Ubah Hassan spotted in Las Vegas as ‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ adds castmate

DUBAI: “The Real Housewives of New York City” star Ubah Hassan stepped out at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas for BravoCon 2023, the annual fan convention for all things Bravo TV, after she was spotted at various events in the city this week. Meanwhile, Taleen Marie was announced as the newest member of the “The Real Housewives of Dubai” iteration of the show.

"I'm so excited!" Ubah shared with BravoTV.com before her appearance, adding she has “not prepared ... because I also want to be authentic. This is not my wedding. BravoCon is work for me. I'm meeting people who are supporting me and they love to watch our show so ... I'm just gonna pull some stuff out of my closet. Maybe I might buy one or two things (for) a special occasion but really no ... I tell you — I wake up like this (sic)!"

Ultimately, Hassan opted for a blue silk slip dress by Los Angeles-based label Simkhai. The label was founded by Jonathan Simkhai in 2010 after he graduated from New York’s Parsons School of Design and the Fashion Institute of Technology.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that a new housewife will join the second season of “The Real Housewives of Dubai” at BravoCon. Ahead of the screening of the first episode from Season 2 during the three-day event in Las Vegas, it was revealed that Taleen Marie is the newest member of the cast.

Marie will be joined by returning stars Sara Al-Madani, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan and Caroline Stanbury.

A spot opened up after Nina Ali announced her departure from the series.

“It was an honor to be a part of the debut season of ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai,’ and to help Bravo bring this beloved franchise to the city I call home,” Ali shared on Instagram earlier this year. “I’m grateful to the network, Andy Cohen, and the team at Truly Original for welcoming me into this extended family and for embracing the diversity of riches Dubai has to offer.”

Back to Hassan and the Somali Canadian model is known for championing young designers and was previously spotted in a dress that was custom made by Harbison Studio, which was founded by New York-based designer Chales Elliot Harbison.

Earlier this year, Hassan posted a video of the form-fitting lilac dress with cut out detailing around the chest that she wore to the 15 Percent Pledge gala.

“Warning to my future wedding guests: We are having rice and beans on my wedding as the entire wedding budget will go into dress and the diamonds,” Hassan joked in the second of two Instagram posts.

“Here is me and my team manifesting to be in a Disney princess movie,” she added, referencing her fairy-tale gown.