What We Are Reading Today: Investigating Families

Author: Kelley Fong

It’s the knock on the door that many mothers fear: a visit from Child Protective Services, the state agency with the power to take their children away.

Over the last half-century, these encounters have become an all-too-common way of trying to address family poverty and adversity.

In “Investigating Families,” Kelley Fong provides an unprecedented look at the inner workings of CPS and the experiences of families pulled into its orbit.

Drawing on firsthand observations of CPS investigations and hundreds of interviews with those involved, Fong traces the implications of invoking CPS as a “first responder” to family misfortune and hardship.