What We Are Reading Today: Investigating Families

It’s the knock on the door that many mothers fear: a visit from Child Protective Services, the state agency with the power to take their children away.
Over the last half-century, these encounters have become an all-too-common way of trying to address family poverty and adversity.
In “Investigating Families,” Kelley Fong provides an unprecedented look at the inner workings of CPS and the experiences of families pulled into its orbit.
Drawing on firsthand observations of CPS investigations and hundreds of interviews with those involved, Fong traces the implications of invoking CPS as a “first responder” to family misfortune and hardship.
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Richest Man in Babylon’
Updated 05 November 2023
Rahaf Jambi
Author: George S. Clason
“The Richest Man in Babylon” by George S. Clason is a self-help classic that explores the principles of personal finance and wealth-building.
The first principle discussed is the importance of saving money, as it allows for investment opportunities, creates a safety net for unexpected expenses, and helps individuals achieve financial stability.
By saving a portion of their income, individuals can invest in opportunities that provide long-term growth and generate passive income. The safety net from savings can also prevent individuals from falling into debt or facing financial hardship in case of unexpected expenses.
The second principle is investing wisely. Investing in property can provide a steady source of income, while investing in stocks can provide long-term growth, and investing in a business can provide high returns.
The third principle is to live within your means. Living frugally allows more money to be saved and invested, and helps individuals avoid debt and overspending on unnecessary items.
“The Richest Man in Babylon” provides valuable insights into these principles.
However, it is important to recognize that these principles may not be universally applicable, particularly for those facing systemic barriers to wealth-building. So, addressing these systemic issues is also crucial in order to create a more equitable society in which everyone has the opportunity to achieve financial stability and wealth.
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Field Guide to North American Flycatchers’
Updated 05 November 2023
Arab News
Authors: CIN-TY LEE AND ANDREW BIRCH
The identification of Empidonax flycatchers and pewees can be a daunting challenge for even the most seasoned birder. “Field Guide to North American Flycatchers” takes bird identification to an entirely new level by training readers to observe subtle differences in structure, color patterns, and vocalizations before delving into the finer details of a particular species. Because the plumages of flycatchers are so similar, this one-of-a-kind guide uses illustrations that highlight slight variances among species that photos often miss.
What We Are Reading Today: Getting Something to Eat in Jackson
Updated 04 November 2023
Arab News
Author: Joseph C. Ewoodzie Jr.
Getting Something to Eat in Jackson uses food — what people eat and how — to explore the interaction of race and class in the lives of African Americans in the contemporary urban South. Joseph Ewoodzie Jr. examines how “foodways” — food availability, choice, and consumption — vary greatly between classes of African Americans in Jackson, Mississippi, and how this reflects and shapes their very different experiences of a shared racial identity.
Ewoodzie spent more than a year following a group of socioeconomically diverse African Americans — from patrons of the city’s fine-dining restaurants to men experiencing homelessness who must organize their days around the schedules of soup kitchens.
Ewoodzie goes food shopping, cooks, and eats with a young mother living in poverty and a grandmother working two jobs. He works in a Black-owned BBQ restaurant, and he meets a man who decides to become a vegan for health reasons but who must drive across town to get tofu and quinoa.
In this book, acclaimed Indian writer Amitav Ghosh explains our imaginative failure in the face of global warming. Ghosh examines our inability — at the level of literature, history, and politics — to grasp the scale and violence of climate change.
The extreme nature of today’s climate events, Ghosh asserts, makes them peculiarly resistant to contemporary modes of thinking and imagining.
In the writing of history, the climate crisis has sometimes led to gross simplifications.
Ghosh shows that the history of the carbon economy is a tangled global story with many contradictory and counterintuitive elements, according to a review on goodreads.com.
Ghosh ends by suggesting that politics, much like literature, has become a matter of personal moral reckoning rather than an arena of collective action. But to limit fiction and politics to individual moral adventure comes at a great cost.
The climate crisis asks us to imagine other forms of human existence — a task to which fiction, Ghosh argues, is the best suited of all cultural forms. His book serves as a great writer’s summons to confront the most urgent task of our time.
New book highlights little-known Islamic monuments outside the Arab world
Updated 02 November 2023
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: When you think of Islamic architecture, what usually comes to mind are buildings located in the Arab world, with one or two famous exceptions. But a new book aims to shed light on lesser-known monuments both in and outside the region — all the way from Chile to China. “Islamic Architecture: A World History” was written by Dutch author Eric Broug, who has specialized in Islamic design for more than two decades.
Broug says he wanted to avoid concentrating on “the usual suspects” in his book.
“I love these buildings, but it’s always the Alhambra Palace (Granada), the Topkapi Palace (Istanbul)…” Broug tells Arab News from his base in the UK. “From an academic point of view, I always found it a bit silly to have such a narrow focus. I wanted to make it a global book. Let’s not pretend that everything stops being interesting after the 16th century — let’s carry on until the 21st century.”
Broug has succeeded in widening that focus. The book, published by Thames & Hudson, is full of jaw-dropping pictures of around 350 museums, mosques, mausoleums, tombs, bath houses, and other (not necessarily ‘religious’) buildings, from over 60 countries that vary in scale and aesthetics, and have been influenced by Islamic design, which Broug describes as providing “uninterrupted excellence for a millennium.”
He adds: “What I love about Islamic architecture is the creative exuberance and the imagination.”
He also acknowledges that the term ‘Islamic architecture’ — which reportedly “started” in Syria around 661 CE — is a contentious and nuanced one. Broug defines it as “architecture built in Islamic societies.” However, he adds, “There would need to be a little asterisk to that, because, what about all the mosques built in Holland, Belgium, or the UK?”
Broug’s selection process, he says, was “based on beauty, not just historical importance.” For instance, the Pink Mosque in the Philippines is draped head-to-toe in exuberant Barbie pink (the patron family’s favorite color), whereas the Haji Habib Mosque in Ethiopia is far less ostentatious — built of long wooden logs assembled by nomads.
Every building, though, tells a story of the people who built it — the conditions they lived in, as well as the natural resources available to them. Broug opens the book with a telling quote, inscribed on a building in Samarkand: “If you want to know about us, examine our buildings.”