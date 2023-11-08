1 Billion Followers Summit for content creators returning to Dubai in January

LONDON: The 1 Billion Followers Summit, described as the world’s largest gathering of content creation and creators, will return to Dubai on Jan. 10 and 11, organizers announced on Wednesday. It follows the inaugural staging of the event in December 2022.
The summit is expected to attract more than 3,000 content creators, influencers and other creatives, including 100 expert speakers, who will discuss the role of new media in supporting economies and its contribution to sustainable development, the Emirates News Agency reported.
Other sessions will address ways to create meaningful and sustainable content, the skills required to ensure success across social media platforms and the tools that can positively contribute to digital platforms.
“Through the 1 Billion Followers Summit, we aim to unite content creators, change makers, and thought leaders to address pressing global issues that impact both the present and the future of our world,” said Alia Al-Hammadi, the CEO of summit organizer the New Media Academy, which describes itself as the UAE’s premier hub for digital skills and Arabic content creation.
“The event also serves as a platform for content creators, social media platforms and digital content production companies to exchange insights, fostering partnerships that align with the UAE’s strategy of becoming a global hub for creative industries and talents.
“Sharing social content is a huge responsibility that leaves a lasting impact on the individual and social levels. This is why the New Media Academy is keen on this annual event as a way to champion impactful content and positive narratives, in line with our commitment to unlocking the transformative potential of content creators, amplifying their influence.”