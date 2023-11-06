You are here

APICORP relocates headquarters to Riyadh

APICORP works to support the sustainable development of the region’s energy sector.
APICORP works to support the sustainable development of the region’s energy sector.
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News
APICORP relocates headquarters to Riyadh

APICORP relocates headquarters to Riyadh
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Arab Petroleum Investment Corp. has announced that it will move its headquarters from Dammam to Riyadh to reinforce its regional presence. 

The energy-focused multilateral financial institution’s decision aligns with its 2023 to 2028 business strategy, APICORP stated in a press note. 

“We are immensely pleased to have moved into our new headquarters in Riyadh. Relocating to one of the Middle East and North Africa region’s fastest-growing financial and commercial centers marks an important milestone in our growth journey,” said APICORP CEO Khalid Al-Ruwaigh in a statement. 

Furthermore, Al-Ruwaigh expressed his intent to enhance existing partnerships and expand the company’s portfolio of investment solutions soon. 

“We look forward to building on our nearly 50-year legacy of trust, expertise, and innovation as we chart a new path toward our ambitious vision to become a leading energy-focused impact fund,” he added. 

In the wake of its headquarters relocation, the financial institution is set to unveil a new brand identity in the forthcoming months.    

This rebranding initiative is anticipated to embody the organization’s strategic direction and renewed commitments as outlined in its business plan. 

In addition to enhancing its strategic partnerships, APICORP’s relocation to Riyadh will become a catalyst for attracting and nurturing talent. 

“As an industry leader, moving to Riyadh will bolster our position as a knowledge hub and trusted partner for the energy sector while at the same time allowing us greater access to world-class talents who we hope will join us as we write the next chapter of APICORP’s legacy,” said Fahad Al-Shahrani, head of shared services at APICORP. 

Recently, the Kingdom’s initiative to draw international businesses to its capital city has led to a significant influx of corporate relocations. 

PwC marked the inauguration of its regional headquarters in Riyadh this past June, signaling a strong commitment to the Kingdom.   

Moreover, GE Healthcare, a global leader in medical technology, also transitioned its headquarters to Riyadh in October. 

These moves are part of a broader trend among major corporations as in the same month, Jones Lang LaSalle, an international real estate services company and Deloitte, a consulting powerhouse, announced plans to move their regional bases to the Kingdom, underscoring its growing appeal as a business hub. 

This wave of corporate relocations is an outcome of the Kingdom’s policy, first unveiled in February 2021, which requires international companies to set up their regional headquarters in Riyadh if they intend to secure government contracts.   

Firms have been given a deadline of Jan. 1, 2024, to comply with this mandate, a strategic move designed to consolidate Riyadh’s status as a central business nexus in the region. 

Established in 1975 by 10 Arab oil-exporting countries, APICORP supports the sustainable development of the region’s energy sector and related industries through financing and direct equity solutions, as well as energy research and advisory services. 

The Helicopter Co. secures $231m loan in boost for Saudi aviation sector 

The Helicopter Co. secures $231m loan in boost for Saudi aviation sector 
Updated 1 min 7 sec ago
Arab News
The Helicopter Co. secures $231m loan in boost for Saudi aviation sector 

The Helicopter Co. secures $231m loan in boost for Saudi aviation sector 
Updated 1 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Commercial flight operator The Helicopter Co. has secured a loan worth SR800 million ($231 million) from Manama-based Gulf International Bank to boost its fleet.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Public Investment Fund-backed THC said the 10-year murabaha loan agreement aligns with its long-term strategic vision to strengthen the Kingdom’s general aviation industry.  

THC CEO Arnaud Martinez said that this facility is expected to address the company’s short-term and long-term financial needs efficiently.  

“The funds from this loan facility will support THC’s ongoing investments in high-quality, cutting-edge aircraft and infrastructure, contributing to the development of Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector in line with Vision 2030,” said Martinez. 

He added that THC is growing at an unprecedented scale with ambitious plans of managing over 100 plus fleets by 2026.  

GIB Group CEO Abdulaziz Al-Helaissi noted that this deal will help THC accelerate its development in strategic growth areas that will help the Saudi economy advance further and meet the goals outlined in Vision 2030. 

 “We are pleased to extend this financing facility to THC during this exciting period of expansion for the company and the Kingdom’s aviation industry,” added Al-Helaissi.  

Launched in 2019, THC is the first national commercial helicopter operator in Saudi Arabia. The company provides private transportation services within the main cities of Saudi Arabia and tourist trips to various attractions around the country. 

Catering to the increasing demand for luxury tourism trips to major Saudi cities, THC was created with an initial capital of SR565 million.  

The Kingdom’s National Tourism Strategy aims to attract 100 million visitors by 2030 while raising the tourism sector’s contribution to gross domestic product to more than 10 percent. 

In August, THC signed a memorandum of understanding with executive terminal operator Altanfeethi to explore options for urban air mobility.  

In June, it announced that it completed the acquisition of a 100 percent stake in Rotortrade, a helicopter dealership operating across five continents. 

Saudi Arabia launches 2nd phase of e-visa service for international investors

Saudi Arabia launches 2nd phase of e-visa service for international investors
Updated 46 min 56 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Saudi Arabia launches 2nd phase of e-visa service for international investors

Saudi Arabia launches 2nd phase of e-visa service for international investors
Updated 46 min 56 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: International investors no longer have to visit a Saudi embassy to get a visa to travel to the Kingdom after the process for applying for the permit was moved online.

The government have introduced the second phase of the “Investor Visitor” e-visa service, expanding its coverage from nearly 60 nations to include all countries worldwide, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency. 

This e-visa can be used for multiple entries and has a validity period of up to one year. Some beneficiaries may receive access immediately, enabling them to explore investment opportunities in the Kingdom directly.  

This service is part of the Kingdoms’s ongoing efforts to align with the Vision 2030 initiative, with a focus on improving the investment environment and facilitating the start of business activities.  

Mohammed Abahussain, deputy of Integrated Investors Services at the Ministry of Investment, explained that the visa is designed to provide international prospects and employees of foreign entities the opportunity to apply for an electronic visitor visa through the ministry’s platform.  

It will manage the application process and digitally issue the authorization through the unified national visa platform of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, eliminating the need for physical visits to Saudi missions abroad for biometric data collection.  

This expansion includes individuals from countries listed on the “Invest in Saudi Arabia” platform, those holding valid tourist or business visas from the US, the UK, or Schengen countries, and those with permanent residency in the US, the UK, or EU countries.  

Additionally, individuals holding valid residency for a minimum of three months in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and entities licensed by the Ministry of Investment for three immediate visas per year can also benefit.   

The Kingdom has seen a surge of over 135 percent in foreign investment licenses, reaching 2,192 permits during the third quarter of 2023 as part of a push to attract global businesses to set up operations in the Kingdom.  

According to the Ministry of Investment, this is an increase of 1,261 visas compared to the same period in 2022, excluding permits issued under the “Tasattur” anti-concealment campaign.  

In the second quarter of 2023, the direct foreign investment balance in the Kingdom increased by 0.6 percent compared to the previous quarter, as shown in the ministry’s report for November 2023.  

Total fixed capital formation experienced a 7 percent increase in the second quarter of 2023 annually, attributed to growth in both government and non-government sectors by 3.5 percent and 7.6 percent, respectively, during the same period. 

The report also revealed that the capital of newly licensed factories in 2023 grew by 215 percent in the second quarter due to efforts to enhance industrial competitiveness, boost local content value, and support locally manufactured products.  

Meanwhile, foreign trade experienced a 3.1 percent decline in the third quarter of 2023 annually, leading to a 55.4 percent decrease in the trade balance during the same period. This was mainly a result of a 31.8 percent decrease in total exports.  

The data also indicated that government revenues reached approximately SR258.5 billion ($68.93 billion) in the third quarter of 2023, marking a 14.4 percent decrease on an annual basis, while government expenses totaled around SR294.3 billion in the third quarter, representing a 2.3 percent increase on an annual basis. 

Saudi Arabia to display AI-powered smart city technology in Spain 

Saudi Arabia to display AI-powered smart city technology in Spain 
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Arabia to display AI-powered smart city technology in Spain 

Saudi Arabia to display AI-powered smart city technology in Spain 
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will showcase its achievements in building smart townships at a global event in Spain through the participation of its artificial intelligence authority.   

According to the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, it will display its AI expertise at the Smart City Expo World Congress to be held in Barcelona on Nov. 7-9.   

Essam Al-Wagait, director of the National Information Center, will shed light on SDAIA’s contributions in deploying the latest technologies to enhance the quality of life of the Kingdom’s residents.   

As a global event partner, SDAIA will also demonstrate its commitment to aligning with the UN’s sustainable development goals and achieving the objectives outlined in Saudi Vision 2030.   

The authority will showcase its efforts in the field of digital transformation, including the national smart cities platforms — Sawaher and Baseer.

The event will feature sessions on transforming cities through AI, with participation from Yasser Al-Onaizan, deputy CEO of the National Center for Artificial Intelligence at SDAIA, along with other industry experts.  

Among them are Christina Yan Zhang, CEO of the Metaverse Institute, and Patricia Molina, who serves as the director of city, territory, and environment at TECNALIA. Additionally, Greg Wilson, who holds the position of worldwide public sector government chief technology officer at Microsoft, and Charbel Aoun, the director of smart city and spaces at NVIDIA. 

Another session, titled “Smart Governance Responding to Citizen’s Needs,” will feature Sattam Al-Subaie, CEO of the Smart City Excellence Center at SDAIA, along with other distinguished speakers.  

In a separate session focusing on the evolution of modern urban living, experts will emphasize the importance of creating comprehensive ecosystems that cater to the varied needs and aspirations of urban populations. 

The Smart City Expo World Congress is one of the largest and most influential gatherings dedicated to urban innovation and cities, with more than 25,000 multi-sectoral participants from 140 countries. 

Saudi Arabia ranked higher than fellow G20 nations in Digital Regulatory Maturity Index 

Saudi Arabia ranked higher than fellow G20 nations in Digital Regulatory Maturity Index 
Updated 7 min 20 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Arabia ranked higher than fellow G20 nations in Digital Regulatory Maturity Index 

Saudi Arabia ranked higher than fellow G20 nations in Digital Regulatory Maturity Index 
Updated 7 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has been ranked higher than the US, France, and Italy in a global digital regulatory environment list produced by the International Telecommunication Union.  

The Kingdom has been recognized for its ability to keep pace with contemporary developments and has even achieved a higher ranking than China, Japan, and Russia.  

This announcement aligns with Saudi Arabia’s endeavors to meet the goals of the Vision 2030 initiative, which focuses on creating an appealing and motivating regulatory environment for different sectors.    

Those goals also revolve around promoting digital economy investment and harmonizing among regulators on common topics to further elevate the digital regulatory environment across several major industries.

With the Information and Communications Technology market size reaching SR154 billion ($41.05 billion) in 2022, the country’s digital economy is expected to grow.

Additionally, it is anticipated to spur competition, magnetize investments in the sector, and stimulate Saudi Arabia’s role in the ITU.

Moreover, this achievement highlights the collaborative efforts led by the Communications, Space and Technology Commission in conjunction with several ministries and authorities, including the National Regulatory Committee, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, and the Ministry of Health, among others.

According to the CST, in addition to regulation and stakeholders’ involvement, the Kingdom’s leading position is also attributed to the launch of the Digital Regulatory Academy.

It is also linked to regulatory innovation, international leadership, and cutting-edge digital infrastructures.

These milestones collectively reflect the evolution and progress of the region's telecom sector over the past four years.

Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation has skyrocketed in recent years, with the Kingdom digitalizing over 6,000 government services, representing 97 percent of total government services.  

According to the National Transformation Program’s 2022 report, the region was ranked first regionally and third globally in the World Bank’s GovTech Maturity Index 2022.

Since 2006, Saudi Arabia has had an established procedure for digitization called the National Strategy for Digital Transformation.

The action plan was structured into three phases. It is currently in its final stage, the Smart Government Strategy, which aims to create a new seamless government experience for beneficiaries by 2024.

Aramco keeps December Arab light crude prices to Asia unchanged

Aramco keeps December Arab light crude prices to Asia unchanged
Updated 06 November 2023
Arab News
Aramco keeps December Arab light crude prices to Asia unchanged

Aramco keeps December Arab light crude prices to Asia unchanged
Updated 06 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Pausing a five-month price hike cycle, Saudi Arabia kept its December official selling prices for the flagship Arab light crude it sells to Asia unchanged from the previous month at $4 a barrel versus the Oman/Dubai average, the oil company announced on Monday.

The top oil exporter slashed its Arab Light OSP to Northwest Europe by $2.30 a barrel to $4.9 per barrel above ICE Brent and to the US at $7.45 versus ASCI. The OSP to the US also remain unchanged from November.

The price change for the Saudi flagship grade is in line with market expectations, as refiners weighed weak oil processing margins and supply uncertainties.

Saudi Arabia confirmed on Sunday it would continue with its additional voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day in December to keep output at around 9 million bpd, a source at the ministry of energy said in a statement.

Russia also announced it would continue its additional voluntary supply cut of 300,000 bpd from its crude oil and petroleum product exports until the end of December.

This reduction is in addition to the voluntary cuts the Kingdom had previously announced in April, when Riyadh agreed to reduce output by 500,000 bpd until the end of December 2024.

Oil prices rose on Monday following the oil producers’ decision.

Oil rebounded on Monday after Brent and West Texas Intermediate futures each lost around 6 percent in the week to Nov. 3.

ING analysts said in a note that the oil market will be in surplus in the first quarter of next year, “which may be enough to convince the Saudis and Russians to continue with cuts.” But price gains could have been capped by an easing of crude oil throughputs at Chinese refineries.

 

