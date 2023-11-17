You are here

Elite runners confirmed for 5th Abu Dhabi Marathon

Elite runners confirmed for 5th Abu Dhabi Marathon
The 2023 Abu Dhabi Marathon will take place on Dec. 16
Elite runners confirmed for 5th Abu Dhabi Marathon

Elite runners confirmed for 5th Abu Dhabi Marathon
  Andrew Kwemoi, Kiptum Barnabas, Tirunesh Dibaba among world's best long-distance athletes competing in UAE capital on Dec. 16
  Record 23,000 runners expected to take part in marathon, relay, 10 km, 5 km, 2.5 km races
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Sports Council has announced the star-studded line-up of international runners for the fifth ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2023.

An estimated 23,000 runners are expected to take part in the Dec. 16 event competing in the marathon (42.195 km), marathon relay, 10 km, 5 km, and 2.5 km races.

All races will commence at different locations near the ADNOC headquarters on Corniche Road and finish at the ADNOC Campus, near Bainuna public park.

Uganda’s Andrew Kwemoi, winner of the 2023 Milano Marathon — where he hit a personal best of 2:07:14 — will be joined by Kenya’s Kiptum Barnabas, who finished first in both the 2019 Hong Kong Marathon and the Buenos Aires Marathon in 2017. Barnabas’ compatriot, Leonard Barsoton, will also be competing in this year’s race, having set his own personal best of 2:09:06 in 2023.

The women’s race will feature Ethopia’s Tirunesh Dibaba, the 10 km Olympic champion 2017 Chicago Marathon winner. Joining her in the strong elite female line-up, also from Ethiopia, will be Hawi Feysa (2:23:38), and Maurine Chepkemoi from Kenya, the 2022 Enschede Marathon winner.

Suhail Al-Arifi, executive director of the events sector at Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “We are thrilled to welcome a group of top international runners for the upcoming fifth edition of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon next month.

“Their participation highlights the event’s significance locally and globally. The presence of well-known runners in this year’s line-up reaffirms Abu Dhabi’s and the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon’s success in gaining international recognition in long-distance running.

“We’re delighted to invite people from all walks of life and diverse backgrounds to join us in celebrating physical fitness.

“Regardless of your fitness level, there’s a distance tailored just for you. We encourage everyone to be part of this enriching sports day on the streets of Abu Dhabi, the global capital of sports,” Al-Arifi added.

This year’s Marathon Village will again be located at ADNOC headquarters and will be accessible from Dec. 12 up until race day on Dec. 16.

Topics: ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2023 marathon

Saudi Arabia outsmart Pakistan 4-0 to win World Cup qualifier

Saudi Arabia outsmart Pakistan 4-0 to win World Cup qualifier
Updated 17 November 2023
Follow

Saudi Arabia outsmart Pakistan 4-0 to win World Cup qualifier

Saudi Arabia outsmart Pakistan 4-0 to win World Cup qualifier
  Saudi striker Saleh Al-Shehri scores twice, Abdul Rahman Ghareeb and Abdullah Radif score a goal each to down Pakistan
  Pakistan next face Tajikistan on Nov. 21 before they lock horns with Jordan on March 21, 2024, for Group G qualifiers
Updated 17 November 2023
Shahjahan Khurram

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia thrashed Pakistan 4-0 when the Group G sides squared off in Al Ahsa for their World Cup qualifier match on Thursday. 

Pakistan, who came into the match confident after beating Cambodia 1-0 last month in Islamabad for the first round of the qualifiers, suffered their first setback when Saudi striker Saleh Al-Shehri netted the first goal in the sixth minute.

Saudi Arabia led 1-0 at halftime. 

Shehri struck again, this time courtesy of a penalty kick in the 48th minute to hand Saudi Arabia a 2-0 lead over Pakistan. The hosts did more damage in the 91st and 92nd minute of the match, when winger Abdul Rahman Ghareeb and Saudi forward Abdullah Radif scored two successive goals to make it 4-0 against Pakistan. 

"It ends in defeat," the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) wrote on social media platform X. 

 

 

 

Pakistan next face their Group G opponents Tajikistan on Tuesday, Nov. 21, before locking horns with Jordan next year on March 21, 2024. 

A total of 36 football squads have been split into nine groups with four teams each in the second round of qualifiers. The winners and runners-up from each group would progress through to the third round of the World Cup qualifiers. 

Topics: Pakistan Saudi Arabia football world cup qualifier

Rory McIlroy in the spotlight despite trailing by 4 on day 1 of DP World Tour Championship

Rory McIlroy in the spotlight despite trailing by 4 on day 1 of DP World Tour Championship
Updated 17 November 2023
Joy Chakravarty
Follow

Rory McIlroy in the spotlight despite trailing by 4 on day 1 of DP World Tour Championship

Rory McIlroy in the spotlight despite trailing by 4 on day 1 of DP World Tour Championship
  Julien Guerrier, Matthieu Pavon and Nicolai Hojgaard in three-way tie at top of the leaderboard after shooting five-under-par 67s in Dubai
  Quizzed about his decision to resign from PGA Tour's policy board, McIlroy said: 'Something had to give … I've got a lot going on in my life right now'
Updated 17 November 2023
Joy Chakravarty

DUBAI: World No. 2 Rory McIlroy trailed the leaders by four shots after the opening day of the $10.5 million DP World Tour Championship, the season-ending event of the DP World Tour, but the spotlight was still very much on the Northern Irishman, given events earlier in the week.

McIlroy, a two-time winner of the event, shot a 1-under-par 71 to finish the day tied for 15th. He started well, with three birdies in the first eight holes, but the rustiness as a result of not playing any competitive golf for six weeks since the Ryder Cup began to show after that, as unforced errors led to three bogeys.

Frenchmen Julien Guerrier and Matthieu Pavon both finished the day bogey-free and topped the leaderboard after shooting five-under-par 67s. They were joined by one of the rising stars of the game, Nicolai Hojgaard from Denmark, who represented Europe at the Ryder Cup this year. He made six birdies after an early bogey on the fourth.

McIlroy, who said this week he was stepping down from the PGA Tour’s policy board, was grilled by the media after his round about the sudden announcement.

The four-time major champion said the role had been taking a lot of his time and energy and added: “Something had to give. There’s only so many hours in the day and there’s only so many days in the week, and I’ve got a lot going on in my life right now.

“I am trying to be a world-class golfer, trying to be a good husband and a good father. I’ve got a growing investment portfolio that’s taken up more of my time, I’m involved with the TGL (a new proposed golf league in partnership with the PGA). I’ve got a lot of stuff going on.

“With the policy board stuff, it’s taken more of my time than ever this year. I just feel like there are people who are able to spend more time and put more energy into it than I am right now. And it’s better if someone else takes that spot of mine.”

Meanwhile, Hojgaard, who finished fourth in his previous appearance at the event in Dubai, in 2021, is headed to the PGA Tour. He already secured his card from the limited opportunities he has had to play in the US, and was a leading contender at an event again last week when he finished second in the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Johannesburg.

“I played really well today, drove it well and got on a run,” Hojgaard said after his first round in Dubai, during which he made five birdies in the first six holes of the back nine.

“You know there are a few chances out there, so it’s just about keep hitting good shots and staying in the present, and I feel I did a good job today.

“The Ryder Cup was huge for me. Spending time with the best players in the world and fighting for a common goal was amazing. Just being around those guys, seeing what they do, what do I do different and what do I need to work on — it gave me a lot of confidence going into the back end of the season here. You want to play with those guys but you also want to beat them.”

Due to weather concerns, the second round on Friday will be a two-tee start beginning at 11 a.m. UAE time.

Topics: DP World Tour Championship

Hamilton defends F1 Vegas race after Verstappen outburst

Hamilton defends F1 Vegas race after Verstappen outburst
Updated 17 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Hamilton defends F1 Vegas race after Verstappen outburst

Hamilton defends F1 Vegas race after Verstappen outburst
  Hamilton said that the growth of the sport in the US was a welcome development and praised the American investor and Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali
  The return of F1 to Vegas after a 41 year absence follows the addition of Miami to the circuit while the US Grand Prix is held in Austin, Texas
Updated 17 November 2023
AFP

LAS VEGAS: Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has defended the organization of the Las Vegas Grand Prix after criticism from current world champion Max Verstappen.

Red Bull’s Verstappen had said the event was “99 percent show and one percent sporting event” and said the street track was “not every interesting.”

Other drivers including McLaren’s Lando Norris and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz had questioned the amount of commercial commitments that drivers have had to undertake around the race.

The comments, after a glitzy opening ceremony with a drone show and performance from Australian singer Kylie Minogue, are unlikely to have pleased F1’s American owners Liberty Media, who are also promotors of the Vegas race.

But Hamilton said that the growth of the sport in the US was a welcome development and praised the American investor and Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“I hear there are a lot of people complaining about the direction that Stefano and Liberty has gone. But they are doing an amazing job,” said the Mercedes driver.

“The sport continues to grow. It is a business and you will still see good racing here. It is a country to tap into and really captivate the audience,” he said.

Hamilton said there was clearly a buzz around the event.

“Everybody I know in Hollywood is coming and there will be a lot of business going on this weekend,” he said.

“It will be a good spectacle to watch, even for those back home who have never been to Vegas. They will get to learn what it is all about,” he said.

The race will go along the famous ‘strip’, home to the city’s top hotels and casinos.

The return of F1 to Vegas after a 41 year absence follows the addition of Miami to the circuit while the US Grand Prix is held in Austin, Texas.

“We needed to have at least two races in the US, one wasn’t enough, and this is one of the most iconic and unique cities that they have here,” said British driver Hamilton, who conceded that the atmosphere around the Vegas race was very different to some of the established classic venues on the circuit.

“It is a big show for sure, and it is never going to be like Silverstone, but maybe over time, the people in this community will grow to love the sport,” he said.

Verstappen had criticized the track saying he wasn’t a fan of street courses in general.

“Of course it will be great driving through the Strip, but then the layout itself is not the most exciting. An F1 car is a lot more fun with a lot of high-speed corners,” said the Dutchman.

But Hamilton said he would wait until the drivers had competed on it, starting with Thursday night’s practice sessions, before making any judgment.

“Maybe the track will be good, and maybe it will be bad. It was so-so on the simulator. But don’t knock it until you try it,” he said.

Topics: Formula One (F1) Las Vegas Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen

Head to the fore as Australia set up World Cup final against India

Head to the fore as Australia set up World Cup final against India
Updated 16 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Head to the fore as Australia set up World Cup final against India

Head to the fore as Australia set up World Cup final against India
  The final is on Sunday at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad
Updated 16 November 2023
AFP

KOLKATA: Travis Head starred with bat and ball as Australia set up a World Cup final clash with India after a tense three-wicket win over South Africa in Kolkata
on Thursday.
Chasing a tricky 213 for victory, Australia wobbled after Head hit 62 but Steve Smith (30) and Josh Inglis (28) helped the five-time champions reach their target with 16 balls to spare in the second semifinal in Kolkata.
As Australia reached an eighth World Cup final, South Africa were left to rue a fifth semifinal loss despite David Miller’s 101.
Australia slipped to 137-5 and then 193-7 before Mitchell Starc (16) and skipper Pat Cummins (14) kept their nerve to steer the
team home.
Left-hand batsman and part-time off-spinner Head stood out after taking two wickets and then with his 48-ball innings laced with nine fours and two sixes.
Australia were in trouble when they were five down as spinners Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi struck in quick succession to rattle the middle-order.
Maharaj bowled Head, who was dropped on 40 and 57, and Shamsi, a left-arm wrist spinner, trapped Marnus Labuschagne lbw for 18 and bowled Glenn Maxwell for one in his next over.
Australia started the tournament with two losses but registered their eighth straight win.
Starc led the bowling charge with figures of 3-34 and Cummins also picked three wickets to bowl out South Africa for 212 in 49.4 overs.
Left-arm quick Starc struck in the first over to send back South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, who had said he was not “100 percent fit” at the toss, for a fourth-ball duck.
Josh Hazlewood claimed the wicket of in-form Quinton de Kock for three as Cummins took a stunning catch.
De Kock, who will quit one-day international after the World Cup, ended with 594 runs including four centuries to sit behind the tournament’s leading batsman Virat Kohli (711).
The new-ball bowlers kept up the attack with the wickets of Aiden Markram (10) and Rassie van der Dussen (six) as South Africa slumped to 24-4 and were 44-4 when rain interrupted play.
Klaasen and Miller hit back after the 45-minute rain break as the two put on 95 runs but Head broke through to bowl Klaasen for 47.
Head trapped Marco Jansen lbw on the next delivery to be on a hat trick, which was saved by Gerald Coetzee, who put on a 53-run partnership with Miller.
The left-handed Miller smashed eight fours and five sixes in his 116-ball knock.
The final is on Sunday at the world’s biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

Topics: 2023 Cricket World Cup Travis Head

Hungary qualify for Euro 2024 after clinching draw

Hungary qualify for Euro 2024 after clinching draw
Updated 16 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Hungary qualify for Euro 2024 after clinching draw

Hungary qualify for Euro 2024 after clinching draw
  The Hungarians needed a single point to clinch their ticket to the finals in Germany
  The Hungarian players exploded in joy at the end of a match played in an empty stadium because of fears of violence
Updated 16 November 2023
AFP

PARIS: Hungary qualified for Euro 2024 when a Bulgarian own goal late in stoppage time gave them a 2-2 draw in Sofia on Thursday.
The Hungarians needed a single point to clinch their ticket to the finals in Germany but were trailing 2-1 before Alex Petkov headed into his own net in the 97th minute.
The Hungarian players exploded in joy at the end of a match played in an empty stadium because of fears of violence.
However Bulgarian fans protesting against their own football federation clashed with police outside the ground.
The draw gave Hungary 15 points from seven games in Group G of European qualifying, two ahead of Serbia.
The Hungarians join host nation Germany, Austria, Belgium, England, France, Portugal, Scotland, Spain and Turkiye as the teams qualified so far for next year’s finals.
Hungary, whose play was largely directed by Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, took the lead in the 10th minute through Martin Adam but Spas Delev pulled Bulgaria level on 24 minutes.
Bulgaria grabbed the advantage in a hard-fought game when Kiril Despodov placed a penalty beyond the outstretched hand of the Hungarian ‘keeper after Despodov had been fouled by Attila Szalai.
But just as it seemed Hungary were slipping to defeat, the unfortunate Petkov headed a Hungarian cross into his own net.

Topics: Hungary Bulgaria Euro 2024 UEFA

