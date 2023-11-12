Saudi, Macedonia ministers discuss ways to boost economic relations

New framework to ensure Saudi children’s online safety

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi inaugurated the National Framework for Children’s Online Safety at the sixth Saudi Family Forum in Riyadh on Sunday.

The two-day forum, held under the title “The Saudi Family in Light of Contemporary Changes,” was attended by Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel and Media Minister Salman Al-Dossary.

The framework is aligned with the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, an international treaty safeguarding individuals under the age of 18.

Al-Rajhi highlighted the importance of the family in shaping peoples’ behavior, preserving their religious, national and cultural values, and guiding their aspirations for the future.

He also highlighted the Saudi leadership’s commitment to the role of family in society and its contribution to strengthening family cohesion through the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Al-Rajhi also commended the integrated efforts to implement the framework on the internet prepared by the Family Affairs Council in collaboration with experts from UNICEF. He said that the framework presents a five-year national plan for children’s safety, aligning with international standards.

The framework comprises 10 initiatives addressing critical areas, including regulations, data protection and online support procedures for children.

Secretary-General of the Saudi Family Council Maimoonah Al-Khalil said that the forum aims to adopt recommendations that protect the family, strengthen social cohesion and enhance quality of life.

This year, the forum will explore the impact of contemporary changes on families and include presentations on the most prominent topics related to various local and international changes, as well as the accelerating digital revolution.

Al-Khalil said that the launch of the framework is the culmination of efforts by various government agencies, the private sector and stakeholders concerned with enhancing the protection of children in the digital space.

The Saudi Family Forum will address key issues related to the digital revolution and empower Saudi families by offering solutions from experts and officials in various family-related sectors.

UNICEF will also contribute with two dialogue sessions: “Protecting Children in the Cyber World” by Amanda Third, a professor at Western Sydney University, and “The Digital World and Children” presented by UNICEF’s Gulf area representative, Al-Tayeb Adam.