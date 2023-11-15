You are here

Saudi aircraft maintenance company Saudia Technic targets IPO before 2030 

Saudi aircraft maintenance company Saudia Technic targets IPO before 2030 
The company plans to almost triple its headcount of mechanics and technicians in the next three years as well as expand in new international markets. Pic/Supplied
Updated 15 November 2023
REUTERS 
Saudi aircraft maintenance company Saudia Technic targets IPO before 2030 

Saudi aircraft maintenance company Saudia Technic targets IPO before 2030 
Updated 15 November 2023
REUTERS 
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Saudia Technic, the aircraft maintenance subsidiary of state-owned Saudia Group, is targeting a public share sale before the end of the decade, its CEO told Reuters at the Dubai Airshow. 

The company is planning an initial public offering in either 2028 or 2029, Fahd Cynndy said on Tuesday on the sidelines of the major aviation industry event, without disclosing which exchange it would float on. 

The company has no immediate plans to tap debt markets, he added. 

“We have institutional investors that have committed a significant amount for the capability building .... It covers our business plan up until the IPO target,” Cynndy said. 

Saudi Arabia has seen a flurry of IPOs in recent years as several state-backed companies have listed shares or are pursuing listings, as part of broader plans to deepen capital markets, grow the private sector, and attract investment. 

Cynndy said the company was planning a substantial expansion of its capabilities so that aircraft can be fully serviced within the kingdom. 

“We’ve just managed to secure north of 5 billion riyals ($1.33 billion) to complete our maintenance repair and overhaul village,” he said, with phase one of the facility scheduled to open in August 2024. 

Cynndy declined to disclose the source of the investment. 

The company plans to almost triple its headcount of mechanics and technicians in the next three years as well as expand in new international markets. 

Saudi Arabia has been massively spending on the aviation industry as it seeks to transform the Kingdom into a tourism and transportation hub, as part of far-reaching economic diversification objectives under its Vision 2030 blueprint. 

Saudia and the kingdom’s new airline Riyadh Air both flagged sizeable upcoming orders of aircraft at the air show this week. 

Topics: Saudia mro IPO

Google launches new cloud region in Saudi Arabia  

Google launches new cloud region in Saudi Arabia  
Updated 10 sec ago
NADIN HASSAN  
Google launches new cloud region in Saudi Arabia  

Google launches new cloud region in Saudi Arabia  
Updated 10 sec ago
NADIN HASSAN  

RIYADH: Saudi businesses are poised to benefit from expanded access to efficient online platforms with the launch of a new Google Cloud region in Dammam.  

The tech giant aims to provide advanced and swift cloud services to a diverse clientele in the Kingdom and the Middle East, catering to small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as startups. 

This move is expected to contribute significantly to the Kingdom’s economic landscape, with research commissioned by Google Cloud, and conducted by Access Partnership, estimating a potential $109 billion boost to the country’s gross domestic product between 2024 and 2030. 

This is also projected to generate 148,600 jobs within the economy by 2030, it said citing the research findings.  

Abdullah Al-Swaha, minister of communications and information technology, said: “Google Cloud’s investment is a strategic move, and we are confident that it will bolster the Kingdom’s regional computing hub ambitions, as well as supporting our digital entrepreneurship drive and the acceleration of AI-based innovation and business models across the public and private sector.” 

Topics: Google cloud Digital

Saudi Arabia’s GDP set for 4.6% growth in 2024: Moody’s

Saudi Arabia’s GDP set for 4.6% growth in 2024: Moody’s
Updated 2 min 53 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Arabia’s GDP set for 4.6% growth in 2024: Moody’s

Saudi Arabia’s GDP set for 4.6% growth in 2024: Moody’s
Updated 2 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product growth forecast for 2024 is now 4.6 percent, compared to a previous calculation of 3 percent, according to a Moody’s Investors Service report.

In a recent disclosure, the global credit agency forecasted a 0.5 percent GDP growth for 2023 while projecting an average annual growth rate of 3.2 percent over the next three years.

Moody’s indicated that the Kingdom’s credit strengths come from its robust government balance sheet, supported by large foreign currency buffers.

The report added that Saudi Arabia’s strong economy, high per-capita income, growing institutions, and government policy effectiveness play a significant role in its economic expansion.

“The positive outlook reflects the increasing likelihood that, through reforms and investment in various non-oil sectors, the sovereign’s economic and fiscal reliance on hydrocarbons will, over time, materially decline,” the report stated.

“Ultimately, this will not only reduce its exposure to oil price cycles and to a potential acceleration in global carbon transition but it will also diminish the pressure to support the kingdom’s implicit social contract through growth in public spending,” it added.

The US-based firm forecast that the non-hydrocarbon sector will substantially influence economic growth, contributing an annual average of 3.5 percentage points.  

While advancement is anticipated, Moody’s also projected an average fiscal deficit for the Kingdom. It is expected to be around 2 percent of the gross domestic product in 2023-2024, with this deficit predicted to increase to 3.5 percent in 2025-2026.

Despite this contrasting with the fiscal surplus of 2.5 percent witnessed in 2022, this disparity stems from the rise in expenditure associated with Saudi Arabia’s ambitious economic diversification plan.

The agency’s forecast aligns with official data highlighting the Kingdom’s non-oil growth.  

Saudi Arabia’s GDP grew 1.2 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2023, thanks to a 6.1 percent surge in the non-oil sector, according to a report by the General Authority for Statistics.

In March, Moody’s upgraded the Kingdom’s growth to 2.5 percent in 2023 from its previous forecast of 1.7 percent announced in November. For 2024, it raised the growth to 3 percent from the earlier forecast of 2.6 percent.  

Topics: Moody's Investors Service Saudi Arabia GDP

Saudi Arabia records 22m cultural visits in 2022

Saudi Arabia records 22m cultural visits in 2022
Updated 23 min 43 sec ago
  Arab News  
Saudi Arabia records 22m cultural visits in 2022

Saudi Arabia records 22m cultural visits in 2022
Updated 23 min 43 sec ago
  Arab News  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia saw a surge in cultural visits to 22 million in 2022, up from the 12.2 million recorded the previous year, reflecting the Kingdom’s strategic efforts to boost the tourism sector through increased investments in infrastructure. 

According to a recent report by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Culture, these numbers were driven by domestic visits, which saw a 52 percent growth in 2022, increasing to 18 million trips from 11.8 million recorded the preceding year. 

Additionally, Saudi Arabia experienced a surge in inbound travelers, reaching 4 million in 2022 for culturally specific tourist trips, rebounding from a low of 480,000 trips in 2021. 

The ministry’s annual report highlighted the significant economic contribution of cultural tourism to the Kingdom and noted a 27 percent rise in female participation in the sector’s workforce in 2022. 

The expansion of the Kingdom’s cultural infrastructure was evident, with the number of active establishments reaching 11,850, primarily micro-enterprises, driven by increased private sector investments.  

The number of cinemas continued its upward trend, reaching 63 across various cities. 

This expansion aligns with the broader growth in entertainment and cultural spending, which surged by over 22 percent compared to 2021. Cinemas alone reported a 10 percent increase in revenue between 2021 and 2022. 

The Kingdom has been actively empowering the growth of its cultural sector by enhancing opportunities for employment and professional development.  

In September, Saudi Arabia provided a major boost to 160 cultural professions by increasing “employment support” for individuals working across sectors such as publishing and architecture. 

In the same month, Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan revealed that the rate of employment support has been increased from 30 percent to 50 percent.  

This initiative, implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and the Human Resources Development Fund, aligns with Vision 2030 and aims to bolster the professional sustainability of cultural sectors.  

Employment support, an incentive provided by the government through Hadaf, is extended to a diverse range of occupations spanning heritage, language, books and publishing. It also includes libraries, fashion arts as well as theater and films.

Topics: Saudi culture Travel

Clean energy sector employment outpacing fossil fuel industry, but workforce concerns remain: IEA

Clean energy sector employment outpacing fossil fuel industry, but workforce concerns remain: IEA
Updated 15 November 2023
Arab News
Clean energy sector employment outpacing fossil fuel industry, but workforce concerns remain: IEA

Clean energy sector employment outpacing fossil fuel industry, but workforce concerns remain: IEA
Updated 15 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Clean energy sector jobs have increased 20.27 percent since 2019 to hit 36.2 million while employment in the fossil fuel industry remains below pre-pandemic levels, according to a new report.

The International Energy Agency’s latest analysis shows the number of workers in the green fuel sector in 2023 is 5.2 million higher than those in the non-renewable industry, keeping with the global transition to sustainability.

However, the agency expressed concern about the slow filling of vacancies in the clean energy sector despite fossil fuel workers having the skills and specializations needed to fill the roles.

“The unprecedented acceleration that we have seen in clean energy transitions is creating millions of new job opportunities all over the world – but these are not being filled quickly enough,” said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.

He added: “Governments, industry and educational institutions need to put in place programs to deliver the expertise needed in the energy sector to keep pace with growing demand, particularly to manufacture and build the clean energy projects necessary to meet our energy and climate goals.”

IEA confirmed the number of people employed in the energy sector globally stands at 68.3 million, growing by 3.4 million from pre-pandemic levels.  

The report noted that investments in clean energy increased by 40 percent in the last two years, creating a strong demand from leading energy firms to recruit additional workers in the renewable energy sector.

Despite this growth, the agency warned that global economic headwinds and geopolitical uncertainties continue to cast a shadow over the outlook for the energy industry and workers.  

“Some regions continue to face tight labor markets and high interest rates, contributing to cautious hiring in parts of the energy sector,” said IEA.  

The report noted that five sectors – solar photovoltaic, wind, heat pumps, electric vehicles and battery manufacturing, and critical minerals mining – employ over 9 million people worldwide.

“Solar PV is the largest of these sectors, at around 4 million jobs, while manufacturing of EVs and their batteries was the largest source of growth, adding globally well over 1 million jobs since 2019,” added the report.  

IEA further noted that the world is witnessing an uptick in jobs in the clean energy sector. China is leading from the front as the Asian giant employs nearly 30 percent of the global renewable energy workforce.  

“Today, 60 percent of China’s energy workforce is employed in clean sectors, compared to just over 50 percent in 2019. China’s clean energy manufacturing sectors employ roughly 3 million workers, accounting for 80 percent of solar PV and EV battery manufacturing jobs globally,” said IEA.

Topics: International Energy Agency (IEA) fossil fuel clean energy

Qatar’s October CPI surges 2.52% amid communication price rise

Qatar’s October CPI surges 2.52% amid communication price rise
Updated 15 November 2023
ARAB NEWS  
Qatar’s October CPI surges 2.52% amid communication price rise

Qatar’s October CPI surges 2.52% amid communication price rise
Updated 15 November 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Qatar’s consumer price index reached 108.09 points, marking a 2.52 percent increase compared to the same month in 2022, according to the latest data released by the Qatari Planning and Statistics Authority.  

This surge was driven by communication prices which experienced a 14.50 percent increase compared to the same month last year, leading in six out of the 12 CPI categories.  

Following closely were increases in recreation and culture at 11.18 percent, education at 6.72 percent, and food and beverage at 3.86 percent, the data showed. 

However, housing, water, electricity, and other fuel prices declined by 2.41 percent, followed by restaurants and hotels at 2.35 percent, and clothing and footwear at 1.35 percent. 

On a month-on-month basis, the CPI registered a 1.08 percent increase in October compared to September. 

The monthly changes saw four categories declining, six increasing, and two remaining unchanged.  

Recreation and culture prices led to monthly increases at 10.27 percent, followed by a 2.83 percent increase in restaurants and hotels, and a 0.18 percent rise in communication prices. 

Furniture and household equipment prices fell by 2.08 percent, clothing and footwear dipped by 0.84 percent, while tobacco and education prices remained unchanged from the previous month. 

Jordan’s October CPI up by 1.36%

Meanwhile, Jordan’s statistics department reported a 1.36 percent rise in CPI for October compared to the same month last year, with a slight 0.08 percent increase from September.  

The cumulative CPI for the first 10 months of this year saw a rise of 2.21 percent compared to the same period in 2022.  

Categories such as vegetables, dry and canned legumes witnessed a 3.3 percent month-on-month increase in October. Additionally, there were marginal upticks of 2.72 percent in fruits and nuts.  

The other categories that saw slight increases were dairy products and eggs, transportation, fuel and lighting.  

As per Trading Economics, the inflation rate in Jordan averaged 4.89 percent from 1977 until 2023, peaking at an all-time high of 37.50 percent in August 1989 and experiencing a record decline of 4.54 percent in December 1983. 

Topics: CPI Qatar jordon

