Jordan focuses on attracting Kuwaiti investments

Amman, Jordan.
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
  Saqqaf noted the ministry's focus on attracting Arab and foreign investments
Arab News
LONDON: Jordanian Investment Minister Kholoud Saqqaf stressed on Monday the importance of Kuwaiti investments in Jordan, which account for the country’s largest foreign investments in the finance, tourism, communications, energy, real estate, and infrastructure sectors.

Saqqaf met with Kuwaiti Ambassador to Jordan Hamad Rashid Al-Marri on Monday to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations in the investment sector, Jordan News Agency reported.

During the meeting, Saqqaf noted the ministry’s focus on attracting Arab and foreign investments. She stated that the investment promotion strategy for 2023-2026 would focus on a variety of target markets, including Kuwait. This strategy aligns with the most important reforms that have positively impacted the business environment, consistent with the Economic Modernization Vision. These reforms include the approval of the Investment Environment Law and its accompanying regulations, as well as the approval of the Public-Private Partnership Law.

Saqqaf also discussed promising investment opportunities in Jordan across a variety of sectors, directing investors to the invest.jo platform for more information. The Ministry of Investment launched this platform to facilitate global and local investor communication and provide insights into Jordan’s business environment.

Al-Marri expressed his country’s pride in its established relations with Jordan and its commitment to developing them in various fields. Saqqaf likewise praised the strong ties between Jordan and Kuwait, which are underpinned by mutual respect.
 

Updated 13 November 2023
Updated 13 November 2023
BEIRUT/JERUSALEM, Nov 13 : Weeks of hostilities across the Lebanese-Israeli border have escalated, with growing casualties on both sides and a war of words fueling concerns of a widening conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah.
Israeli strikes killed two people in south Lebanon on Monday, according to a first-responder organization affiliated to the Hezbollah-allied Amal Movement.
On the Israeli side, a Hezbollah missile attack on Sunday wounded several workers from the Israel Electric Company and one died of his wounds on Monday, the firm said.
Hezbollah has been trading fire with Israeli forces since its Palestinian ally Hamas went to war with Israel on Oct. 7.
The exchanges mark the deadliest violence at the border since Israel and Hezbollah fought a month-long war in 2006. So far, more than 70 Hezbollah fighters and 10 civilians have been killed in Lebanon, and 10 people including seven troops have been killed in Israel. Thousands more on both sides have fled shelling.
Until now, violence has largely been confined within a band of territory on either side of the border.
Israel has said it does not want war on its northern front as it seeks to crush Hamas in the Gaza Strip, while sources familiar with Hezbollah’s thinking said its attacks have been designed to keep Israel forces busy while avoiding all-out war.
The United States has said it doesn’t want conflict to spread around the region, sending two aircraft carriers to the area to deter Iran from getting involved. But that has not stopped the escalating rhetoric from Hezbollah and Israel.
Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Saturday the Lebanon front would “remain active,” and said there was “a quantitative improvement” in the pace of the group’s operations.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Hezbollah on Monday not to broaden its attacks.
“This is playing with fire. Fire will be answered with much stronger fire. They should not try us, because we have only shown a little of our strength,” he said in a statement.
Asked at a news conference on Saturday about what Israel’s red line was, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said: “If you hear that we have attacked Beirut, you will understand that Nasrallah has crossed that line.”
‘TIT-FOR-TAT’
Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, in an interview with Al Jazeera on Sunday, said he was reassured by the “rationalism” of Hezbollah so far.
“We are preserving self-restraint, and it’s up to Israel to stop its ongoing provocations in south Lebanon,” he said.
Lebanon took years to rebuild from the 2006 war and can ill afford another one, four years into a financial crisis that has impoverished many Lebanese and paralyzed the state.
Israel has long seen Hezbollah as the biggest threat along its borders. The 2006 war killed 1,200 people in Lebanon, mostly civilians, and 157 Israelis, mostly soldiers.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin characterised the violence as “tit-for-tat exchanges between Lebanese Hezbollah and Israeli forces in the north,” predicting Israel would remain focused on the threat from Hezbollah “for the foreseeable future.”
“And certainly no one wants to see another conflict break out in the north on Israel’s border in earnest,” he told reporters in Seoul, although he said it was hard to predict what might happen.
Mohanad Hage Ali of the Carnegie Middle East Center said: “I can definitely see a wider escalation but I am not sure about a full conflict that nobody wants.”
“Nobody wants one on one hand, and I think the US is playing a strong role keeping things under control,” he said.

Updated 13 November 2023
Arab News
  Officials released a statement outlining key elements that will shape COP28 outcomes
Updated 13 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: COP28 President Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber met with EU Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra on Monday in Brussels, Emirates News Agency reported.

Al-Jaber and Hoekstra released a joint statement outlining several key elements that will shape COP28 outcomes.

“COP28 must accelerate practical action on mitigation, adaptation, loss and damage and climate finance and build a fully inclusive COP28 that leaves no one behind,” the statement declared.

The two also praised the “very positive outcome” of talks earlier this month in Abu Dhabi on fully operationalizing the Loss and Damage Fund. The talks’ recommendations will be taken to COP28, and if adopted, the fund will provide grant capital to some of the most vulnerable communities affected by climate change.

The commissioner is “ready to announce a substantial financial contribution by the EU and its Member States” to the fund during COP28, according to the statement.

Al-Jaber hailed this commitment, stating that if implemented, the fund’s impact would affect “billions of people, lives, and livelihoods who are vulnerable to the effects of climate change.”

According to the two, the successful completion of the global stocktake should mark a “turning point” on climate action.

They also emphasized the importance of COP28 sending a signal on a just energy transition that results in a 43 percent reduction in emissions by 2030.

Hoekstra said that the commission is planning to announce “a financial contribution in support of the COP28 Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency pledge, and invites countries to do the same during the World Climate Action Summit.”

The COP28 president and the commissioner “emphasised the need for significant progress on enhanced adaptation action that builds resilience and reduces vulnerability, with robust outcomes on the Global Goal on Adaptation at COP28.”

In closing, the statement said: “COP28 is a critical opportunity to show unity and restore faith in multilateralism in a world that is polarised through a positive, action-oriented engagement and outcomes.”

While in Brussels, Al-Jaber also met with the EU Foreign Affairs Council and spoke to the European Commission’s College of Commissioners on preparations for COP28.

“The fact that the EU is stepping up in serious, meaningful ways ahead of COP28 gives me hope,” the president stressed.

Al-Jaber continued he wants “to see language on fossil fuels and renewables in the negotiated text.

“An energy system free of all unabated fossil fuels is inevitable and essential … and must be delivered in a responsible way that leaves no one behind.

“I believe that at COP28 we are on the brink of something special. By delivering on Loss and Damage, by delivering a landmark text, and by delivering on the global stocktake, we can show the world that, as leaders, we can unite, we can act, and that multilateralism is still a potent force for good.”

Updated 13 November 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY
  • Challenges remain to end deadlock over Iraq-Turkiye pipeline, analyst warns
  • International Chamber of Commerce ruled that Ankara pay Baghdad about $1.5 billion damages for unauthorized exports between 2014 and 2018
Updated 13 November 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: A protracted dispute that halted northern oil exports through the Iraq-Turkiye pipeline may be resolved within days after a major diplomatic initiative.

Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani said on Sunday that an accord had been struck with the Kurdistan Regional Government and international oil companies, signaling the resumption of production from the Kurdish region’s oilfields, possibly within three days.

The agreement, which comes after months of deadlock, will focus attention on diplomatic relations between Ankara and Baghdad. 

The impasse began on March 25 when Turkiye halted the northern export of 450,000 barrels of oil per day through the pipeline following an arbitration ruling by the Paris-based International Chamber of Commerce in favor of Baghdad and against Ankara.  

Turkiye then began maintenance work on the pipeline, which contributes around 0.5 percent of global crude supply.

Foreign oil companies operating in the region were forced to store their crude output in tanks rather than allowing it to flow to the pipeline.

The chamber ruled that Ankara pay Baghdad about $1.5 billion damages for unauthorized exports between 2014 and 2018.

Turkiye has yet to pay the sum and is pushing for a reduction in the figure.

During a visit to Irbil, the capital of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan, Abdel-Ghani said that Baghdad and Ankara had reached an understanding on the resumption of oil exports.

However, Rich Outzen, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, said this is not the first time Iraq’s oil ministry has announced a breakthrough without resolving underlying issues with the pipeline agreement.

Any shipments through the pipeline that fail to conform to the agreement risk incurring further penalties for Turkiye following the recent arbitration decision, he told Arab News.

“That decision and the ITP agreement state that the Iraqi Ministry of Oil needs to provide loading instructions and approvals for the sales to be valid and not violate the ITP agreement. The ministry has not done that yet, according to my information,” he added. 

Although the months-long dispute had little affect on global oil markets, it dealt a massive blow to the KRG economy, with oil exports accounting for at least 80 percent of KRG revenues last year.

According to Outzen, the KRG and international oil companies, or IOCs, are pressing Baghdad, especially the Iraqi oil ministry, to respect previous agreements regarding production sharing and costs.

“As far as I know, this also has not been done,” he said.

“So, unless there was literally a breakthrough in the last 48 hours despite no high-level contacts between the IOCs and the Ministry of Oil, or Ankara and Baghdad, this could well be more posturing by Baghdad to make it look like they are solving a problem when they have not actually changed their position,” Outzen said. 

However, if there has been a change, Outzen believes that it will be a big step forward for Ankara-Baghdad and Irbil-Baghdad relations.

“Turkiye’s expectation will, of course, be that if more oil starts to flow through the ITP, there is an explicit agreement from Baghdad not to pursue further arbitration damages. The IOCs, similarly, will seek to ensure current contracts are honored.

“I am highly skeptical those two assurances have been given and thus skeptical of the statement,” he added.

Mehmet Alaca, research fellow at ORSAM, a think tank in Ankara, said that there have been several statements in the past indicating an agreement with Ankara and the resumption of oil exports to Turkiye through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline, but numerous challenges remain. 

“I don’t expect real progress until these are overcome, or expectations are met. Iraq and the KRG have incurred losses of over $6 billion so far,” he said.

Turkiye is also experiencing a relative loss, but holds a strong position in bringing the parties to the table. Ankara is seeking a waiver from the second lawsuit related to KRG oil exports between 2018 to April 2023. It appears Iraq is not sufficiently eager in this regard,” Alaca told Arab News.

Regarding payment of the compensation amount, Alaca said that although Turkiye approved the first arbitration decision, there are uncertainties about the payment.

“There are claims that installment payments are requested or that Irbil should take the initiative on payment,” he said.

“Furthermore, after the arbitration decision, oil trade will be less profitable for Ankara compared to the past because the KRG now has to sell its oil at OPEC price standards,” he said.

“In this case, Turkiye may have an expectation of being more active in the processing of Kurdish oil in the new equation to increase profitability. Ankara does not want to make an agreement without progress on such issues.”

Therefore, even if an agreement is reached between Irbil and Baghdad, Alaca thinks that the flow will start when Turkiye’s expectations are met.

Baghdad and Irbil signed a temporary deal to restart northern oil exports through Turkiye in April. But pipeline flows have yet to begin. Accordingly, crude export revenues would be deposited in an account at the Iraqi Central Bank under Irbil’s control.

“From Abdel-Ghani’s statements, they seem to hold a consensus between Ankara and Baghdad to reach an agreement,” Alaca said.

In the meantime, Turkiye also wants the Baghdad and Irbil administrations to hold a common position before dealing with the details of an agreement with Ankara.

In August, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan visited Baghdad and Irbil. However, this visit did not achieve the expected clear roadmap to resolve the halted oil exports.

The impasse on resolving the issue may be behind the postponement of a planned visit by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in August just after Fidan’s meetings in the region, sources say. 

During a televised interview in early October, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said the suspended crude oil pipeline from Iraq through Turkiye was ready to resume operations and that Ankara was about to begin shipments.

About 500,000 barrels per day of oil is expected to be pumped to global markets, Bayraktar said.

Ankara accords high political and economic value to its ties with Baghdad, with bilateral trade exceeding $24 billion last year.

Topics: Iraq-Turkiye pipeline Hayan Abdel-Ghani International Chamber of Commerce

Updated 32 min 15 sec ago
AFP
  Facility suffered fuel shortages amid intense fighting between Israeli troops and Hamas militants
Updated 32 min 15 sec ago
AFP

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Monday the death toll at Al-Shifa hospital rose to 34 since the weekend as the facility suffered fuel shortages.
The latest toll included 27 adult intensive care patients and seven babies, deputy health minister in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, Youssef Abu Rish said.
The hospitals in the center of the heaviest north Gaza fighting have been forced out of service amid shortages and combat, the Hamas-run health ministry said Monday, adding the number of patients dying in the biggest medical center had risen.
Israel argues that its Hamas enemies have built their military headquarters in tunnels beneath the Al-Shifa hospital complex, while UN agencies and doctors inside the facility warned the effects of the raging battles were claiming the lives of civilians including infants.
As witnesses reported more “violent fighting,” overnight aerial bombardments and the clatter of gunfire echoed across the sprawling Al-Shifa hospital at the heart of the Gaza City, now an urban war zone.
The Hamas government’s deputy health minister Youssef Abu Rish told AFP all hospitals in the north of the embattled territory were “out of service.”
The World Health Organization in the Palestinian Territories warned that up to 3,000 patients and staff are sheltering inside without adequate fuel, water or food, after the UN’s humanitarian agency said previously that 20 of Gaza’s 36 hospitals have been disabled.
“Regrettably, the hospital is not functioning as a hospital anymore,” said WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, after contacting on-the-ground staff inside the Al-Shifa complex.
“It’s been three days without electricity, without water,” he said, describing the plight of those trapped inside as “dire and perilous.”
The Israeli army pushed on with their campaign, determined to destroy the Islamist movement whose gunmen it says killed at least 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took about 240 hostages in the country’s worst ever attack.
But Israel is facing intense international pressure to minimize civilian suffering amid its massive air and ground operation, which that Hamas authorities say have killed 11,180 people, including 4,609 children.
Israel said 44 of its troops have been killed in the Gaza offensive.
Flags flew at half-mast at United Nations compounds across Asia on Monday, as staff observed a minute’s silence in memory of colleagues killed in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas conflict.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell urged Israel to show “maximum restraint” while condemning Hamas for using “hospitals and civilians as human shields.”
The Israel Defense Forces on Monday reported more heavy fighting and again stressed its claim that Hamas was hiding in civilian infrastructure.
“IDF troops are continuing to conduct raids... targeting terrorist infrastructure located in central governmental institutions in the heart of the civilian population, including schools, universities, mosques and residences of terrorists,” it said.
Israeli forces had entered Gaza’s Abu Bakr mosque and found “a large number of explosive devices and flammable materials” as well as weapons, military equipment and Hamas operational plans, it said.
In another operation, “IDF ground troops entered the residence of a senior Islamic Jihad terrorist and located a large number of weapons inside the kids’ room of the residence.”
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out calls for a cease-fire, saying Hamas must first release the hostages.
Israelis are still stunned by the October 7 attack and preoccupied with the fate of those missing.
A recent poll by the Israel Democracy Institute showed many Israelis support talks with Hamas to secure the release of hostages, but believe fighting should not be halted.
Netanyahu told US media that “there could be” a deal to free the hostages, but stopped short of providing any details, adding that “the less I say about it, the more I’ll increase the chances that it materializes.”
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told MSNBC there has been “active negotiation” on a potential deal but kept mum on any details.
A Palestinian official in Gaza speaking on condition of anonymity accused Israel of dragging its feet.
“Netanyahu is responsible for the delay and obstacles in reaching a preliminary agreement on the release of several prisoners,” the official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

International attention has focused on the plight of Palestinians, and protests have been held worldwide in solidarity with the 2.4 million under bombardment and siege for more than five weeks.
Only a few hundred trucks carrying humanitarian aid had been let into Gaza since October 7, with Israel concerned fuel deliveries would be used by Hamas militants.
Almost 1.6 million people — about two-thirds of Gaza’s population — have been internally displaced since October 7, according to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA.
Across Gaza City at the Al-Quds hospital the picture was also said to be dire, with the Palestinian Red Crescent warning it was now out of service due to a lack of generator fuel.
Tens of thousands of Gazans have already fled from the north of the territory under Israeli orders.
But it is unclear what, if any, provisions there would be for the sick and injured to be transported from Al-Shifa.
Israel’s military said it would observe a “self-evacuation corridor” Monday, allowing people to move from Al-Shifa southward, but admitted the area was still the scene of “intense battles.”
The area of fighting “currently includes the area surrounding the Shifa hospital but not the hospital itself,” a spokesperson for IDF told AFP.
The Israeli army also said its ground soldiers had hand-delivered 300 liters (80 gallons) of fuel near the hospital “for urgent medical purposes.”
The military shared grainy night-time footage of combat troops hauling jerry cans, leaving a dozen or more outside a building.
AFP was unable to independently verify the video or Israel’s claim that Hamas “forbade the hospital from taking it.”
Al-Shifa director Mohammad Abu Salmiya told journalists the Israeli claims were “lies” and said that, at any rate, 300 liters would power generators for “no more than quarter of an hour.”

Topics: War on Gaza Gaza Israel Palestine

Updated 13 November 2023
AFP
  Strikes late Sunday hit Mayadeen and Albu Kamal areas of Syria's eastern Deir Ezzor province
Updated 13 November 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON/BEIRUT: At least eight pro-Iran fighters were killed in US strikes on eastern Syria, a war monitor said Monday, after Washington announced the raids a day earlier in response to attacks on American forces.

The toll is “eight pro-Iran fighters dead, including at least one Syrian, and Iraqi nationals,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, following the strikes late Sunday on the Mayadeen and Albu Kamal areas of Syria’s eastern Deir Ezzor province.

It is the third time in less than three weeks that the US military has targeted locations in Syria it said were tied to Iran, which supports various armed groups that Washington blames for a spike in attacks on its forces in the Middle East.

“US military forces conducted precision strikes today on facilities in eastern Syria used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iran-affiliated groups in response to continued attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.

“The strikes were conducted against a training facility and a safe house near the cities of Albu Kamal and Mayadeen, respectively,” he said.

The United States targeted a Tehran-linked weapons storage site in Syria on Wednesday, and also hit two facilities in the country on October 26 that it said were used by Iran and affiliated organizations.

Washington says the series of strikes is in response to repeated attacks on American forces in Iraq and Syria — more than 45 since October 17 — that have wounded dozens of US personnel.

The surge in attacks on US troops in recent weeks is linked to the war between Israel and Hamas, which began when the Palestinian militant group carried out a shock cross-border attack from Gaza on October 7 that Israeli officials say killed about 1,200 people.

Israel’s military responded with a relentless air, land and naval assault on Gaza that the territory’s health ministry said has killed more than 11,100 people — deaths that have sparked widespread anger in the Middle East, and criticism against Washington from Iran-backed groups.

There are roughly 2,500 American troops in Iraq and some 900 in Syria as part of efforts to prevent a resurgence of the Daesh group.

The militants once held significant territory in both countries but were pushed back by local ground forces supported by international air strikes in a bloody, multi-year conflict.

Topics: Syria US Israel

