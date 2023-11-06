You are here

  Arab Miss Universe contestants talk personal advocacy in Voice for Change contest  

Arab Miss Universe contestants talk personal advocacy in Voice for Change contest  

Arab Miss Universe contestants talk personal advocacy in Voice for Change contest  
The 72nd Miss Universe contest is currently taking votes for the pageant’s Voice for Change video contest, where contestants share their personal advocacies through a three-minute video. (Instagram)
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
Arab Miss Universe contestants talk personal advocacy in Voice for Change contest  

Arab Miss Universe contestants talk personal advocacy in Voice for Change contest  
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: The 72nd Miss Universe contest is currently taking votes for the pageant’s Voice for Change video contest, where contestants share their personal advocacies through a three-minute video.   

Representatives from the Arab world, including Bahrain, Egypt and Lebanon, pitched their various causes as well.   

Miss Universe Bahrain Lujane Yacoub spoke about the need for community centers in Bahrain, sharing the many ways in which she herself was helped by her local community center when she was a young child with a hearing disability.  

“For me, the need for community center is personal. My own journey begins with a learning disability. In fourth grade, I was failing almost every single subject. So being diagnosed with an audio processing disorder was relief because I finally had answers to what was happening,” began Yacoub in the video.   

“It was my local community centre that saved me though, because it was here that I took my ballet classes and drawing workshops and it turns out I was really good at these two things. Finally, I had something I could do well, which gave me hope. I now teach volunteer classes at a community center in Bahrain, hoping to find other young artists who might need a win the way I did,” she went on.  

Yacoub also talked about the Bahrain Trust Foundation, which she said “understands the need for public spaces where communities can gather,” and how they are working towards establishing more centers around Bahrain, as well as renovating and expanding existing ones.  

“My hope is for more community centers in Bahrain so that every mother and child here has access to support and resources. With our help, The Bahrain Trust Foundation can make this help a reality,” she added.  

Meanwhile, Miss Universe Egypt Mohra Tantawy spoke about the life-saving work of Red Cross and Crescent.  

“In these time times, the need for humanitarian aid has never been greater. According to the United Nations, one in every 45 people worldwide requires urgent assistance due to conflicts, natural disasters or displacement. This humanitarian crisis is overwhelming. And that's why organizations like the Red Cross and Crescent play a vital role,” said Tantawy in the video.  

“By raising awareness and mobilizing resources globally, you can amplify the impact of the Red Cross and Crescent. We would like to encourage everyone to come together supporting these organizations through donations, volunteering, or even simply spreading the word,” she added.   

Finally, Miss Universe Lebanon Maya Abou El-Hosn spoke emphatically about the education crisis in Lebanon.   

“According to UNESCO, two-thirds of Lebanese students are not achieving basic literacy. Enrolment in educational institutions dropped from 60 per cent in 2020 to 43 per cent. The average-earning Lebanese teacher is left to live with as low as $3 a month, obliging many of them to suspend their careers. The crisis is forcing youth out of learning,” said Abou El-Hosn.   

“In the name of a whole generation of students who should not be left behind, and who dream of being productive and not dependent on donations, I call for a collective action now,” she added.  

