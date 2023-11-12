Saudi, Macedonia ministers discuss ways to boost economic relations

JEDDAH: The public installation “Shaped by Air,” created by US architect and artist Suchi Reddy, has gone on display in Jeddah.
Hayy Jameel in association with Abdul Latif Jameel Motors — Lexus recently unveiled the work at Art Jameel in the Red Sea port city.
First exhibited at Miami’s Institute of Contemporary Art during Miami Art and Design Week 2022, the piece marks Reddy and Lexus’ joint dedication to impeccably crafted, human-centered, and carbon-neutral design.
The award-winning artist, known for her holistic approach to architecture and design, also showed her work at Milan Design Week.
“Shaped by Air,” which draws inspiration from Lexus’ electric sports car designs, aims to highlight the tranquillity and power of nature while evoking a sense of harmony with it, taking inspiration from light and its reflections.
The installation invites viewers to explore a forest of composite shapes — partly made from used materials — to learn more about the vehicle’s design concepts.
Reddy, from New York, began her artistic journey by founding Reddymade in 2002, presenting works that emphasized design characterized by the emotional quality of human engagement in empty spaces.
Her architectural and artistic practices are guided by her research on neuroscience and the arts.
She told Arab News: “It’s an honor to show my work in Jeddah and to receive such a warm welcome. I look forward to visiting Saudi Arabia sometime soon. I would be delighted and honored to have the opportunity to experience the wonderful ancient and modern culture of Jeddah.
“I have been impressed with the range of work that has been shown in Saudi Arabia in recent years. I hope to have the opportunity to show our work with an extended exhibition in the future. I dream of synergy always.”
On her link with Lexus, Reddy said: “Like Reddymade, Lexus is committed to innovation and an artistic approach that champions creativity.
“I founded my practice in 2002 with an approach to design that privileges the emotional quality of human engagement with space, and this collaboration reflects that commitment.
“Lexus spoke about carbon neutrality, commitment to the environment, hospitality, and personal luxury, and asked me to think about how I could represent these things through my own lens.
“The ‘Shaped by Air’ installation invites guests to discover a to-scale interpretation of the vehicle after traveling through an enveloping forest of its composite shapes, which are suspended from the ceiling.
“These organic and textured leaflike forms — produced in varying heights in a vibrant shade of green — subtly call to mind the cut-outs of (French visual artist) Henri Matisse.
“Comprised in part of post-consumer materials, the sculptural steel and aluminium elements are punctuated by dappled light, creating an environment that invites deep absorption and evokes the natural world. An accompanying soundscape, which draws inspiration from the wind, brings visitors further into harmony with nature,” Reddy added.
The installation will remain on display in Jeddah until the end of the year.