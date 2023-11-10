What We Are Reading Today: The River of Lost Footsteps

Author: Edgar Allan Poe
“The Fall of The House of Usher” is an American gothic short story by author, poet, and literary critic Edgar Allan Poe, originally published in 1839, and often included in various collections of Poe’s tales.
The story revolves around the narrator’s visit to his childhood friend Roderick Usher and the mysterious events that unfold in the decaying Usher mansion.
The narrator receives a letter from Usher, who suffers from an unspecified illness. Concerned for his well-being, the narrator travels to the Usher mansion, situated in a desolate landscape.
As he approaches the house, he is struck by its eerie and gloomy atmosphere.
Upon entering the mansion, the narrator finds the man in extreme agitation and melancholy. Usher’s physical and mental health has deteriorated, and he believes that the house itself has a sentient and malevolent presence.
He reveals that his family has been plagued by a curse for generations, causing them to suffer from strange illnesses and mental instability.
The story is renowned for its atmospheric descriptions, psychological terror, and exploration of themes such as madness, isolation, and supernatural power. It showcases Poe’s talent in creating a sense of dread through vivid imagery and a haunting narrative style.
The literary work, along with other works of horror by Poe, was adapted into a series of the same name by Mike Flanagan, now streaming on Netflix.
Poe, best known for his macabre works of fiction, is considered one of the most influential figures in American literature and a pioneer of the short story genre.
His stories include “The Tell-Tale Heart” and “The Masque of the Red Death.” They are characterized by their psychological depth, suspenseful narratives, and unexpected twists.