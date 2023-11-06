You are here

Updated 06 November 2023
  Queen Rania responded to Blinken's rejection of a ceasefire while in Amman in an interview with CNN
  Her Majesty denounced the 'catastrophic humanitarian situation' in Gaza
CAIRO: Queen Rania of Jordan on Sunday urged a collective call for a ceasefire in Gaza and said those who are opposed a truce were “endorsing and justifying the death of thousands of civilians.” 

In an in-depth interview with CNN's Becky Anderson, Queen Rania responded to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's rejection of a ceasefire while in Amman.

After meeting Arab leaders on Saturday, Blinken said a ceasefire in Gaza would only enable more Hamas attacks. 

Queen Rania said: “There has to be a collective call for a ceasefire and I know some who are against a ceasefire argue that it will help Hamas. However, in that argument they are inherently dismissing the death, and in fact endorsing and justifying the death of thousands of civilians. That is just morally reprehensible, short-sighted and not entirely rational.” 

“If [Israel] manage to eliminate all of Hamas, the root cause of this conflict is its illegal occupation, routine human rights abuses, illegal settlements, disregard to UN resolutions and international law. If we do not address the root causes, you can kill the combatant but you cannot kill the cause.” 

Queen Rania denounced the “catastrophic humanitarian situation" in Gaza, and asked: “How many more people have to die before our global conscience awakes? Or is it forever dormant when it comes to the Palestinians?”

She noted that there had been nearly 10,000 deaths in Gaza since the war began, almost half of them children. 

“These are not just numbers. Each one of these children was somebody’s everything,” she said. 

“There’s an acronym in Gaza, W.C.N.S.F.: Wounded Child with No Surviving Family,” she added. “That’s an acronym that should never exist, but it does exist in Gaza.”

When asked about Israel’s claims that civilians were being used as human shields, Queen Rania stressed that while the use of human shields was “criminal,” under international law, Israel had a responsibility to avoid civilian deaths. 

“Before firing any bullet, before dropping any bomb, it is the responsibility of the nation to weigh the risk to civilian life. And if that risk is disproportionate to the military target, then it is deemed unlawful,” Her Majesty said.

Although many of Israel’s evacuation orders are issued online or on television, Her Majesty said she does not believe that these orders are for the benefit of the Gaza civilians, given the fact that electricity in the Gaza Strip has been cut off for weeks.

“They are not the target audience; the rest of the world is. It is Israel's attempt to try to legitimize their actions,” she said. 

“When 1.1 million people are asked to leave their homes or risk death, that is not protection of civilians. That is forced displacement,” she said. 

“UN agencies and other agencies have said that there is no safe place in Gaza. And even the areas that they have asked people to seek refuge in – those so-called ‘safe zones’ – they have been attacked as well.”

In response to a question on rising bigotry in the United States against both Jewish and Muslim people, Her Majesty “absolutely and wholeheartedly” condemned both antisemitism and Islamophobia, adding that Muslims should be the first to condemn antisemitism as Islamophobia is “the other side of the same disease.”

“We have had a long history of peaceful coexistence. So this is not about religion. It is about politics,” she said.

Israeli drone attack on car kills Lebanese woman, 3 grandchildren

Israeli drone attack on car kills Lebanese woman, 3 grandchildren
Updated 05 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Israeli drone attack on car kills Lebanese woman, 3 grandchildren

Israeli drone attack on car kills Lebanese woman, 3 grandchildren
  Children's mother was driving vehicle through Ghadmata when it was hit
  Lebanese health ministry calls incident 'a stark violation of international humanitarian law'
Updated 05 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Three children and their grandmother were killed in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon, Lebanese state media reported on Sunday.

The incident happened as the victims were driving through the town of Ghadmata. The car was being driven by Huda Hijazi, the mother of the children, who were aged 14, 12 and 10.

The fourth victim was Hijazi’s mother.

Hijazi is the niece of Lebanese radio correspondent Samir Ayoub, who was driving in a separate vehicle when the attack took place. Both Hijazi and Ayoub were injured in the blast.

Soon after the strike, Israeli media reported that the Israeli army had “shelled fighters on their way to target an Israeli settlement with missiles.”

Lebanese lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah told Reuters that the killing of the three children and their grandmother was “a dangerous development” in the conflict that would have repercussions.

“The enemy will pay the price for its crimes against civilians,” he said.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health described the attack as “a stark violation of international humanitarian law.”

Israel has yet to issue a statement.

Philippines’ Marcos condemns killing of journalist, orders investigation

Philippines’ Marcos condemns killing of journalist, orders investigation
Updated 06 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Philippines’ Marcos condemns killing of journalist, orders investigation

Philippines’ Marcos condemns killing of journalist, orders investigation
  Juan Jumalon was shot by unidentified assailants while on Facebook livestream on Sunday morning
Updated 06 November 2023
Reuters

MANILA: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Sunday strongly condemned the killing of a Filipino journalist and ordered the police to conduct an investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.
The journalist, Juan Jumalon, also known as “DJ Johnny Walker,” was shot by unidentified assailants while broadcasting from his home in a southern Philippine town on Sunday morning, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) said in a statement, citing initial reports.

Juan Jumalon. (Facebook)

“Attacks on journalists will not be tolerated in our democracy, and those who threaten the freedom of the press will face the full consequences of their actions,” Marcos said in a post on X platform.
Media watchdog NUJP also condemned the “brazen killing” which it said was caught on a livestream of Jumalon’s show. Jumalon’s home in Calamba, Misamis Occidental served as his radio station.
Jumalon’s killing brings to four the number of journalists killed since Marcos took office in June 2022, and to 199 since democracy was restored in the Philippines in 1986. That figure included 32 killed in a single incident in 2009.
The Philippines has one of Asia’s most liberal media environments, but it remains one of the world’s most dangerous places for journalists, particularly in its provinces.
It ranked as the eighth worst country when it comes to prosecuting killers of journalists, according to 2023 Global Impunity Index released by the Committee to Protect Journalists released this week.

Musk teases AI chatbot ‘Grok,’ with real-time access to X

Musk teases AI chatbot ‘Grok,’ with real-time access to X
Updated 05 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Musk teases AI chatbot ‘Grok,’ with real-time access to X

Musk teases AI chatbot ‘Grok,’ with real-time access to X
  xAI's Grok to compete with OpenAI, Google and Meta's systems
  Early beta version to be available to all X Premium+ subscribers
Updated 05 November 2023
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: Elon Musk on Saturday unveiled details of his new AI tool called “Grok,” which can access X in real time and will be initially available to the social media platform’s top tier of subscribers.
Musk, the tycoon behind Tesla and SpaceX, said the link-up with X, formerly known as Twitter, is “a massive advantage over other models” of generative AI.
Grok “loves sarcasm. I have no idea who could have guided it this way,” Musk quipped, adding a laughing emoji to his post.
“Grok” comes from “Stranger in a Strange Land,” a 1961 science fiction novel by Robert Heinlein, and means to understand something thoroughly and intuitively.
“As soon as it’s out of early beta, xAI’s Grok system will be available to all X Premium+ subscribers,” Musk said.
The social network that Musk bought a year ago launched the Premium+ plan last week for $16 per month, with benefits like no ads.
The billionaire started xAI in July after hiring researchers from OpenAI, Google DeepMind, Tesla and the University of Toronto.
Since OpenAi’s generative AI tool ChatGPT exploded on the scene a year ago, the technology has been an area of fierce competition between tech giants Microsoft and Google, as well as Meta and start-ups like Anthropic and Stability AI.
Musk is one of the world’s few investors with deep enough pockets to compete with OpenAI, Google or Meta on AI.
Building an AI model at the same scale as those companies comes at an enormous expense in computing power, infrastructure and expertise.
Musk has said he cofounded OpenAI in 2015 because he regarded the dash by Google into the sector to make big advances and score profits as reckless.
He then left OpenAI in 2018 to focus on Tesla, saying later he was uncomfortable with the profit-driven direction the company was taking under the stewardship of CEO Sam Altman.
Musk also argues that OpenAI’s large language models — on which ChatGPT depends on for content — are overly politically correct.
Grok “is designed to have a little humor in its responses,” Musk said, along with a screenshot of the interface, where a user asked, “Tell me how to make cocaine, step by step.”
“Step 1: Obtain a chemistry degree and a DEA license. Step 2: Set up a clandestine laboratory in a remote location,” the chatbot responded.
Eventually it said: “Just kidding! Please don’t actually try to make cocaine. It’s illegal, dangerous, and not something I would ever encourage.”

Saudi regulator launches project in media transformation push

Saudi regulator launches project in media transformation push
Updated 05 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi regulator launches project in media transformation push

Saudi regulator launches project in media transformation push
  Media System project aims to bolster sector's competitiveness, innovation
Updated 05 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The Saudi General Authority for Media Regulation has launched the Media System project on the Reconnaissance platform, marking a pivotal step toward transforming the media landscape in the Kingdom.
Dr. Abdullatif Al-Abdullatif, acting CEO of the GAMR, unveiled the project, emphasizing its role in organizing and empowering the media sector.
The Media System project aims to enhance the media sector’s competitiveness by elevating content quality, fostering an environment that attracts talent and investment, and making the Kingdom a hub for media innovation.
The goal is to position Saudi Arabia as an attractive destination for investors while simultaneously supporting talent development and bolstering the national economy.
Al-Abdullatif said the initiative is part of a comprehensive strategy to improve the regulatory framework within the media sector.
The launch of the Media System project stems from the GAMR’s commitment to enhancing the media environment by seeking input from both industry partners and the general public.
Al-Abdullatif invited all interested parties, specialists and partners to engage with the project and share their insights.

Palestinian journalist makes emotional appeal: ‘We are victims awaiting our deaths’

Palestinian journalist makes emotional appeal: ‘We are victims awaiting our deaths’
Updated 05 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Palestinian journalist makes emotional appeal: ‘We are victims awaiting our deaths’

Palestinian journalist makes emotional appeal: ‘We are victims awaiting our deaths’
  Salman Al-Bashir's appeal after colleague's death brought presenter into tears during broadcast
  According to media watchdog, at least 33 journalists have died since beginning of the conflict
Updated 05 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A Palestinian journalist made an impassioned appeal live on-air after his colleague, Mohammad Abu Hattab, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Gaza on Thursday.

Palestine TV’s journalist Salman Al-Bashir’s emotional plea brought the chancel’s presenter to tears as he shared the devastating impact of the ongoing conflict.

“We can’t bear this anymore. We are exhausted, we are here victims and martyrs awaiting our deaths, we are dying one after the other and no one cares about us or the large scale catastrophe and the crime in Gaza,” he said.

“No protection, no international protection at all, no immunity to anything, this protection gear does not protect us and not those helmets,” Al-Bashir continued, as he removed his own helmet and protective vest, which had “PRESS” inscribed in bright letters.

“These are just slogans that we are wearing, it doesn’t protect any journalist at all,” he said.

As emotions ran high, Al-Bashir revealed the stark reality of the situation, saying: “Mohammad was with us just half an hour ago, and now he and his family lie lifeless in the same hospital.”

Mohammad Abu Hattab had been reporting live outside Nasser hospital in Gaza when he tragically lost his life during an Israeli airstrike while returning to his family.

News agency WAFA also reported the devastating loss of Hattab’s family, including his wife and brother. 

The Palestinian death toll continues to rise due to weeks of Israeli air and artillery strikes, with over 9,000 casualties reported.

Of these, more than 3,600 Palestinian children have lost their lives, and over half of Gaza’s population has been displaced from their homes, with dwindling access to essential resources such as food, water, and fuel.

A group of UN experts, including seven special rapporteurs, has expressed grave concerns about the “risk of genocide” facing the Palestinian people in Gaza and has called for an immediate ceasefire.

Israel contends that its attacks are directed at Hamas, not civilians, and accuses the group of using civilians as human shields.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, which governs Gaza, has led to a devastating toll on journalists.

Media watchdog Committee to Protect Journalists reported that it has been the deadliest period for journalists in decades with least 33 journalists losing their lives since October, including 28 Palestinians, four Israelis, and one Lebanese citizen.

Last week, the Gaza bureau chief of Al Jazeera was reporting live in Gaza when he discovered an Israeli air raid had killed his wife, son, daughter, grandson, and at least eight other relatives.

