Experts call on governments, media to unite in global effort to tackle climate change

LONDON: The vital role of governments and the media in highlighting the world’s climate change crisis was becoming paramount, experts told the Global Media Congress on Tuesday.
On the sidelines of the opening day dedicated to media and sustainability, Mustafa Al-Rawi, the acting managing director at CNN Business Arabic, discussed the importance of collaboration in promoting the message of climate change to a wider audience.
He said: “The government needs the media, and the private sector and activists need media to really take an interest in the story.”
Al-Rawi noted that particularly post-coronavirus pandemic, rising prices and inflation had shifted attention away from the issue.
“Raising awareness and helping to communicate what needs to be done (within the climate change realm) is going to be an ongoing journey, particularly because we’re looking medium and long term,” he added.
The panel discussion session, titled “Government communication tools for sensitizing audiences on climate change: views and experiences,” brought together representatives from Costa Rica, Serbia, and China to share their insights and experiences in navigating the complex subject.
H.E. Wang Yibiao, deputy editor-in-chief of China’s People’s Daily newspaper, pointed out the transformative power of media in shaping public perception.
Echoing the words of the UAE’s Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al-Nahyan, Yibiao highlighted the importance of leadership and strategic planning in addressing climate challenges.
He called for “proper reporting and better quality of work” that showcased positive actions that inspired resilience.
Media adviser to Serbia’s president, Suzana Vasiljevic, noted that by incentivizing citizens to adopt eco-friendly practices and engaging the media, Serbia had successfully raised awareness and empowered its people to take the initiative in proposing solutions.
She said that a strong media delegation from the Balkan country was set to attend the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, starting later this month, to serve as both “the source and conduit.”
The responsibility of the media to transmit a “very important message” was also highlighted by Costa Rica’s Minister of Communications Jorge Rodriguez Vives, who spoke of the Central American country’s success in environmental conservation.
He said Costa Rica’s investment in people, culture, and robust environmental policies, supported by media coverage, resulted in a significant reduction in deforestation and success in conveying the government’s commitment to sustainability while raising public interest in climate change issues.
- CNN Business Arabic chief highlights at global industry conference importance of media in promoting message
- Representatives from China, Serbia, Costa Rica share knowledge at Global Media Congress ahead of COP28
