Indonesian VP hails ‘new era’ in relations with Saudi Arabia  

Saudi Ambassador to Indonesia Faisal Abdullah Amodi, left, greets Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin ahead of a meeting in Jakarta on Nov. 7, 2023. (Vice Presidential Secretariat)
Updated 14 sec ago
SHEANY YASUKO LAI 
  • Saudi Arabia, Indonesia established Supreme Coordinating Council last month 
  • Indonesian VP to push businesses to tap into opportunities in tourism, halal industry 
Updated 14 sec ago
SHEANY YASUKO LAI 
JAKARTA: Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin is welcoming a “new era” in Saudi-Indonesia relations and will encourage the country’s private sector to look into opportunities related to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, his spokesperson told Arab News on Wednesday. 

Saudi-Indonesian ties span centuries but have gained momentum in recent years following King Salman’s visit to Indonesia in 2017, which has since sparked more bilateral exchanges at the political and business levels.  

Riyadh and Jakarta established the Saudi-Indonesia Supreme Coordinating Council headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and President Joko Widodo during the latter’s visit to the Saudi capital last month.  

On Tuesday, Amin held a meeting with Saudi Ambassador to Indonesia Faisal Abdullah Amodi in Jakarta, where the two discussed ways to boost investment between Indonesia and Saudi Arabia.   

“The vice president is hoping for more intensive investment activities between the two countries because, in his view, this is a new era of Indonesia-Saudi relations,” Masduki Baidlowi, spokesperson to the vice president, told Arab News on Wednesday.  

“It’s a new era because there has been great momentum in bilateral relations and enthusiasm to do investment from both countries … This momentum must be sped up to go beyond Hajj and Umrah, but also business and investment relations between the two countries.”  

On the sidelines of Widodo’s visit to Riyadh last month, the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Federation of Saudi Chambers agreed to establish a joint task force to promote new collaborations. Governments of the two countries also signed initial agreements on the halal sector, youth and sports, and product standardization.  

Bilateral ties have traditionally focused on Hajj and Umrah as Indonesia, the world’s biggest Muslim-majority nation, sends the largest Hajj contingent of pilgrims every year.  

Recently there have been talks to explore untapped potentials in commerce, with Saudi-Indonesian trade increasing on average by around 5 percent annually between 2018 and 2022, according to data from the Ministry of Trade. Last year, bilateral trade was valued at $7.51 billion, a 35 percent rise from 2021. 

The Indonesian vice president is set to hold meetings with related ministries and institutions to chart concrete steps following Widodo’s trip, Baidlowi said.  

He will also push the Indonesian private sector to look into potential collaborations related to the Saudi Vision 2030 transformation strategy, adding that there are possibilities in tourism, the fashion and beauty sectors, as well as the halal industry. 

“The vice president will be encouraging all Indonesian businessmen to look into opportunities related to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030,” Baidlowi said.  

Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News
  • Dominique Bernard 57, was stabbed to death last month by Islamist outside secondary school
  • Education union chief warns plan will turn schools into ‘bunkers’
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Panic buttons will be installed in French schools in a bid to alert police of terrorist attacks, The Times reported.

The move follows the murder of a teacher by an Islamist last month, and as tensions surge in the country over the Gaza conflict.

Several towns and cities across France already use panic buttons in schools, but Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has said the system should be introduced nationwide.

Teacher Dominique Bernard, 57, was stabbed to death last month outside his secondary school in Arras, northeastern France.

A former student at the school, 20-year-old Mohammed Mogouchkov, has been charged with Bernard’s murder.

Mogouchkov had recorded a video pledging allegiance to Daesh shortly before carrying out the attack.

Education unions have been divided in their response to the plan to introduce panic buttons nationwide.

Sophie Venetitay, general secretary of a secondary school teachers’ union, said schools should not be turned into “bunkers,” but Maxime Rieppert, deputy chairman of another union, said: “All measures are welcome.”

In a high-profile case in 2020, teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded outside his Paris school by a Chechen terrorist who was later shot dead by police.

Following the outbreak of violence in Israel and Gaza, France has been hit by a series of fake bomb threats, including to schools.

The southern French city of Nice already has panic buttons in education sites. The 2016 Bastille Day attack in Nice killed 87 people.

Buttons in the city’s primary and secondary schools set off an alarm in the local urban surveillance center if activated.

Personnel at the center can then listen in on audio from schools, and if necessary call police to the site.

Topics: France

Updated 15 min 7 sec ago
Arab News
  • Apsana Begum: ‘Every day people of Muslim backgrounds like me face discrimination and prejudice’
  • People ‘capitalizing on current events’ to spread hate and division, she tells Parliament
Updated 15 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

London: A British Muslim MP for the UK’s main opposition Labour Party has told Parliament that she has received “serious death threats,” The Independent reported.

 Apsana Begum also said members of the public had threatened to “rip off” her hijab, and criticized the Conservative government for inaction on Islamophobia.

“I am currently facing death threats and a torrent of Islamophobic and misogynistic abuse,” she said. “In fact I’ve received such abuse since being elected, since putting myself forward as a candidate for elections and receive comments including, and I quote, ‘vile and filthy religion, importing vile and filthy creatures like Apsana Begum’.”

She added: “I am now facing a heightened risk to my safety with serious death threats, threats to kidnap me, threats of sexual violence and threats about ripping off my hijab in public. It goes on and on.”

People are trying to “capitalize on current events by spreading their hate and division,” she said, referring to the Gaza conflict.

“Every single day people of Muslim backgrounds like me face discrimination and prejudice, the prevalence of negative stereotypes, harassment and hate crimes are only part of a whole structure of discrimination,” Begum added.

“Muslims are also the most economically disadvantaged faith group in the UK, with some reports showing that half of British Muslims face poverty and deprivation. At the same time we face institutionalized Islamophobia.”

Residents in her constituency of Poplar and Limehouse are also “alarmed and appalled at the disregard for Palestinian life,” Begum said.

A ceasefire must be reached between Israel and Hamas, she added, calling for the release of hostages.

Topics: Islamophobia UK

Updated 26 min 16 sec ago
Reuters
  • G7 emphasized that they “support humanitarian pauses to facilitate urgently needed assistance, civilian movement and release of hostages.”
  • Group condemn “the rise in extremist settler violence committed against Palestinians,”
Updated 26 min 16 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO, Nov 8 : G7 foreign ministers on Wednesday called for humanitarian pauses in the Israel-Hamas war to allow in aid and help the release of hostages and sought a return to a “broader peace process,” as Israeli forces continue to strike the Gaza Strip.

Winding up a two-day meeting in Tokyo, the Group of Seven wealthy nations said in a joint statement that Israel had the right to defend itself, while underscoring the need to protect civilians and to comply with international humanitarian law.

“The G7 members are committed to ... prepare sustainable long-term solutions for Gaza and a return to a broader peace process in line with the internationally agreed parameters,” the statement said. “.. We support humanitarian pauses and corridors to facilitate urgently needed assistance, civilian movement and the release of hostages.”

The ministers shared the view that “a two-state solution... remains the only path to a just, lasting, and secure peace.”

It was only the second joint statement from the G7 since gunmen from the Palestinian militant group Hamas sparked the conflict with an Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel, killing 1,400 people and taking some 240 hostages.

The Israeli bombardment of Gaza has since killed more than 10,000 Palestinians, around 40 percent of them children, according to counts by health officials in the Hamas-ruled territory.

“I believe it’s important that the G7 was able to put out its first unified message as a statement regarding a humanitarian pause... in terms of the responsibility the G7 has toward the international community,” Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa told reporters.

Asked whether all G7 members were calling for humanitarian pauses or whether some favored a full ceasefire, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the statement “very accurately reflects” what was discussed and that there was “real unity” among the bloc.

The communique also reiterated G7 support for Ukraine in its war with Russia, highlighted the need for engagement with China and condemned North Korea’s missile tests and arms transfers to Russia.

The G7 comprises Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the US, with the European Union also taking part in the summit.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel would consider “tactical little pauses” but, alongside its close ally the United States and other Western countries, has rejected calls for a ceasefire that it says would allow Hamas to regroup.

The G7 had appeared to struggle to agree on a firm, united approach to the war, raising questions over its relevance as a force to tackle major crises.

The only other G7 statement came after a meeting of its finance ministers on Oct. 12 and amounted to a few, brief sentences. Other group members have issued joint statements.

LONG-TERM PLAN

At a working dinner on Tuesday, the ministers also discussed what happens after the Gaza conflict recedes and how to revitalize peace efforts in the Middle East, Japan said in a statement.

Israel has been vague about its long-term plans for Gaza. In some of the first direct comments on the subject, Netanyahu said this week that Israel would seek to have security responsibility for Gaza “for an indefinite period.”

But Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen told the Wall Street Journal that Israel wanted the territory to be under an international coalition, including the US, European Union and Muslim-majority countries, or administered by Gaza political leaders.

Blinken told reporters following the G7 meetings that Gaza could not be under Hamas or Israeli control.

“Now, the reality is that there may be a need for some transition period at the end of the conflict... We don’t see a reoccupation and what I’ve heard from Israeli leaders is that they have no intent to reoccupy Gaza,” he said.

Diplomats in Washington, the United Nations, the Middle East and beyond have also started weighing the options.

Discussions include the deployment of a multinational force to post-conflict Gaza, an interim Palestinian-led administration that would exclude Hamas politicians, a stopgap security and governance role for neighboring Arab states and temporary UN supervision of the territory, Reuters reported this month.

After Tokyo, Blinken heads for his first visit to South Korea in more than two years, with talks set to focus on strengthening the Washington-Seoul alliance amid growing concern over North Korea’s military ties with Russia.

Topics: War on Gaza G7 summit

Updated 08 November 2023
Reuters
  • The symbolic rebuke has no specific punishment, although it was previously a rare measure used against members
  • The motion was sponsored by Republican Representative Richard McCormick
Updated 08 November 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US House voted on Tuesday to censure Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib, Congress’s lone Palestinian-American lawmaker, for comments she made regarding Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza.
Twenty-two Democrats joined with most Republicans in the chamber to censure Tlaib for allegedly “promoting false narratives” on Hamas’ Oct. 7 gun rampage in Israel and “calling for the destruction of the state of Israel.”
The motion was sponsored by Republican Representative Richard McCormick. The final vote tally in the Republican-controlled chamber was 234-188 in favor of censure. Four Republicans voted against the motion, while three Democrats and one Republican abstained.
Tlaib has repeatedly condemned Hamas’s assault, which killed some 1,400 people, while also criticizing US support for Israel as the country’s military retaliates with bombardment that has killed thousands of Palestinians in Gaza.
The measure specifically cited a video Tlaib published on social media containing the phrase “from the river to the sea,” a pro-Palestinian rallying cry that is viewed by many Jews as antisemitic and calling for Israel’s eradication.
She also enraged many fellow Democrats on Friday when she posted a video accusing President Joe Biden of supporting “the genocide of the Palestinian people.” Israel vehemently rejects accusations of genocide.
Tlaib rejected accusations of antisemitism during a speech on the House floor on Tuesday.
“I am the only Palestinian-American in Congress, and my perspective is needed more than ever,” Tlaib said.
“My criticism has always been of the Israeli government and (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu’s actions... The idea that criticizing the government of Israel is antisemitic sets a very dangerous precedent,” Tlaib said.
“Palestinian people are not disposable,” Tlaib added, taking a long pause as she became overcome with emotion. Her grandmother lives in a village in the occupied West Bank, a territory Israel captured in a 1967 war.
Representative Pete Aguilar, the No. 2 Democrat in the House, told reporters on Tuesday that while he “strenuously disagreed” with Tlaib’s remarks about Biden, he believed the censure motion was not productive.
The symbolic rebuke has no specific punishment. Although it was previously a rare measure used against members, it has become increasingly common in recent years.
Democrats censured Republican Representative Paul Gosar in 2021 for posting an animated video that depicted his character murdering Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Republicans censured Democrat Adam Schiff for his work investigating former President Donald Trump while he was in power.

Topics: War on Gaza Rashida Tlaib US Congress

Updated 08 November 2023
AFP
  • The historic roots of solidarity between Black organizers and Palestinians run deep, but both activists and scholars say events in recent years have crystallized the parallels for protesters
Updated 08 November 2023
AFP

NEW YORK: Marching in Black Lives Matter protests in 2020 was the first time AnnEliza Canning-Skinner “experienced what solidarity is,” she says.
Fast-forward three years and the 28-year-old has been a regular on the streets of New York, marching in support of Palestinians as Israel’s bombing campaign of the Gaza Strip hits the one month-mark.
Israel launched the offensive, which the UN warns is creating a humanitarian “catastrophe,” after brutal Hamas attacks in Israel on October 7.
Canning-Skinner is one of thousands of demonstrators across the United States who’ve turned out for protests, with appeals including a cease-fire of deadly violence in Gaza and an end to US funding of the Israeli military.
And increasingly demonstrators stateside are drawing clear connections between the Palestinian and Black liberation movements.
At a recent protest in Brooklyn, Canning-Skinner, a Black woman, marched alongside fellow protesters who hoisted signs with messages including “Black Lives 4 Palestine” and “White Silence Is Violence.”
“It all correlates,” Canning-Skinner told AFP.
The historic roots of solidarity between Black organizers and Palestinians run deep, but both activists and scholars say events in recent years have crystallized the parallels for protesters.
“In terms of doing the kind of ideological work to convince people that Palestine is an issue that they ought to take up, I think Black Lives Matter has been tremendously important,” Derek Ide, a historian at the University of Michigan focused on the topic, told AFP.
“There are more people out in the streets and that is definitely a result of the kind of organizing that Black activists have been doing alongside Palestinian groups and organizations.”

Dating back to the 19th century, some Black nationalist thinkers found inspiration in the Zionist cause for a Jewish state, seeing an analog of their own vision for a Black homeland.
But with the mid-20th century emergence of the Black Power and anti-war movements, “it became much more common in African American activist circles to understand the Palestinians as an oppressed people,” explained Sam Klug, an African American studies historian focused on decolonization.
The 1967 Six-Day War marked an important turning point, he said, noting the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNICC) — a major organizing force during the US Civil Rights Movement — published a primer that “took a really strong pro-Palestinian stance.”
It “described a kind of shared condition of oppression and occupation among African Americans, Palestinians and a kind of global colonial community.”
Decades later, the 2014 police killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri triggered mass protests over racism and state violence, as the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement started gaining national attention.
That same summer Israel launched a seven-week military campaign against Gaza: “Seeing these two things happen simultaneously... solidified that these were united struggles” for many activists, historian Ide said.
“We saw a kind of flurry of action and dialogue between protesters in Ferguson as well as Palestinians in Gaza... sharing tactics and strategies and stories of repression and resistance to oppression.”
The 2020 police murder of George Floyd even further galvanized anti-racism efforts in the United States, sparking an enormous protest movement.
Once more, Palestinians posted advice online on how to deal with tactics deployed by riot police, including rubber-coated bullets and tear gas.
For Klug, “it’s hard to imagine” the current protests in the United States reaching their current scope without BLM.
“It’s certainly not the only factor,” he said. “But I do think it’s an important one.”

Several recent demonstrators interviewed by AFP drew connections between Israeli law enforcement and US police, in particular pointing to programs that see US officers train alongside Israeli counterparts.
Prior to the current war, Israel already had been carrying out stepped-up military raids, some including deadly force against civilians.
Klug pointed to “a clear shared visual language that people can see when Israeli security services are brutalizing Palestinian civilians, that Americans have become very familiar with from the scenes of white police officers committing acts of violence against African American civilians.”
Such factors can help explain in part why American public opinion on the Palestinian cause, particularly among young people, has warmed in recent years, in a country whose governmental support for Israel is unwavering.
Klug said the uprising over George Floyd and the BLM activism that preceded it has shifted the Palestinian conversation for many Black activists — but also more broadly “among younger Americans of all races.”
He pointed to growing activism on the left among anti-Zionist Jewish groups, including Jewish Voice for Peace and If Not Now, both of which have taken a strong organizing role in recent weeks.
For Jo Behanzin, who cited BLM organizing as inspiration for marching in a recent Manhattan demonstration for Gaza, it’s a question of “global solidarity.”
The 25-year-old noted the international support for BLM in 2020: “I want to reciprocate that, as part of the continued global movement against white supremacy and colonialism.”
 

 

Topics: Palestine Gaza Israel US

