Saudi aid campaign collects $131m for Gaza

The national fundraising campaign to provide assistance to the people of Gaza has so far raised over SR491 million ($131 million).
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News
  The initiative was launched on Sahem by Saudi aid agency KSrelief
  Donors can also transfer funds directly to the campaign's Al-Rajhi Bank account
Arab News
RIYADH: The national fundraising campaign to provide assistance to the people of Gaza has so far raised over SR491 million ($131 million).
The initiative was launched on Sahem by Saudi aid agency KSrelief, in line with directives from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. By Tuesday, more than 767,000 people had accessed the platform to make donations.
Contributions can be made through Sahem’s website at sahem.ksrelief.org. Donors can also transfer funds directly to the campaign’s Al-Rajhi Bank account, or by downloading the Sahem app on their mobile devices from Apple’s App Store or Google Play.
Meanwhile, a sixth Saudi relief plane carrying aid from the Kingdom for Gaza arrived at El-Arish International Airport in Egypt on Tuesday. The aid was dispatched from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.
The plane transported 35 tons of materials, including food and shelter, as part of the Kingdom’s campaign to assist the people of Gaza, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
This initiative was launched by order of the king and the crown prince, in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s longstanding commitment to supporting the Palestinian people during times of crisis.
Five Saudi relief planes, each carrying 35 tons of aid, have arrived in Egypt in the last five days.
Earlier, a team from KSrelief held talks with Osama Nugali, the Saudi ambassador to Egypt, to explore ways to transport shelter materials, food baskets and medical supplies through the Rafah border crossing to assist Gaza.
 

Manga Productions launches three new video games

Manga Productions launches three new video games
Updated 7 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi
Manga Productions launches three new video games

Manga Productions launches three new video games
  The event focused on interacting with the gaming community in the Kingdom and included gaming experiences, exclusive content, and enriching meetings
  The games launched include "Grendizer Space Adventures: Feast of the Wolves," "The Smurfs 2: Prisoner of the Green Jewel," and "Flashback 2"
Updated 7 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Manga Productions, affiliated with the Misk Foundation, organized a special event under the title “XP” in Riyadh to launch a new group of video games on various gaming platforms.
The event focused on interacting with the gaming community in the Kingdom and included gaming experiences, exclusive content, and enriching meetings.
Essam Bukhary, CEO of Manga Productions, told Arab News: “It is anticipated that in 2030 this market will reach SR50 billion ($13.3 billion). According to (the) Saudi government’s goals, e-sports and the video game sector together represent a massive market. Saudi Arabia and the Arab world have been content consumers for a long time.
“These days, we create news content and distribute it to the local community as well as worldwide. Therefore, I believe that Saudi Arabia’s future is quite bright, and we have great confidence in our abilities.”
He continued: “It’s the first time for a Saudi company to publish a game with AAA rating, so I think this is a huge milestone for the industry in the Kingdom. And this is the result of our investments and our talent. For many years we have been sending our students for internship programs in global studios in Japan, the US, and UK and this is the result, so I think the future is very bright. And we’re very confident that we can compete in the global markets.”
The games launched include “Grendizer Space Adventures: Feast of the Wolves,” “The Smurfs 2: Prisoner of the Green Jewel,” and “Flashback 2.”
The first of these will take players on an epic adventure with the giant Grendizer and Daisuke to defend Earth. Players will fight the forces of evil with the most powerful robot known to mankind and embark on a journey exploring the most famous landmarks and characters within an amazing world created by Joe Nagai, the author of the original series.
Video game enthusiasts can also discover a fantasy world full of surprises in “The Smurfs 2: Prisoner of the Green Jewel” and help the famous Smurfs in the mission of ridding their world of the Green Jewel monsters.
Finally, players will embark on a new mission with Conrad and Aisha inside the cyberpunk world full of dangers, mystery, and lost memories in the second part of the game “Flashback.” The first part of the game has sold more than 2 million copies and was launched in 1992.
Gamer Ahmed bin Mahfouz, who runs the channel GameDose Remake, was among the guests. He complimented the games for their modernity, saying: “Manga Production offers what the market wants in a contemporary way, which piques the interest of the audience. Take the Grendizer game, which we saw today in a variety of layouts where the main character walks, flies, and uses various weapons. It also has a deep story with a ton of options, making it a great development.”
The Manga Productions Co. owns the full publishing and distribution rights for its new games in the Middle East and North Africa region, and is proud of the work of Saudi talents and competencies in Arabizing, distributing and marketing its new games.
It aims to provide distinctive gaming experiences and leave a strong impact in the field of game development in the region.
The company produced the games “Dhafer the Hero,” “Ghoul Cave,” the virtual reality experience “AlUla Adventures,” and other works that contributed to changing the Arab entertainment scene on a global level.
It empowers talent in the gamer community through its partnerships with training and development programs with the largest international studios and companies such as Square Enix, Telltale games, and SNK.
 

Saudi, Czech FMs discuss latest developments in Gaza

Saudi, Czech FMs discuss latest developments in Gaza
Updated 14 November 2023
Arab News
Saudi, Czech FMs discuss latest developments in Gaza

Saudi, Czech FMs discuss latest developments in Gaza
  Prince Faisal stressed the importance of reaching an immediate ceasefire
Updated 14 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call on Tuesday from his Czech counterpart Jan Lipavsky, Saudi Press Agency reported.
During the call, the two officials discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip as well as military escalation in the region.
Prince Faisal stressed the importance of reaching an immediate ceasefire and securing humanitarian corridors for the entry of urgent aid.
He also highlighted the importance of the international community fulfilling its responsibilities to stop Israel’s attacks on civilians and hospitals, as well as its forced displacement of Palestinians from occupied Gaza.

War on Gaza Czech Republic

AlUla receives first EV delivery from Lucid Motors

AlUla receives first EV delivery from Lucid Motors
Updated 14 November 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi
AlUla receives first EV delivery from Lucid Motors

AlUla receives first EV delivery from Lucid Motors
  Agreement to supply the governorate with Lucid EVs aims to enhance sustainability, preserve the local environment, promote a green economy and reduce carbon emissions
  Abdulrahman Al-Trairi: Our partnership with Lucid Motors represents an active step towards revolutionizing our own mobility solutions
Updated 14 November 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi

RIYADH: The Royal Commission for AlUla received its first delivery of 30 electric cars produced by Lucid Motors.

An agreement to supply the governorate with Lucid EVs aims to enhance sustainability, preserve the local environment, promote a green economy and reduce carbon emissions.

“Our partnership with Lucid Motors represents an active step towards revolutionizing our own mobility solutions,” said Abdulrahman Al-Trairi, chief of communication and public relations at RCU.

“This venture catalyzes the wider adoption of sustainable transport in the county and underpins our steadfast commitment to the objectives of Vision 2030.

“Lucid Motors’ partnership with RCU is setting this new precedent for organizational sustainability, cementing our partnership’s pivotal role in advancing green mobility.”

The RCU deal is the first part of a wider agreement between the Kingdom and Lucid Motors for the supply of EVs, said Yaser Al-Quhidan, assistant minister of finance for financial affairs.

It represents a significant step toward achieving the objectives of Vision 2030, which aims to spur economic growth and create job opportunities in non-oil sectors.

The agreement reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to a circular carbon economy and the EV industry, said Al-Quhidan.

It also operates in line with the Saudi Green and Middle East Green initiatives announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The RCU’s chief of shared services, Abdulrahman Al-Theneyan, said: “Lucid cars will be an addition to the projects inside AlUla, as they represent an achievement on which the future will be built.”

The use of EVs within AlUla’s transportation system serves as a model for other regions in the Kingdom.

In 2021, RCU launched an autonomous electric vehicle service in the old town and the Dadan site, and a year later launched a tram project to link the governorate with high-traffic destinations.

The AlUla tram system will use a low-impact design to operate within AlUla’s natural environment.

Saudi cabinet commends regional leaders for uniting in efforts to stop Gaza war

Saudi cabinet commends regional leaders for uniting in efforts to stop Gaza war
Updated 14 November 2023
Arab News
Saudi cabinet commends regional leaders for uniting in efforts to stop Gaza war

Saudi cabinet commends regional leaders for uniting in efforts to stop Gaza war
  The Council emphasized the significance of reinforcing joint action to address the war in Gaza
Updated 14 November 2023
Arab News

The Saudi cabinet commended on Tuesday regional leaders for their active participation in Arab-Islamic summit.

The summit, initiated by Saudi Arabia, aimed to bolster collaborative efforts in halting the ongoing conflict in Gaza, ending the siege, holding the occupying authorities accountable for their actions, and reiterating support for the Palestinian cause.

The Council emphasized the significance of reinforcing joint action to address the war in Gaza, highlighting the urgent need to restore peace and stability. The primary goals include ensuring the Palestinian people's attainment of their legitimate rights, with a focus on establishing an independent state, and designating East Jerusalem as its capital.

Echoing the Kingdom's sentiments expressed during the recent meeting of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) interior ministers, the Council of Ministers underscored the critical importance of elevating cooperation and joint security coordination. This emphasis comes in response to the escalating risks and challenges faced by the region and the world at large, marked by increasing waves of violence, terrorism, extremism, insecurity, and the proliferation of organized cross-border crime.

 

Riyadh poetry exhibit unveils timeless tales

Riyadh poetry exhibit unveils timeless tales
Updated 14 November 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi
Follow

Riyadh poetry exhibit unveils timeless tales

Riyadh poetry exhibit unveils timeless tales
  King Abdulaziz Public Library highlights the evolution of Arabic verse
Updated 14 November 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi

RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz Public Library in Riyadh launched an Arabic poetry exhibition on Monday in the presence of Faisal bin Abdulrahman bin Muammar, the general supervisor of the library, and several researchers.

The event celebrated the significance of poetry, its heritage, and its cultural impact in the Arabian Peninsula.

The exhibition commenced with a welcoming address by Bin Muammar, followed by a live theatrical performance featuring Saudi actors portraying ancient Arab poets.

It showcased a diverse collection of poetry, manuscripts, and rare Arabic and translated books spanning five centuries.

It also featured Arabic calligraphy paintings created by Saudi and Arab artists, incorporating famous lines from Arabic poems drawn from different periods.

Bin Muammar described the exhibition as a “great initiative” that serves to cultivate pride in Arab “civilization, values, and traditions.”

The exhibition illustrated the evolution of Arabic poetry across five stages: the pre-Islamic era, the Islamic era, the Umayyad era, the Abbasid era, the era of states and emirates, and the modern era of Arabic poetry.

Also featured at the exhibition were a children’s area and five workshops, each dedicated to a specific era of Arabic poetry.

The exhibition, open until the end of this year, comes as part of several activities being held under the Year of Arabic Poetry 2023 initiative, launched by the Ministry of Culture.

