War on Gaza
War on Gaza

US ignores Israeli 'war crimes' for domestic politics: ex-official

US ignores Israeli ‘war crimes’ for domestic politics: ex-official
Josh Paul, former director of the Office of Congressional and Public Affairs in the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs at the US State Department, which oversees arms transfers to US allies, speaks during an interview in Washington, DC, on November 15, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP
US ignores Israeli ‘war crimes’ for domestic politics: ex-official

US ignores Israeli ‘war crimes’ for domestic politics: ex-official
  • “Criticism of Israel is often seen as a third rail in American politics, particularly in Congress,” Paul said
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP
WASHINGTON: Domestic policy concerns are leading US officials willfully to ignore Israeli “war crimes” — and to stifle dissent over arming the country — a former senior State Department staffer who quit in protest told AFP Wednesday.
Josh Paul caused a stir in Washington when he resigned last month, one of the more high profile protests at US policy from within the State Department.
In an interview, he said that while many officials are disturbed by the actions of the Israeli military as it responds to Hamas’s October 7 surprise attack, they turn a blind eye to rules governing arms transfers, which demand consideration of whether US weapons will be used to violate international law.
As the former director of congressional and public affairs at the State Department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, Paul helped oversee arms transfers to US allies like Israel for 11 years.
“It is my opinion that Israel is committing war crimes in its actions in Gaza right now. And it’s not just my opinion. I’ve actually heard from officials across government, including elected officials at a very senior level, who share that opinion but aren’t willing to say it in public,” he said.
Yet the United States keeps supplying weapons “where it was clear — and as we have seen — that they were going to be used to kill so many civilians,” he said.
“Criticism of Israel is often seen as a third rail in American politics, particularly in Congress,” Paul said. “And this is a deterrent to US officials to come out and say in public what they believe in private.”
Current fighting between Israel and Hamas, which governs the besieged Gaza Strip, was sparked by the bloody October attack by Hamas fighters on Israeli soil, in which they killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli figures.
The Israeli bombardment of the Palestinian territory, followed by an ongoing ground invasion, has killed more than 11,500 people, also mostly civilians, health officials in the Hamas-run territory have said.
As international outrage at the toll of Israel’s response has mounted — prompting allegations by observers that both sides have committed war crimes — Washington has stood steadfast behind its key Middle Eastern ally.
That includes bolstering the weapons pipeline to Israel’s military.
In the past, there has been internal State Department debate on transferring US arms to countries with checkered human rights records, including certain Israeli military units, Paul said. But no longer.
“There was no space for any discussion or debate around this concern, as there had been in every other issue I’ve been involved in previously in the bureau,” he said. “We were just being told to move arms as quickly as we could.”
The rules restricting arms transfers are loose, Paul said, leaving space for policymakers, in a “willful” manner, “to simply not decide” whether the Israeli military has violated human rights in Gaza.
Protests and acrimonious debates have flared across the country over the ongoing war, especially on US college campuses, and both anti-Semitic and Islamophobic crimes have increased, according to the Justice Department.
Paul said the levels of division within the US government — including elected officials — are comparable to the tension ahead of the country’s 2003 invasion of Iraq.
But he cautioned that stepping down wasn’t an option for most government employees, who can’t risk losing their health care or salaries.
“There is the risk of it being a career killer if you resign on this particular issue.”

Topics: War on Gaza Israeli war crimes Josh Paul

Canada police disperse Palestinian protest at restaurant where Trudeau dined

Canada police disperse Palestinian protest at restaurant where Trudeau dined
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Canada police disperse Palestinian protest at restaurant where Trudeau dined

Canada police disperse Palestinian protest at restaurant where Trudeau dined
  • “Police assisted in controlling and dispersing the crowd, while the Prime Minister was escorted out of the restaurant”
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

Nearly 100 police were summoned to deal with 250 pro-Palestinian protesters who surrounded a Vancouver restaurant where Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was dining on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.
Trudeau is under pressure from Palestinian supporters to push for a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas.
“Vancouver police deployed nearly 100 officers Tuesday night to disperse a protest outside a Chinatown restaurant where the Prime Minister was dining,” the force said in a statement.
“Police assisted in controlling and dispersing the crowd, while the Prime Minister was escorted out of the restaurant.”
A 27-year-old man was arrested for punching a female officer in the face, police said.
“Yesterday evening the Prime Minister was approached by demonstrators in Vancouver,” spokesman Mohammad Hussain said by email but declined to comment further.
Earlier on Tuesday, Trudeau said the “killing of women, of children, of babies” in Gaza must end, in his sharpest criticism of Israel since war against Hamas broke out over a month ago.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, addressing Trudeau in a social media post, said “the forces of civilization must back Israel in defeating Hamas barbarism.”

Topics: Justin Trudeau Canada pro-Palestinian protests

More than 50 UK Labour lawmakers defy leader to back Gaza ceasefire

More than 50 UK Labour lawmakers defy leader to back Gaza ceasefire
Updated 15 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

More than 50 UK Labour lawmakers defy leader to back Gaza ceasefire

More than 50 UK Labour lawmakers defy leader to back Gaza ceasefire
  • Nearly a third of Labour’s 198 lawmakers backed the amendment
Updated 15 November 2023
Reuters

LONDON: British opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer was under pressure on Wednesday after 56 of his lawmakers, including several of his policy team, voted with another opposition party to demand the government call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.
The so-called amendment — a proposed addition to the government’s legislative agenda for the next year — to call for a ceasefire in the violence did not pass and so will not become law. But the backing of so many Labour lawmakers showed the levels of disquiet in the party over the Middle East conflict.
Nearly a third of Labour’s 198 lawmakers backed the amendment introduced by the Scottish National Party which said: “(We) call on the government to join with the international community in urgently pressing all parties to agree to an immediate cease-fire.”
Starmer, like Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the United States and the European Union, has called for “humanitarian pauses” to help aid reach Gaza rather than a cease-fire which, they say, would allow Hamas to regroup after its attack on Oct. 7.
Eight members of Starmer’s ‘shadow’ ministerial team left their roles in order to defy the party position.
“On this occasion I must vote with my constituents, my head and my heart,” Jess Phillips, who resigned from her policy role to vote for a cease-fire, said in a letter to Starmer posted on the social media platform X.
“I can see no route where the current military action does anything but put at risk the hope of peace and security for anyone in the region now and in the future.”
It was a blow to Starmer, who is keen to present his party as united, disciplined and ready for power before a national election expected next year which Labour is on target to win, according to opinion polls.
“I regret that some colleagues felt unable to support the position tonight. But I wanted to be clear about where I stood, and where I will stand,” Starmer said after the vote.
Several lawmakers in Britain’s parliament have been pressing Starmer and Sunak to call for a ceasefire to end Israel’s siege of Gaza, where more than 11,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of war over a month ago.
A large protest by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign outside parliament demanding lawmakers back a ceasefire took place while the vote was going on.
Starmer had put forward a rival amendment, toughening the party’s position to say humanitarian pauses “must be longer to deliver humanitarian assistance ... a necessary step to an enduring cessation of fighting as soon as possible.”
That amendment was backed by 183 lawmakers, with 290 voting against it.

Topics: War on Gaza

Bangladesh garment factories reopen after violent protests

Bangladesh garment factories reopen after violent protests
Updated 15 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Bangladesh garment factories reopen after violent protests

Bangladesh garment factories reopen after violent protests
Updated 15 November 2023
AFP

ASHULIA: Bangladesh garment factories reopened Wednesday as hundreds of thousands of workers returned to key manufacturing hubs after days of violent protests demanding a near-tripling of the minimum wage.

The South Asian country has been rocked by the worst labor unrest in a decade, with tens of thousands of workers clashing with police for a 23,000 taka ($208) minimum monthly wage, up from the 8,300 taka set by the government five years ago.

Bangladesh’s 3,500 garment factories account for around 85 percent of its $55 billion in annual exports, supplying many of the world’s top brands including Levi’s, Zara and H&M.

But conditions are dire for many of the sector’s 4 million workers who have been hard hit by soaring prices of food, house rents and costs of education and healthcare.

Rights groups have said that many workers are half-starving, and union leaders accused police of instilling a “climate of fear.”

A government-appointed panel raised the sector’s wage last week by 56.25 percent to 12,500 taka, but garment workers have rejected the hike, sparking further protests with at least 70 factories ransacked.

Top union leader Babul Akhter said on Wednesday that while they still rejected the new minimum wage, he urged workers to return to factories.

“We’ve not budged from our demand for 23,000 minimum wage,” Akhter told AFP.

He called on the government to release all arrested workers and drop charges against others.

At least 10,000 unidentified garment workers were charged with violence as part of the recent crackdown, according to authorities.

Police said scores of factories, which were shut down due to the protests at the main trouble spots of Ashulia and Gazipur last week, reopened after the manufacturers held talks with workers over the past two days.

“Hundreds of thousands of workers entered the factories,” Sarwar Alam, the head of Ashulia industrial police unit, told AFP.

“There is no violence. All factories are open.”

Topics: Bangladesh

Greenhouse gases hit record high in 2022: UN

Greenhouse gases hit record high in 2022: UN
Updated 15 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Greenhouse gases hit record high in 2022: UN

Greenhouse gases hit record high in 2022: UN
Updated 15 November 2023
AFP

GENEVA: Greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere hit new record highs in 2022, with no end in sight to the rising trend, the United Nations warned Wednesday.

The UN’s World Meteorological Organization said levels of the three main greenhouse gases — the climate-warming carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide — all broke records last year.

Such levels of heat-trapping gases will mean further temperature increases, more extreme weather and higher sea levels, the WMO said in its 19th annual Greenhouse Gas Bulletin.

“Despite decades of warnings from the scientific community, thousands of pages of reports and dozens of climate conferences, we are still heading in the wrong direction,” said WMO chief Petteri Taalas.

The bulletin comes ahead of the Nov. 30 - Dec. 12 COP28 UN climate summit in Dubai.

The 2015 Paris Agreement saw countries agree to cap global warming at “well below” two degrees Celsius above average levels measured between 1850 and 1900 — and 1.5C if possible.

The global mean temperature in 2022 was 1.15C above the 1850-1900 average — and Taalas said it was all but certain that 2023 would be the warmest year on record.

“The current level of greenhouse gas concentrations puts us on the pathway of an increase in temperatures well above the Paris Agreement targets by the end of this century,” said Taalas.

“This will be accompanied by more extreme weather, including intense heat and rainfall, ice melt, sea level rise and ocean heat and acidification.

“The socioeconomic and environmental costs will soar. We must reduce the consumption of fossil fuels as a matter of urgency.”

In 2022, carbon dioxide concentrations were at 418 parts per million, methane at 1,923 parts per billion and nitrous oxide at 336 parts per billion.

These values constitute, respectively, 150 percent, 264 percent and 124 percent of the pre-industrial (before 1750) levels.

Topics: United Nations greenhouse gases

Twenty-three Irish citizens leave Gaza, foreign minister says

Twenty-three Irish citizens leave Gaza, foreign minister says
Updated 15 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Twenty-three Irish citizens leave Gaza, foreign minister says

Twenty-three Irish citizens leave Gaza, foreign minister says
  • “The good news today is that 23 Irish citizens have come through — or are in the process — at Rafah,” the Irish Times quoted Martin as telling reporters
Updated 15 November 2023
Reuters

DUBLIN: Twenty-three Irish citizens left Gaza on Wednesday through the Rafah border crossing into Egypt, the first Irish group to do so since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, local media quoted foreign minister Micheal Martin as saying.
The Irish government has previously said around 40 Irish citizens were stuck in Gaza and Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said earlier that he expected additional Irish citizens to be added a list of those allowed to leave in the coming days.
“The good news today is that 23 Irish citizens have come through — or are in the process — at Rafah,” the Irish Times quoted Martin as telling reporters in Cairo on Wednesday.

Topics: War on Gaza Irish Rafah Border Crossing Israel Hamas

