll feel like I’m back on top. Right now I just feel like I’m lucky to be around him.”

Japan-bred Derma Sotogake was second and Proxy was third. Arabian Knight, trained by Baffert, was fourth. The Classic lost Belmont Stakes winner Arcangelo because of a foot problem. Kentucky Derby winner Mage was missing, too, after spiking a fever.

Dutrow was saddling White Abarrio for just the third time. The 4-year-old colt was previously trained by Saffie Joseph Jr., but the owners moved him to Dutrow’s barn after two of Joseph’s other horses died this spring and Joseph was barred from entering races in multiple states.

“I’ve known Rick a long time. I know exactly what he’s capable of,” co-owner Mark Cornett said. “This horse was tailor-made for him.”

In the $1 million Dirt Mile, Cody’s Wish rallied from last and survived a stewards’ inquiry to defend his title.

Ridden by Junior Alvarado, Cody’s Wish ran the distance in 1:35.97. Sent off as the 4-5 favorite, the 5-year-old horse paid $3.60 to win.

Cody’s Wish dueled leader National Treasure down the stretch. Cody’s Wish twice bumped National Treasure and jockey Flavien Prat before the Preakness winner made contact with Cody’s Wish, triggering the inquiry.

“Right when I got next to National Treasure, I know he kind of came out and tried to meet with my horse,” Alvarado said. “I think my horse was feeling a little bit of a fight, and he tried to go right after the other horse.”

While fans chanted “Cody! Cody!,” the stewards studied video replays for seven minutes while the two horses were walked in circles on the track, waiting to see which one would get his picture taken in the winner’s circle.

It was Cody’s Wish by a nose.

Baffert, who trains National Treasure, nodded his head at the finish, seemingly knowing that he had lost by the slimmest margin in horse racing.

The victory ensured a storybook ending for Cody’s Wish in his final race before retirement. He won 11 of 16 career starts, including eight in stakes races, and over $3.1 million in earnings.

Waiting in the winner’s circle during the inquiry was Cody Dorman, a teenager who has a rare genetic disorder and uses a wheelchair. He and the horse first met during a Make-A-Wish visit to a Kentucky farm when Cody’s Wish was a foal in 2018. Cody’s Wish walked over to Dorman’s wheelchair and put his head in the boy’s lap, creating a touching bond.

“I think that horse probably saved Cody’s life in a lot of ways,” said Kelly Dorman, the boy’s father. “I know him and the horse have made a lot of lives better.”

The Dorman family was on hand last year when Cody’s Wish won the Dirt Mile by a head at Keeneland, and they joined Mott in celebrating again.

In other races:

— Auguste Rodin, a leading 3-year-old from Europe, gave Irish trainer Aidan O’Brien a record seventh win in the $4 million Turf. Ryan Moore guided Auguste Rodin to a half-length victory. As the 5-2 favorite, Auguste Rodin paid $7 to win. He ran 1 1/2 miles in 2:24.30.

— Nobals won the $1 million Turf Sprint by a neck for trainer Larry Rivelli. Under Gerardo Corrales, Nobals paid $26 to win at 12-1 odds.

— Elite Power rallied down the center of the track to win the $2 million Sprint. Trained by Mott and ridden by Ortiz Jr., the 8-5 favorite paid $5.40 to win.

— Inspiral won by a neck in the $2 million Filly & Mare Turf under 52-year-old Frankie Dettori, who scrapped his retirement plans in favor of riding for another year in the US Trained by John Gosden, Inspiral paid $7 to win as the 5-2 favorite.

— Goodnight Olive rallied three horses wide on the turn and drew off to a 2 3/4-length victory for a repeat win in the $1 million Filly & Mare Sprint. Ridden by Ortiz Jr., she paid $4.20 to win as the even-money favorite for Brown.

— Master of the Seas stormed down the center of the turf course to beat Mawj by a nose in the $2 million Mile, giving owner Godolphin a 1-2 finish. The 5-year-old gelding ridden by William Buick and trained by Charlie Appleby paid $8.60 to win.

— Idiomatic posted a half-length victory in the $2 million Distaff under Florent Geroux. She paid $5.60 to win as the 9-5 favorite for trainer Brad Cox.

Fluminense beat Boca in extra time to win first Copa Libertadores title

Fluminense beat Boca in extra time to win first Copa Libertadores title
Updated 05 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Fluminense beat Boca in extra time to win first Copa Libertadores title

Fluminense beat Boca in extra time to win first Copa Libertadores title
  • Kennedy’s unstoppable shot gave Fluminense the spoils in extra time, though two minutes later the striker was sent off for excessive celebrations that got him a second yellow card
  • Boca were aiming for a seventh Libertadores crown but have now lost their last three finals after defeats in 2012 and 2018
Updated 05 November 2023
Reuters

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil’s Fluminense beat Argentina’s Boca Juniors 2-1 in extra time to win the Copa Libertadores for the first time thanks to John Kennedy’s 99th-minute goal at the Maracana on Saturday.

Argentine forward German Cano gave Fluminense the lead with a 36th minute strike but Luis Advincula equalized for Jorge Almiron’s side in the second half with a long-range effort.

Kennedy’s unstoppable shot gave Fluminense the spoils in extra time, though two minutes later the striker was sent off for excessive celebrations that got him a second yellow card.

Before the end of the first half of extra time a brawl broke out between the players with Boca’s Frank Fabra slapping Fluminense captain Nino for which he was sent off.

“I recovered the ball for my son Lorenzo. I can tell him now that I am champion of the Libertadores,” said Cano, whose 13th goal this season in the competition was as many as the total scored by all of Boca’s players combined.

“I want to dedicate this title to my family, the team, our director and the fans. It was a dream that we wanted to achieve since the first game,” he added.

Fluminense’s Fernando Diniz, who is also Brazil’s interim coach, finally delivered the elusive trophy — the equivalent to Europe’s Champions League — for a team who lost the 2008 final.

“We had a lot of chances today but in the end we failed to capitalize on the opportunity to take advantage of the extra man,” said Boca goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

“I think we did a great cup (run), we thank the people and we regret not giving them a joy today.”

Boca were aiming for a seventh Libertadores crown but have now lost their last three finals after defeats in 2012 and 2018.

Another Ronaldo special inspires Al-Nassr to latest SPL win

Another Ronaldo special inspires Al-Nassr to latest SPL win
Updated 05 November 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Another Ronaldo special inspires Al-Nassr to latest SPL win

Another Ronaldo special inspires Al-Nassr to latest SPL win
  • It was the 12th league goal of the season for the Portuguese star
Updated 05 November 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo starred on Saturday as Al-Nassr continued their fine run of form with a 2-0 win over Al-Khaleej to keep the pressure on Roshn Saudi League leaders Al-Hilal. The victory, a tenth in 11 league games for Luis Castro’s men, keeps the team in second, four points behind their Riyadh rivals.

It was the kind of win that won’t live too long in the memory but the kind of win that is necessary for any team to lift the league title at the end of the season. Al-Nassr are collecting three point hauls with the minimum of fuss.

They went at the visitors from the start and had the ball in the net after just 10 minutes. Abdulrahman Ghareeb flicked the ball through for Sadio Mane and the Senegalese star fired home a low shot from the left side of the area. No sooner had the celebrations started than the goal was ruled out for an offside decision.

The headlines should not all be all about the attacking stars however as goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi made a top-class save from a close-range header from Mohammed Al-Khabrani. 

It did not take long for Al-Nassr to score a legitimate goal and it was no surprise that it came courtesy of Ronaldo and it  was no surprise that it was a beauty.  The five-time Ballon D’Or winner had possession on the left side of the ‘D’, twisted and turned to find an angle and then, with the minimum of backlift, fired an unstoppable shot into the left side of the Al-Khaleej net.

It was the 12th league goal of the season for the Portuguese star as he cemented his place at the top of the goalscoring standings. It was also the kind of strike that is becoming increasingly familiar to fans in Saudi Arabia.

Just before the hour, Ronaldo turned provider. From a position on the right side of the area, he fired a deep free-kick back across goal for Aymeric Laporte to score his first goal for Al-Nassr from the closest of ranges. From then on, the result was never really in doubt and the home fans in Riyadh celebrated another win.

Al-Nassr are back in action on Tuesday as they travel to Qatar to take on Al-Duhail in the Asian Champions League, just two weeks after the dramatic 4-3 win over the team from Doha.  Depending on other results, a win could be enough for the Saudi Arabians to secure a place in the knockout stages of the continental competition with two games to spare.

Young, senior Saudi female fencers crowned in Kingdom Fencing Championship

Young, senior Saudi female fencers crowned in Kingdom Fencing Championship
Updated 04 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Young, senior Saudi female fencers crowned in Kingdom Fencing Championship

Young, senior Saudi female fencers crowned in Kingdom Fencing Championship
  • The competition, which took place at Prince Saud bin Jalawi Sports City in Dammam, saw the participation of 186 fencers from 22 teams
Updated 04 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The champions of the ‘Silver Round’ of the Saudi Fencing Championship in the under-14 and over-14 age categories were crowned on Saturday.

The competition, which took place at Prince Saud bin Jalawi Sports City in Dammam, saw the participation of 186 fencers from 22 teams.

Ahmed Al-Sabban, president of the Saudi Fencing Federation, awarded the winners of the championship with their medals. 

Nada Abid (Al-Nahda) won the gold medal in the sabre category in the over-14s section, while Anahid Al-Khaybari (Al-Shabab) won the gold medal in the foil, while Dana Al-Qahtani (Al-Shabab) won the gold medal in the epee.

In the U-14s, Haya Al-Dossari (Al-Hilal) won gold in the epee,  Ayat Laddahm (Al-Nahda) came out on top in the foil, while, Yasmin Al-Saleh (Al-Nasr) achieved the gold medal in the sabre.

