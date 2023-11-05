Saudi healthcare set for technological boost as ministry signs MoU

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Health has inked a memorandum of understanding with the medical technology giant Becton, Dickinson and Co., with the aim of advancing digital transformation through modern technology.

This partnership is set to bolster the healthcare infrastructure in the region and establish high-quality medical services while reducing the load on healthcare professionals.

The company’s research technologies will support the ministry’s efforts to advance the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 national transformation program. This program prioritizes the automation and digitalization of the medical sector and emphasizes patient and healthcare worker safety.

One of the key initiatives under this collaboration is the deployment of kiosks at ministry-affiliated hospitals.

This venture, among others, is part of the “BDAIAH” initiative jointly launched by the two organizations, which is intended to be implemented in all ministry hospitals. The aim is to enhance medical practices and technology in the Kingdom, particularly in the area of medication management.

These measures, undertaken within this MoU, are crucial as the Kingdom aims to digitize 70 percent of patient activities by 2030.

The company’s innovative techniques, including advanced automation services and technology-integrated Connected Medication Management solutions that enhance medication management through data-driven systems, will cater to the evolving healthcare demands in the Kingdom and the broader region.

These innovations encompass electronic health records and mobile applications to reduce medication errors and enhance the overall quality of the sector.

Saudi Arabia has committed to invest in the medical technology sector, with the 2023 budget allocating over SR180 billion ($50.3 billion) to healthcare and social development, reflecting the government's dedication to this endeavor. A significant portion of this budget is earmarked for digital health to improve accessibility, efficiency, and transparency within the field.

The Kingdom aims to transform the sector by enhancing its capabilities as an effective, integrated, value-based ecosystem with a strong focus on patient well-being.