Ubah Hassan spotted in Las Vegas as 'Real Housewives of Dubai' adds castmate

Ubah Hassan spotted in Las Vegas as ‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ adds castmate
Ubah Hassan (left) and Taleen Marie star on different versions of the hit show. (Getty Images)
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News
Ubah Hassan spotted in Las Vegas as ‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ adds castmate

Ubah Hassan spotted in Las Vegas as ‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ adds castmate
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: “The Real Housewives of New York City” star Ubah Hassan stepped out at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas for BravoCon 2023, the annual fan convention for all things Bravo TV, after she was spotted at various events in the city this week. Meanwhile, Taleen Marie was announced as the newest member of the “The Real Housewives of Dubai” iteration of the show. 

"I'm so excited!" Ubah shared with BravoTV.com before her appearance, adding she has “not prepared ... because I also want to be authentic. This is not my wedding. BravoCon is work for me. I'm meeting people who are supporting me and they love to watch our show so ... I'm just gonna pull some stuff out of my closet. Maybe I might buy one or two things (for) a special occasion but really no ... I tell you — I wake up like this (sic)!" 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ultimately, Hassan opted for a blue silk slip dress by Los Angeles-based label Simkhai. The label was founded by Jonathan Simkhai in 2010 after he graduated from New York’s Parsons School of Design and the Fashion Institute of Technology. 

Meanwhile, it was revealed that a new housewife will join the second season of “The Real Housewives of Dubai” at BravoCon. Ahead of the screening of the first episode from Season 2 during the three-day event in Las Vegas, it was revealed that Taleen Marie is the newest member of the cast. 

Marie will be joined by returning stars Sara Al-Madani, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan and Caroline Stanbury. 

A spot opened up after Nina Ali announced her departure from the series. 

“It was an honor to be a part of the debut season of ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai,’ and to help Bravo bring this beloved franchise to the city I call home,” Ali shared on Instagram earlier this year. “I’m grateful to the network, Andy Cohen, and the team at Truly Original for welcoming me into this extended family and for embracing the diversity of riches Dubai has to offer.” 

Back to Hassan and the Somali Canadian model is known for championing young designers and was previously spotted in a dress that was custom made by Harbison Studio, which was founded by New York-based designer Chales Elliot Harbison.  

Earlier this year, Hassan posted a video of the form-fitting lilac dress with cut out detailing around the chest that she wore to the 15 Percent Pledge gala. 

“Warning to my future wedding guests: We are having rice and beans on my wedding as the entire wedding budget will go into dress and the diamonds,” Hassan joked in the second of two Instagram posts.  

“Here is me and my team manifesting to be in a Disney princess movie,” she added, referencing her fairy-tale gown.   

Rapper Busta Rhymes to hit Sole DXB stage in December

Rapper Busta Rhymes to hit Sole DXB stage in December
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News
Rapper Busta Rhymes to hit Sole DXB stage in December

Rapper Busta Rhymes to hit Sole DXB stage in December
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai-based contemporary culture festival Sole DXB has unveiled its 2023 lineup, including US rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer Busta Rhymes.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Joining the lineup on Dec. 9 will be Jadakiss, who is set to make his UAE debut on the festival’s main stage, in addition to Tobe Nwigwe and Big Daddy Kane. Sudanese American ODDISEE — who is known for merging elements of jazz, funk, and go-go into his hip-hop rooted production — will be performing as well as DJ Shadow. Sudanese singer is Nadine El-Roubi will also hit the stage.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dec. 10 will see Sampa the Great and Syrian American rapper and spoken word poet Omar Offendum hit the stage.  

US rapper Macklemore speaks at pro-Palestine rally in Washington  

US rapper Macklemore speaks at pro-Palestine rally in Washington  
Updated 6 min 15 sec ago
Arab News
US rapper Macklemore speaks at pro-Palestine rally in Washington  

US rapper Macklemore speaks at pro-Palestine rally in Washington  
Updated 6 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: US rapper Macklemore said he did not expect to give a speech at the pro-Palestine demonstration on Saturday in Washington, D.C. However, the “Thrift Shop” rapper took to the podium to share a few words.  

“First and foremost, this is absolutely beautiful to observe today,” the rapper said of the crowd in front of him. 

“I didn’t expect to be on a microphone,” said Macklemore. “There are thousands of people here more qualified to speak on the issue of a free Palestine than myself.” 

“But I will say this,” Macklemore continued. “They told me to be quiet. They told me to do my research, to go back, that it’s too complex to say something, right? To be silent in this moment. In the last three weeks I’ve gone back and I’ve done some research … I’m teachable. I don’t know enough. But I know enough that this is a genocide.” 

Lifestyle conference Hia Hub opens in Riyadh 

Lifestyle conference Hia Hub opens in Riyadh 
Updated 04 November 2023
Arab News
Lifestyle conference Hia Hub opens in Riyadh 

Lifestyle conference Hia Hub opens in Riyadh 
Updated 04 November 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Hia Hub, in collaboration with Fashion Futures, set the stage for a five-day conference covering fashion, beauty, art, design, and luxury during its opening night on Thursday, offering a sneak peek into what fans can expect from this year’s conference in Riyadh’s historic JAX District.

The event — which runs until Nov. 7 — is being attended by a host of well-known industry leaders, trendsetters, celebrities and influencers from across the world, including Bahraini actress Amera Mohammed, “Saudi Idol” host Rajeh Alharthi, Saudi actress Khairiah Abulaban, and influencers Eleen Suliman, Hasan Ghoneim, Sultan Bin Abdullatif and Zainab Al-Khalifa.

Mai Badr, editor in chief of the event organizers, Hia Magazine, and Burak Çakmak, CEO of the Saudi Fashion Commission, both highlighted the rapid growth of the fashion industry in Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region at the event.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

“When we launched the first edition of Hia Hub in 2021, we had a mission to become a leading lifestyle event, bringing together the biggest names in fashion, style, beauty, art and culture,” Badr told the attendees in her address. “Saudi Arabia’s cultural scene was thriving, and we are proud to see that this year’s Hia Hub is bigger than ever before, with an extensive five-day program of inspirational, informative, and insightful discussions, masterclasses, seminars and workshops.”

Chinese singer Victoria Song wears Zuhair Murad

Chinese singer Victoria Song wears Zuhair Murad
Updated 04 November 2023
Arab News
Chinese singer Victoria Song wears Zuhair Murad

Chinese singer Victoria Song wears Zuhair Murad
Updated 04 November 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Chinese singer and dancer Victoria Song stepped out this week in a voluminous head-turning Zuhair Murad gown at the 2023 Elle Style Awards in Hangzhou, China.

The star, who has more than 3.2 million followers on Instagram, wore a dress featuring a velvet bodice and a voluminous, organza fil coupe skirt from the Ras Baalbek-born designer’s fall-winter 2023 collection.

The music sensation, who is famous for her hits “Up To Me,” “Blame On You” and “Star Tears” had her hair in a high bun and kept her makeup soft and minimal.

She accessorized her look with long tulle opera gloves and a glitzy diamond ring that she wore on her index finger.

Song, who is also an actress, model, host and author known for her work as the leader of South Korean girl group f(x), was not the only artist who championed an Arab designer at the event.

Actress Liu Shishi, best known for her roles in “Chinese Paladin 3” and “The Imperial Doctress,” opted for a beige heavily embellished gown by renowned Lebanese designer Elie Saab.

Liu Shishi opted for a beige heavy-embellished gown. (Getty Images) 

The dress was from Saab’s spring 2023 couture collection.

Actress Zhang Yuqi, also known as Kitty Zhang, championed Italian-Lebanese designer Tony Ward.

Yuqi, who is best known for her role as Mrs. Yuen in the 2008 film “CJ7” — which brought her media attention and kick-started her acting career, wore a one-shouldered black and gold dress that featured a thigh-high slit.

Murad has been in the spotlight this week on more than one occasion.

He shared a picture of US German model Heidi Klum’s newly unveiled sculpture at Madame Tussauds Berlin. The wax figure was wearing a colorful gown by the designer-to-the-stars. It was a blurred blue embellished mini-dress with cutout detailing at the chest.

Superstar Jennifer Lopez was also spotted wearing an ivory midi-dress featuring heart-shaped appliques from Murad’s pre-fall 2023 collection to an event that celebrated her partnership with Italian brand Intimissimi.

Lopez previously said of Murad in an interview with event entrepreneur Rabih Mokbel: “I love Zuhair, he’s probably my favorite.”

Murad’s clientele includes A-list celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Emily Blunt, Becky G, Jessica Chastain and Chrissy Teigen.

Polimoda, Arab Fashion Council join forces for GCC scholarship

Polimoda, Arab Fashion Council join forces for GCC scholarship
Updated 04 November 2023
Hanadi Merchant-Habib
Polimoda, Arab Fashion Council join forces for GCC scholarship

Polimoda, Arab Fashion Council join forces for GCC scholarship
Updated 04 November 2023
Hanadi Merchant-Habib

DUBAI: The Arab Fashion Council (AFC) has partnered with prestigious Italian fashion school Polimoda on a scholarship for aspiring professionals from the GCC for Polimoda's Masters in Fashion Brand Management program, commencing in April 2024.  

They will also offer additional tutoring sessions for personal branding.  

"When speaking with Jacob Adrian (CEO of AFC), I discovered an enormous possibility here in Dubai. It's become a hub for people to connect and for creative minds to express themselves freely," Massimiliano Giornetti, director of Polimda and the former creative director of Salvatore Ferragamo, told Arab News. He also believes it is fundamental for schools uniquely operating in Florence to lend their support to other professionals in fashion. "The idea of collaboration is a natural step in approaching and finding new talent who can come to Florence and learn from global professionals. They can return to the Middle East with a stronger and more precise identity," he said.  

The program, on-site at their campus in Florence, will give students the creative and strategic tools they need to excel in the field. The course is based on three main pillars: “Vision,” which delves into a deeper understanding of the relationship between humans, society, and industries; “Management,” which discusses business models via strategic marketing; and “Communications,” which teaches students how to deliver compelling brand narratives. The faculty teaching the courses will be a combination of veteran industry professionals alongside guest lecturers and is spread over 700 contact hours. Once complete, graduates will be able to apply for various roles in brand management. On why Polimoda chose this course for a scholarship, Giornetti discusses the need for more consistency and authenticity among designers, saying: “It's crucial to establish and create a vision. It's important to have the possibility to come to a new place like our school in Florence, where we represent so many nationalities. So it's international by definition, where you create a connection with other students who share the same ideas, but at the same time, you're establishing your identity." 

The application process will run from Nov. 1- Dec. 1. Candidates can complete the application on the Polimoda website by selecting the Polimoda Master Course in Fashion Brand Management (April 2024 edition).  

