ADNOC Drilling and Alpha Dhabi form JV to invest $1.5bn for technological advancement

ADNOC Drilling and Alpha Dhabi form JV to invest $1.5bn for technological advancement
The JV aims to propel and scale up ADNOC Drilling’s integrated drilling and oilfield service offerings, enhancing operational efficiencies. Photo/Supplied
Arab News
ADNOC Drilling and Alpha Dhabi form JV to invest $1.5bn for technological advancement

ADNOC Drilling and Alpha Dhabi form JV to invest $1.5bn for technological advancement
Arab News
RIYADH: Abu Dhabi-based ADNOC Drilling Co.’s operations in the oilfield service and energy sectors are set to receive a technological boost through the establishment of a joint venture with Alpha Dhabi Holding.    

This strategic move aims to invest up to 5.5 billion dirhams ($1.5 billion) to acquire technology-enabled companies, enhancing ADNOC Drilling’s capabilities in the field, the Emirates News Agency, also known as WAM, reported. 

ADNOC Drilling will maintain a 51 percent stake in the joint venture, while Alpha Dhabi will hold a 49 percent ownership. This collaboration combines the expertise of a drilling and oilfield services specialist with a well-established UAE conglomerate.   

The JV aims to propel and scale up ADNOC Drilling’s integrated drilling and oilfield service offerings, enhancing operational efficiencies.  

“We are excited to enter into this strategic partnership with Alpha Dhabi that will drive further growth for ADNOC Drilling and its shareholders, enable economic diversification, and support ongoing decarbonization efforts, benefiting all stakeholders,” said ADNOC Drilling CEO Abdulrahman Abdulla Al-Seiari.

He added: “The JV will invest in innovative technology, enhancing our services, while adding depth to our offering and further expanding our business.”  

Lunate Capital Ltd., a private firm in the Abu Dhabi Global Market licensed by the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority, will provide asset management support.  

The JV is expected to identify value-accretive transactions for both shareholders.  

“This joint venture with ADNOC Drilling marks a significant milestone in our commitment to driving growth and fostering innovation in the energy domain,” said Hamad Al-Ameri, managing director and group CEO of Alpha Dhabi. 

The collaboration aims to unlock opportunities and deliver sustainable value by pooling the expertise of both companies.  

“Diversification and innovation are critical pillars in today’s dynamic global economy. This partnership not only underscores our dedication to these principles but also positions us to significantly boost the UAE’s domestic growth, laying the foundation for sustained national prosperity,” Al-Ameri explained. 

Established in 1972, ADNOC Drilling focuses on adopting innovative technologies for efficiency and performance enhancement. Alpha Dhabi, founded in 2013, works toward maximizing subsidiary performance and unleashing potential through synergized businesses. 

Saudi Arabia records $2.8bn insurance expenditure in October

Saudi Arabia records $2.8bn insurance expenditure in October
Arab News
Saudi Arabia records $2.8bn insurance expenditure in October

Saudi Arabia records $2.8bn insurance expenditure in October
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has increased the disbursement of funds for various insurance benefits for the third consecutive month, with the spending surpassing SR10.7 billion ($2.8 billion) in October, according to recent data from the General Organization for Social Insurance. 

In October, GOSI allocated over SR87.2 million to the Saned unemployment insurance scheme, marking an increase from SR85.9 million in September. Additionally, more than SR16.3 million was earmarked for occupational hazard pensions, showing a slight drop from SR16.8 million the previous month. 

As part of its digital transformation strategy, GOSI emphasized a complete shift toward reliance on digital platforms for transaction processing. 

During the reported month, the organization recorded over 1.8 million transactions, representing a decrease from 2.2 million in September. Despite this decline, its website and online services garnered over 2.1 million visits. 

This digital approach extended to the issuance of more than 209,000 electronically issued pension identifications and facilitated over 332,000 downloads of the agency’s mobile application. 

The report highlighted the proactive engagement of GOSI’s electronic communication channels, showcasing services like the virtual visit feature and the digital assistant, each serving over 33,000 clients. 

Furthermore, the insurance WhatsApp service addressed the needs of more than 23,000 clients, and the customer care service on the X platform managed over 57,000 inquiries. 

GOSI also aims to ensure regulatory compliance by conducting over 14,000 insurance compliance visits and 3,400 preventive visits to employers in October alone. This commitment is further strengthened by numerous educational workshops focused on reinforcing the principles of insurance compliance and occupational health and safety standards. 

The organization’s efforts in utilizing advanced artificial intelligence technologies are directed toward innovation and enhancing service offerings, ultimately improving customer satisfaction for all stakeholders, including subscribers, retirees, and employers. 

This initiative is part of GOSI’s strategy to foster a technologically forward and efficient social insurance system in Saudi Arabia.  

The organization is dedicated to tailoring its insurance products and services to better serve its customers, aligning with its strategic objective of customer-centric development, according to a statement in October.  

Embracing the concept of electronic participation, GOSI actively implements participatory practices through various digital channels.   

These platforms enable contributors, pensioners, employers, partners, and governmental entities to submit their insights and proposals directly to GOSI’s sectors and leadership. 

NADEC, Del Monte to establish joint venture

NADEC, Del Monte to establish joint venture
Arab News
NADEC, Del Monte to establish joint venture

NADEC, Del Monte to establish joint venture
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to increase the production and distribution of fresh commodities as leading food enterprises come together to establish a joint venture company in the Kingdom.

The National Agricultural Development Co., also known as NADEC, and Del Monte Saudi Arabia Factory Co. Ltd. have entered into a memorandum of understanding to launch an initiative specializing in specific goods, including fruits, vegetables, fresh juices, potato processing, and their distribution throughout Saudi Arabia. 

In a statement published by the Saudi Stock Exchange, Tadawul, NADEC underscored that the MoU specified ownership percentages for each party. NADEC’s stake will be 37.5 percent of the new company’s capital. 

The announcement added that the agreement aims to establish manufacturing facilities to supply fresh products and process french fries, juice, canned fruits and vegetables as well as processed fruits, frozen fruits, and various other items to diversify the company’s products in Saudi Arabia.

Sipchem announces largest calcium chloride operation in the world

Sipchem announces largest calcium chloride operation in the world
Arab News
Sipchem announces largest calcium chloride operation in the world

Sipchem announces largest calcium chloride operation in the world
Arab News

RIYADH: Sahara International Petrochemical Co., also known as Sipchem, has initiated the world’s largest calcium chloride operation at their factory.

Based in Saudi Arabia, the Khair Inorganic Chemical Industries Co., also known as InoChem, will operate a greenfield of soda ash and calcium chloride industrial complex spanning over 800,000 sq. meters of land in Ras Al-Khair, according to the Saudi Exchange.

Sipchem, which owns 30 percent of InoChem’s capital, will continue the trial until the testing of the plant equipment is completed and its efficiency is confirmed.

The project’s total cost is estimated at SR2.9 billion ($783 million), with an annual production capacity of 300,000 tons of soda ash and 348,000 tons of calcium chloride in various grades, densities, shapes, and sizes. The production employs the latest advanced technologies and equipment.

The plant is also the first soda ash producer in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the largest in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The financial impact will be calculated at the beginning of commercial operations. Any material development will be announced in accordance with relevant laws and regulations.

InoChem is a Saudi closed joint-stock company founded in 2016 by a partnership between the public and private sectors.

Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Co. to promote charging network under EVIQ brand name

Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Co. to promote charging network under EVIQ brand name
Arab News
Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Co. to promote charging network under EVIQ brand name

Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Co. to promote charging network under EVIQ brand name
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s electric vehicle infrastructure has a new identity, with its core company responsible for building EV charging stations in the Kingdom getting a brand name. 

The Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Co. will promote fast-charging points across the Kingdom as the EVIQ, says an official statement.

EVIQ, a joint venture between the Public Investment Fund and the Saudi Electricity Co., plans to install over 5,000 fast chargers across 10,000 locations across the Kingdom. 

While the PIF owns a 75 percent stake in the EV infrastructure company, the SEC holds the remaining 25 percent. 

“Electric cars are the future of transportation, and we observe a widespread and growing interest in electric vehicles among Saudi consumers,” said EVIQ CEO Mohammed Bakr Qazzaz in a statement. 

He added: “EVIQ will provide a network of fast and reliable charging points for electric vehicles throughout the Kingdom, laying the groundwork for increased electric vehicle usage within the community.” 

EVIQ’s goal is to build a strong foundation for the sector, increasing the adoption of EVs among Saudis and making the industry more attractive to investors. 

“By offering a national network of dependable and fast-charging stations, EVIQ aims to bridge this gap and empower drivers in the Kingdom to purchase and use electric vehicles confidently,” said Qazzaz.  

He added: “We will work to make EVIQ charging locations easy to identify and access, contributing to building confidence in the efficiency of electric vehicles and the supporting infrastructure.” 

With total Saudi investments in EV production expected to reach $50 billion over the next decade, the hope is that at least 30 percent of the vehicles on the road in Riyadh will be electric in the next seven years. 

“The Saudi public has a strong affinity for their cars. There’s so much enthusiasm for classic cars and for iconic car models,” a spokesperson for Ceer, Saudi Arabia’s first homegrown EV brand, told Arab News in March. 

“You can find battery electric vehicles on the streets of Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh even though many brands don’t sell BEVs officially in Saudi Arabia today,” the spokesperson said, referring to fully electric vehicles with rechargeable batteries and no petrol engine. 

Monsha'at organizes Entrepreneurship Week

Monsha’at organizes Entrepreneurship Week
Arab News
Monsha’at organizes Entrepreneurship Week

Monsha’at organizes Entrepreneurship Week
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi entrepreneurs are set to receive increased support in promoting their businesses as the Kingdom’s General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, or Monsha’at, begins the Entrepreneurship Week on Sunday. 

In conjunction with the Global Entrepreneurship Week, Monsha’at is organizing the Entrepreneurship Week in its enterprise support centers in Riyadh, Jeddah, Madinah, and Alkhobar from Nov. 12 to 16. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, Entrepreneurship Week aims to highlight the most prominent initiatives and programs that contribute to supporting startups expand in the market. 

The event includes a number of panel discussions that host a group of officials and investors in the entrepreneurial sector, including Monsha’at Deputy Governor for Entrepreneurship Saud bin Khalid Al-Sabhan, CEO of Tech Invest Com Hussein Attar and CEO of The Chefz Abdulrahman Al-Shabanat.

