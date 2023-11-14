You are here

  Emirates unveils plans for $950m engineering facility at Dubai World Central

Emirates unveils plans for $950m engineering facility at Dubai World Central

Emirates unveils plans for $950m engineering facility at Dubai World Central
Updated 14 November 2023
Arab News
Emirates unveils plans for $950m engineering facility at Dubai World Central

Emirates unveils plans for $950m engineering facility at Dubai World Central
Updated 14 November 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: UAE flag carrier Emirates has unveiled plans for a $950 million investment in constructing an engineering facility at Dubai World Central.

According to a statement, the new complex will span 1 million sq. meters and is set to fortify Dubai’s position as a global aviation hub.

The statement added that it is explicitly designed to meet the needs of Emirates’ aircraft fleet and operational demands into the 2040s.

The facility will also serve as a hub for excellence in commercial aviation engineering services within the Middle East. 

Emirates is considering the possibility of extending spare capacity to other airline operators.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, chairman and chief executive of Emirates, expressed confidence in the airline’s future growth and the aviation sector.

He said: “The new facility will enable Emirates to be entirely self-sufficient when it comes to maintenance, repairs, overhaul and all engineering requirements for our aircraft fleet.”

Al-Maktoum added, “It gives us operational stability, flexibility and quality assurance. With the projected growth of the region’s aviation sector, Emirates’ new engineering facility will also play a key role as a center of excellence, attracting the involvement of global players across the aviation supply chain.”

The top official explained that this move will create thousands of skilled technical jobs and add value to Dubai’s economy.

The engineering facility will offer a comprehensive range of specialized aircraft engineering services, encompassing routine checks, custom paint jobs and light to heavy maintenance programs.

Other services will include engine repairs, testing, complete cabin interior fit-outs and aircraft conversions.

Ali Mubarak Al-Soori, Emirates Group’s executive vice president for facilities, projects management and group procurement and supply chain, said: “Construction work on Phase 1 is expected to begin in 2024 and be completed in 2027.”

He added: “Provisions have been made for further expansion, potentially doubling the capacity in Phase 2, in line with Emirates’ fleet growth and operational requirements.”

Al-Soori revealed that the new engineering complex will take sustainability into its design, including using green building materials, installing solar panels on roofs across the entire campus, and setting recycling systems for oils and wastewater.

The initial phase will yield eight maintenance hangars, one paint hangar capable of handling commercial aircraft up to A380, an engine run-up facility, around 20 support workshops, extensive storage facilities and administrative offices. 

The existing Emirates Engineering Centre at Dubai International will continue supporting the airline’s operations, with the new complex at DWC initially managing overflow work and heavy maintenance programs requiring extended aircraft ground time.

Topics: Emirates Dubai World Central global aviation hub

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News
Aramco begins production of unconventional tight gas ahead of schedule

Aramco begins production of unconventional tight gas ahead of schedule
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi energy giant Aramco has initiated production of unconventional tight gas from its South Ghawar operational area, two months ahead of its schedule. 

The accomplishment aligns with the company’s strategic plan to increase gas production by over 50 percent from 2021 levels, with the goal of meeting domestic demand by 2030, according to a press release.

Unconventional tight gas, also known as shale gas, is typically found in reserves where hydrocarbons are tightly trapped within rock layers, necessitating specialized techniques like horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing for extraction. 

Aramco Upstream President Nasir Al-Naimi said: “This first production of unconventional tight gas from South Ghawar is a milestone that demonstrates real progress on our gas expansion strategy, which we believe has a role to play in meeting the Kingdom’s needs for lower-emission energy and supporting growth in the chemicals sector.”  

He added: “The ability to commence production two months ahead of schedule and below budget is (a) testament to the unwavering dedication of our people and their determination to continuously enhance our upstream operations.” 

The commissioned facilities at South Ghawar currently have a processing capacity of 300 million standard cubic feet per day for raw gas and 38,000 barrels per day for condensate.  

In response to the escalating demand for gas, Aramco said it plans to double the overall processing capacity, striving to achieve South Ghawar’s strategic target of delivering 750 million scfd of raw gas in the near future. 

This follows Aramco’s previous achievement in unconventional gas extraction at the North Arabia field in 2018, where 240 million scfd were delivered to customers in Wa’ad Al-Shamal.  

Simultaneously, Aramco is making progress at the Jafurah unconventional gas field, the largest liquid-rich shale gas play in the Middle East. 

Topics: Aramco tight gas shale gas

GCC economies will remain resilient in case of Israel-Hamas war escalation: S&P  

GCC economies will remain resilient in case of Israel-Hamas war escalation: S&P  
Updated 9 min 21 sec ago
Arab News
GCC economies will remain resilient in case of Israel-Hamas war escalation: S&P  

GCC economies will remain resilient in case of Israel-Hamas war escalation: S&P  
Updated 9 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Gulf Cooperation Council economies will remain resilient even if the Israel-Hamas war prompts a wider regional conflict, according to S&P Global.  

The rating agency performed a stress testing scenario to quantify the resilience of some rated Middle Eastern banking systems if the instability spreads. 

The report anticipates external outflows from the region, but only Qatar, Egypt, and Jordan would face deficits. 

External outflows refer to a sudden and substantial reduction in deposits, withdrawals by large institutional clients, or a decline in the availability of funding.  

“Under our standardized assumptions, external funding outflows could reach about $220 billion, or about 30 percent of the tested systems’ cumulative external liabilities. However, banks have sufficient external liquidity to cover these outflows in most cases,” the report said.  

In its simulated scenario, S&P assessed the outflows from stressed banking sector liabilities against liquid government assets.  

A broader regional escalation of the Israel-Hamas war, possibly through proxy conflicts, could lead to a shift in investors’ risk perception of the Middle East. This might result in the departure of confidence-sensitive funds, a pattern observed during previous periods of stress.  

Despite escalating financing needs driven by banks, most GCC economies still maintain strong net external positions, primarily due to sizable and expanding fiscal reserves.   

Additionally, government assets, inclusive of S&P’s estimations of external sovereign wealth fund assets, far exceed the stressed liability outflows.  

However, Egypt and Qatar were deemed to be vulnerable due to the increased external debt in their financial systems, while Jordan’s banking activities in Palestinian territories leave it at risk. 

According to S&P, other systems seem robust, depending on their ability to timely liquidate external assets with manageable adjustments, emphasizing the importance of maintaining financial resilience in case of unexpected escalations or shifts in economic dynamics.  

The report estimated that the GCC countries will have an average of $660 billion of gross external debt, both public and private, maturing annually over 2023-2025.  

Notably, the UAE and Qatar are expected to be responsible for more than half of this total, according to the report.  

Topics: S&P Global Israel-Hamas war

UAE’s Tawazun Council seals deals worth $1.2bn on first day of Dubai Airshow

UAE’s Tawazun Council seals deals worth $1.2bn on first day of Dubai Airshow
Updated 20 min 35 sec ago
Arab News
UAE’s Tawazun Council seals deals worth $1.2bn on first day of Dubai Airshow

UAE’s Tawazun Council seals deals worth $1.2bn on first day of Dubai Airshow
Updated 20 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE’s arms acquisition authority, Tawazun Council, signed 4.7 billion dirhams ($1.2 billion) worth of deals on the first day of the Dubai Airshow.

The government entity, collaborating with the UAE Ministry of Defense and security agencies, announced nine agreements with local and international entities, according to the Emirates News Agency or WAM.

Four of these agreements were with domestic firms, totaling 2.7 billion dirhams. These include a 2.14 billion dirham ammunition procurement deal with Halcon.

The authority also signed two agreements with the International Golden Group for technical aircraft support and aircraft engines and parts, valued at 338 million dirhams and 13 million dirhams, respectively.

Another contract with Air Dynamics Solutions was finalized for 20 million dirhams to provide aircraft spare parts, repairs and technical support.

On the international front, contracts amounted to 2 billion dirhams across five deals. These include a 1.62 billion dirham contract with China’s CATIC for an “airshow aircraft” and its accessories.

Additionally, the council closed a 326 million dirham agreement with Thales LAS France SAS to purchase detection radars. 

A 3.5 million dirham deal was signed with US firm IOMAX for armament systems technical support and aircraft maintenance and repair.  

The authority also signed a contract with Chinese firm Poly Technologies for 23 million dirhams covering aircraft systems technical support.

Lastly, it sealed a deal with Greek enterprise Sielman Defense Manufacturing Maintenance worth 3.67 million dirhams for Hawk Air defense system maintenance and technical support. 

Middle East carriers also revealed significant fleet expansion plans at the beginning of the Dubai Airshow, with Emirates and its sister airline flydubai announcing new aircraft orders from Boeing.  

According to an official press release, emirates committed to an additional 95 wide-body aircraft worth $52 billion from the American aviation giant, bringing the total order book to 295.  

The UAE flag carrier is set to acquire Boeing 777-9s, 777-8s, and 787s, aligning with its vision to connect even more cities globally and support Dubai’s economic agenda.  

It emphasized its commitment with firm orders for 55 additional 777-9s and 35 777-8s, expanding its 777-X order book to 205 units.

The 2023 Dubai Airshow started on Nov. 13 and will continue till Nov. 17.

Topics: Dubai Airshow Tawazun Council

Trend Micro and Alibaba Cloud launch service to boost cybersecurity effectiveness and risk mitigation

Trend Micro and Alibaba Cloud launch service to boost cybersecurity effectiveness and risk mitigation
Updated 21 min 47 sec ago
Nadin Hassan
Trend Micro and Alibaba Cloud launch service to boost cybersecurity effectiveness and risk mitigation

Trend Micro and Alibaba Cloud launch service to boost cybersecurity effectiveness and risk mitigation
Updated 21 min 47 sec ago
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to enhance operational effectiveness and risk mitigation in cybersecurity, thanks to an initiative launched by Trend Micro and Alibaba Cloud.

On the sidelines of the second edition of the Black Hat Middle East and Africa conference, Moataz bin Ali, regional vice president and managing director for Trend Micro in the Mediterranean, Middle East, Central Asia and Africa, highlighted that Vision One’s security operations center as a service boasts an impressive maximum active root depth, empowering customers to take charge of their cybersecurity ecosystem.

“The solution provides the customers with solution software, basically, the service and now even the operation from Trend Micro to be able to deal with their cybersecurity issues across the entire organizations directly from the number one cybersecurity vendor in the markets,” Bin Ali said.

He added: “Also, the solution is hosted on top of SCCC Alibaba cloud, the number one local hyperscale cloud in Saudi Arabia. Thus guaranteeing our customers from end to end complete peace of mind and local cybersecurity protection.”

Topics: blackhatmea23

Sindalah to transform into global yachting destination  

Sindalah to transform into global yachting destination  
Updated 36 min 31 sec ago
Arab News
Sindalah to transform into global yachting destination  

Sindalah to transform into global yachting destination  
Updated 36 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Prior to Sindalah’s anticipated opening in 2024, the Saudi dream island is poised to transform into a global yachting destination following the signing of an agreement with a leading luxury yacht provider.  

NEOM, the $500 billion giga-project in the Kingdom, announced a collaboration with Burgess to provide a comprehensive range of services to the yachting clientele of Sindalah.  

Situated along the coast of NEOM in northwest Saudi Arabia, Sindalah is set to be the inaugural asset of the giga-project presenting guests with an idyllic and luxurious lifestyle.  

In its statement, the flagship of Saudi Vision 2030 said that as part of the agreement, Burgess will provide a broad range of luxury services to elevate Sindalah’s global yachting offering.  

It added that services will include yacht management, charter and charter management, sales and purchase as well as yacht insurance, new build and refit projects, yacht marketing and procurement.  

Topics: Sindalah Island

