Russia-Ukraine Conflict
New use of land mines drives up casualties: Monitor

Extensive deployment by Russia in Ukraine drove a global rise of new casualties from the weapons last year. Above, a Ukrainian mine-clearing personnel places signs indicating the presence of mines along a roadside near Izyum, eastern Ukraine on Oct. 1, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 14 November 2023
AFP
  Extensive deployment by Russia in Ukraine drove a global rise of new casualties from the weapons last year
GENEVA: New use of land mines, including extensive deployment by Russia in Ukraine, drove a global rise of new casualties from the weapons last year, a monitor said Tuesday.
According to the Landmine Monitor, 4,710 people were injured or killed by land mines and explosive remnants of war (ERW) across 49 states and two other areas in 2022.
Civilians — half of them children — accounted for 85 percent of those casualties, it said.
That number of overall casualties was actually a bit lower than a year earlier, when 5,544 such casualties were recorded.
But Loren Persi, a co-author of the annual report, noted a dramatic increase in the number of casualties linked exclusively to land mines, explosive devices intentionally placed above or underground that kill and wound people during and long after conflicts.
“The number of casualties recorded as specifically caused by antipersonnel land mines increased ... by just over 50 percent, to 628 in 2022 from 414 antipersonnel mine casualties in 2021,” said.
The report determined that the highest number of casualties recorded last year from both land mines and ERW was Syria, at 834.
But it was perhaps the surging casualty numbers in Ukraine that was the most shocking.
Amid Russia’s full-scale invasion, which began in February last year, the number of civilians injured or killed by land mines and explosive remnants of war in Ukraine soared more than 10-fold in 2022 to 608, up from 58 in 2021.
Yemen and Myanmar both recorded more than 500 casualties in 2022, the report said.
The Landmine Monitor report was released ahead of an annual meeting of state parties of the Mine Ban Treaty, which was adopted in 1997.
That treaty, which currently counts 164 state parties, prohibits the use, stockpiling, production and transfer of antipersonnel mines and requires that assistance be provided to victims, as well as mine clearance and stockpile destruction.
“The Mine Ban Treaty must be the cornerstone of all efforts to rid the world of antipersonnel mines,” the chief of the International Campaign to Ban Landmines, Tamar Gabelnick, said in a statement.
“The only way communities will be truly safe from the scourge of these weapons is when all states have joined and are fully respecting the treaty.”
The report cautioned that new use of the prohibited weapon represented one of the greatest challenges to the long-held norm against land mines.
Myanmar and Russia, which are not state parties to the treaty, both deployed fresh land mines in 2022.
Tuesday’s report highlighted that Russia’s extensive use of land mines in Ukraine had resulted in an unprecedented situation in which a country that is not party to the Mine Ban Treaty is using the weapon on the territory of a State Party.”
It highlighted that Ukrainian authorities were also “investigating the circumstances of its forces using antipersonnel mines in and around the city of Izium, in Kharkiv oblast, in 2022 when the city was under Russian control.”
The report found that 60 countries and other territories remain contaminated by land mines, including 33 state parties that have an obligation to actively pursue mine clearance.

US unveils third round of Hamas sanctions

US unveils third round of Hamas sanctions
Updated 9 sec ago
US unveils third round of Hamas sanctions

US unveils third round of Hamas sanctions
Updated 9 sec ago
WASHINGTON: The United States in conjunction with the United Kingdom on Tuesday announced a third round of sanctions on Hamas since last month’s attack on Israel, again targeting the group’s Iranian backers.
The sanctions target “key Hamas officials and the mechanisms by which Iran provides support to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad,” another militant group operating in the Gaza Strip, a statement from the US Treasury Department said.
Tuesday’s actions mark another increase of US sanctions since the October 7 attacks that saw Hamas fighters surge through the heavily militarized Gaza border and kill 1,200 people — mostly civilians, according to Israel’s tally.
“Iran’s support, primarily through its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, enables Hamas and PIJ’s terrorist activities, including through the transfer of funds and the provision of both weapons and operational training,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
Those targeted by the sanctions include Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s representative to Iran, Nasser Abu Sharif, as well as a Lebanon-based money exchange, Nabil Chouman & Co, that allegedly handles transfers between Hamas and Tehran.
According to the Treasury, Hamas’s global asset holdings are estimated to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
“The United States will continue to work with our partners, including the UK, to deny Hamas the ability to raise and use funds to carry out its atrocities,” US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.
Since Hamas’ attack, in which it took some 240 hostages, some 11,200 people, mostly civilians, have been killed in Israel’s reprisal offensive, Gaza health officials have said.

Afghanistan urges Pakistan to release 1,000s of containers from port

Afghanistan urges Pakistan to release 1,000s of containers from port
Updated 14 November 2023
AFP
Afghanistan urges Pakistan to release 1,000s of containers from port

Afghanistan urges Pakistan to release 1,000s of containers from port
  Afghan authorities say Pakistan has stopped more than 3,000 Afghanistan-bound containers at Karachi port while demanding more tax and duty payments, causing millions of dollars in losses to traders
Updated 14 November 2023
AFP

ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan urged Pakistan on Tuesday to release thousands of containers of imports it said were stuck at Karachi port since Islamabad clamped down on transnational cargo.
Pakistan authorities say they have lost millions of dollars in taxes because goods are being sent duty-free from its ports to land-locked Afghanistan, and then smuggled back across the border.
Afghan authorities say Pakistan has stopped more than 3,000 Afghanistan-bound containers at Karachi port while demanding more tax and duty payments, causing millions of dollars in losses to traders.
The issue was raised Tuesday by Nooruddin Azizi, Afghanistan’s minister of industry and commerce, in a meeting with Jalil Abbas Jilani, Pakistan’s caretaker minister of foreign affairs.
They spoke about “the transit problems and challenges of the two countries” a statement from the Afghan embassy said.
“Hundreds of these containers have been parked since several months, while some have been stopped more than a year. The goods inside are spoiling and the traders are suffering losses,” an official of the Afghan consulate in Peshawar told AFP.
The trade row is one of several thorny issues that have grown between Kabul and Islamabad since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in August 2021.
Last month Pakistan ordered hundreds of thousands of illegal Afghan migrants to return home or face being deported.
Pakistan officials said Tuesday more than 300,000 Afghans had voluntarily left since November 1, but Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities insist the majority have been forcibly repatriated.
Pakistan said it has opened five new border crossing points to help speed up the process.
Millions of Afghans fled their homeland over the past four decades to escape war and poverty, most settling in Pakistan or Iran.
Pakistan says the deportations are to protect its “welfare and security” after a sharp rise in attacks, which the government blames on militants operating from Afghanistan.
Afghan authorities are struggling to cope with the influx of returnees — including many who have never set foot in the country.
Balochistan province information minister Jan Achakzai told reporters in Quetta that authorities had blocked at least 50,000 identity cards held by Afghans that they believed were fake.
“We suspect that 250,000 more fake ID cards have been issued. The matter is under investigation and those found guilty will face strict action,” Achakzai said.

Marcos pledges 'unwavering support' as Philippines' only Muslim region holds first legislative assembly 

Marcos pledges ‘unwavering support’ as Philippines’ only Muslim region holds first legislative assembly 
Updated 14 November 2023
Ellie Aben
Marcos pledges ‘unwavering support’ as Philippines’ only Muslim region holds first legislative assembly 

Marcos pledges ‘unwavering support’ as Philippines’ only Muslim region holds first legislative assembly 
  The general assembly was important for the entire country, Marcos says 
  Philippine president has been gathering support for BARMM, including in talks with OIC
Updated 14 November 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. pledged on Tuesday his unwavering support for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao as it held its first legislative assembly as part of an ongoing peace process in one of Southeast Asia’s most conflict-torn regions. 

Bangsamoro, the only Muslim-majority territory in the Philippines covering central Mindanao, was until 2014 at the heart of a four-decades-long separatist struggle. BARMM was formed in 2019 as part of the region’s transition to autonomy, which will culminate in 2025, when it will elect its legislature and executive.  

The region’s leadership, currently under a transition authority also acting as its interim parliament appointed by the Philippine president, held its first local legislative general assembly in Davao City on Tuesday. Marcos witnessed the session in person.  

“To all our BARMM leaders, I assure you (of) this administration’s unwavering support for the development agenda to achieve sustainable and peaceful self-governance,” he told the legislators.  

“It is a historic day. It is historic and it is a landmark day because it is a measure of the progress that we have made over so many decades as we have strived for peace.”  

The president said it was an “important day” for “the entire Republic of the Philippines” that will also bring in greater cooperation between the regional government and the national leadership.  

Marcos added that since taking office last year, he has been gathering international support for BARMM during his foreign trips, including in talks with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and other non-Muslim countries, such as Japan, from which he secured a $6.8-million aid for the region’s infrastructure and disaster resilience.  

“With these initiatives, we will usher in a new era where BARMM becomes a shining beacon of sustainable development in Mindanao and the rest of the Philippines,” he said. 

It has been nearly a decade since the government struck a permanent ceasefire agreement with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, ending decades-long conflict and paving the way for peace and autonomy in the region home to the biggest Muslim population concentration in the predominantly Catholic country.  

The assembly is set to become a platform for collaboration and idea exchange, while also empowering “local legislators to craft policies that resonate with the aspiration of our people,” BARMM Chief Minister Murad Ebrahim said.  

“As we embark on this journey together, let us remember that our roles as legislators carry the weight of responsibility and the power to write and see the destiny of the Bangsamoro homeland and our people,” he added.  

“Together, let us chart our course to an empowered, cohesive and progressive Bangsamoro — a course that reflects the true being of the Bangsamoro people.”  

Topics: Philippines

Nearly 200 Rohingya refugees land in Indonesia

Nearly 200 Rohingya refugees land in Indonesia
Updated 14 November 2023
AFP
Nearly 200 Rohingya refugees land in Indonesia

Nearly 200 Rohingya refugees land in Indonesia
  Thousands of the mostly Muslim Rohingya risk their lives each year on long and expensive sea journeys
Updated 14 November 2023
AFP

BANDA ACEH: Nearly 200 Rohingya refugees, including many women and children, landed in Indonesia’s westernmost province on Tuesday, a local official said, the largest contingent of the persecuted Myanmar minority to arrive in months.
Thousands of the mostly Muslim Rohingya risk their lives each year on long and expensive sea journeys, often in flimsy boats, to try to reach Malaysia or Indonesia.
The group of 196 landed Tuesday morning in a remote part of Aceh Province’s Pidie region, local navy commander Andi Susanto said in a statement.
Some of the new arrivals immediately fled inland, according to Marfian, a spokesperson for the fishing community, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.
“Ten... immediately fled to the nearby hills. It seems that they were the middlemen that intentionally brought the refugees to the area,” he said.
The local government gave a lower number of seven who fled.
The refugees were being assisted by local authorities and residents.
“Local people have provided food and drink for them as it is their habit of helping stranded Rohingyas,” Marfian said.
Images shared with AFP showed tired-looking refugees, including women holding babies in their arms, waiting on the beachside for help.
More than 2,000 Rohingya are believed to have attempted the risky journey to Southeast Asian countries in 2022, according to the UN refugee agency.
Nearly 200 Rohingya died or went missing last year while attempting hazardous sea crossings, the agency has estimated.
In March, 184 Rohingya refugees arrived in the eastern Aceh town of Peureulak after they were dropped at sea by boat and made to swim ashore.

Topics: Rohingya Indonesia

Indian rescuers battle for third day to free 40 trapped tunnel workers

Indian rescuers battle for third day to free 40 trapped tunnel workers
Updated 14 November 2023
AFP
Indian rescuers battle for third day to free 40 trapped tunnel workers

Indian rescuers battle for third day to free 40 trapped tunnel workers
  Construction workers were trapped underground after road tunnel they were building collapsed on Sunday
  All 40 workers are alive as rescue officials continue to pump oxygen into the tunnel, provide small food items
Updated 14 November 2023
AFP

DEHRADUN, India: More than a hundred rescuers in northern India struggled for a third day on Tuesday to save workers trapped underground after the road tunnel they were building collapsed.

Excavators have been removing debris since Sunday morning from the site in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand to create an escape tunnel for the 40 workers, who are all alive.
“Our biggest breakthrough is that we have established contact and there is a supply of oxygen and food,” Uttarkashi district’s top civil servant Abhishek Ruhela told AFP on Tuesday.

“Whatever is necessary for their survival is being done.”

Oxygen was being pumped into the tunnel and small food items such as dry fruit were being provided to the workers, he added.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) said Tuesday rescuers had spoken to the trapped workers via radio.

Ranjit Kumar Sinha, a senior disaster management official, told reporters at the site he was hopeful workers could be freed by Wednesday, adding that there was enough oxygen where they were trapped “for about five to six days.”

Construction worker Hemant Nayak told AFP that he had been in the tunnel early on Sunday when the roof caved in, but he had been on the right side of the collapse and escaped.

Small amounts of dirt had been falling into the tunnel, but “everyone took it lightly,” he said.

“Then suddenly a huge amount of debris came and the tunnel was closed,” he added.

Photos released by government rescue teams soon after the collapse showed huge piles of rubble blocking the wide tunnel, with twisted metal bars from its roof poking down in front of slabs of concrete.

Teams are using heavy machinery to drive a steel pipe with a width of 90 centimeters (nearly three feet), wide enough for the trapped men to squeeze through the rubble, the government’s highway and infrastructure company said.

The 4.5-kilometer (2.7-mile) tunnel is being constructed between the towns of Silkyara and Dandalgaon to connect Uttarkashi and Yamunotri, two of the holiest Hindu shrines.

The tunnel is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s road project aimed at improving travel conditions between some of the most popular Hindu shrines in the country as well as areas bordering China.

Accidents on large infrastructure projects are common in India.

In January, at least 200 people were killed in flash floods in ecologically fragile Uttarakhand in a disaster that experts partly blamed on excessive development.
 

Topics: State Disaster Response Force India

