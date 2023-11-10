THE BREAKDOWN: Azza Al-Qubaisi discusses installation ‘Treasures’ at the pyramids of Giza

DUBAI: The Emirati designer discusses her large-scale installation from the ‘Forever Is Now’ exhibition, which runs until Nov. 18 at the pyramids of Giza.
My journey started 20 years back, when I graduated with a degree in jewelry and silversmithing. I enjoy jumping from one material to another and working on different scales. A lot of my work is about how humans engage with a space and what they can get out of it as an experience for them.
When I was shortlisted for “Forever Is Now,” we started the journey of developing the artwork and adjusting it to fit the space near the pyramids. It was overwhelming; the minute you are in such a historical site with that backdrop and seeing the sun move from one side to the other, it’s a dream experience for any artist, regardless of their background. It’s like you’re in another matrix.
I enjoyed every single bit of it. I had such a wonderful team that helped install my work. We created it in a way that looked like IKEA furniture: It’s pre-packed, then you open it and install it with nuts and bolts. We had to make it as simple as possible. If that wasn’t the case, it would have taken three or four days to install. I think I was one of the fastest on site, installing my work in one day, so I enjoyed the rest of my days in Egypt.
I’ve worked with many different shapes, but the pyramid form, to me, has a strength. In this artwork, I wanted to create a pyramid — made of mild steel — but in a size and form that gives an experience, mainly revolving around feeling secure in a safe space.
At the same time, the ‘treasure’ that I wanted people to reflect on is not the golden part on top of the piece, but the gold within them. So, we are the true treasures of the experience, walking through, sitting, and meditating in the artwork.
Surrounding the pyramid is a representation of sand dunes. I’m inspired by the desert. People perceive the desert as a dead space, but I perceive it as a living space where there are farms, trees, and other living things. That is very important to our society in the region.
Updated 10 November 2023
Iain Akerman
DUBAI: For the first time in her life, the Palestinian actress Hiam Abbass found herself uncomfortable in front of a camera. She wasn’t being asked to act. She was being asked to be herself. And the person doing the asking was her own daughter, Lina Soualem.
Soualem wanted her mother to open up. To reflect on her chosen exile and the ways in which the women of her family had influenced her life. Without her honesty and emotion, the intimate family portrait that Soualem had in mind would not be possible.
“When we started filming, I thought, ‘Do I really want to say this?’ And ‘Do I want to suddenly be exposed to people in a way where it’s not a character that I’m playing but it’s myself?’” recalls Abbass, the central figure in Soualem’s “Bye Bye Tiberias.”
“There were times — in the beginning specifically — when I wasn’t very comfortable, and Lina wasn’t feeling comfortable. When she was asking me questions that I was answering as if I was sitting in front of a journalist,” she continues. “I was very factual and very thoughtful and she was looking for something more authentic: She wanted feelings. So I decided to let go and to trust her.”
That trust has paid off. “Bye Bye Tiberias” had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival in September and has already picked up awards at the BFI London Film Festival and Festival Cinemed in Montpellier.
Speaking before the Israel-Hamas war began, Abbass is candid about her life growing up in the Palestinian village of Deir Hanna. Although she was born into a family that was full of love, she found it difficult to express her artistic side. For years she kept her acting at the Palestinian National Theatre in East Jerusalem a secret from her parents, and struggled to come to terms with the fact that decisions were being made for her.
“You suffocate,” she says. “You suffocate from everything that is imposed on you. And don’t forget the political conflict and all the wars that we had to go through. This whole double identity: Who do you belong to, knowing that you are Palestinian, but you are a Palestinian in Israel?” The Nakba scattered her family. Her maternal aunt, Hosnieh, became a refugee in Syria and was not allowed to return. The family of her paternal grandmother ended up in Lebanon. Others, too, were torn from Palestine.
“Because I was born in Israel, I couldn’t get to any of these people. My grandma died with no contact with anybody from her family. She was the only person from her family that stayed in Palestine. Being born in this context, and having to prove to people all the time that you are Palestinian… You’re not even allowed to use the word. You cannot say ‘Palestine.’ At seven years old, during the ’67 war, I didn’t understand anything — ‘Who is fighting who? What’s going on? Who do we belong to?’ All of these are such early questions in the mind of a kid, but they stay with you,” she says.
“Being in the middle of all these Arab countries — living in this country that is the enemy of all the countries around you — is a heavy thing. And I couldn’t stand it. At one stage, I really couldn’t stand it… I felt that my place had to be somewhere else, or at least the oxygen that I was supposed to breathe was supposed to be different. I needed a different oxygen… just to be able to build something for myself in my career, in my way of being, in what I wanted to do in my life, without having to give any justification to anybody.”
So, in her early twenties, Abbass left Deir Hanna to follow her dream of becoming an actress in Europe. She eventually settled in Paris, married the French actor Zinedine Soualem (they have since divorced), and had two daughters, Lina and Mouna. Both have followed her into the film industry.
“Everything really came in steps,” says Abbass. “I never rushed the system. I just wanted to savor every minute of the decision that I had made, because it was my own choice. I just was happy being abroad, not working for a while, then happy being a mother and not necessarily an actress. So it felt like I gave time to everything and I have no regrets whatsoever about all these decisions that I made. And my career just came with it. I wasn’t greedy about anything. It built itself up in a kind of very authentic, natural way.”
Her first films were Rashid Masharawi’s “Haifa” and Cédric Klapisch’s “When the Cat’s Away,” both released in 1996. However, it was Raja Amari’s “Satin Rouge” that proved to be a pivotal moment in her career. Released in 2002, Abbass’ portrayal of a Tunisian widow who becomes a cabaret dancer was a “decision with no return.”
“When I said yes [to ‘Satin Rouge’] I thought, ‘Am I doing the right thing? Is this really something I can hold on my shoulders after, because it’s not easy?’ And then I knew that I had to make a decision. It’s either I am an actress, or I am not. So, if I’m an actress, I go and I do it. And if I’m not, it means I stop now and I will never be one. So it was the turning point for me in that I knew by doing this there were people that would be hurt, people that wouldn’t like it, people that would think I’m not who I am — who would disrespect me. But it was the most important choice I made. That movie was a life- and a career-changer for me.”
She would go on to star in films including Steven Spielberg’s “Munich” and Denis Villeneuve’s “Blade Runner 2049,” as well as HBO’s “Succession” and Hulu’s “Ramy.” The latter two shows, in particular, have brought her international acclaim. And yet, despite her worldwide fame, much of Abbass’ work has centered on Arab cinema. She has played Syrians and Tunisians, appeared in Hany Abu-Assad’s Oscar-nominated “Paradise Now,” and starred in Arab and Tarzan Nasser’s “Dégradé,” which was set in a hair salon in Gaza.
“Every offer I’ve had from Palestine I said yes to, because it’s very important for me,” says Abbass, who is due to star in Annemarie Jacir’s upcoming film, “All Before You.” She was also artistic producer on “Egyptian Cigarettes,” the second episode in the third season of “Ramy,” which was directed by Jacir and set in Palestine.
Now that “Succession” has ended and “Ramy” is likely to end after its fourth season, Abbass is looking to the future, which she hopes will include Ramy Youssef, the Egyptian-American actor and creator of “Ramy,” who gave Abbass the opportunity to direct an episode of season three.
“I would love to develop stories with him and work with him again,” says Abbass of Youssef. “I have a feeling that the older I get, the more I want to do projects that connect the two cultures I’m involved in. We are who we are because we come from these places, with our culture, with whatever we carried, with whatever we inherited. And, at the same time, we’re living in Europe and we’re living in an influential Western world. Through cinema or TV, I would like these two worlds to meld together and to become one identity. Maybe there is this thing in me that is stronger than ever: To create this melting pot in cinema, where the two worlds can become one.”
And then there’s “Bye Bye Tiberias.” For Abbass, its importance lies in the documentation of a collective memory that is vanishing — something that she is grateful to her daughter for capturing. “I think it’s important to immortalize their struggle,” she says. “Someone like my grandma, she fed me her story, she fed me her beauty, she fed me her love for life, she fed me her smile… It’s nice to know that she’s eternal now.”
Updated 10 November 2023
Hams Saleh
DUBAI: Saudi artist Fatimah Al-Nemer’s latest exhibition is called “Dkhoun.” It is a documentary project focusing on inspirational women from the Arabian Peninsula, hosted recently at Mestaria Gallery in Dubai’s Alserkal Avenue.
The project began nine years ago when Al-Nemer, who was born in Qatif in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, started researching and archiving biographies of women who made a huge impact on their societies.
“I embarked on a mission to explore the worlds of these women,” she tells Arab News. “Through each woman and story, I discovered myself, which enabled me to capture the stories that history has overlooked and shape narratives that immortalize these women, taking them into my world of expressive art.”
Dkhoun means “the finest types of precious incense” in Arabic, she explains. “‘Dkhoun’ elevates in meaning in my artwork to symbolize the nobility and emotions we feel within, such as goodness, purity, and contentment,” she continues. “When we inhale a certain scent, we instinctively close our eyes to immerse ourselves in the emotions we feel. That’s why I chose this name: it signifies a nobility that transcends the senses, embodying a woman’s insight and her noble essence, resembling the most precious types of incense.”
The exhibition features eight textile art pieces, each manufactured from silk fabrics layered on canvas panels and topped with acrylics, leaving a symphony of colors and textures that reflect the depth and richness of Saudi culture.
“I transform and manufacture pieces, blending silk and various materials on canvas, then weaving them like historical figures on carpets,” Al-Nemer says. “I specialize in documenting the history of women from the Arabian Peninsula using a unique style and multiple techniques. I recycle our heritage in a contemporary artistic style. This method is actually taught in universities as my unique style as an Arab artist specializing in multimedia and processing.”
For “Dkhoun,”, Al-Nemer drew inspiration from Princess Fatimah, also known as the “Princess of the North.”
“She was the first princess in the Arabian Peninsula from the Shumar tribe. Her strength and wisdom are renowned, and she led some of the greatest men in her tribe,” Al-Nemer says.
“I was also inspired by the character ‘Shalwa’ — a symbol of motherhood and tenderness. She lost her father and husband, and raised three young children by herself in a time of hunger and poverty,” the artist continues. “They grew up to become strong and resilient men, among the strongest in the tribe, and they saved the tribe from the ravages of war.”
Another work was inspired by the story of Ward Jallayah — known in the Qatif region for her adornment of brides, particularly the seven braids during the henna night, the pre-wedding celebration.
“I also drew inspiration from the story of Salma, a rababa (traditional instrument) player in the Hail region, and the sad love story that she sang about,” she adds.
For Al-Nemer, “art is a state of liberation from reality,” she says.
“Every artist seeks a sanctuary where they can shed the burdens of life and, in this sense, art is the salvation that frees you from constraints,” she explains. “Freedom and passion were what inspired me to create miracles.”
Al-Nemer also says that art enabled her to overcome her social anxiety. “As a shy child, I was uneasy about associating in a society dominated by loud voices,” she says. “Art became my salvation and my voice on the blank canvas, allowing me to express my thoughts and my personality. I considered art a way of life and my voice a means to face the world without hesitation, boosting my self-confidence.”
It's a lesson she is keen to pass on to others. Her advice to parents is: “Don’t hesitate to encourage your child to express themselves through drawing their feelings — it can be a powerful means of self-expression.”
Like the subjects of her latest show, Al-Nemer says that contemporary Saudi women are “educated, strong, liberated, and leaders.”
“Saudi women have now risen to many leadership positions due to their determination and perseverance,” she says. “The abilities possessed by our women are unstoppable.”
Review: ‘The Marvels’ brings zippy action and big laughs — but falters with an uneven plot
Updated 09 November 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar
DUBAI: The sequel to “Captain Marvel” comes four years after it introduced our eponymous superhero (Brie Larson) to the Marvel Cinematic Universe; but “The Marvels” feels far removed from the emotional core of that 2019 movie — in all the good ways, and, perhaps, some not so good.
The film begins with Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), the plucky Pakistani American teenage superhero who calls herself Ms. Marvel, day-dreaming about teaming up with her dream superhero partner, Larson’s Captain Marvel, aka Carol Danvers.
Her wishes are soon fulfilled when she suddenly finds herself pulled from her bedroom to the inky, vast blackness of space, replacing Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), a superhero astronaut, who you will remember got her powers at the tail end of Disney+ show “WandaVision.”
Rambeau herself finds that she has switched places with Danvers, fighting Kree soldiers on a spaceship, whereas the latter is in Khan’s living room, terrifying the cozy Khan family unit as she fights off Kree soldiers.
It is one of the most action-packed openers to an MCU film in recent history and it simply buzzes with an electric energy that is maintained almost through the entire 105-minute runtime.
The reason for the heroes’ abrupt location-swapping is explained by a mysterious entanglement of the trio’s light-based superpowers, which was triggered by malfunctioning jump-points in space, created by the film’s antagonist, Kree warrior Dar-Benn, played by British actress Zawe Ashton.
Dar-Benn is on a mission to save the Kree’s home planet Hala, after Captain Marvel destroyed it in events that happen off-screen post “Captain Marvel,” earning herself the nickname “the Annihilator.”
If all of this sounds like a lot, that is because it is. Marvel projects nowadays require that audiences pull up their socks and do their due diligence when it comes to keeping up with the increasingly convoluted MCU lore, and “The Marvels” is no exception.
“The Marvels” thrives whenever Vellani’s Kamala Khan is on screen. The young actress embodies the joy and vulnerability of the vivacious teenage superhero with a practiced ease, and it is a joy to behold her enthusiasm. Larson and Parris also deliver sincere performances, and the duo, along with Vellani, share great chemistry.
“The Marvels” also feels like it was made with a younger target audience in mind with all the Flerken (an alien that looks and behaves like a cat but is more adjacent in powers to a tentacled eldritch monster) shenanigans and an aside that involves a musical number and the appearance of a certain Prince Yan (Park Seo Joon).
Ultimately, though, the stakes in “The Marvels” never feel too real and the film’s light-hearted and breezy structure fails to hold up its more emotionally intense moments. But the laughs come a mile a minute.
REVIEW: Apple original ‘Fingernails’ is a flimsy but forceful dose of heady romance
Jessie Buckley and Riz Ahmed star in Christos Nikou’s debut feature
Updated 09 November 2023
Matt Ross
LONDON: The greenlighting department at Apple certainly loves bit of retro-themed, mildly dystopian programming. Joining the ranks of “For All Mankind” and “Severance” is “Fingernails” — the feature-length directorial debut from Christos Nikou which stars Jessie Buckley and Riz Ahmed as (possible) soulmates in a world where true love can be validated by a scientific test.
Buckley is Anna, a teacher who lives a stable — if somewhat formulaic — life with boyfriend Ryan (Jeremy Allen White). The pair have been tested (which involves removing a titular fingernail) and deemed to be categorically, definitely in love, so any anxiety over whether they should be together or not has fallen by the wayside, replaced by a seemingly never-ending trudge of monotonous social interactions and slightly awkward half-conversations about their feelings.
Then Anna takes a job at the Love Institute (the company behind the test and which also provides relationship-strengthening exercises) in a bid to breathe new life into her partnership, but instead meets Amir (Ahmed), a mild-mannered instructor who seems far more in tune with his emotions and sense of romance than Ryan.
Perhaps inevitably, the developing feelings between the pair cause them to question what love means to them. And through subtle, nuanced performances from his two excellent leads, Nikou asks a relatively simple question: Is guaranteed love without risk of heartbreak really worth fighting for?
It’s a thought-provoking premise balanced atop a slightly more precarious narrative device – there’s more than a few holes to be picked in the whole pseudoscientific backdrop. Perhaps in acknowledgement of this, Nikou casts a wonderfully bedraggled Luke Wilson as the sad-sack head of the Love Institute.
Buckley and Ahmed are stupendous, both seeing — and encouraging the audience to share — what makes the other truly special. White, too, is mesmerizingly drab as a man who views the test results as a replacement for any kind of need for emotional engagement. If you can get past the flimsy sci-fi veneer, there’s a beautiful, heart-wrenchingly earnest story here to be celebrated.
Highlights from the auction house’s Modern and Contemporary Middle Eastern Art sale
Updated 09 November 2023
Arab News
Ahmed Mater
‘From the Real to the Symbolic City’
Christie’s latest Modern and Contemporary Middle East Art sale took place this week and included three pieces from the Saudi artist’s acclaimed — and ongoing — “Desert of Pharan” series, which focuses on the holy city of Makkah (a city Mater told Arab News he is “very connected to, spiritually”) and “maps the tension between the interface of Islamic culture and globalization in a city where a new vision for the future is being composed,” according to the auction notes. As Mater himself has said, “Makkah is being given a makeover, and the speed and breadth of its transformation is generating interrelated concerns regarding the city’s social mechanics and the ongoing and symbiotic relationship between demolition and construction.” This image from 2012, the auction notes explain, “foregrounds an unprecedented view of the traditional neighborhood of the Al-Mansour district of Makkah.”
Baya
‘Untitled’
The late, great Algerian artist painted this piece in 1990, as she entered her sixties, but it contains the trademark vibrance of her work and includes a number of her recurring motifs, as the auction notes point out: “female figures in flowery dresses, plumages of multi-colored birds rendered with the gentle intermingling of shapes and exuberance of colors.” The French poet André Breton described Baya in the 1940s as the queen of “the beginning of an age of emancipation and harmony, in radical rupture,” as well as “the queen of happy Arabia.” This piece is a good example of the joy she managed to convey through her paintings.
Sultan bin Fahad
‘Mosques’
Part of the Saudi artist’s “Holy Economy” series, this piece — created in 2021 — is based on iconography of some scarves from India that the artist discovered in the Kingdom bearing mistranslated imagery of Makkah, which were intended to be sold as souvenirs to pilgrims. Bin Fahad collaborated with African artisans to make a series of beaded tapestries such as this one. “The resulting work, with color combinations rooted in African traditions, bears a striking resemblance to the 17th-century Mughal monument, Taj Mahal,” the auction notes state. “Embracing varied deviations and interpretations, bin Fahad forges connections between West Africa, South Asia, and the Middle East, leaving viewers with a rich ground to reflect on ideas surrounding mutuality and cross-cultural exchanges.”
Shakir Hassan Al-Said
‘Untitled’
Al-Said is one of Iraq’s most influential artists, playing a major role in the formulation of an art scene that focused on regional, rather than Western, aesthetics. An expert calligrapher, many of his works, such as this piece from the mid-1970s, feature Arabic writing, but — as the auction notes stress — he “turned away from the stylized calligraphy of his contemporaries and focused on the gestural patterns found in the city walls, witness to centuries of history.” This was part of his exploration of “the endless possibilities in the line and the Arabic letter — Al-Said searched for the spiritual while deconstructing the meaning of art.”
Youssef Nabil
‘Untitled (Shirin Neshat)’
This photograph is one of a series that the Egyptian artist has taken of the Iranian visual artist Shirin Neshat, and a fine example of why Nabil’s portrait photography has proven globally popular. “His works’ ethereal aesthetics take from the hand-coloring photography technique of technicolor films,” the auction notes state (Nabil is a self-professed fan of mid-20th-century Egyptian cinema). “The artist hand paints each of his black-and-white photographs, as editions become variations, each a unique version of the artist’s labor.”
Hassan Hajjaj
‘Eyes on Me’
Like Nabil, Hajjaj’s photography style is instantly recognizable and internationally acclaimed. Blending high-end fashion with knock-off brands and lowbrow pop-culture, the Moroccan artist, the auction notes say “is known to mix luxury brands with obvious fakes and usually frames his photography with repeated motifs consisting of cans and other mass-produced found objects.”