You are here

  • Home
  • Jewish protesters and allies block Israeli consulate in Chicago, demanding a ceasefire in Gaza
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Jewish protesters and allies block Israeli consulate in Chicago, demanding a ceasefire in Gaza

Arrested protesters chant as they await to board the transport outside the Accenture Tower in Chicago, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. (AP)
Arrested protesters chant as they await to board the transport outside the Accenture Tower in Chicago, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ymztk

Updated 22 sec ago
AP
Follow

Jewish protesters and allies block Israeli consulate in Chicago, demanding a ceasefire in Gaza

Arrested protesters chant as they await to board the transport outside the Accenture Tower in Chicago, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023.
  • ‘We will not let a genocide happen in our name,” says Clara Belitz of IfNotNow Chicago
Updated 22 sec ago
AP
Follow

CHICAGO: Hundreds of Jewish peace activists and their allies converged at a major train station in downtown Chicago during rush hour Monday morning, blocking the entrance to the Israeli consulate and demanding US support for an Israel cease-fire as battles rage in northern Gaza.
Midwestern Jews and allies traveled to Chicago from Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota, Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin and Illinois for the demonstration, organizers said.
The Israeli consulate in Chicago is in a building connected to the Ogilvie Transportation Center, a major commuter rail station.
Over 100 protesters who had blocked escalators leading to the consulate were arrested for misdemeanor trespassing and escorted out of the building, according to Ben Lorber, who helped organize the protest led by Chicago chapters of Jewish Voice for Peace, IfNotNow, and Never Again Action. That information was not confirmed by Chicago police, who could not immediately provide information on the number and reasons for arrests, and how many demonstrators participated.
The fighting was triggered by Hamas’ Oct. 7 surprise attack on Israel, whose response has led to thousands of deaths — and much destruction — across Gaza.
Advocacy group Jewish Voice for Peace led a similar sit-in in New York City’s Grand Central Station on Oct. 27, where a sea of protesters filled the main concourse during evening rush hour, chanting slogans and unfurling banners demanding a cease-fire as Israel intensified its bombardment of the Gaza Strip. At least 200 demonstrators were detained by New York police officers.
And more than 300 people were arrested in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 19 for illegally demonstrating, and three people were charged with assaulting police after protesters descended on Capitol Hill to call for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.
The Chicago rally is unique from the previous Jewish Voice demonstrations because in the Midwest, “progressive Jewish communities are far smaller and separated by distance,” according to an emailed press release from organizers.
Chicago protesters cheered Monday as police led demonstrators from the building with hands zip-tied behind their backs, many in black T-shirts that read, “Not in our name.”
“We will not let a genocide happen in our name,” said Clara Belitz of IfNotNow Chicago during an Instagram livestream of the protest. ”Our Jewish values compel us to speak out.” IfNotNow describes itself as a movement of American Jews organizing to end US support of “the Israeli government’s apartheid system.”
A spokesperson for Metra, the city’s commuter rail system, said that trains continued to run normally, but protesters blocked the southern exit and commuters were forced to leave the station through other doors.
“They shut down access to our platforms from the 500 West Madison building,” where the consulate is located, said Meg Reile, a spokesperson for Metra. “Trains continued to run throughout.”
The Israeli consulate in Chicago did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
 

 

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Special Jordan’s lower house tasks legal committee to examine all Amman-Israel deals amid Gaza war
Middle-East
Jordan’s lower house tasks legal committee to examine all Amman-Israel deals amid Gaza war
UN flags at half-mast for staff killed in Gaza
UN flags at half-mast for staff killed in Gaza

Austin: UN states concerned China and Russia helping North Korea

Austin: UN states concerned China and Russia helping North Korea
Updated 14 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Austin: UN states concerned China and Russia helping North Korea

Austin: UN states concerned China and Russia helping North Korea
  • “We are deeply concerned that the PRC and Russia are helping the DPRK expand its capabilities by enabling it to evade sanctions from the UN Security council,” Austin said
Updated 14 November 2023
Reuters

SEOUL: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday UN member countries enforcing the Korean War armistice are concerned that China and Russia are helping North Korea to expand its military capabilities by enabling it to evade UN sanctions.
Austin was speaking at a meeting in South Korea with defense minister and representatives from the 17 countries that make up the UN Command that oversees the armistice.
“We are deeply concerned that the PRC and Russia are helping the DPRK expand its capabilities by enabling it to evade sanctions from the UN Security council,” Austin said.
PRC refers to the People’s Republic of China and DPRK is short for North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
“We’re also troubled by the recent growth in military cooperation between Russia and the DPRK,” he said.

 

Topics: China Russia US

Related

South Korea’s Yoon will warn APEC leaders about the risks of a Russia-North Korea arms deal
World
South Korea’s Yoon will warn APEC leaders about the risks of a Russia-North Korea arms deal
Blinken arrives in Seoul for talks on North Korea and its military cooperation with Russia
World
Blinken arrives in Seoul for talks on North Korea and its military cooperation with Russia

Brazil’s Lula says Israel response ‘as grave’ as Hamas attack

Brazil’s Lula says Israel response ‘as grave’ as Hamas attack
Updated 14 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Brazil’s Lula says Israel response ‘as grave’ as Hamas attack

Brazil’s Lula says Israel response ‘as grave’ as Hamas attack
  • Israel has pounded Gaza relentlessly, killing some 11,240 people, mostly civilians, including 4,630 children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry there
Updated 14 November 2023
AFP

BRASILIA: Brazil’s president on Monday accused Israel of “killing innocent people without any criteria” in the Gaza Strip, deeming its actions there “as grave” as the October 7 attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas.
“After the act of terrorism provoked by Hamas, the consequences, the solution of the state of Israel, is as grave as that of Hamas. They are killing innocent people without any criteria,” said Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at an official ceremony in Brasilia.
The leader of Latin America’s largest country also accused Israel of “dropping bombs where there are children, hospitals, on the pretext that a terrorist is there.”
“This is inexplicable. First you have to save the women and children, then you fight with whomever you want,” Lula said.
Representatives of Brazil’s Jewish community denounced these remarks as “erroneous,” “unfair” and “dangerous,” adding that they “put Israel and Hamas on the same level.”
They defended the “visible and proven” efforts of the Israeli authorities “to save Palestinian civilians.”
“Our community expects balance from our authorities,” added the Israeli Confederation of Brazil, which claims to represent some 120,000 Brazilian Jews, the second largest community in the region, in a statement.
On October 7, Hamas fighters attacked Israel, killing around 1,200 people, most of them civilians, according to the authorities.
The Israeli army estimates that some 240 people have also been taken hostage by the group.
Since then, Israel has pounded Gaza relentlessly, killing some 11,240 people, mostly civilians, including 4,630 children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry there.
Israel denies deliberately targeting hospitals. It accuses Hamas of using these facilities, or the tunnels beneath them, as hideouts, which the Islamist militant group denies.
Lula’s comments came as he welcomed to Brasilia 22 Brazilians and 10 members of their families who had been evacuated from Gaza on Sunday via the land border with Egypt, after more than a month of waiting in the conflict zone.
 

 

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

MSF doctor warns of ‘inhuman’ conditions in main Gaza hospital photos
Middle-East
MSF doctor warns of ‘inhuman’ conditions in main Gaza hospital
Arrested protesters chant as they await to board the transport outside the Accenture Tower in Chicago, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023.
World
Jewish protesters and allies block Israeli consulate in Chicago, demanding a cease-fire in Gaza

Construction progresses at Russian plant for Iranian drones — report

Construction progresses at Russian plant for Iranian drones — report
Updated 14 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Construction progresses at Russian plant for Iranian drones — report

Construction progresses at Russian plant for Iranian drones — report
  • The building, according to other leaked documents, will be used for the mass production of Iran’s Shahed-136 that will include improving Iranian fabrication processes “and ultimately advancing the drone’s capabilities,” the report said
Updated 14 November 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Satellite imagery shows progress in the construction in Russia of a plant that will mass produce Iranian-designed kamikaze drones that Moscow is expected to target against Ukrainian energy facilities, a research organization said on Monday.
Despite the headway, neither the United States nor its allies have imposed sanctions on the plant’s owner, JSC Alabuga, or its associated companies, said the Institute for Science and International Security report.
The White House, the Russian embassy and Iran’s UN mission did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The report said a mid-September satellite image showed that new construction at the plant “directly” correlated with a leaked building floor plan that the Washington Post shared with the institute earlier this year.
The building, according to other leaked documents, will be used for the mass production of Iran’s Shahed-136 that will include improving Iranian fabrication processes “and ultimately advancing the drone’s capabilities,” the report said.
The satellite image also showed the construction of other structures and new security perimeters with checkpoints, the report said.
“With winter fast approaching ... Russia can be expected to accelerate its Shahed-136 attacks against Ukraine’s vital energy infrastructure, causing brutal living conditions for the civilian population,” the report said.
“A key overdue step” is for Washington to sanction Alabuga and its associated companies, the report continued.
Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky on Sunday warned his country to prepare for Russian strikes on energy infrastructure. Last winter — about 10 months into its invasion — Russia unleashed waves of such attacks, prompting rolling blackouts.
The plant is located 500 miles (800 km) east of Moscow in the Tartarstan Republic. Alabuga JSC is 66 percent owned by the federal government and 34 percent by the republic, the report said.
The White House in June said Russia and Iran appeared to be deepening their defense cooperation and that in addition to supplying drones, Tehran was working with Moscow to produce Iranian drones in Alabuga. 

 

Topics: Iran Russia

Related

Iran rejects G7 calls to stop supporting Hamas
Middle-East
Iran rejects G7 calls to stop supporting Hamas
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps is already subject to British sanctions. (File/AFP)
Middle-East
UK lawmakers urge government to proscribe Iran’s Revolutionary Guard

South Korea’s Yoon will warn APEC leaders about the risks of a Russia-North Korea arms deal

South Korea’s Yoon will warn APEC leaders about the risks of a Russia-North Korea arms deal
Updated 14 November 2023
AP
Follow

South Korea’s Yoon will warn APEC leaders about the risks of a Russia-North Korea arms deal

South Korea’s Yoon will warn APEC leaders about the risks of a Russia-North Korea arms deal
  • There are concerns that Russia’s protracted war on Ukraine and the raging conflict between Israel and Hamas are adding to complexities and uncertainties over the security situation on the Korean Peninsula
Updated 14 November 2023
AP

SEOUL, South Korea: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol slammed the purported illicit arms deal between North Korea and Russia, saying he’ll emphasize its far-reaching security implications and discuss international response during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco this week.
In written responses to questions from The Associated Press ahead of the APEC meeting, Yoon also said that North Korean provocations will invite immediate retaliation by South Korean and US forces. There are concerns that North Korea might miscalculate and make a move against the South while the world is focused on the conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.
“An effective way to prevent North Korea from miscalculating is to demonstrate our robust deterrence capabilities and determination toward North Korea based on the solid (South Korea) -US joint defense posture,” Yoon said.
“North Korea’s provocations will not only fail to achieve its intended goal but also result in immediate and strong retaliation from (South Korea)-US alliance,” he said.
There are concerns that Russia’s protracted war on Ukraine and the raging conflict between Israel and Hamas are adding to complexities and uncertainties over the security situation on the Korean Peninsula.
Some experts say North Korea’s reported pursuit of sophisticated Russian weapons technologies in return for its supply of conventional arms for Russia’s war in Ukraine could help the North modernize its nuclear-capable missiles targeting South Korea and the US The experts also worry that Washington’s preoccupation with Ukraine and Israel might prompt North Korea to conclude that the US security posture on the Korean Peninsula has weakened and launch surprise attacks or other provocations against South Korea.
Since taking office in May last year, Yoon, a conservative, has made a reinforced military partnership with the US the center of his foreign policy in response to North Korea’s evolving nuclear threats. Since his inauguration, Yoon said that North Korea has test-launched a total of 87 ballistic missiles.
Despite this, many foreign analysts assess North Korea still doesn’t possess functioning nuclear-tipped missiles. But they say that Russian support could help North Korea overcome the last remaining technological hurdles to acquire such weapons.
Both North Korea and Russia have dismissed as groundless the speculated weapons transfer deal, which would violate UN Security Council resolutions that ban any arms trade to and from North Korea.
“These two countries’ military cooperation ... not only poses a serious threat to the security of the Korean Peninsula, Northeast Asia and Europe but also undermines the universal rules-based international order,” Yoon said.
At meetings with many world leaders during the 21-member APEC meeting, Yoon said he’ll underscore such diverse security threats posed by the “illegal” North Korean-Russian cooperation and discuss ways to strengthen cooperation.
One area where North Korea is believed to be receiving Russian technological assistance is a spy satellite launch program. After two consecutive failures to put its first military spy satellite into orbit in recent months, North Korea vowed to make a third launch attempt in October. But it didn’t follow through. South Korean officials suspect it that was likely because North Korea has begun receiving Russian help.
Yoon said the main objective of North Korea’s spy satellite launch, which involves a rocket, is to advance its nuclear delivery vehicle. He cited UN bans on any satellite launches by North Korea, because the world body views them as cover for testing its long-range missile technology. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un previously said he needed a spaced-based surveillance system to better monitor South Korean and US activities and enhance the attack capability of his nuclear missiles.
“If North Korea succeeds in launching the military reconnaissance satellite, it would signify that North Korea’s ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile) capabilities have been taken to a higher level,” Yoon said. “Therefore, we will have to come up with reinforced countermeasures.”
Yoon said the recent Seoul visits by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin serve as an opportunity to demonstrate the strength of the South Korea-US alliance. Observers say such back-to-back visits by top US officials suggest the US security commitment remains strong despite the conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.
Blinken told reporters in Seoul last week that he and his South Korean counterpart, Park Jin, discussed unspecified further actions the two countries can take with others to put more pressures on Russia not to transfer military technology to North Korea. Austin said Monday that the US deterrence commitment to South Korea remains ironclad and includes a full range of America’s nuclear, conventional and missile defense capabilities.
“By building upon the ironclad (South Korea)-US alliance, the Korean government is acquiring overwhelming response capabilities and a retaliation posture to establish a strong security stance,” Yoon said.
Yoon said that current global challenges — arising from the war in Ukraine, the Israel-Hamas conflict, the climate crisis and high inflation – offer an opportunity for APEC to demonstrate its leadership again by spearheading efforts to overcome crises and to spur innovation through regional cooperation.
“I will urge the member economies to work together in the spirit of stronger solidarity and cooperation to advance trade and investment liberalization, innovation and digitalization as well as inclusive and sustainable growth,” he said.
Yoon said the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East have left energy security vulnerable. He said the global economy is becoming further fragmented by the weaponization of economic resources, and that supply chain risks pose the biggest obstacle to regional economic development.
“The Asia-Pacific region must endeavor to become a free space where people, money and data as well as goods and services flow without disruption,” Yoon said.
He also stressed the need to establish new norms for digital ethics that match the era of hyper digitalization.
“Since digital technology knows no borders and has connectivity and immediacy, it is necessary to establish universal norms that can be applied to everyone in the international community,” he said.
 

 

Topics: South Korea APEC

Related

Blinken arrives in Seoul for talks on North Korea and its military cooperation with Russia
World
Blinken arrives in Seoul for talks on North Korea and its military cooperation with Russia
North Korea creates new holiday to mark ICBM test launch
World
North Korea creates new holiday to mark ICBM test launch

Russia jails an associate of imprisoned Kremlin foe Navalny as crackdown on dissent continues

Russia jails an associate of imprisoned Kremlin foe Navalny as crackdown on dissent continues
Updated 14 November 2023
AP
Follow

Russia jails an associate of imprisoned Kremlin foe Navalny as crackdown on dissent continues

Russia jails an associate of imprisoned Kremlin foe Navalny as crackdown on dissent continues
  • A number of Navalny associates have faced extremism-related charges after the politician’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption and a network of regional offices were outlawed in 2021 as extremist groups
Updated 14 November 2023
AP

TALLINN, Estonia: A court in the Siberian city of Tomsk on Monday jailed an associate of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny pending trial on extremism charges, according to an ally, part of an unrelenting crackdown on Russian political activists, independent journalists and rights workers.
Ksenia Fadeyeva, who used to run Navalny’s office in Tomsk and had a seat in a local legislature, was placed in pre-trial detention several months after her trial began.
According to her ally Andrei Fateyev, who reported the development on his Telegram channel, Fadeyeva was placed under house arrest three weeks ago over an alleged violation of restrictions imposed on her earlier. The prosecutor later contested that ruling and demanded she be put in custody, a move the judge supported, Fateyev said.
The activist has been charged with running an extremist group and promoting “activities of an organization that infringes on people’s rights.”
Fateyev argued that Fadeyeva was being punished by the authorities “for legal and open political activity, for fighting against corruption, for demanding alternation of power.”
A number of Navalny associates have faced extremism-related charges after the politician’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption and a network of regional offices were outlawed in 2021 as extremist groups, a move that exposed virtually anyone affiliated with them to prosecution.
Earlier this year, Navalny himself was convicted on extremism charges and sentenced to 19 years in prison. It was his fifth criminal conviction and his third and longest prison term — all of which his supporters see as a deliberate Kremlin strategy to silence its most ardent opponent.
Navalny was arrested in January 2021 upon returning from Germany, where he was recovering from a nerve agent poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin. He has been behind bars ever since, and his close allies left Russia under pressure from the authorities following mass protests that rocked the country after the politician’s arrest. The Kremlin has denied it was involved in Navalny’s poisoning.
Many people working in Navalny’s regional offices also left the country, but some stayed — and were arrested. Liliya Chanysheva, who ran Navalny’s office in the central city of Ufa, was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison on extremism charges in June. Daniel Kholodny, former technical director of Navalny’s YouTube channel, received an eight-year prison term in August after standing trial with Navalny.
Fadeyeva in Tomsk faces up to 12 years, if convicted.
“Organizations linked to Alexei Navalny are believed to be staunch enemies of the authorities and have become the subject of large-scare repressions,” Natalia Zvyagina, Amnesty International’s Russia director, said in January.
Navalny, who is serving time in a penal colony east of Moscow, has faced various hardships, from repeated stints in a tiny solitary “punishment cell” to being deprived of pen and paper.
On Monday, his team reported that prison censors stopped giving him letters from his wife, Yulia. It published a photo of a handwritten letter to her from Navalny in which he says that one of her letters was “seized by the censors, as it contains information about initiating, planning or organizing a crime.”
In Geneva on Monday, Western countries repeatedly called on Russia to halt domestic repression of dissident voices and end its war in Ukraine — and human rights violations related to it — as Russia came under a regular review at the UN’s top rights body.
A delegation from Moscow, led by State Secretary and Deputy Justice Minister Andrei Loginov, defended Russia’s actions to restrict some forms of protest voices that might threaten its domestic security. The session in Geneva was part of an exercise known as the universal periodic review, which all UN member states face every four or five years in connection with the UN-backed Human Rights Council.
 

 

Topics: Russia President Vladimir Putin Alexei Navalny

Related

Putin critic Alexei Navalny has 19 years added to his jail term
World
Putin critic Alexei Navalny has 19 years added to his jail term
Police officers detain a demonstrator in Pushkinskaya Square in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 4, 2023. (AP)
World
Russian police arrest more than 100 Navalny supporters -group

Latest updates

Jordan, Morocco sign medical cooperation agreement
Jordan, Morocco sign medical cooperation agreement
Zverev overpowers Alcaraz in ATP Finals opener
Zverev overpowers Alcaraz in ATP Finals opener
Italy, Netherlands, Wales aim to secure Euro 2024 qualification
Italy, Netherlands, Wales aim to secure Euro 2024 qualification
Austin: UN states concerned China and Russia helping North Korea
Austin: UN states concerned China and Russia helping North Korea
Brazil’s Lula says Israel response ‘as grave’ as Hamas attack
Brazil’s Lula says Israel response ‘as grave’ as Hamas attack

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.