RIYADH: The national fundraising campaign to provide assistance to the people of Gaza has so far raised over SR491 million ($131 million).
The initiative was launched on Sahem by Saudi aid agency KSrelief, in line with directives from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. By Tuesday, more than 767,000 people had accessed the platform to make donations.
Contributions can be made through Sahem’s website at sahem.ksrelief.org. Donors can also transfer funds directly to the campaign’s Al-Rajhi Bank account, or by downloading the Sahem app on their mobile devices from Apple’s App Store or Google Play.
Meanwhile, a sixth Saudi relief plane carrying aid from the Kingdom for Gaza arrived at El-Arish International Airport in Egypt on Tuesday. The aid was dispatched from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.
The plane transported 35 tons of materials, including food and shelter, as part of the Kingdom’s campaign to assist the people of Gaza, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
This initiative was launched by order of the king and the crown prince, in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s longstanding commitment to supporting the Palestinian people during times of crisis.
Five Saudi relief planes, each carrying 35 tons of aid, have arrived in Egypt in the last five days.
Earlier, a team from KSrelief held talks with Osama Nugali, the Saudi ambassador to Egypt, to explore ways to transport shelter materials, food baskets and medical supplies through the Rafah border crossing to assist Gaza.
Saudi aid campaign collects $131m for Gaza
https://arab.news/p3v9t
Saudi aid campaign collects $131m for Gaza
- The initiative was launched on Sahem by Saudi aid agency KSrelief
- Donors can also transfer funds directly to the campaign’s Al-Rajhi Bank account
RIYADH: The national fundraising campaign to provide assistance to the people of Gaza has so far raised over SR491 million ($131 million).