You are here

  • Home
  • Head to the fore as Australia set up World Cup final against India

Head to the fore as Australia set up World Cup final against India

Head to the fore as Australia set up World Cup final against India
Left-hand batsman and part-time off-spinner Head stood out. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zf5s5

Updated 12 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Head to the fore as Australia set up World Cup final against India

Head to the fore as Australia set up World Cup final against India
  • The final is on Sunday at the world’s biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP
Follow

KOLKATA: Travis Head starred with bat and ball as Australia set up a World Cup final clash with India after a tense three-wicket win over South Africa in Kolkata
on Thursday.
Chasing a tricky 213 for victory, Australia wobbled after Head hit 62 but Steve Smith (30) and Josh Inglis (28) helped the five-time champions reach their target with 16 balls to spare in the second semifinal in Kolkata.
As Australia reached an eighth World Cup final, South Africa were left to rue a fifth semifinal loss despite David Miller’s 101.
Australia slipped to 137-5 and then 193-7 before Mitchell Starc (16) and skipper Pat Cummins (14) kept their nerve to steer the
team home.
Left-hand batsman and part-time off-spinner Head stood out after taking two wickets and then with his 48-ball innings laced with nine fours and two sixes.
Australia were in trouble when they were five down as spinners Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi struck in quick succession to rattle the middle-order.
Maharaj bowled Head, who was dropped on 40 and 57, and Shamsi, a left-arm wrist spinner, trapped Marnus Labuschagne lbw for 18 and bowled Glenn Maxwell for one in his next over.
Australia started the tournament with two losses but registered their eighth straight win.
Starc led the bowling charge with figures of 3-34 and Cummins also picked three wickets to bowl out South Africa for 212 in 49.4 overs.
Left-arm quick Starc struck in the first over to send back South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, who had said he was not “100 percent fit” at the toss, for a fourth-ball duck.
Josh Hazlewood claimed the wicket of in-form Quinton de Kock for three as Cummins took a stunning catch.
De Kock, who will quit one-day international after the World Cup, ended with 594 runs including four centuries to sit behind the tournament’s leading batsman Virat Kohli (711).
The new-ball bowlers kept up the attack with the wickets of Aiden Markram (10) and Rassie van der Dussen (six) as South Africa slumped to 24-4 and were 44-4 when rain interrupted play.
Klaasen and Miller hit back after the 45-minute rain break as the two put on 95 runs but Head broke through to bowl Klaasen for 47.
Head trapped Marco Jansen lbw on the next delivery to be on a hat trick, which was saved by Gerald Coetzee, who put on a 53-run partnership with Miller.
The left-handed Miller smashed eight fours and five sixes in his 116-ball knock.
The final is on Sunday at the world’s biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

Topics: 2023 Cricket World Cup Travis Head

Related

India’s Blades of Glory Museum highlights value of bringing cricket memorabilia to life
Cricket
India’s Blades of Glory Museum highlights value of bringing cricket memorabilia to life
Kohli, Shami star as India beat New Zealand to reach World Cup final
Sport
Kohli, Shami star as India beat New Zealand to reach World Cup final

India’s Blades of Glory Museum highlights value of bringing cricket memorabilia to life

India’s Blades of Glory Museum highlights value of bringing cricket memorabilia to life
Updated 16 November 2023
Follow

India’s Blades of Glory Museum highlights value of bringing cricket memorabilia to life

India’s Blades of Glory Museum highlights value of bringing cricket memorabilia to life
  • Cricket’s traditions run deep and mirror changes in society, culture and political power, and its artefacts give living substance to those changes and the people who shaped them
Updated 16 November 2023
Jon Pike

There are no signs. In fact, there are no clues that within the given address at the top of a residential street, lies a cricket museum.

The address simply states the third floor of a named apartment block. This is in Sahakara Nagar, about an hour’s drive from the western part of the Indian city of Pune.

There is no one to ask if this is the right place to resolve my quest to visit what has been rated as the world’s largest cricket museum. I have a booked appointment with Rohan Pate, the founder and driving force behind the Blades of Glory Museum.

Eventually, I spy a security guard in a glass-fronted lookout post. He confirms that I am in the right place and that I should take the lift to the third floor. On entering the museum, I am told that Pate is with the Australian team in their hotel in central Pune, but he will return to meet me.

Having just experienced the journey, I brace myself for a wait. In the meantime, I am shown around the museum, which occupies an apartment in one of two blocks developed by the Pate family’s real estate business.

There are real treasures on display to delight any cricket aficionado. Bats wielded by the scorers of triple centuries in men’s Test matches have a prominent place. The display serves as a reminder of how the thickness of bats has changed since Andrew Sandham of Surrey and England scored the first triple hundred in 1930. It took until 1974 for another 10 players to achieve the feat. Since then, the landmark has been breached on 20 occasions.

There is a zone dedicated to Sachin Tendulkar, India’s cricketing icon. It was a present by Tendulkar of one his bats that kindled Pate’s fire to capture other cricketing memorabilia. Another zone celebrates Virat Kohli’s career in numbers. These have required regular updating during the World Cup. There are future plans for expansion of the women’s section. Space is an issue. In the public viewing area, there are about 2,000 items on display, with little room for more, unless different utilization of the space is made. Between 100 and 200 people visit each week, depending on the time of year. There has to be sufficient room for them to view in comfort.

All cricket museums require space to house and display items, and allow unimpeded access for visitors. Most are inside cricket grounds. They generate small, if any, revenue streams. Commercially minded administrators will argue that the space allocated to a museum could generate much more income if used by a different function. Visitors to in-ground museums tend to visit on days when cricket is being played. In some grounds, museums are located in member-only areas, thereby limiting the potential market.

Pate has a different set of issues to deal with. He spends only a fraction of his time on the museum, real estate being his main business. Income generation by the museum is not a prerequisite. A small fee of 200 rupees ($2.40) is asked for to help with upkeep. More pressing matters are location and generating enhanced exposure of his burgeoning collection. The enormity of this shocks the eyes on entry to the “storeroom.” Sited in another apartment in the adjacent block, this treasure trove contains more than 50,000 items.

There are more signed bats and balls, an array of shirts, sweaters, boots, pads, helmets, caps and books. My guide through this cricket memorabilia wonderland is Phil Daniels. Before his association with the Blades of Glory, he was involved with a cricket heritage center in Granada, West Indies. This contained rare West Indies cricket artefacts dating back to the late 19th century, including bats, caps, letters, medals, photos and tour brochures which explored the social history of cricket in the Caribbean.

Hence, it was not a surprise to learn that touring blazers worn by West Indian cricketers take pride of place in the stored collection. One item belonged to Rohan Kanhai, whom Phil and I discovered ranks among our favorite cricketers and after whom, I believe, Rohan Pate was named. In the storeroom is a curated set of items that are due to be moved to another location within India that will offer greater exposure for a part of Pate’s collection. In a way, he has been too successful in acquiring this fabulous array of cricketing history. Items are being added regularly, almost daily during the World Cup, through contacts made with visiting teams, which pledge more pieces of equipment. Pate’s problem is what to do with it all.

He is seeking arrangements with cricket associations in India to display a collection of items in their stadiums. He is also looking to do the same internationally. The global pandemic curtailed the realization of several possibilities, as funding plans were reassessed and uncertainty existed over future accessibility at stadiums. While the latter has been resolved, the perennial issue of space allocation for low income-generating activity remains. This raises the question of what is the value of a cricket museum and the memorabilia that it contains?

The words conjure up images of dusty artefacts, having meaning only to those whose best days are behind them, visited by sad people riddled with nostalgia. Cricket is a sport whose traditions run deep and which mirrors changes in society, culture and political power. Its artefacts give living substance to those changes and the individuals who shaped them.

Pate holds cricket gold dust. He knows that it needs to be shared more widely, but how? The website tells stories of great cricketing events and legends of the game. International cricket venues offer hope for collaboration. Surely, the answer lies in technology, through the creation of digital media, unrestricted by physical location. Legends and static artefacts can be brought to life through curated stories made available on selected channels and locations around the world for audiences both old and new.

Topics: Cricket

Related

Tendulkar tells Kohli: ‘Happy an Indian broke record’
Sport
Tendulkar tells Kohli: ‘Happy an Indian broke record’
Perfect record leaves host India as favorites over New Zealand in cricket World Cup semifinal
Sport
Perfect record leaves host India as favorites over New Zealand in cricket World Cup semifinal

Kohli, Shami star as India beat New Zealand to reach World Cup final

Kohli, Shami star as India beat New Zealand to reach World Cup final
Updated 15 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Kohli, Shami star as India beat New Zealand to reach World Cup final

Kohli, Shami star as India beat New Zealand to reach World Cup final
  • Virat Kohli made 117 to surpass the ODI century record he had shared with India great Sachin Tendulkar
  • Black Caps stayed in the game with a third-wicket stand of 181 forged by Williamson and Mitchell
Updated 15 November 2023
AFP

MUMBAI: Virat Kohli scored a record-breaking 50th one-day international hundred and Mohammed Shami took seven wickets as India beat New Zealand by 70 runs to reach the Cricket World Cup final on Wednesday.
Kohli made 117 to surpass the ODI century record he had shared with India great Sachin Tendulkar, and Shreyas Iyer clubbed a rapid 105 in a commanding total of 397-4.
New Zealand were then dismissed for 327 despite Daryl Michell’s 134 with paceman Shami taking a sensational career-best 7-57.
The Black Caps had hope of an improbable win during a third-wicket stand of 181 between captain Kane Williamson and Mitchell at the Wankhede Stadium
Shami, however, all but ended the chase with two wickets in three balls during the 33rd over.

Star batsman Williamson fell for 69 when he flicked Shami — who had dropped him on 52 — straight to Suryakumar Yadav at deep square leg.
And 220-3 became 220-4 when Shami had Tom Latham lbw for a duck.
Shami then went on to better his previous one-day international best of 5-18 against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede earlier in the tournament by dismissing Mitchell, Southee and last man Lockie Ferguson.
In Sunday’s final, India will face either Australia or South Africa who play their semifinal on Thursday.

Topics: Cricket World Cup India New Zealand Virat Kohli Mohammed Shami

Related

Perfect record leaves host India as favorites over New Zealand in cricket World Cup semifinal
Sport
Perfect record leaves host India as favorites over New Zealand in cricket World Cup semifinal
Cricket World Cup trends show importance of achieving a fair balance between bat and ball
Sport
Cricket World Cup trends show importance of achieving a fair balance between bat and ball

Sehwag, de Silva and Edulji inducted into Hall of Fame

Sehwag, de Silva and Edulji inducted into Hall of Fame
Updated 13 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Sehwag, de Silva and Edulji inducted into Hall of Fame

Sehwag, de Silva and Edulji inducted into Hall of Fame
Updated 13 November 2023
AFP

NEW DELHI: India’s Virender Sehwag, Sri Lankan batsman Aravinda de Silva and pioneering Indian women’s captain Diana Edulji have been inducted into cricket’s Hall of Fame, the game’s governing body announced Monday.

They will be honored at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai during the World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand on Wednesday.

The International Cricket Council has recognized 109 players in the ICC Cricket Hall Of Fame since its launch in 2009.

De Silva, 58, enjoyed a 19-year international career for Sri Lanka, playing a starring role in their memorable World Cup triumph in 1996.

In 93 Tests, he scored 6,361 runs at an average of 42.97 and collected 9,284 runs from 308 ODIs while taking 106 wickets.

De Silva made his Test debut at Lord’s in 1984, and a year later scored 75 as Sri Lanka recorded its first-ever Test win against India.

In 1991, he struck a then-national record individual score of 267 against New Zealand at Wellington.

Sehwag, 45, played a key part in India’s World Cup winning campaign at home in 2011, and scored over 17,000 runs in international cricket during a stellar 14-year career.

He transformed the opener’s role in Test cricket through his trademark explosive approach to batting.

Edulji, who became the first Indian woman to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, played a pioneering role in establishing the most successful domestic team in Indian women’s cricket history.

A right-handed batter and slow left-arm bowler, Edulji took 109 wickets in Test and ODIs.

When she retired after the World Cup in 1993, she had taken more wickets in international cricket than anyone except Australia’s Lyn Fullston.

“These three figures have revolutionized the sport in their own way, and have provided fans with some of the most unforgettable moments in recent memory,” ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice said in a statement.

“Their lasting contributions to cricket mean they are richly deserving of their status in the ICC Hall of Fame.”

Topics: Virender Sehwag Aravinda de Silva Diana Edulji

Related

India wins toss and will bat against Netherlands at Cricket World Cup
Sport
India wins toss and will bat against Netherlands at Cricket World Cup
Australia wins toss and will field against Bangladesh at Cricket World Cup
Sport
Australia wins toss and will field against Bangladesh at Cricket World Cup

Cricket World Cup trends show importance of achieving a fair balance between bat and ball

Cricket World Cup trends show importance of achieving a fair balance between bat and ball
Updated 09 November 2023
Follow

Cricket World Cup trends show importance of achieving a fair balance between bat and ball

Cricket World Cup trends show importance of achieving a fair balance between bat and ball
  • Teams might be hungry for runs, but only a quarter of those deciding to bat first have won their matches in India
  • New dynamics do appear to have reduced the incidence of close finishes, in which both teams have roughly equal chances of winning in the final over
Updated 09 November 2023
Jon Pike

Last week’s assertion that batting was dominating the bowling at the 2023 ODI World Cup provoked the need for more detailed scrutiny.

This was partly based on a recognition that South Africa’s comprehensive victory over New Zealand was not just because they mounted a formidable 357 for four, but also because they bowled impressively. In its previous match against Australia, New Zealand almost chased down 388 and, on this basis, would have been expected to get closer to the target set by South Africa.

As it was, they were short by 190 runs, bowled out in 35.3 overs. From the outset, under lights in the cooler evening conditions, South Africa’s quick bowlers obtained some movement and hostility with the new ball, reducing New Zealand to 67 for four from 15.2 overs. This was a position from which they never recovered, South Africa’s spinner claiming four wickets to illustrate all round strength.

On the following day, India amassed 357 for four against Sri Lanka, whom they enfiladed in a mere 19.4 overs for 55 all out. This was the lowest second-innings score at this World Cup. A scintillating bowling performance from India’s quick bowlers, who extracted movement and bounce with the new white ball, reduced Sri Lanka to 14 for six at one stage.

The vehemence of the performance led one former Pakistani player to question if India had been supplied with a cricket ball of different qualities to everyone else. Nothing should be taken away from the ability of India’s current bowlers to deliver consistently hostile lines and lengths.

They were at it again against South Africa last Sunday. After posting 326 for 5, India’s quick bowlers took early wickets before the spinners worked their way through the rest of the innings, claiming seven wickets between them. South Africa, second placed in the table, were demolished for 83 in 27.3 overs. India is imperious and dominant, an unstoppable, invincible force. Its dismissal of two teams for under 100 in the same tournament is the second time this has been achieved in ODI World Cup history. One fears for the Netherlands next Sunday in Bengaluru.

At the other end of the scale, your columnist has sensed that the proportion of high totals being posted in the first innings of this World Cup is higher than in previous ones. In order to test this feeling, an analysis of all matches in ODI World Cup tournaments since 1987 was undertaken.

The start year was chosen because it was the first to feature 50 instead of 60 overs. In that year, the mean first innings score was 261. In subsequent years, until 2015, the mean was lower, in a range of 216 to 250. Matches that were either forfeited or were rain affected, with results determined by DLS, were excluded.

Comparing averages over the years requires caution. Weather, ground and pitch conditions vary between countries. Boundary dimensions have also varied. Restrictions on fielders within a 30-yard circle have changed since their emergence in 1980-81 in Australia and first incorporated into the 1992 World Cup.

In 2005, the ICC named them power plays. Amendments were made in 2008, 2011 and 2015. The latter are the ones which have since applied. In the first 10 overs, a maximum of two players are allowed outside of the circle. Between overs 11 and 40, a maximum of four fielders are allowed outside and in the final 10 overs, a maximum of five. This prevents ultra negative tactics being deployed.

In 2011, two new balls were used per innings, one from each end, providing batters with a harder, more visible ball to hit, for longer. All of these adjustments were batter friendly.

Therefore, it should not be a surprise that, in 2015, the average number of first innings runs scored increased to 272 compared with 250 in 2011. There was a slight fall in 2019 to 265 in English conditions. In 2023, with ninety percent of matches completed, the average has been 289. Moreover, the tournament has witnessed the two highest aggregate matches in ODI World Cup history, 771 and 754 runs. Rain in Bengaluru may well have prevented a new high as Pakistan chased down New Zealand’s target of 402. Seven of the highest ever aggregates have been scored in the last two World Cups.

This thirst for runs, encouraged by playing regulations designed to slake it, appeals to crowds. Teams are set up to score as many of them as possible, attempting to put the game out of reach of opponents. Yet, this approach does not always work. A curious feature of this World Cup has been the pattern of results for the team which has won the toss. Only a quarter of those which decided to bat first have won the match. On only a third of occasions on which teams have asked the opposition to bat have they won the match.

This may reflect a changing dynamic within ODIs. In the quest for runs, teams are not cautious for long. Unlike earlier World Cups, when medium-pace bowlers sought to contain scoring in conditions which favored them, today’s bowlers are either quicks or spinners.

There appears to be more emphasis on getting batters out, but this is difficult to prove. It is an adage that the equivalent of a century for a bowler is a five-wicket haul. In 40 World Cup matches in 2023, 32 centuries have been scored, but only five bowlers have achieved five-wicket hauls.

Restrictions placed on bowlers and fielders appear to have favored batting, but without creating significant imbalance. The new dynamics do appear to have reduced the incidence of close finishes, in which both teams have roughly equal chances of winning in the final over.

Even in the astonishing, gripping, improbable result achieved by Australia, aka, Glenn Maxwell, four overs remained. It was Afghanistan’s bowlers and fielders who made errors. Bat should not have triumphed over ball. On the occasion, temperament, experience and genius held sway.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column

Related

Cricket World Cup: Why Afghanistan’s loss is good news for Pakistan
Press Review
Cricket World Cup: Why Afghanistan’s loss is good news for Pakistan
Kashmiri batmakers celebrate ‘historic’ willow bat debut at Cricket World Cup in India  video
Sport
Kashmiri batmakers celebrate ‘historic’ willow bat debut at Cricket World Cup in India 

Kashmiri batmakers celebrate ‘historic’ willow bat debut at Cricket World Cup in India 

Kashmiri batmakers celebrate ‘historic’ willow bat debut at Cricket World Cup in India 
Updated 06 November 2023
Follow

Kashmiri batmakers celebrate ‘historic’ willow bat debut at Cricket World Cup in India 

Kashmiri batmakers celebrate ‘historic’ willow bat debut at Cricket World Cup in India 
  • Kashmiri willow bat has a 102-year-old manufacturing history  
  • Kashmiri bats face existential threat as willow tree population depletes 
Updated 06 November 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: When Mehran Khan Kapoor first picked up the Kashmir willow bat and used it to play at the 2022 Gulf Cricket Championship, he was astonished to learn of its strength.  

“The first match I played, I scored some 60 runs and I was surprised. Like every ball when I hit it, it went beyond the boundaries,” Kapoor, who played for the Oman national cricket team in the championship in Qatar last year, told Arab News.  

“It’s better than the English willow.” 

Though the Kashmir bat has had more than a century of manufacturing history in the valley, its branding origins only began to surface in recent years. The region is the only place after Great Britain that makes cricket equipment from willow trees, after it was brought there during British colonial rule.  

The Kashmir willow bat started grabbing attention following the International Cricket Council Men’s T20 World Cup tournament last year, when players from Oman wielded them at the championship held in Qatar and the UAE, showing the strength and compression deemed ideal for a cricket bat.  

“I enjoy playing with the Kashmir willow bat, it has a nice wood and helps me hit hard,” Rafiullah, who also played for the Oman team, told Arab News.  

“The shot gets a new life when hit with the Kashmir willow.”  

As India hosts the Cricket World Cup this year, frenzy over the country’s favorite sport has doubled for many Kashmiris, as they witness their indigenously manufactured willow bat making its debut at the flagship event.  

The ICC Men’s World Cup 2023, which takes place every four years, started on Oct. 5 and will continue until Nov. 19 in various stadiums across India.  

For Rayees Ahmad Dar, who owns Sahid Sports in Kashmir’s Anantnag city, the global recognition has led to increased demand for Kashmiri willow bats.  

“Ever since our bat entered the international arena, the demand for it has skyrocketed,” Dar told Arab News.  

The demand surge was also felt by Fawzul Kabiir, the managing director of GR8 cricket bat company, who played a pivotal role in rebranding and marketing Kashmiri willow bats.  

“The demand has risen significantly. We have a demand of 7 million bats for this year, and we have already produced around 4.5 million bats. However, we are running short of supplies due to the exceptionally high demand,” Kabiir told Arab News.  

“It’s a proud moment that an indigenous product of Kashmir … is going to the international stage, marking a historic moment in the 102-year history of Kashmir’s cricket bat-making.” 

Kabiir’s company is currently the valley’s sole batmaker for international players. In 2021, the ICC granted permission to use GR8’s logo in international cricket — a significant step in recognizing the region’s bat industry.  

“Just five years ago, this very game was considered an extracurricular activity, and we had only 10 cricket-playing nations in the world. But ICC has taken this very product, this very game, to the world. We now have 162 cricket-playing nations,” Kabiir said. “Cricket has become a career option, leading to a surge in demand.”  

Kashmir’s bat industry was able to grow due to modern technology, which allowed for the product to be exported to other countries, said Faiz Bakshi, secretary-general of Kashmir Chambers of Commerce and Industry.  

But the Kashmiri willow bat faces an existential threat with the depletion of the willow tree population in the valley as around 75,000 of them are felled annually to sustain the bat industry.  

Bakshi said the government should intervene to secure the industry’s future.  

“They have to take care of this supply of raw material that is required for producing bats, and in that context, my suggestion would be to promote the growth of this type of willow,” he told Arab News.  

For GR8’s Kabiir, however, the threat is more imminent.  

“This industry has been facing a shortage of raw material since last year and in the next five years, our industry won’t exist,” he said. “Our raw material is on the verge of extinction.” 

Topics: Cricket Pakistba Pakistan Kashmir

Related

Batting dominates ball at Cricket World Cup in India
Cricket
Batting dominates ball at Cricket World Cup in India
Leather, willow and sunflowers: China gets to grip with cricket
Sport
Leather, willow and sunflowers: China gets to grip with cricket

Latest updates

Head to the fore as Australia set up World Cup final against India
Head to the fore as Australia set up World Cup final against India
Saudi Arabia, Russia sign agreement to combat corruption
Saudi Arabia, Russia sign agreement to combat corruption
Florida sued over ban on pro-Palestinian student groups
Florida sued over ban on pro-Palestinian student groups
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Talking with Serial Killers’
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Talking with Serial Killers’
Saudi deputy minister meets special assistant to Pakistan’s PM
Saudi deputy minister meets special assistant to Pakistan’s PM

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.