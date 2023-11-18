Another US service member injured during attacks in Iraq, Syria

WASHINGTON/DUBAI: One more US servicemember suffered minor injuries on Friday during the latest wave of attacks against American forces in Syria and Iraq, two US officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The United States has blamed Iran and militia groups it supports for the more than 60 attacks against US troops in Iraq and Syria since mid-October as regional tensions soar over the Israel-Hamas war, which began on Oct. 7.
At least 60 troops have suffered minor injuries, often traumatic brain injuries, since Oct. 17. All US personnel who were wounded have returned to duty, officials say.
On Friday alone, US troops in Iraq and Syria were attacked three times, two American officials and Iraqi Kurdistan officials said.
One of the officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a drone attack in Tal Baydar in Syria injured the service member, who quickly returned to duty.
Drones also attacked troops at two locations in Iraq that host US troops, Al-Harir air base and at Al-Asad base, the official said, but did not cause any damage or casualties.
Iraqi Kurdistan’s counterterrorism service, in a statement, confirmed the drone attack on Al-Harir.
Thirty-two of the attacks against US troops since Oct.7 have been in Syria, with the remainder in Iraq.
The Pentagon has so far responded by carrying out three sets of strikes against facilities used by Iran and the forces it backs, though the retaliatory strikes so far have been limited to Syria and have not taken place in Iraq.
Israel renews call for Gazans to flee key southern city
Gaza health authorities raised their death toll on Friday to more than 12,000 people, 5,000 of them children
Updated 36 min 20 sec ago
Reuters
GAZA/JERUSALEM: Israel issued a fresh warning to Palestinians in the southern city of Khan Younis to relocate west out of the line of fire and closer to humanitarian aid in the latest indication that it plans to attack Hamas in southern Gaza after subduing the north.
“We’re asking people to relocate. I know it’s not easy for many of them, but we don’t want to see civilians caught up in the crossfire,” Mark Regev, an aide to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told MSNBC on Friday.
Such a move could compel hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who fled south from the Israeli assault on Gaza City to relocate again, along with residents of the southern city of Khan Younis, worsening a dire humanitarian crisis.
Khan Younis has a population of more than 400,000.
Israel vowed to annihilate the Hamas militant group that controls the Gaza Strip following an Oct. 7 rampage into Israel in which its fighters killed 1,200 people and dragged 240 hostages into the enclave.
Since then, Israel has bombed much of Gaza City to rubble, ordered the depopulation of the entire northern half of the enclave and left homeless around two-thirds of the strip’s 2.3 million Palestinians.
Many of those who have fled fear their displacement could become permanent.
Gaza health authorities raised their death toll on Friday to more than 12,000 people, 5,000 of them children. The United Nations deems those figures credible, though they are now updated infrequently due to the difficulty of collecting information.
Israel overnight Thursday dropped leaflets over eastern areas of Khan Younis telling people to evacuate to shelters, suggesting that military operations there are imminent.
Regev said that Israeli Defense Forces will have to advance into the city to oust Hamas fighters from underground tunnels and bunkers, but that no such “enormous infrastructure” exists in less built-up areas to the west.
“I’m pretty sure that they won’t have to move again” if they move west, he continued. “We’re asking them to move to an area where hopefully there will be tents and a field hospital.”
Because the western areas are closer to the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, humanitarian aid could be brought in “as quickly as possible,” he said.
FUEL DELIVERIES
With the war entering its seventh week, there was no sign of any let-up despite international calls for a cease-fire or at least for humanitarian pauses.
“We have prepared ourselves for a long and sustained defense from all directions. The more time the occupation’s forces stay in Gaza, the heavier their continuous losses,” Abu Ubaida, Hamas armed wing spokesman, said in a video statement.
Amid warnings that its siege would cause starvation and disease, Israel on Friday appeared to bow to international pressure, agreeing to allow fuel trucks into Gaza and promising “no limitation” on aid requested by the United Nations.
Israel said it would allow two truckloads of fuel a day at the request of Washington to help the United Nations meet basic needs, and spoke of plans to increase aid more broadly.
“We will increase the capacity of the humanitarian convoys and trucks as long as there is a need,” Col. Elad Goren, from COGAT, the ministry of defense agency that coordinates administrative issues with the Palestinians, told a briefing.
While Israel has promised to allow in aid in the past, the remarks appeared to signal a shift in tone after UN agencies warned that humanitarian conditions in Gaza were rapidly deteriorating, including a stark warning from the World Food Programme of the “immediate possibility of starvation.”
At Gaza’s biggest hospital, Al Shifa, Israel said its forces had found in two days of searching a vehicle with a large number of weapons and an underground structure it called a Hamas tunnel shaft.
The facility has been a primary target of Israel’s ground assault and a focus of international alarm over the deepening humanitarian crisis.
The army released a video it said showed a tunnel entrance in an outdoor area of the hospital, littered with concrete and wood rubble and sand. It appeared the area had been excavated. A bulldozer appeared in the background.
Israel has long maintained that the hospital sat above a vast underground bunker housing a Hamas command headquarters. Hospital staff say this is false and that Israel’s findings there have so far established no such thing.
Hamas denies using hospitals for military purposes. It says some hostages have received treatment at medical centers but they have not been held inside them.
BABY, HOSTAGE DIE
Al Shifa staff said a premature baby died at the hospital on Friday, the first baby to die there in the two days since Israeli forces entered. Three had died in the previous days while the hospital was surrounded.
Hamas also announced the death of a captive from Israel, an 85-year-old it said died of a panic attack during an air strike.
In Modiin, Israel, family held a funeral for Noa Marciano, 19, an Israeli army conscript whose body was recovered from Gaza City near Shifa hospital on Thursday. She had been abducted from a military base during the Oct. 7 Hamas onslaught.
The military said it had also recovered the body of Yehudit Weiss, 65, a mother of five who was seized from Kibbutz Be’eri.
Erdogan says ‘killing children does not exist in the Torah’
“Shooting hospitals or killing children does not exist in the Torah, you can’t do it,” Erdogan said at a media appearance with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
Updated 18 November 2023
AFP
BERLIN: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday lashed out at Israel over its air and ground campaign in Gaza during a visit to Germany, saying that attacks on children and hospitals had no place in the Jewish holy book.
“Shooting hospitals or killing children does not exist in the Torah, you can’t do it,” Erdogan said at a media appearance with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Biden raises with Qatar ‘urgent’ need for Hamas to free hostages
Biden and the emir “discussed ongoing efforts to increase the flow of urgently needed humanitarian assistance into Gaza and Israel’s decision to resume fuel deliveries for life-saving aid,” the White House said
Updated 18 November 2023
AFP
SAN FRANCISCO: US President Joe Biden pressed Friday for the immediate release of hostages seized by Hamas in Israel during talks with the leader of Qatar, which has relations with the militants.
Biden, in San Francisco for an Asia-Pacific summit, in a telephone call with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani “discussed the urgent need for all hostages held by Hamas to be released without further delay,” a White House statement said.
Biden also raised Israel’s decision to let two tankers of diesel each day into the war-torn Gaza Strip, following pleas from the United States.
Biden and the emir “discussed ongoing efforts to increase the flow of urgently needed humanitarian assistance into Gaza and Israel’s decision to resume fuel deliveries for life-saving aid,” the White House said.
Biden two days earlier had told reporters that he was “mildly hopeful” of reaching a deal to free the hostages, believed to include about 10 US citizens.
Fighters from Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, on October 7 infiltrated Israel and killed about 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and took about 240 hostages, according to Israeli officials.
Israel’s subsequent air and ground campaign has killed 12,000 people, including 5,000 children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza.
The militants, who are backed by Iran’s clerical state, maintain a political office in Qatar, which nonetheless is a close US partner.
Qatar has in recent years rejected moves by other Gulf Arab monarchies toward normalizing relations with Israel.
MSF concern over malnourished Sudanese child refugees
The country already hosts nearly 900,000, and amid escalating fighting in Sudan’s western Darfur region the influx has picked up in recent weeks
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP
LIBREVILLE: Thousands of children whose families fled the conflict in Sudan for neighboring Chad are suffering from severe malnutrition, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) warned on Friday, appealing for emergency food aid.
Chad hosts the highest number of refugees from Sudan, where a war erupted in April between the army and paramilitaries.
More than 8,000 people fled from Sudan to Chad in the first week of November alone, according to the United Nations refugee agency.
The country already hosts nearly 900,000, and amid escalating fighting in Sudan’s western Darfur region the influx has picked up in recent weeks.
In the Metche camp, which hosts 40,000 people, Doctors Without Borders said in a statement that the prevalence of global acute malnutrition is 13.6 percent among the under fives.
Its teams have helped around 14,000 malnourished children since the start of the year, nearly 3,000 of whom had to be taken to hospital in a serious condition, it said.
More than 10,400 people have been killed in the Sudan conflict so far, according to one estimate by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data project.
The war has displaced more than 4.8 million people within Sudan while a further 1.2 million have fled into neighboring countries, according to UN figures.
Palestinian health officials said some hospital workers were ordered to exit the hospital, with a verified video showing them walking out of the building, holding up their hands
Updated 18 November 2023
Reuters
RAMALLAH: Three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone strike early on Friday in the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the head of the Palestinian ambulance service said.
The Israeli army confirmed it had carried out an airstrike, saying it had killed at least five militants during fighting in Jenin, a focus of repeated recent clashes as tensions soar against the backdrop of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.
At least 200 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas gunmen operating out of Gaza.
“An armed terrorist cell that fired at Israeli security forces was struck by an (Israel Defense Force aircraft. Additional terrorists who fired and hurled explosive devices at the security forces were neutralized,” the military said.
Hamas and the smaller militant group Islamic Jihad said they had engaged Israeli forces for several hours in the streets of Jenin, unleashing heavy fire and laying ambushes with explosives.
The military said that gunmen then fled in vehicles and ambulances toward Jenin’s Ibn Sina Hospital, and that troops stopped one of the vehicles at the entrance to the hospital.
It released video footage of them searching a car at the hospital and finding M-16 rifles and ammunition.
Palestinian health officials said some hospital workers were ordered to exit the hospital, with a verified video showing them walking out of the building, holding up their hands.
Separately, the military said Israeli soldiers had shot dead two gunmen who had opened fire at them from a car near the West Bank city of Hebron.