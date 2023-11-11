You are here

War on Gaza

Attacks on Gaza civilians and facilities are 'unjustifiable': Saudi minister

Attacks on Gaza civilians and facilities are ‘unjustifiable’: Saudi minister
Prince Badr bin Farhan. (SPA)
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News
Attacks on Gaza civilians and facilities are 'unjustifiable': Saudi minister

Attacks on Gaza civilians and facilities are ‘unjustifiable’: Saudi minister
  • Minister said the Kingdom’s condemnation of these practices is based on “UNESCO’s founding charter”
Arab News
PARIS: Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, the Saudi minister of culture, denounced the ongoing “unjustifiable” attacks on civilians and public facilities in Gaza at the 42nd session of UNESCO’s General Conference in Paris.

“We strongly condemn the continuous attacks on civilians and the destruction of schools, hospitals, and cultural properties in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories,” the minister said at the conference on Friday.

He described these actions as “unjustifiable violations that are contrary to international norms and laws.”

The minister said the Kingdom’s condemnation of these practices is based on “UNESCO’s founding charter, which promotes international understanding as a prerequisite for preventing the recurrence of crimes, genocides, racism, and wars.”

He added: “Hence, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia calls for intensified international efforts to protect the rights of civilians in a way that contributes to the achievement of global peace and stability.”

Prince Badr, also chairman of the Saudi National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, expressed the Kingdom’s pride in its achievements over the past two years, which he attributed to the contributions of UNESCO and its member states in fostering international cooperation.

He also credited the Saudi leadership for its efforts to promote education, culture, and science, adding that Saudi Arabia has mobilized all its capabilities to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The minister highlighted Saudi Arabia’s eagerness to actively participate in the various executive councils of UNESCO’s programs.

He spoke on the fruitful partnership between Saudi Arabia and UNESCO and the launch of six pioneering projects through the Cultural Development Fund to positively impact cultural heritage around the world.

This fruitful cooperation resulted in Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the 45th session of the World Heritage Committee, during which 42 new world heritage sites were inscribed, he said.

He further highlighted Saudi efforts in the cultural sector, including the launch of the Islamic World Cultural Index Project in cooperation with the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

The minister also spoke about the Kingdom’s achievements in digital competitiveness and artificial intelligence.

“We are proud to establish the Riyadh-based UNESCO’s International Center of AI Research and Ethics to improve capacity and the legislative data which reflects the Kingdom’s pioneering role in the field,” he said.

He expressed appreciation for UNESCO’s efforts in promoting world peace, building bridges for intercultural dialogue, and launching development, cultural and scientific initiatives to achieve the SDGs.

Topics: War on Gaza

Updated 4 min 7 sec ago
Arab News
Leaders arrive in Riyadh for Arab-Islamic summit on Gaza

Leaders arrive in Riyadh for Arab-Islamic summit on Gaza
Updated 4 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Leaders from different parts of the world started arriving in Riyadh to take part in the Arab-Islamic summit on Saturday that discusses the situation in Gaza.

The conference, which is a result of consultations between the Kingdom, Arab league, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, will be held in the Saudi capital.

Arab leaders including Palestine’s President Mahmoud Abbas, Egypt’s Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Syria’s Bashar al-Assad, and Iraq’s Abdul Latif Rashid arrived for the Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh earlier on Saturday.

Presidents of Indonesia Joko Widodo and Krygystan Sady Japarov were among the Asian leaders arriving for the event.

Saudi Arabia has consistently called for an end to the bloodshed in the occupied territories.

In his opening remarks on Friday at a Saudi-African Summit, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reiterated the Kingdom’s “condemnation of the Israeli occupation authorities’ violation of international humanitarian law in Gaza.”

This week, the Israeli army advanced into Gaza City in the north of the Strip, resulting in a deluge of civilians flooding to the south of the enclave, where Israel promised they would be safer.

Gaza’s health ministry said 11,000 people have been killed since the war began, and 27,000 have been injured. Israel has conducted a massive military operation into the occupied territory after Hamas militants killed 1,200 Israelis living near Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023.

The World Health Organization said on Friday that Gaza health services were at a breaking point. Hospitals are are nearly out of crucial medical supplies and lack of water and electricity are hampering their work. Doctors are treating patients without anesthesia.

Israel has imposed a blockade as part of its campaign limiting the number of humanitarian supplies entering Gaza.

Topics: War on Gaza Saudi Arabia Israel

Saudi FM holds preparatory meeting ahead of OIC summit
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM holds preparatory meeting ahead of OIC summit

Saudi FM holds preparatory meeting ahead of OIC summit

Saudi FM holds preparatory meeting ahead of OIC summit
Updated 11 November 2023
Arab News
Saudi FM holds preparatory meeting ahead of OIC summit

Saudi FM holds preparatory meeting ahead of OIC summit
  • The extraordinary summit will be held on Saturday to discuss Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip
Updated 11 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Friday chaired a preparatory meeting in Riyadh of foreign ministers of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries participating in its eighth extraordinary summit this weekend, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The extraordinary summit will be held on Saturday to discuss Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and to seek a resolution aimed at an immediate cessation of military operations, providing civilian protection, releasing hostages and prisoners and stopping the forced displacement of the Palestinian people.

During the meeting, the agenda of the emergency summit and the draft final statement were also discussed.

The Kingdom’s delegation participating in the meeting included the deputy minister of foreign affairs, undersecretary for multiple international affairs, as well as the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the OIC.

Topics: War on Gaza Saudi Arabia Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

Saudi ambassador and other Arab envoys discuss Gaza conflict with speaker of Irish Parliament

Saudi ambassador and other Arab envoys discuss Gaza conflict with speaker of Irish Parliament
Updated 11 November 2023
Arab News
Saudi ambassador and other Arab envoys discuss Gaza conflict with speaker of Irish Parliament

Saudi ambassador and other Arab envoys discuss Gaza conflict with speaker of Irish Parliament
  • They urge Ireland to join international efforts to halt Israeli attacks, protect civilians, secure release of hostages and prisoners, end displacement of Palestinians, and enable aid deliveries
Updated 11 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Ireland, Nail Al-Jubeir, and other Arab envoys to the country met the speaker of the Irish Parliament, Sean O Fearghail, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

Their discussions included the continuing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, and the envoys called on Ireland, in keeping with the principles and norms of international humanitarian law, to join international efforts to halt the military operations, protect civilians, secure the release of hostages and prisoners, and end the forced displacement of Palestinians.

The ambassadors also stressed the important need to enable the safe delivery of urgent relief aid and medical supplies, without restrictions, to the territory to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe that is claiming the lives of innocent people, including women and children, and could have grave consequences for security and stability in the wider region.

More than 11,000 Palestinians, nearly half of them children, have been killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of the Israeli assaults since Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7, according to figures from the Gazan Health Ministry.

On Thursday, Al-Jubeir and his fellow Arab envoys held similar talks with Irish President Michael Higgins. During that meeting they told him the only way to ensure security and stability in the region is through a just and comprehensive peace that ensures all the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, the SPA reported.

They also discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and called on the international community to take effective, urgent and necessary measures to halt the Israeli aggression and lift the blockade on the besieged territory. They warned that the conflict could have dangerous consequences not only for the Palestinian people but for the wider region, and undermine the chances of achieving lasting peace.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Ireland Nail bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir Sean O Fearghail Michael Higgins War on Gaza

Leaders thank Kingdom for hosting first Saudi-African Summit to boost ties and promote stability

Leaders thank Kingdom for hosting first Saudi-African Summit to boost ties and promote stability
Updated 10 November 2023
Arab News
Leaders thank Kingdom for hosting first Saudi-African Summit to boost ties and promote stability

Leaders thank Kingdom for hosting first Saudi-African Summit to boost ties and promote stability
  • Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman tells them there is a desire to enhance cooperation in a way that can contribute to regional and international security and peace
  • African leaders welcomed the opportunity to forge closer ties with the Kingdom, with many highlighting the benefits this can have for political and economic stability
Updated 10 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Leaders from more than 50 countries gathered in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Friday for the first Saudi-African Summit. 

The one-day event aimed to further develop relations and cooperation between the Kingdom and nations in Africa, and promote strategic partnerships.

Jasem Albudaiwi, secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council, said the summit takes place during a time of serious developments in the region. This was also highlighted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his opening speech to the event, in which he referred to the desire of the Kingdom and African countries to enhance cooperation in a way that can contribute to regional and international security and peace.

Condemning Israel’s military offensive and targeting of civilians in Gaza and the continuing violations of international humanitarian law by Israeli forces, the crown prince stressed the need to end the war and the forced displacement of Palestinians, and create the conditions required for stability and peace.

More than 11,000 Palestinians, nearly half of them children, have been killed by Israeli assaults in the Gaza Strip, according to the Gazan health ministry, since Hamas launched its surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, chair of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council, said that Saudi Arabia always seeks to establish strategic partnerships with other countries, particularly African states, to enhance investment opportunities and improve political and economic stability.

Sudan will remain supportive of the Saudi-African partnership, he added, as he expressed gratitude for the Kingdom’s continuing concern for Sudan’s security, stability and unity.

The president of the Libyan Presidential Council, Mohammed Al-Menfi, said the Saudi-African Summit would help to build bridges of economic cooperation, “given the Kingdom’s immense capabilities and prestigious status.”

Alassane Ouattara, the president of Ivory Coast, said the summit reflected the Kingdom’s solid commitment to supporting the development of African countries. He also called for a cease-fire in Gaza and lasting peace between the Israelis and Palestinians based on a two-state solution.

Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said his country works with Saudi Arabia to secure opportunities that can boost stability and prosperity. He thanked the Kingdom for supporting economic reforms and political stability in Somalia, to help tackle numerous challenges the country faces, including drought, and enhance counterterrorism efforts. He also addressed the conflict in Gaza, calling for an immediate cease-fire and the delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need.

Ismail Omar Guelleh, the president of Djibouti, praised the Kingdom for taking the initiative to host the summit, which he said reflects Saudi Arabia’s prominent position in the region and the international community, its political weight, and its great economic influence.

It represents a role model for efforts to keep pace with development initiatives on the African continent, he added, and plays a pivotal role in promoting development in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea Basin.

Azali Assoumani, president of the Comoros, said: “The world is undergoing many important conflicts, with thousands losing their lives and many societies living in fear and poverty. Our country’s economy faces a food crisis, exacerbated by the COVID-19 virus.”

He highlighted the importance of working with intermediaries to help guarantee security and restore hope, and said the Kingdom and African countries have the potential to create an environment in which Africa and its people can benefit from enhanced economic opportunities that provide technological resources and strengthen partnerships.

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan praised Saudi Arabia’s efforts to establish strong partnerships with nations on the African continent, build joint economic initiatives, and harness the potential of the human resources on both sides. She emphasized the importance of investing in human capital, especially youth, as a road map for development and prosperity.

Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, the president of Mauritania, said the summit will help to promote greater cooperation. It will also help to unify African and Arab positions in solidarity with the Palestinian people, who are being subjected to inhuman crimes including the killing of children and women, he added.

The Kingdom’s religious status, geostrategic location, international influence, and its leading role in supporting sustainable development mean that it is an important partner, especially for African countries, Ghazouani said.

He also commended Saudi Arabia for its leading role in developing major projects and initiatives such as the Middle East Green Initiative, and affirmed his country’s support for the Kingdom to host Expo 2030.

Niger’s prime minister, Ali Lamine Zeine, underlined the importance of enhanced economic cooperation with the Kingdom and the creation of new opportunities for Saudi investors in his country. He highlighted the difficulties his country faces and the relentless efforts being made to address them, enable investment in natural resources, improve relations with neighboring countries, and create an ideal economic zone for attracting investors.

William Ruto, Kenya’s president, thanked the Kingdom for its investments in Africa and called on Saudi economic and commercial authorities to support African institutions and take advantage of the continent’s capabilities to enhance cooperation.

The president of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, confirmed his country’s desire to support relations between Saudi Arabia and African countries. He thanked the Kingdom for its investments in, and support for, his country, and said he appreciates the significant role Saudi Arabia plays in combating poverty in Africa, along with its help in seeking solutions to current international conflicts.

Emmerson Mnangagwa, the president of Zimbabwe, underlined the significance of the summit as the first gathering of its kind to address challenges and work to improve economic balance, and pointed out that the Kingdom is a valuable partner for efforts to achieve stability and peace on the African continent.

He also expressed his concern over the situation in Gaza, including the violations of international humanitarian law and the rights of Palestinians, and called for the revival of a political process to bring about permanent peace in the region.

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame said Saudi Arabia and African countries share geographic proximity and rapidly growing relationships, and the goals of the summit were to address economic challenges, facilitate trade and boost investment.

Wavel Ramkalawan, the president of the Seychelles, described the summit as an opportunity to address important issues. He said the Kingdom is a strong partner on which Africa can rely to transfer knowledge of ambitious industries that can help to confront the challenges of climate change, and work with to explore other areas of cooperation, as represented by the African Continental Free Trade Agreement to provide unique opportunities to enhance trade, promote and support economic growth and investment.

Guinea’s president, Mamady Doumbouya, stressed the importance of international relationships as the world faces global difficulties and challenges, including food and humanitarian crises, and the threats posed by terrorism and climate change.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president of Nigeria, hailed the bonds that have helped enhance relations between the Horn of Africa and the Arabian Peninsula, and underlined his country’s commitment to attracting business and investments by implementing policies, protecting rights, and strengthening ties with the Kingdom as a strategic partner for regional growth.

He also expressed concern about the current situation in Gaza, praised the Kingdom’s commitment to protecting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, and stated Nigeria’s support for a peaceful solution to the conflict.

The president of the Central African Republic, Faustin-Archange Touadera, emphasized the importance of efforts to enhance cooperation, investment and development opportunities between Saudi Arabia and African nations, along with investment in national resources and preserving the environment.

Lazarus Chakwera, the president of Malawi, said the Kingdom is a strategic partner for efforts to create exceptional and diverse agendas for investment financing in African nations that aspire to achieve good financial results and strong economic returns from their partnerships with Saudi Arabia.

Malawi has enormous potential in mining, energy and other fields, he added, with a wealth of human resources at its disposal.

Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema said his country continues to seek ties that can help boost the benefits that come from increased wealth, individually or collectively, to achieve prosperity for the entire world.

“Africa has potential for future global energy supplies, green energy and the green economy,” he added, as he praised the Kingdom’s great work in developing green cities and building relations that benefit African countries.

Evariste Ndayishimiye, the president of Burundi, said the summit presents an opportunity to enhance relations between his country and not only Saudi Arabia, but the African continent, by forming fruitful partnerships through the Saudi Fund for Development, especially in the fields of infrastructure, housing, energy, mining, and tourism, among others.

Filipe Nyusi, Mozambique’s president, said his country is rich in natural resources and seeks to improve its infrastructure to help achieve development and growth, including investments in the fields of energy, health and education. The nation is confident that its partnership with the Kingdom will have positive and fruitful results for both sides, he added.

Adama Barrow, president of The Gambia, said: “The Saudi-African Summit confirms the commitment to developing African political and economic ambitions.”

It will produce results that can help ensure the Kingdom and African nations enjoy the benefits of commercial investments and economic sustainability, he added. He also noted that his country offers investment potential in the field of tourism, and development of the digital economy is among its priorities in efforts to achieve the objectives of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, and to attract more direct investments.

The chair of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki, said this inaugural summit was needed to help develop effective plans to advance and expand relations at a steady, systematic pace.

“We should have consultations to take joint actions and decisions, and the partnerships between the African continent and the Kingdom should be based on a specific agenda for the next decades,” he added.

Faki also addressed the Palestinian issue, saying: “We are required to develop a very urgent practical plan that embodies the stance of Africa, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the Arab world, guaranteeing the rights of the Palestinian people to freedom, dignity, independence, security and stability, for all countries and peoples of the region.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Africa Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Saudi-African Summit

Saudi crown prince holds talks with Qatar’s emir, African leaders in Riyadh

Saudi crown prince holds talks with Qatar’s emir, African leaders in Riyadh
Updated 10 November 2023
Arab News
Saudi crown prince holds talks with Qatar's emir, African leaders in Riyadh

Saudi crown prince holds talks with Qatar’s emir, African leaders in Riyadh
  • Crown prince received Sheikh Tamim on arrival at King Khalid International Airport
Updated 10 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Friday.

During the meeting, “they reviewed the strong fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them in various fields,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

They also discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip and the ongoing efforts to end the conflict, protect civilians, support the flow of aid and bring security and stability to the region.

Several ministers and other senior officials from the two sides attended the meeting.

 

The crown prince received Sheikh Tamim on his arrival at King Khalid International Airport. The emir was also in the Kingdom to attend an extraordinary Arab League Summit and an emergency Islamic Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The crown prince also met Gen. Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, chairman of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council, on the sidelines of the first Saudi-African Summit to discuss cooperation between the two countries.

He also held talks on cooperation and development opportunities with Chad’s President Mahamat Deby, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali.

More than 50 heads of state from the Middle East and Africa attended Friday’s summit, which sought to find ways to strengthen social and economic ties.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Saudi-African Summit chad Sudan Ethiopia Qatar Nigeria Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan Abiy Ahmed Mahamat Idriss Deby Bola Ahmed Tinubu

