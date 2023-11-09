Review: ‘The Marvels’ brings zippy action and big laughs — but falters with an uneven plot

DUBAI: The sequel to “Captain Marvel” comes four years after it introduced our eponymous superhero (Brie Larson) to the Marvel Cinematic Universe; but “The Marvels” feels far removed from the emotional core of that 2019 movie — in all the good ways, and, perhaps, some not so good.
The film begins with Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), the plucky Pakistani American teenage superhero who calls herself Ms. Marvel, day-dreaming about teaming up with her dream superhero partner, Larson’s Captain Marvel, aka Carol Danvers.
Her wishes are soon fulfilled when she suddenly finds herself pulled from her bedroom to the inky, vast blackness of space, replacing Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), a superhero astronaut, who you will remember got her powers at the tail end of Disney+ show “WandaVision.”
Rambeau herself finds that she has switched places with Danvers, fighting Kree soldiers on a spaceship, whereas the latter is in Khan’s living room, terrifying the cozy Khan family unit as she fights off Kree soldiers.
It is one of the most action-packed openers to an MCU film in recent history and it simply buzzes with an electric energy that is maintained almost through the entire 105-minute runtime.
The reason for the heroes’ abrupt location-swapping is explained by a mysterious entanglement of the trio’s light-based superpowers, which was triggered by malfunctioning jump-points in space, created by the film’s antagonist, Kree warrior Dar-Benn, played by British actress Zawe Ashton.
Dar-Benn is on a mission to save the Kree’s home planet Hala, after Captain Marvel destroyed it in events that happen off-screen post “Captain Marvel,” earning herself the nickname “the Annihilator.”
If all of this sounds like a lot, that is because it is. Marvel projects nowadays require that audiences pull up their socks and do their due diligence when it comes to keeping up with the increasingly convoluted MCU lore, and “The Marvels” is no exception.
“The Marvels” thrives whenever Vellani’s Kamala Khan is on screen. The young actress embodies the joy and vulnerability of the vivacious teenage superhero with a practiced ease, and it is a joy to behold her enthusiasm. Larson and Parris also deliver sincere performances, and the duo, along with Vellani, share great chemistry.
“The Marvels” also feels like it was made with a younger target audience in mind with all the Flerken (an alien that looks and behaves like a cat but is more adjacent in powers to a tentacled eldritch monster) shenanigans and an aside that involves a musical number and the appearance of a certain Prince Yan (Park Seo Joon).
Ultimately, though, the stakes in “The Marvels” never feel too real and the film’s light-hearted and breezy structure fails to hold up its more emotionally intense moments. But the laughs come a mile a minute.
Jessie Buckley and Riz Ahmed star in Christos Nikou’s debut feature
LONDON: The greenlighting department at Apple certainly loves bit of retro-themed, mildly dystopian programming. Joining the ranks of “For All Mankind” and “Severance” is “Fingernails” — the feature-length directorial debut from Christos Nikou which stars Jessie Buckley and Riz Ahmed as (possible) soulmates in a world where true love can be validated by a scientific test.
Buckley is Anna, a teacher who lives a stable — if somewhat formulaic — life with boyfriend Ryan (Jeremy Allen White). The pair have been tested (which involves removing a titular fingernail) and deemed to be categorically, definitely in love, so any anxiety over whether they should be together or not has fallen by the wayside, replaced by a seemingly never-ending trudge of monotonous social interactions and slightly awkward half-conversations about their feelings.
Then Anna takes a job at the Love Institute (the company behind the test and which also provides relationship-strengthening exercises) in a bid to breathe new life into her partnership, but instead meets Amir (Ahmed), a mild-mannered instructor who seems far more in tune with his emotions and sense of romance than Ryan.
Perhaps inevitably, the developing feelings between the pair cause them to question what love means to them. And through subtle, nuanced performances from his two excellent leads, Nikou asks a relatively simple question: Is guaranteed love without risk of heartbreak really worth fighting for?
It’s a thought-provoking premise balanced atop a slightly more precarious narrative device – there’s more than a few holes to be picked in the whole pseudoscientific backdrop. Perhaps in acknowledgement of this, Nikou casts a wonderfully bedraggled Luke Wilson as the sad-sack head of the Love Institute.
Buckley and Ahmed are stupendous, both seeing — and encouraging the audience to share — what makes the other truly special. White, too, is mesmerizingly drab as a man who views the test results as a replacement for any kind of need for emotional engagement. If you can get past the flimsy sci-fi veneer, there’s a beautiful, heart-wrenchingly earnest story here to be celebrated.
Highlights from the auction house’s Modern and Contemporary Middle Eastern Art sale
Arab News
Ahmed Mater
‘From the Real to the Symbolic City’
Christie’s latest Modern and Contemporary Middle East Art sale took place this week and included three pieces from the Saudi artist’s acclaimed — and ongoing — “Desert of Pharan” series, which focuses on the holy city of Makkah (a city Mater told Arab News he is “very connected to, spiritually”) and “maps the tension between the interface of Islamic culture and globalization in a city where a new vision for the future is being composed,” according to the auction notes. As Mater himself has said, “Makkah is being given a makeover, and the speed and breadth of its transformation is generating interrelated concerns regarding the city’s social mechanics and the ongoing and symbiotic relationship between demolition and construction.” This image from 2012, the auction notes explain, “foregrounds an unprecedented view of the traditional neighborhood of the Al-Mansour district of Makkah.”
Baya
‘Untitled’
The late, great Algerian artist painted this piece in 1990, as she entered her sixties, but it contains the trademark vibrance of her work and includes a number of her recurring motifs, as the auction notes point out: “female figures in flowery dresses, plumages of multi-colored birds rendered with the gentle intermingling of shapes and exuberance of colors.” The French poet André Breton described Baya in the 1940s as the queen of “the beginning of an age of emancipation and harmony, in radical rupture,” as well as “the queen of happy Arabia.” This piece is a good example of the joy she managed to convey through her paintings.
Sultan bin Fahad
‘Mosques’
Part of the Saudi artist’s “Holy Economy” series, this piece — created in 2021 — is based on iconography of some scarves from India that the artist discovered in the Kingdom bearing mistranslated imagery of Makkah, which were intended to be sold as souvenirs to pilgrims. Bin Fahad collaborated with African artisans to make a series of beaded tapestries such as this one. “The resulting work, with color combinations rooted in African traditions, bears a striking resemblance to the 17th-century Mughal monument, Taj Mahal,” the auction notes state. “Embracing varied deviations and interpretations, bin Fahad forges connections between West Africa, South Asia, and the Middle East, leaving viewers with a rich ground to reflect on ideas surrounding mutuality and cross-cultural exchanges.”
Shakir Hassan Al-Said
‘Untitled’
Al-Said is one of Iraq’s most influential artists, playing a major role in the formulation of an art scene that focused on regional, rather than Western, aesthetics. An expert calligrapher, many of his works, such as this piece from the mid-1970s, feature Arabic writing, but — as the auction notes stress — he “turned away from the stylized calligraphy of his contemporaries and focused on the gestural patterns found in the city walls, witness to centuries of history.” This was part of his exploration of “the endless possibilities in the line and the Arabic letter — Al-Said searched for the spiritual while deconstructing the meaning of art.”
Youssef Nabil
‘Untitled (Shirin Neshat)’
This photograph is one of a series that the Egyptian artist has taken of the Iranian visual artist Shirin Neshat, and a fine example of why Nabil’s portrait photography has proven globally popular. “His works’ ethereal aesthetics take from the hand-coloring photography technique of technicolor films,” the auction notes state (Nabil is a self-professed fan of mid-20th-century Egyptian cinema). “The artist hand paints each of his black-and-white photographs, as editions become variations, each a unique version of the artist’s labor.”
Hassan Hajjaj
‘Eyes on Me’
Like Nabil, Hajjaj’s photography style is instantly recognizable and internationally acclaimed. Blending high-end fashion with knock-off brands and lowbrow pop-culture, the Moroccan artist, the auction notes say “is known to mix luxury brands with obvious fakes and usually frames his photography with repeated motifs consisting of cans and other mass-produced found objects.”
Saudi filmmaker Mansour Assad talks success of his debut sci-fi feature ‘Slave’ and future plans
‘Society will never change if we don’t have the courage to change ourselves,’ says the 27-year-old filmmaker
William Mullally
DUBAI: What is it like to be an artist in a changing Saudi Arabia? Saudi director Mansour Assad will tell you: it’s often harder than it looks. It’s been five years since the Kingdom kickstarted its film industry, and in that time, it’s built a landscape with seemingly limitless potential for aspiring filmmakers, complete with a passionate local audience eager to see new homegrown content. What’s the challenge, then? Pleasing everyone; something few have found the ability to do.
Assad’s feature debut, “Slave,” explores this problem with a wicked satirical bent. In it, a young married couple create a short film of themselves as they argue in the kitchen, which goes viral overnight, garnering merciless feedback that quickly morphs into a life-changing scandal. The husband, Sakkir, finds himself in the interrogation room of a detective who offers him a way out — a magic marble that, if swallowed, will send him 48 hours into the past, allowing him to remake his film and quiet his many critics. With each attempt, he fails even more spectacularly than the last.
“When I called this movie ‘Slave,’ what I meant was that this is a slave to society,” Assad explains to Arab News. “The point I’m exploring is that society will never change if we don’t have the courage to change ourselves — and be honest with ourselves.
“It seems in the social-media era, influencers and content creators give people what they want and forget themselves,” he continues. “Even in the world of movies, it often feels like we can’t make a real story because society is not ready to see that there are sad people in our world. Some people aren’t ready to hear that some of us have real problems — and that was so triggering to me I had to make a film about it.”
Having picked up the Golden Palm for Best Film at the 2023 Saudi Film Festival in May, “Slave” has finally opened in cinemas across the Kingdom. As exciting as that milestone is for a young filmmaker, Assad also braced himself, knowing full well he was opening himself up to the same criticisms that inspired the film — criticisms he saw in the comment sections of so many YouTube sketches produced in the Kingdom over the last decade that affected the trajectory of many of his peers. To his delight, the film has been met with near-universal praise.
“I’ve gotten so much positive feedback since it released. It seems there’s a lot of people angry about the situations that the movie explores. Every day, I’m getting someone thanking me for making it — someone who wants to speak about their own experience. And people also seem to think I’m a good artist myself, which is really pushing me forward,” says Assad.
Oddly enough, Assad never intended for “Slave” to be his debut feature. The 27-year-old thought it would be his third short film after 2019’s “Soul: Rooh” and 2021’s “Acceptance Land.” He started filming without any financing in place — without even sketching out a budget — but as he shot it, the project continued to grow in scope.
“I started by sacrificing some of my bitcoins. I raised about SR40,000 ($10,664) from that so I could start filming what I thought would be a 30-minute short. Honestly, this was no great loss, because crypto crashed a week later and they lost basically as much value as I’d sold them for,” Assad says with a laugh. “But as I went, I realized there was more story to tell. So we started going around meeting with to financiers and showing them what we’d produced, and that was how we raised the money to turn it into a feature film.”
“Slave” is not Assad’s first venture into the world of science fiction and fantasy. “Acceptance Land” explored similar themes. That film was set in 2096 after Earth had been ravaged by World War III and a person’s place in society is marked by the color of their clothes.
While his interest in the genre may come from his childhood obsession with director Christopher Nolan and Hideo Kojima, creator of the “Metal Gear Solid” video game series, the ideas behind his films are personal.
“I do have one theme across my movies so far,” he says. “It’s freedom. Each of these films is exploring the idea of humanity, and worlds in which people are not allowed to live as they want, to be who they are. But I’m trying to change that now. In my next films, I’m ready to explore new ground.”
That new ground that Assad is ready for is already right in front of him. He’s currently finishing the script for a new film called “AlUla’s Eagle,” inspired by his country’s unexplored recent history.
“Maybe 40 years ago, there was a group of men who believed that the heads of the ancient eagle statues in the area were ‘haram’ (forbidden), so they started systematically crushing the heads of those statues. My story will follow one of those men,” says Assad.
He’s hugely excited by the story, as well as the potential it has as his first properly budgeted feature to propel him to the next level. But as excited as he is to be true to himself in his art, following the lessons that he’s set for his own characters, he’s also focused on how to succeed in the current landscape.
“I think here in Saudi Arabia, we’ve really figured out how to tell a good story. We’re producing so many unique ideas all the time, and we’ve started to find success and win awards at festivals. The next phase is really not just about making a good movie, but figuring out how to communicate it,” Assad says. “It’s not enough to win something at a festival if you can’t get people to see it. The exciting thing is that everyone I talk to — whether that’s other filmmakers or people in the government — really understands this. We need to put our focus on how to get the word out, or else all we’re producing will disappear as quickly as it’s released.”
He's also conscious of his wish to avoid getting trapped in a similar feedback loop to his characters in “Slave,” while also getting better at discerning which comments are actually worth reading. There will always be critics in the digital world, he’s accepted, the trick is knowing how to harness them.
“I think making art for broader society can be a very dangerous sport if you don’t realize how to control it. It’s great to have your own vision, but if you don’t figure out how to operate in a society, you will fail too,” Assad says. “What I’m doing now is learning what to take from this feedback loop that’s valuable, make stories that are more straightforward and can generate a bigger conversation. That’s what my heroes have done, and since I was a kid I’ve told myself that I will be like them, too.”
Riyadh street art festival returns with a global vision
Rsh is returning to Riyadh with a lineup featuring street artists, speakers, musicians and performers from around the region and the world
Festival is named after the Arabic word for spray, and will will take place from Nov. 15 to Dec. 6, with a focus on global perspectives, entertainment, and cultural exchange
Arab News
RIYADH: “Rsh,” a street art festival organized by the Saudi Ministry of Culture’s Visual Arts Commission, is returning to Riyadh with a lineup featuring street artists, speakers, musicians and performers from around the region and the world.
The festival is named after the Arabic word for “spray,” and will will take place from Nov. 15 to Dec. 6, with a focus on global perspectives, entertainment, and cultural exchange.
It comes as creativity continues to flourish through numerous initiatives around the Kingdom.
Dina Amin, CEO of the commission, said: “The festival is more than just a celebration — it is a dynamic platform for artistic exchange. Through this event, we aim to celebrate the transformative power of street art, transcending boundaries and forging links between diverse artistic practices while engaging communities of all ages through a wide range of festival programs.
“We hope the (second) Rsh festival will lay a strong foundation to support cultural exchange within creative communities near and far.”
A vacant building in Riyadh’s Al-Mughrizat district will be transformed with artworks, and will host over 50 local, regional, and international creatives. The festival will include 30 artists from the Arab world and beyond who will explore the history of street art.
Co-curators Cedar Lewisohn, a London-based artist and writer, and Basmah Felemban, a Saudi artist and graphic designer, have included a family-friendly program that will feature lectures, creative workshops, and immersive activities, ranging from dance performances and film screenings to streetwear pop-ups and skateboarding sessions.
The festival aims to highlight a range of contemporary art practices by platforming street art, a once-suppressed medium in the region. These events hope to empower the artistic community, providing artists with spaces to show their work and also educating the public on alternative forms of creativity.
Last October, the commission hosted Shift22, a street art initiative in which the walls of the abandoned Irqah Hospital were transformed into a canvas for regional and international artists. The festival showcased commissioned and existing works from over 30 Saudi and international graffiti artists, focusing on murals, sound and video installations, and unconventional sculptures built by repurposing the abandoned hospital’s discarded materials.
This year’s festival continues that tradition by exemplifying the ministry’s desire to promote cultural exchange both locally and globally under the strategic goals of Saudi Vision 2030.
Paris exhibition offers rare insight into Saudi culture
Two-week exhibition, which will conclude on Nov. 10, showcases Saudi culture through a wide variety of displays
Display featuring French photographer Thierry Mauger includes examples of his work in the south of the Kingdom
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi Culture Exhibition, organized by the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission in Paris, has attracted visitors from around Europe with offerings ranging from fashion to philosophy.
The two-week exhibition, which will conclude on Nov. 10, showcases Saudi culture through a wide variety of displays, including a stand for rare manuscripts and archaeological replicas.
A display featuring French photographer Thierry Mauger includes examples of his work in the south of the Kingdom.
The exhibition includes an introduction to the “Translate” initiative, a philosophy conference, and a writers and readers festival, as well as a display of local costumes to promote cultural exchange, one of the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Culture under the umbrella of Saudi Vision 2030.
The first week’s events emphasized the quality of the cultural program prepared by the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission in collaboration with various commissions, including heritage, libraries, music, culinary arts, architecture and design, fashion and film, and the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Global Center for Arabic Calligraphy.
Local fashion was also highlighted, while two poetry evenings celebrated French poets, and seven short films were shown from the Daw’s competition, a platform that champions emerging filmmakers.
Films included “Old School” by Alaa Faddan, “Street 105” by Abdulrahman Al-Jandal, “Pool” by Reema Al-Majid, “Video Tape Exchanged” by Maha Sa’ati, “Salique” by Afnan Bayan, and “A Monster from the Sky” by Maryam Khayyat.
The second week of the event featured eight symposiums, three poetry evenings, and five short screenings, as well as the screening of the documentary “Tarouq,” a panel session on the King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism, three performances demonstrations of handicrafts, and capacity-building and techniques in the heritage of handicrafts.
The documentary “Saudi Trouq,” produced by the Music Commission and the Theater and Performing Arts Commission, highlighted joint field trips to preserve musical and performing arts in the Kingdom.
French publishing house Assouline will host a book launch for “Makkah: The Holy City of Islam,” by Meraj Nawab Mirza, a historian and geographer at Umm Al-Qura University. The book includes photos by French photographer Laziz Hamani.
A second book, “Al-Madinah: The City of the Prophet,” by Taneedeb Al-Faydi, has also been featured.
A miniature museum devoted to Arabic poetry, in partnership with the Poetry Academy, is also featured at the exhibition.
The Ministry of Culture is aiming to showcase the unique nature and deep-rooted creativity of Saudi Arabia, spanning centuries of history. It aims to achieve this through panel discussions on Saudi literature, translation, cultural and musical exchanges, preservation of culinary arts heritage through specialized books, and the introduction of World Heritage Sites in the Kingdom.