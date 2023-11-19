You are here

Pro-Iranian Iraq militia labels US sanctions 'ridiculous'

Pro-Iranian Iraq militia labels US sanctions ‘ridiculous’
American forces deployed in those two countries have been attacked more than 55 times since mid-October. (File/AFP)
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP
Pro-Iranian Iraq militia labels US sanctions ‘ridiculous’

Pro-Iranian Iraq militia labels US sanctions ‘ridiculous’
  • Kataeb Hezbollah spokesman Abu Ali Al-Askari said attacks by “the Islamic resistance in Iraq” were part of a “strategy of attrition,” dismissing sanctions as ineffectual
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP
BAGHDAD: Iraq’s powerful pro-Iranian armed group Kataeb Hezbollah has denounced as “ridiculous” sanctions unveiled this week by the United States over recent attacks on US troops in Iraq and Syria.
American forces deployed in those two countries have been attacked more than 55 times since mid-October, according to the Pentagon, coinciding with US ally Israel’s war on Hamas militants in Gaza.
In a statement released late Saturday on Telegram, Kataeb Hezbollah spokesman Abu Ali Al-Askari said attacks by “the Islamic resistance in Iraq” were part of a “strategy of attrition,” dismissing sanctions as ineffectual.
“The inclusion of certain brothers in the so-called ‘American sanctions list’ is ridiculous,” Askari argued, saying “such actions will not dissuade our courageous fighters.”
The US Treasury said on Friday it had sanctioned six individuals affiliated with Kataeb Hezbollah as well as the leader of another pro-Iranian group in Iraq which Washington said was also involved in attacks against US troops.
In its statement, the Treasury said Kataeb Hezbollah was trained, funded and supported by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and “is behind a spate of recent attacks against the United States and partners in Iraq and Syria following the horrific attacks by Hamas against Israel.”
Attacks on southern Israel launched on October 7 by the Iran-backed Palestinian group killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.
A relentless air, land and naval assault Israel launched in response has killed upwards of 12,000 people in the Gaza Strip, according to the Hamas government.
Attacks on US forces in the region since the start of the Israel-Hamas war have caused minor injuries to dozens of troops, according to the Pentagon.
Most were rocket or drone attacks claimed by a group called “the Islamic resistance in Iraq.”
“The calculated strikes of the Islamic resistance in Iraq... are part of a strategy of attrition of the enemy, deciding the level of escalation of operations, trajectory and timing,” said the Kataeb Hezbollah spokesman.
The group was designated a “terrorist organization” by the US State Department in 2009.
The United States has about 2,500 soldiers in Iraq and another 900 in Syria, deployed as part of efforts to prevent a resurgence of the Daesh group.

Jordan's King Abdullah II urges international community to push for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Jordan’s King Abdullah II urges international community to push for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Updated 10 min 37 sec ago
Arab News
Jordan’s King Abdullah II urges international community to push for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Jordan’s King Abdullah II urges international community to push for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
  • King Abdullah stressed that global powers should force Israel to comply with international law to protect civilians
  • European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reaffirmed her rejection of any attempts to displace Palestinians
Updated 10 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan’s King Abdullah urged the international community on Sunday to push for an immediate ceasefire to avert a humanitarian catastrophe caused by Israel’s “ugly war” on Gaza.

His remarks came during a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss urgent measures addressing the escalating violence in Gaza. 

King Abdullah stressed that global powers should force Israel to comply with international law to protect civilians and ensure an uninterrupted flow of aid into the Gaza Strip.

Expressing deep concerns, the king criticized Israel’s ongoing military actions in Gaza, warning of the potential for a broader regional crisis.

He underscored the necessity of halting hostilities for regional stability and reiterated the call for a political resolution to the Palestinian issue, emphasizing the role of the EU in achieving a two-state solution.

Von der Leyen reaffirmed her rejection of any attempts to displace Palestinians and stressed the need to preserve the historical and legal status in Jerusalem. She also condemned settler violence in the West Bank.

She praised Jordan’s humanitarian efforts in Gaza, recognizing the military field hospital’s crucial role in aiding civilians.

Commending King Abdullah’s political initiatives, she underscored the importance of achieving peace through a two-state solution.

Topics: War on Gaza Jordan Jordan King Abdullah II European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Ursula von der Leyen

At least 30 premature babies evacuated from Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital

At least 30 premature babies evacuated from Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital
Updated 19 November 2023
AP
At least 30 premature babies evacuated from Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital

At least 30 premature babies evacuated from Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital
  • Israeli troops are staying in Al-Shifa hospital
  • 25 of Gaza’s hospitals aren’t functioning due to lack of fuel, damage and other problems
Updated 19 November 2023
AP

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip: Gaza’s Health Ministry said at least 30 premature babies have been evacuated from Al-Shifa Hospital and will be transferred to hospitals in Egypt.
Medhat Abbas, a spokesman for the ministry, said they were evacuated from the hospital on Sunday.
A World Health Organization (WHO) team that visited Shifa Hospital on Saturday said 32 babies were among scores of critically ill patients stranded at the hospital, where Israeli forces have been operating since last week.
It was not immediately possible to resolve the discrepancy in the numbers.

A United Nations team said Sunday that 291 patients were left at Gaza’s largest hospital after Israeli troops had others evacuate. Those left included 32 babies in extremely critical condition, trauma patients with severely infected wounds and others with spinal injuries who are unable to move.
The team was able to tour Al-Shifa Hospital for an hour after about 2,500 displaced people, mobile patients and medical staff left the sprawling compound Saturday morning, said the WHO, which led the mission.
“Patients and health staff with whom they spoke were terrified for their safety and health, and pleaded for evacuation,” the agency said, describing Shifa as a death zone. It said more teams will attempt to reach Shifa in coming days to try to evacuate the patients to southern Gaza, where hospitals are also overwhelmed.
Israeli troops are staying in the hospital. Israel’s military has been searching Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital for a Hamas command center that it alleges is located under the facility — a claim Hamas and hospital staff deny.
Saturday’s mass departure was portrayed by Israel as voluntary, but described by some of those leaving as a forced exodus.
“We left at gunpoint,” Mahmoud Abu Auf told The Associated Press by phone after he and his family left the crowded hospital. “Tanks and snipers were everywhere inside and outside.” He said he saw Israeli troops detain three men.

Refugee camp struck
Elsewhere in northern Gaza, dozens of people were killed in the urban Jabaliya refugee camp when what witnesses described as an Israeli airstrike hit a crowded UN shelter in the main combat zone. It caused massive destruction in the camp’s Fakhoura school, said wounded survivors Ahmed Radwan and Yassin Sharif.
“The scenes were horrifying. Corpses of women and children were on the ground. Others were screaming for help,” Radwan said by phone. AP photos from a local hospital showed more than 20 bodies wrapped in bloodstained sheets.
The Israeli military, which had warned Jabaliya residents and others in a social media post in Arabic to leave, said only that its troops were active in the area “with the aim of hitting terrorists.” It rarely comments on individual strikes, saying only that it targets Hamas while trying to minimize civilian harm.
“Receiving horrifying images & footage of scores of people killed and injured in another UNRWA school sheltering thousands of displaced,” Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner general of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, or UNRWA, said on X, formerly Twitter.

Airstrike targets Khan Younis
In southern Gaza, an Israeli airstrike hit a residential building on the outskirts of the town of Khan Younis, killing at least 26 Palestinians, according to a doctor at the hospital where the bodies were taken.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel’s forces have begun operating in eastern Gaza City while continuing its mission in western areas. “With every passing day, there are fewer places where Hamas terrorists can operate,” he said, adding that the militants would learn that in southern Gaza “in the coming days.”
His comments were the clearest indication yet that the military plans to expand its offensive to southern Gaza, where Israel had told Palestinian civilians to flee early in the war.
The evacuation zone is already crammed with displaced civilians, and it was not clear where they would go if the offensive moves closer.
What led to the Shifa Hospital evacuation wasn’t immediately known. Israel’s military said it was asked by the hospital’s director to help those who would like to leave do so, and that it did not order an evacuation. But Medhat Abbas, a spokesperson for the Health Ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza, said the military ordered the facility cleared and gave the hospital an hour to get people out.
The UN team visiting after the evacuation said 25 medical staff remained, along with the patients. The WHO said that in the next 24–72 hours, pending guarantees of safe passage, more missions were being arranged to evacuate to the Nasser Medical Complex and the European Gaza Hospital in southern Gaza.
Twenty-five of Gaza’s hospitals aren’t functioning due to a lack of fuel, damage and other problems, and the other 11 are only partially operational, according to the World Health Organization.
Israel has said hospitals in northern Gaza were a key target of its ground offensive, claiming they were used as militant command centers and weapons depots, which both Hamas and medical staff deny.
Internet and phone services were restored Saturday to Gaza, ending a telecommunications outage that had forced the United Nations to shut down critical aid deliveries.
The war was triggered by Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel, in which militants killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted some 240 others. Fifty-two Israeli soldiers have been killed.
More than 11,500 Palestinians have been killed, according to Palestinian health authorities. Another 2,700 have been reported missing, believed buried under rubble. The count does not differentiate between civilians and combatants; Israel says it has killed thousands of militants.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that the Israeli military would have “full freedom” to operate within the territory after the war. The comments again put him in conflict with US visions for a post-war Gaza.
In an op-ed published Saturday in The Washington Post, United States President Joe Biden said Gaza and the West Bank should be reunited and governed under a “revitalized Palestinian Authority” while world leaders work toward a peaceful two-state solution. Netanyahu has long opposed a Palestinian state.
The US is providing weapons and intelligence support to Israel in its offensive to root out Hamas.
Growing Frustration
Gaza’s main power plant shut down early in the war, and Israel has cut off electricity. That makes fuel necessary to power generators needed to run water treatment plants, sanitation facilities, hospitals and other critical infrastructure for Gaza’s 2.3 million people.
UNRWA spokesperson Juliette Touma said 120,000 liters (31,700 gallons) of fuel arrived for the UN’s use, meant to last for two days, after Israel agreed to the shipment. Israel also is allowing 10,000 liters (2,642 gallons) to keep Internet and telephone systems running. It wasn’t immediately clear when UNRWA would resume aid that was put on hold Friday during the communications blackout.
Gaza has received only 10 percent of its required food supplies each day in shipments from Egypt, according to the UN, and the water system shutdown has left most of the population drinking contaminated water. Dehydration and malnutrition are growing, according to the UN’s World Food Program.
In Jerusalem, thousands of marchers — including family members and supporters of about 240 hostages held in Gaza by Hamas — arrived on the last leg of a five-day trek from Tel Aviv to plead with the government to do more to bring their loved ones home.
The Israeli military said its aircraft struck what it described as a hideout for militants in the urban refugee camp of Balata in the occupied West Bank. The Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance service said five Palestinians were killed. The deaths raised the number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank since the war began to 212.

Topics: War on Gaza Al-Shifa Hospital United Nations

Iran rapper jailed over backing protests freed on bail: media

Iran rapper jailed over backing protests freed on bail: media
Updated 19 November 2023
AFP
Iran rapper jailed over backing protests freed on bail: media

Iran rapper jailed over backing protests freed on bail: media
  • Toomaj Salehi arrested in October 2022 after backing demonstrations triggered by the death of 22-year-old Amini, an Iranian Kurd
Updated 19 November 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: Iranian authorities have released on bail a popular rapper jailed for more than a year over supporting nationwide protests sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death in custody, local media have reported.
Toomaj Salehi, 32, was arrested in October 2022 after publicly backing the wave of demonstrations which erupted a month earlier, triggered by the death of 22-year-old Amini, an Iranian Kurd, who had been taken into custody over an alleged breach of strict dress rules for women.
In July, Salehi was sentenced to six years in prison on charges of “corruption on earth” — one of Iran’s most serious offenses which carries a maximum penalty of death.
The musician’s lawyer, Amir Raisian, told Iran’s reformist newspaper Shargh late Saturday that upon appeal, the Supreme Court had found “flaws in the initial sentence” and ordered that Salehi be “released from prison today on bail”.
An image posted overnight on Salehi’s official Instagram account shows him out of jail, holding a bouquet of white flowers.
The accusations against Salehi included spreading “lies on the Internet” and “propaganda against the state” as well as inciting people to violence and “having formed and managed illegal groups with the aim of disrupting security in cooperation with a government hostile” to Iran.
Iranian officials have labelled last year’s protests foreign-instigated “riots”.
Months of unrest following Amini’s death on September 16, 2022 saw hundreds of people killed including dozens of security personnel, and thousands more arrested.
Seven men have been executed in protest-related cases involving killing and other violence against security forces.
On Monday, Iran’s Supreme Court upheld a death sentence over the killing a Revolutionary Guards officer during the protests, according to the judiciary which did not identify the condemned man.

Topics: Iran

Tentative Gaza deal reached to free some hostages, pause fighting — report

Tentative Gaza deal reached to free some hostages, pause fighting — report
Updated 19 November 2023
Reuters
Tentative Gaza deal reached to free some hostages, pause fighting — report

Tentative Gaza deal reached to free some hostages, pause fighting — report
  • The hostage release could begin within next several days, barring last-minute hitches, according to the deal
  • It comes as Israel appears to be preparing to expand its offensive against Hamas militants to southern Gaza
Updated 19 November 2023
Reuters

KHAN YOUNIS/JERUSALEM: Israel, the United States and Hamas have reached a tentative agreement to free dozens of women and children held hostage in Gaza in exchange for a five-day pause in fighting, the Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the deal.
However, both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. officials said no deal had been reached yet.
The hostage release could begin within the next several days, barring last-minute hitches, according to people familiar with the detailed, six-page agreement, the paper said on Saturday.
The report comes as Israel appears to be preparing to expand its offensive against Hamas militants to southern Gaza after air strikes killed dozens of Palestinians, including civilians reported to be sheltering at two schools.
Under the agreement, all parties would freeze combat operations for at least five days while 50 or more hostages are released in groups every 24 hours, the Post reported. Hamas took about 240 hostages during its Oct. 7 rampage inside Israel that killed 1,200 people.
The pause also is intended to allow a significant amount of humanitarian aid in, the newspaper said, adding the outline for the deal was put together during weeks of talks in Qatar.
But Netanyahu told a press conference on Saturday evening: "Concerning the hostages, there are many unsubstantiated rumours, many incorrect reports. I would like to make it clear: As of now, there has been no deal. But I want to promise: When there is something to say – we will report to you about it."
A White House spokesperson also said Israel and Hamas have not yet reached a deal on a temporary ceasefire, adding the U.S. is continuing to work to get a deal. A second U.S. official also said no deal had been reached.

Qatar Prime Minister says 'minor' challenges remain to Israel-Hamas hostage deal

Qatar Prime Minister says ‘minor’ challenges remain to Israel-Hamas hostage deal
Updated 19 November 2023
Reuters
Qatar Prime Minister says ‘minor’ challenges remain to Israel-Hamas hostage deal

Qatar Prime Minister says ‘minor’ challenges remain to Israel-Hamas hostage deal
  • Tentative Gaza deal reached to free some hostages, pause fighting — report
  • Under the agreement, all parties would freeze combat operations for at least five days while 50 or more hostages are released
Updated 19 November 2023
Reuters

DOHA: Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said on Sunday he had growing confidence that a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas would be reached, adding challenges that remained were “very minor.”
“The challenges facing the agreement are just practical and logistical,” Sheikh Mohammed said at a joint press conference with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Doha.
His comments followed a Washington Post report, citing people familiar with the deal, claiming that Israel, the United States and Hamas militants had reached a tentative agreement to free dozens of women and children held hostage in Gaza in exchange for a five-day pause in fighting.
However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US officials said no deal had been reached yet.

“The efforts are still ongoing ... and we communicate with both parties, whether it’s with the Israelis or with Hamas, and we see there is a good progress especially happened in the last few days,” said Sheikh Mohammed.

“The deal is going through ups and downs from time to time throughout the last few weeks. But I think that you know I’m now more confident that we are close enough to reach a deal that can bring the people safely back to their home.”

The hostage release could begin within the next several days, barring last-minute hitches, according to people familiar with the detailed, six-page agreement, the paper said on Saturday.
The report comes as Israel appears to be preparing to expand its offensive against Hamas militants to southern Gaza after air strikes killed dozens of Palestinians, including civilians reported to be sheltering at two schools.
Under the agreement, all parties would freeze combat operations for at least five days while 50 or more hostages are released in groups every 24 hours, the Post reported. Hamas took about 240 hostages during its Oct. 7 rampage inside Israel that killed 1,200 people.
The pause also is intended to allow a significant amount of humanitarian aid in, the newspaper said, adding the outline for the deal was put together during weeks of talks in Qatar.

Topics: War on Gaza

