Elite runners confirmed for 5th Abu Dhabi Marathon

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Sports Council has announced the star-studded line-up of international runners for the fifth ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2023.
An estimated 23,000 runners are expected to take part in the Dec. 16 event competing in the marathon (42.195 km), marathon relay, 10 km, 5 km, and 2.5 km races.
All races will commence at different locations near the ADNOC headquarters on Corniche Road and finish at the ADNOC Campus, near Bainuna public park.
Uganda’s Andrew Kwemoi, winner of the 2023 Milano Marathon — where he hit a personal best of 2:07:14 — will be joined by Kenya’s Kiptum Barnabas, who finished first in both the 2019 Hong Kong Marathon and the Buenos Aires Marathon in 2017. Barnabas’ compatriot, Leonard Barsoton, will also be competing in this year’s race, having set his own personal best of 2:09:06 in 2023.
The women’s race will feature Ethopia’s Tirunesh Dibaba, the 10 km Olympic champion 2017 Chicago Marathon winner. Joining her in the strong elite female line-up, also from Ethiopia, will be Hawi Feysa (2:23:38), and Maurine Chepkemoi from Kenya, the 2022 Enschede Marathon winner.
Suhail Al-Arifi, executive director of the events sector at Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “We are thrilled to welcome a group of top international runners for the upcoming fifth edition of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon next month.
“Their participation highlights the event’s significance locally and globally. The presence of well-known runners in this year’s line-up reaffirms Abu Dhabi’s and the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon’s success in gaining international recognition in long-distance running.
“We’re delighted to invite people from all walks of life and diverse backgrounds to join us in celebrating physical fitness.
“Regardless of your fitness level, there’s a distance tailored just for you. We encourage everyone to be part of this enriching sports day on the streets of Abu Dhabi, the global capital of sports,” Al-Arifi added.
This year’s Marathon Village will again be located at ADNOC headquarters and will be accessible from Dec. 12 up until race day on Dec. 16.