You are here

  • Home
  • Russia seeks an 8-year prison term for an artist and musician who protested the war in Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russia seeks an 8-year prison term for an artist and musician who protested the war in Ukraine

Russia seeks an 8-year prison term for an artist and musician who protested the war in Ukraine
Russian prosecutors demanded an eight-year prison sentence on Nov. 8, 2023, for artist Sasha Skochilenko, who last year swapped supermarket price tags for statements criticizing Moscow’s military offensive in Ukraine. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gb22f

Updated 08 November 2023
AP
Follow

Russia seeks an 8-year prison term for an artist and musician who protested the war in Ukraine

Russia seeks an 8-year prison term for an artist and musician who protested the war in Ukraine
  • Sasha Skochilenko was arrested in her native St. Petersburg in April 2022, on charges of spreading false information
  • Independent Russian news site Mediazona cited Skochilenko as saying that she was “in shock” over the severity of the sentence being sought
Updated 08 November 2023
AP
Follow

TALLINN: Russian authorities on Wednesday demanded an eight-year prison term for an artist and musician who was jailed after speaking out against Moscow’s war in Ukraine.
Sasha Skochilenko was arrested in her native St. Petersburg in April 2022, on charges of spreading false information about the military after replacing supermarket price tags with antiwar slogans decrying the invasion.
Her arrest took place about a month after authorities adopted a law effectively criminalizing any public expression about the war in Ukraine that deviates from the Kremlin’s official line. The legislation has been used in a widespread crackdown on opposition politicians, human rights activists and ordinary Russians critical of the Kremlin, with many receiving lengthy prison terms.
Skochilenko is on trial, and the prosecution delivered closing arguments Wednesday, asking the court to convict her and sentence her to eight years in prison. Independent Russian news site Mediazona cited Skochilenko as saying that she was “in shock” over the severity of the sentence being sought.
The 33-year-old has been held in pre-trial detention for nearly 19 months. She has struggled due to several health problems, including a congenital heart defect, bipolar disorder and celiac disease, requiring a gluten-free diet, her partner, Sofya Subbotina, has told The Associated Press.
Almost daily court hearings in recent months put additional pressure on Skochilenko — the tight schedule often prevented her from getting meals. At one point, the judge called an ambulance to the courthouse after she fell ill, telling the court it was her second straight day without any food. At another hearing, she burst into tears after the judge rejected a request for a break so that she could eat or at least use the bathroom.
Russia’s most prominent human rights group and 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winner, Memorial, has declared Skochilenko a political prisoner.
According to OVD-Info, another prominent rights group that monitors political arrests and provides legal aid, a total of 19,834 Russians have been arrested between Feb. 24, when the war began, and late October 2023 for speaking out or demonstrating against the war.
Nearly 750 people have faced criminal charges for their antiwar stances, and over 8,100 faced petty charges of discrediting the army, punishable by a fine or a short stint in jail.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict court artist musician Sasha Skochilenko

Related

Ukraine hails ‘historic step’ as EU takes Kyiv closer to membership amid war with Russia
World
Ukraine hails ‘historic step’ as EU takes Kyiv closer to membership amid war with Russia
Shelling kills six in Russian occupied city: Moscow
World
Shelling kills six in Russian occupied city: Moscow

Senate Democrats push Biden on Israel, seek clarification on aid for Gaza

Senate Democrats push Biden on Israel, seek clarification on aid for Gaza
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Senate Democrats push Biden on Israel, seek clarification on aid for Gaza

Senate Democrats push Biden on Israel, seek clarification on aid for Gaza
  • 24 Democrat and two aligned independent senators sign letter to president in which they back US support for Israel but call on him to ensure civilians in Gaza are protected
  • They say US must help provide aid to Gaza and ‘insist that Israel takes all necessary measures to help us facilitate such relief to the 2 million civilians living there, half of them children’
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Members of the US Senate Democratic Caucus wrote to President Joe Biden on Wednesday in support of his pledge of military assistance for Israel, but asked him to ensure Israeli authorities have a viable plan for defeating Hamas while also taking all possible steps to protect civilians in Gaza.

The letter was signed by 24 Democrat and two aligned independent senators, led by Chris Van Hollen, Chris Murphy, Brian Schatz and Jack Reed, who said they represented a majority of the 51-member caucus.

The ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza, launched in response to the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas on targets in Israel, has created an increasingly dire humanitarian situation inside the besieged territory.

“We have joined you in condemning the brutal terror attacks that Hamas conducted against Israel and agree with you that Israel has the right to defend itself and hold Hamas accountable,” the senators told Biden.

“We applaud your actions to secure the release of two American citizens held hostage and support your continued efforts to free the remaining hostages. In the days and weeks since these attacks, you have rightly demonstrated America’s commitment to support Israel in this dark hour.”

Referring to the American response to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on New York and Washington by Al-Qaeda terrorists, the senators said it was important that Israel “learned from the mistakes the US made” in the fight against terrorism, by focusing on realistic and achievable military goals while abiding by the laws of war, including the protection of civilians.

This, they said, offers Israel the “very best chance of success against Hamas” in the days and weeks ahead and would create the conditions for a “lasting peace, including two states for two peoples.”

They continued: “We believe the US should immediately provide Israel with the funding it needs to replenish its defensive systems, including Iron Dome and other air-defense capabilities.

“But to better understand the efficacy of US funding that supports Israel’s operations inside Gaza, we respectfully ask your team to provide us with information relative to these two clear US priorities: supporting an Israeli strategy that will effectively degrade and defeat the threat from Hamas, and taking all possible measures to protect civilians in Gaza.”

The senators asked for answers to a number of other wide-ranging questions, including an assessment of the viability of Israel’s military strategy in Gaza, whether it prioritizes hostage release, and whether there is an achievable plan for governing Gaza when the military operation ends.

They also asked for more clarity on what measures the president’s administration is taking to ensure that Israeli military operations inside Gaza are carried out in accordance with international humanitarian law, and that any US-provided equipment is used in a manner consistent with American laws.

They urged Biden to seek immediate, public assurances from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that his government would take action to end extremist settler violence targeting Palestinians in the West Bank, as well as assurances from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas that his government would take steps to quell any violence against Israelis.

“We must not only do our part to provide urgently needed humanitarian relief to Gaza but also insist that Israel take all necessary measures to help us facilitate such relief to the 2 million civilians living there, half of them children,” the senators wrote.

“That includes fully restoring water, electricity and communication services, expediting fuel deliveries through already well-established systems for avoiding diversion to Hamas, and opening the Kerem Shalom crossing in southern Israel to increase urgently needed humanitarian relief to Gaza. Aid workers and civilian sites like schools, hospitals and UN facilities must be protected.”

Topics: War on Gaza US US Senate

Related

Rashida Tlaib defends pro-Palestinian video as rift among Michigan Democrats widens over war
World
Rashida Tlaib defends pro-Palestinian video as rift among Michigan Democrats widens over war
Democrats fear that Biden’s Israel-Hamas war stance could cost him reelection in Michigan
World
Democrats fear that Biden’s Israel-Hamas war stance could cost him reelection in Michigan

Brazil police say they foiled a terror plot and arrested two suspects

Brazil police say they foiled a terror plot and arrested two suspects
Updated 5 min 44 sec ago
AP
Follow

Brazil police say they foiled a terror plot and arrested two suspects

Brazil police say they foiled a terror plot and arrested two suspects
  • The two suspects were recruited and financed by the Lebanese militia Hezbollah
  • The police statement did not give details about the suspects
Updated 5 min 44 sec ago
AP

RIO DE JANEIRO: Authorities in Brazil foiled a terror plot Wednesday when they arrested two people in Sao Paulo state, the Federal Police said in a statement.
The two suspects were recruited and financed by the Lebanese militia Hezbollah and planned to target buildings tied to the Jewish community, according to an official with information about the plot who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.
The police statement did not give details about the suspects. It said police also executed 11 search warrants in Sao Paulo, Minas Gerais and the Federal District that were aimed at obtaining proof of possible recruitment of Brazilians for carrying out extremist acts in the country, adding that it was targeting both recruits and recruiters.
Local paper O Globo reported that police arrested one of the two suspects when they returned to the international airport in Sao Paulo, with information in hand to carry out the attack. There are two additional targets for arrest in Lebanon, the paper reported, without saying how it obtained that information.
The Federal Police press office declined to provide more information when contacted by the AP.
The Brazilian Israelite Confederation celebrated the police operation on X, formerly Twitter.
“We congratulate the Federal Police, the public prosecutor’s office and the justice ministry for their preventive action,” said the group, known by its acronym Conib.
“The tragic conflicts in the Middle East cannot be imported into our country, where different communities live peacefully, harmoniously and without fear of terrorism,” the group said.
Brazil has one of the world’s largest Lebanese populations; most estimates put their total well above that of Lebanon itself.

Topics: Brazil police Hezbollah Jewish community

Related

Lebanon says Israeli strike kills reporter’s 4 relatives, Hezbollah vows revenge
Middle-East
Lebanon says Israeli strike kills reporter’s 4 relatives, Hezbollah vows revenge
US intelligence thinks Wagner plans to send air defense system to Hezbollah — WSJ
Middle-East
US intelligence thinks Wagner plans to send air defense system to Hezbollah — WSJ

Celebrities join Prince William on the Singapore green carpet for his Earthshot Prize awards

Celebrities join Prince William on the Singapore green carpet for his Earthshot Prize awards
Updated 16 min 13 sec ago
AP
Follow

Celebrities join Prince William on the Singapore green carpet for his Earthshot Prize awards

Celebrities join Prince William on the Singapore green carpet for his Earthshot Prize awards
Updated 16 min 13 sec ago
AP

SINGAPORE: Celebrities joined Britain’s Prince William to walk the “green carpet” in Singapore on Tuesday for the third Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, where five winners ranging from solar-powered dryers to combat food waste to making electric car batteries cleaner were unveiled.

The Prince of Wales said at the first ceremony held in Asia that the solutions presented by all 15 finalists proved that “hope does remain” as the devastating effects of climate change are felt across the world.

Oscar winner Cate Blanchett, actors Donnie Yen, Lana Condor and Nomzamo Mbatha, as well as Australian wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin presented the award to winners in five categories: nature protection, clean air, ocean revival, waste elimination and climate change.

The winners, who each won $1.2 million to scale up their innovations, are:

— Acción Andina, for a community-based initiative in South American bringing tens of thousands of local and indigenous people together to restore high forests in the Andes mountain.

— India’s S4S Technologies, for solar-powered dryers and processing equipment that helped millions of farmers to preserve their crops and combat food waste.

— Boomitra, for removing emissions and helping boost farmer profits in Asia, South America and Africa by incentivizing land restoration through a verified carbon-credit marketplace.

— Hong Kong company GRST, for developing a way to make batteries for electric vehicles pollute less and are easier to recycle.

— Global nonprofit organization WildAid Marine Program, for working with governments to bolster enforcement to deter illegal fishing and strengthen ocean conservation.

“Our winners and all our finalists remind us that, no matter where you are on our planet, the spirit of ingenuity, and the ability to inspire change, surrounds us all,” William said. He urged people to become “architect of change” to ensure a safer planet for future generations. Global heating has led to severe weather conditions such as floods in Libya and Greece, and wildfires in many parts of the planet.

The winners were chosen by a 13-member council that includes Jordan’s Queen Rania, Chinese business magnate Jack Ma, British fashion designer Stella McCartney, broadcaster David Attenborough, World Trade Organization chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweale and former NBA star Yao Ming.

Apart from the prize money, all 15 finalists — chosen from more than 1,100 nominations — will receive a year of technical support and resources to help them accelerate and expand their work.

Topics: Prince William Earthshot Prize

Related

Prince William, David Attenborough launch ‘Earthshot’ award
World
Prince William, David Attenborough launch ‘Earthshot’ award
Prince William with the founders of YouTube channel Sorted Food which reviews kitchen gadgets and shares recipes. (Photo/Twitter
Offbeat
Burger king: Prince William serves up food to surprised diners

Gaza deaths show something ‘wrong’ with Israel operation, UN chief says

Gaza deaths show something ‘wrong’ with Israel operation, UN chief says
Updated 25 min 5 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Gaza deaths show something ‘wrong’ with Israel operation, UN chief says

Gaza deaths show something ‘wrong’ with Israel operation, UN chief says
  • Palestinian officials said 10,569 people have now been killed, 40 percent of them children
Updated 25 min 5 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that the number of civilians killed in the Gaza Strip shows that there is something “clearly wrong” with Israel’s military operations against Hamas Palestinian militants.

“There are violations by Hamas when they have human shields. But when one looks at the number of civilians that were killed with the military operations, there is something that is clearly wrong,” Guterres said.

Israel has vowed to wipe out Hamas after the militants killed 1,400 people and took more than 240 hostages in an Oct. 7 attack. 

Palestinian officials said 10,569 people have now been killed, 40 percent of them children.

“It is also important to make Israel understand that it is against the interests of Israel to see every day the terrible image of the dramatic humanitarian needs of the Palestinian people,” Guterres said. “That doesn’t help Israel in relation to the global public opinion.”

Guterres compared the number of children being killed in Gaza with the toll in conflicts around the world that he reports on annually.

“Every year, the highest number of killings of children by any of the actors in all the conflicts that we witness is the maximum in the hundreds,” Guterres said.

“We have in a few days in Gaza thousands and thousands of children killed, which means there is also something clearly wrong in the way military operations are being done,” he said.

Meanwhile, a senior Israeli official said in Washington that Israel does not intend to “reoccupy” Gaza or control it for a long time.

“We assess that our current operations are effective and successful, and we’ll continue to push,” the Israeli official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. “It’s not unlimited or forever,” the official added, without giving a specific timeframe.

“It’s not Israel’s intention to reoccupy Gaza or control it for a long time,” the senior Israeli official said, adding that “our operation is not open-ended.”

“The idea behind Israel going in militarily is to destroy Hamas’ ability to threaten us,” the official said. “We understand that will take time and that, even if we complete this phase of our military operation, we’ll still have to take some action against their remaining military infrastructure.”

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

UN’s Guterres denounces ‘collective punishment’ of Palestinians
World
UN’s Guterres denounces ‘collective punishment’ of Palestinians
UN Sustainable Development Goals need ‘global rescue plan’: Guterres
World
UN Sustainable Development Goals need ‘global rescue plan’: Guterres

British Muslims observe Islamophobia Awareness Month amid increasingly ‘hostile political environment’

Muslims can be seen outside the East London Mosque in London, England. (File/AFP)
Muslims can be seen outside the East London Mosque in London, England. (File/AFP)
Updated 17 min 24 sec ago
Zaynab Khojji
Follow

British Muslims observe Islamophobia Awareness Month amid increasingly ‘hostile political environment’

Muslims can be seen outside the East London Mosque in London, England. (File/AFP)
  • The situation is ‘exacerbated by divisive comments from senior politicians’ such as Home Secretary Suella Braverman, the Muslim Council of Britain tells Arab News
  • UK government reportedly proposes the definition of extremism be broadened, a move civil rights groups fear would ‘criminalize dissent’
Updated 17 min 24 sec ago
Zaynab Khojji

LONDON: Muslims in the UK are observing Islamophobia Awareness Month against the backdrop of the conflict in Gaza and “an exceptionally hostile political environment,” the Muslim Council of Britain said on Wednesday.

The negative political climate is “only further exacerbated by divisive comments from senior politicians such as the home secretary,” Suella Braverman, an MCB spokesperson told Arab News.

Braverman has described pro-Palestinian demonstrators who take to the streets of the UK in support of a ceasefire in Gaza as taking part in “hate marches.” And in a letter to senior police officers, she said that waving a Palestinian flag or chants that advocate freedom for Arabs in the region could constitute a criminal offense.

Demonstrators take part in a protest inside Charing Cross station following the “London Rally For Palestine,” in central London on Nov. 4, 2023. (AFP)

There has been an increase in violence against British Muslim communities in the past month, since the war in Gaza began, the MCB said, with police recording a 140 percent increase in Islamophobic offenses in London alone.

“Over the course of the now month-long attack on the Gaza Strip, we have seen a surge of hate crime at home,” the MCB spokesperson said.

“We have also seen Islamophobic attacks across the UK, including the attempted arson on an Oxford mosque in which the perpetrator threw a petrol can at the mosque that had ‘IDF’ (the abbreviation for Israel Defense Forces) scrawled over it; a man attacking a Muslim woman with a concrete slab in broad daylight; and alcohol being poured over Muslim worshippers praying at a protest.”

The head of London’s Metropolitan Police, Sir Mark Rowley, has said there is scope for “sharper” laws to deal with extremism and that he would support a review of the legal definition of the word, after his force was criticized for the way it has handled ongoing weekly pro-Palestinian protests in London.

Britain’s Home Secretary Suella Braverman speaks with Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley (R) and London Mayor Sadiq Khan (L). (File/AFP)

According to The Observer newspaper, government officials have drawn up proposals to broaden the definition of extremism to include anyone who “undermines” the country’s institutions and values.

Civil rights groups fear that such a move would “criminalize dissent” and dramatically suppress freedom of expression. There is concern that a broader legal definition could be used to crack down on freedom of speech and penalize legitimate organizations and individuals.

Sal Naseem, 47, is an expert on inclusive culture and the former regional director for London at the Independent Office for Police Conduct. He has actively campaigned against Islamophobia after witnessing it first-hand while growing up in southwestern Scotland.

Any proposal that could limit free speech must be developed in accordance with the laws on equality and must not legally discriminate against any particular group, he said.

“Muslims are very much protected under the equality law in the UK, and what we are seeing now as a result of the conflict in Israel and Palestine is the rising tide of Islamophobia being peddled out, particularly in the right-wing media,” Naseem said, adding that narratives that routinely demonize Muslims are being touted and explored.

“But the consequences of that are that there are nearly 4 million Muslims that live in England, and you’re almost treating them as a monolith; you’re looking to demonize Muslims and I think, particularly at this time, we have to fight against anything which looks to divide us, to marginalize us.

“Islamophobia is one of those forms of permissive discrimination, which is sadly being given a sheen of respectability in this country. And if you look at the proposals around extremism, I'm sorry, there are shadows of McCarthyism in that and we have to really, really be guarded and careful that terrible events in the Middle East are not used to limit freedoms in this country.”

Although many Muslims are afraid speak out currently for fear of being targeted and other repercussions, Naseem said they are entitled to protection under the law if they are being treated unfairly because of their faith and should report any Islamophobic incidents.

“It’s not an acceptable thing and the law very clearly states that,” he added. “So where we are seeing these things, we need to report them, we need to complain about them through the mechanisms that are available. They are the only mechanisms there but we need to have confidence in taking these things through the systems that we have.”

Naseem said that the nature of Islamophobia has changed over the years and is now more indirect than it used to be, but it still exists even if it is harder to report.

“The experience I had of general discrimination, and Islamophobia in particular, was pretty acute,” he said. “It was open hatred, vitriol and violence. It wasn’t from everybody, but from a minority of people it was opened hatred.

“These days, Islamophobia and how it’s affected me has been much more subtle. It’s there but it’s in terms of ‘othering’ comments, trolls on social media, or marginalizing organizational processes and cultures.

“It’s not overt these days, or very rarely will it be overt. But actually, when it’s not it’s much harder to deal with.”

Zaheer Ahmad, 47, the CEO of EqualityX, an organization that celebrates outstanding Muslim talent and champions the achievements of inclusive Muslim employers, said that although Muslims have a role to play in combating Islamophobia, it’s not fair to put the onus entirely on them.

“I look at this from the lens of diversity, equity and inclusion, which is my area of expertise,” he said. “I don’t think the sole responsibility to combat Islamophobia rests with Muslim communities. We wouldn’t ask women to take on the responsibility of tackling sexism, or ethnic minorities to eradicate racism.

“Islamophobia is a societal issue and must be tackled through concerted and coordinated efforts by all of us, Muslims and non-Muslims.

“Yes of course, there is a role Muslims can play. For example, they can play an active part in educational efforts to help increase awareness of the lived experiences of Muslims and engage with a wide range of stakeholders to influence decision-making to build alliances. They can also proactively report incidents of Islamophobia to the relevant authorities.”

Islamophobia Awareness Month, which takes place in the UK in November each year, was founded in 2012 with the aim of showcasing the positive contributions of Muslims to society, as well as making people more aware of Islamophobic behavior.

Topics: War on Gaza Islamophobia UK

Related

Special Israel-Hamas war triggers spike in Islamophobia, anti-Arab sentiments in Latin America
World
Israel-Hamas war triggers spike in Islamophobia, anti-Arab sentiments in Latin America
Calls to suspend London mayoral candidate accused of Islamophobia
World
Calls to suspend London mayoral candidate accused of Islamophobia

Latest updates

Family of Palestinian activist jailed for incitement says young woman’s account was hacked
Family of Palestinian activist jailed for incitement says young woman’s account was hacked
Senate Democrats push Biden on Israel, seek clarification on aid for Gaza
Senate Democrats push Biden on Israel, seek clarification on aid for Gaza
Brazil police say they foiled a terror plot and arrested two suspects
Brazil police say they foiled a terror plot and arrested two suspects
Jordanian PM negotiates economic reform program with IMF
Jordanian PM negotiates economic reform program with IMF
What We Are Reading Today: Pictures of Nothing
What We Are Reading Today: Pictures of Nothing

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.