Saving Arabic: Riyadh panel tackles language's future

Saving Arabic: Riyadh panel tackles language’s future
The panel speakers included: former permanent representative of the kingdom to UNESCO, Ziyad Al-Dress, and the director general of Riyadh Schools, Abdulrahman Al-Ghofaili. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
Updated 19 sec ago
Dhai Al-Mutairi
Saving Arabic: Riyadh panel tackles language’s future

Saving Arabic: Riyadh panel tackles language’s future
  • The panel said that when language is preserved, customs and traditions live on
  • Language is more than the sum of its elements — grammar and sentence structure — and encompasses history, customs and heritage, they added
Updated 19 sec ago
Dhai Al-Mutairi
RIYADH: Experts at a Riyadh forum have discussed safeguarding the Arabic language amid the growing dominance of English in professional and cultural life.
The Misk Global Forum session, titled “How to Save Arabic,” was moderated by journalist and Al Arabiya news anchor Fatma Fahad.
Former permanent representative of the Kingdom to UNESCO, Ziyad Al-Dress, and the director general of Riyadh Schools, Abdulrahman Al-Ghofaili, addressed fears of losing Arabic language proficiency as young people in the Middle East find themselves at a linguistic crossroads.
The panel shed light on the decline of Arabic and raised concerns about the preservation of the Kingdom’s linguistic heritage.
“It is the people who need to be saved, not the language itself. And that is why we celebrate the Arabic International Day,” said Al-Dress.
“Civilization and languages are interlinked; there is no civilization in human history without language. Language is considered the mirror of any civilization,” he added.
Al-Ghofaili said: “The Arabic language is part of our identity, our culture, and the most powerful means of preserving the Arabic language lies in speaking it boldly and proudly.”
The panel said that when language is preserved, customs and traditions live on. Language is more than the sum of its elements — grammar and sentence structure — and encompasses history, customs and heritage, they added.
Preserving Arabic requires measures, including strengthening the teaching and learning of the language, the panel said.
School curriculums should also be revised and the Qur’an must be read and understood by Arabic-speaking youth, they added.
“We need to develop the performance of Arabic teachers and work to develop the Arabic learning curriculum in schools, and, in my opinion, the previous curriculum of the Arabic language was much better,” said Al-Ghofaili.
“And again, there’s no better way to enhance our understanding and learning of the Arabic language than reading the Qur’an.”
The conflict between standard Arabic language and dialectal Arabic is another factor behind the decline of the language, panelists said.
“I used to think that English and the dialectal Arabic are endangering the standard Arabic language, but now I believe what’s endangering any language, including Arabic, is lack of communication,” said Al-Dress.
“Preserving the Arabic language does not diminish the importance of English. It is crucial that our youth become proficient in English. But they must maintain a strong connection to Arabic.”

Topics: MISK GLOBAL FORUM Riyadh UNESCO Arabic language

Saudi FM speaks with French, Finnish counterparts on Gaza crisis

Saudi FM speaks with French, Finnish counterparts on Gaza crisis
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi FM speaks with French, Finnish counterparts on Gaza crisis

Saudi FM speaks with French, Finnish counterparts on Gaza crisis
  • During the calls, the ministers discussed developments of the military escalation in the Gaza Strip
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Friday spoke on the phone with French Minister of Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna, Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the call, the two ministers discussed developments of the military escalation in the Gaza Strip.

They agreed upon the importance of an immediate ceasefire and the supporting of a political solution to end the crisis in accordance with the relevant international resolutions, as well as stopping the forced displacement of Palestinians.

They also reviewed relations between the two countries, ways to enhance them in all fields, and the latest regional and international developments of common interest.

Prince Faisal also spoke with his Finnish counterpart Elina Valtonen on Friday to discuss the ongoing crisis in Palestine, during which they both reiterated the importance of a ceasefire.

Topics: War on Gaza Saudi Arabia France Finland Israel Palestine Gaza

UNESCO grants Saudi AI center Category 2 status

UNESCO grants Saudi AI center Category 2 status
Updated 17 November 2023
SPA
UNESCO grants Saudi AI center Category 2 status

UNESCO grants Saudi AI center Category 2 status
  • The announcement was made at the 42nd UNESCO General Conference
  • The International Center for AI Research and Ethics supports the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals 2030
Updated 17 November 2023
SPA

RIYADH: The Riyadh-based International Center for AI Research and Ethics has been ranked as a Category 2 center by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.
The announcement was made at the 42nd UNESCO General Conference this week, in the presence of Dr. Abdullah Al-Ghamdi, president of the Saudi Data and AI Authority.
The center’s achievement, according to the Saudi Press Agency, “comes within the framework of the Kingdom’s constant support for UNESCO’s mission to promote all positive aspects in the lives of people,” and is “testimony to its domestic, regional and international commitments, and an acknowledgement of its continuous support for artificial intelligence and its use for the benefit of countries worldwide, particularly developing countries.”
The International Center for AI Research and Ethics supports the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals 2030 as well as UNESCO’s AI programs, focusing on countries in the Middle East.

Topics: UNESCO International Center for AI Research and Ethics Riyadh

Promoting global citizenship in learning

Promoting global citizenship in learning
Updated 17 November 2023
SPA
Promoting global citizenship in learning

Promoting global citizenship in learning
  • Each year on Nov. 17 the world celebrates the event
  • It is also an opportunity to advertise the services, programs, and facilities provided to students
Updated 17 November 2023
SPA

JEDDAH: Saudi universities marked International Students’ Day on Friday, taking the opportunity to focus on the advantages and facilities offered to foreign students to attract skills and raise their quality of education, while helping to establish a multicultural and supportive educational environment.
Each year on Nov. 17 the world celebrates the event, to promote cultural and social communication between international students.
It is also an opportunity to advertise the services, programs, and facilities provided to students, as well as to encourage work on organizing cultural and artistic events and competitions in which diverse skills and creative insights are required.
Universities carry out their roles in the fields of education, training, housing, transportation, subsistence, and distinguished health care. They also seek to promote global citizenship and strengthen social integration among both Saudi and foreign students.
International Students’ Day is an opportunity for youngsters to express opinions and talk about the importance of being a part of the Kingdom’s educational institutions, while sharing their learning journey and its benefits and speaking of the services with which they have been provided during their academic years.

Topics: Saudi universities International Students' Day

Saudi Arabia sends ambulances to Egypt to ferry injured Palestinians from Gaza

Saudi Arabia sends ambulances to Egypt to ferry injured Palestinians from Gaza
Updated 17 November 2023
Arab News
Saudi Arabia sends ambulances to Egypt to ferry injured Palestinians from Gaza

Saudi Arabia sends ambulances to Egypt to ferry injured Palestinians from Gaza
Updated 17 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia sent three ambulances to Egypt on Friday as part of preparations to transport injured Palestinians from the war-torn Gaza Strip.

The ambulances are part of a fleet of 20 emergency vehicles scheduled to arrive via El-Arish International Airport, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The Kingdom has so far sent nine relief planes for the Palestinians in Gaza.

Saudi Arabia has been sending humanitarian relief supplies and emergency vehicles on the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as a symbol of support for the Palestinian people, particularly those in Gaza.

The UN World Food Programme has warned that the entire population of Gaza faces food shortages and healthcare inadequacy after Israel imposed a siege on the Palestinian enclave as it continues to battle Hamas militants.

“Supplies of food and water are practically non-existent in Gaza and only a fraction of what is needed is arriving through the borders,” Cindy McCain, WFP executive director, said in a statement.

“With winter fast approaching, unsafe and overcrowded shelters, and the lack of clean water, civilians are facing the immediate possibility of starvation.”

Food supplies transported by trucks from Egypt through the Rafah border crossing have not reached civilians in shelters because of insufficient fuel for distribution vehicles, as Israel has allowed only limited diesel fuel deliveries for UN aid distribution trucks.

Topics: War on Gaza Saudi Arabia Egypt

Misk Global Forum salutes gaming and anime fans

Misk Global Forum salutes gaming and anime fans
Updated 17 November 2023
Rahaf Jambi  
Misk Global Forum salutes gaming and anime fans

Misk Global Forum salutes gaming and anime fans
  • Manga Production presented its latest game, “Grendizer,” while speakers highlighted the growth of anime and gaming in Saudi Arabia
Updated 17 November 2023
Rahaf Jambi  

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has become a multibillion-dollar market for gaming and anime, a Misk Global Forum session has heard.

A panel discussion entitled “Anime Meets Controller: The Synergy of Anime,” on the second day of the forum in Riyadh shed light on the Kingdom’s growing community of anime and esports fans.

The discussion featured Shuzo Shiota, president and executive producer of Polygon Pictures; Essam Bukhary, CEO of Manga Productions; and Yves Blehaut, senior vice president of strategic partnerships at French video game company Microids; and was moderated by Daliyah Abuabah. 

During the panel, Manga Production presented its latest game, “Grendizer,” while speakers highlighted the growth of anime and gaming in Saudi Arabia.

“We have 13 million viewers of anime and 23.5 million lovers of games in Saudi Arabia. And the size of the market for video games in Saudi Arabia is $1 billion,” Bukhary said. 

“This market is expected to grow to $13.5 billion for games and esports.” 

“Grendizer” was developed in partnership with the French firm Microids, and Blehaut said that he was surprised by the strong interest in anime in the MENA region. 

“When you try to tap into markets, what’s really important is not the money, it’s not geography, it’s the product. If you don’t have the product, you cannot do anything,” he said. 

Blehaut also discussed the benefits of incorporating an adversary into “Grendizer.”

“Why do a game? It’s because the anime was so powerful in terms of storytelling. The beauty of ‘Grendizer’ is that it carries value that is pretty much worldwide,” he said. 

According to Shiota, the MENA region, especially the audience who grew up in the 1980s and 1990s, adore ‘Grendizer’ and its message.

In order for an audience to invest in a story, they must fall in love with the world and the characters of the game or anime, he said. 

Shiota spoke about future collaboration between the Misk Academy and the gaming system. 

“I believe collaboration is the key to understanding each medium’s strength and playing on that strength. And I think it is more and more important now because of the wealth of content that’s available, especially after the streamers have come in, and especially currently, with the predominant medium, which is smartphones, and people enjoying shorter and shorter content.” 

Topics: MISK GLOBAL FORUM

