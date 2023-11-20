You are here

  • Home
  • Argentina elects ‘shock therapy’ libertarian Javier Milei as president

Argentina elects ‘shock therapy’ libertarian Javier Milei as president

Argentine presidential candidate Javier Milei gestures, as he visits a polling station to cast his vote, during Argentina's runoff presidential election, in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 19, 2023. (REUTERS)
Argentine presidential candidate Javier Milei gestures, as he visits a polling station to cast his vote, during Argentina's runoff presidential election, in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 19, 2023. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9zbsy

Updated 20 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Argentina elects ‘shock therapy’ libertarian Javier Milei as president

Argentina elects ‘shock therapy’ libertarian Javier Milei as president
  • Milei is pledging economic shock therapy. His plans include shutting the central bank, ditching the peso, and slashing spending, potentially painful reforms that resonated with voters angry at the economic malaise
Updated 20 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina elected libertarian outsider Javier Milei as its new president on Sunday, rolling the dice on an outsider with radical views to fix an economy battered by triple-digit inflation, a looming recession and rising poverty.
Official results showed Milei with near 56 percent versus 44 percent for his rival, Peronist Economy Minister Sergio Massa, who conceded in a speech. His candidacy was hampered by the country’s worst economic crisis in two decades while he has been at the helm.
“Obviously the results are not what we expected. I have contacted Javier Milei to congratulate him,” Massa said. “From tomorrow the responsibility of providing certainty belongs to Milei.”
Milei is pledging economic shock therapy. His plans include shutting the central bank, ditching the peso, and slashing spending, potentially painful reforms that resonated with voters angry at the economic malaise.
“Milei is the new thing, he’s a bit of an unknown and it is a little scary, but it’s time to turn over a new page,” said 31-year-old restaurant worker Cristian as he voted on Sunday.
Milei’s challenges are enormous. He will have to deal with the empty coffers of the government and central bank, a creaking $44 billion debt program with the International Monetary Fund, inflation nearing 150 percent and a dizzying array of capital controls.
Some Argentines had characterized the vote as a choice of the “lesser evil“: fear of Milei’s painful economic medicine versus anger at Massa and his Peronist party for an economic crisis that has left Argentina deeply in debt and unable to tap global credit markets.
Milei has been particularly popular among the young, who have grown up seeing their country lurch from one crisis to another.
“Our generation is pushing the presidency of Milei to stop our country being a pariah,” said Agustina Lista, 22, a student in Buenos Aires.
Milei’s win shakes up Argentina’s political landscape and economic roadmap, and could impact trade in grains, lithium and hydrocarbons. Milei has criticized China and Brazil, saying he won’t deal with “communists,” and favors stronger US ties.
The shock rise of the 53-year-old economist and former TV pundit has been the story of the election, breaking the hegemony of the two main political forces on the left and the right — the Peronists and the main Together for Change conservative bloc.
“The election marks a profound rupture in the system of political representation in Argentina,” said Julio Burdman, director of the consultancy Observatorio Electoral, ahead of the vote.
Supporters of Massa, 51, an experienced political wheeler-dealer, had sought to appeal to voter fears about Milei’s volatile character and “chainsaw” plan to cut back the size of the state.
“Milei’s policies scare me,” teacher Susana Martinez, 42, said on Sunday after she voted for Massa.
Milei is also staunchly anti-abortion, favors looser gun laws and has criticized Argentine Pope Francis. He used to carry a chainsaw in a symbol of his planned cuts but shelved it in recent weeks to help boost his moderate image.
After October’s first-round vote, Milei struck an uneasy alliance with the conservatives, which boosted his support. But he faces a highly fragmented Congress, with no single bloc having a majority, meaning that he will need to get backing from other factions to push through legislation. Milei’s coalition also does not have any regional governors or mayors.
That may temper some of his more radical proposals. Long-suffering voters are likely to have little patience, and the threat of social unrest is never far below the surface.
His backers say only he can uproot the political status quo and economic malaise that has dogged South America’s second-largest economy for years.
“Milei is the only viable option so we do not end up in misery,” said Santiago Neria, a 34-year-old accountant.

 

Topics: Argentina Javier Milei

Related

Saudi fund seals $100m loan deal to propel Argentina’s water sector
Business & Economy
Saudi fund seals $100m loan deal to propel Argentina’s water sector
Saudi artists enriching 2023 Bienalsur in Argentina photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi artists enriching 2023 Bienalsur in Argentina

Philippine quake death toll rises to nine

Philippine quake death toll rises to nine
Updated 19 min 37 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Philippine quake death toll rises to nine

Philippine quake death toll rises to nine
  • The 6.7-magnitude quake struck Mindanao region on Friday, causing buildings to shake and part of a ceiling inside a shopping mall to collapse
Updated 19 min 37 sec ago
AFP

MANILA: The number of people killed in a powerful quake off the southern Philippines has risen to nine, the national disaster agency said Monday, warning the toll could increase further.
People fled into the streets or hid under tables when the 6.7-magnitude quake struck the Mindanao region on Friday, causing buildings to shake and part of a ceiling inside a shopping mall to collapse.
At least 15 people were injured and more than 800 houses damaged or destroyed, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said in its latest update.
The death toll steadily rose over the weekend as searchers found more bodies buried under rubble or soil.
Search operations have largely ended, but the disaster agency said it was still receiving data from some of the dozens of villages affected by the earthquake.
“I’m hoping to God that our death toll won’t go up anymore, but we’re still waiting for the information coming from the regions,” deputy spokesman Mark Timbal told AFP.
The state seismology service said the quake was likely generated by the movement of the earth’s crust along the Cotabato trench, a long, narrow depression on the seafloor that forms the boundary of one tectonic plate pushing against another.
Quakes are frequent in the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.
Most are too weak to be felt by humans.

Topics: Philippines

Related

Philippines says at least six killed in Friday’s magnitude 6.7 quake
World
Philippines says at least six killed in Friday’s magnitude 6.7 quake
Strong quake knocks out power, sends residents fleeing homes in southern Philippines
World
Strong quake knocks out power, sends residents fleeing homes in southern Philippines

Rescuers drill to send more food to trapped workers in Indian tunnel

Rescuers drill to send more food to trapped workers in Indian tunnel
Updated 26 min 33 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Rescuers drill to send more food to trapped workers in Indian tunnel

Rescuers drill to send more food to trapped workers in Indian tunnel
  • The 41 workers have been stuck in the highway tunnel in Uttarakhand state since it caved in early on November 12
  • Rescuers are exploring five new plans to pull out the workers after a machine drilling into the debris developed a snag
Updated 26 min 33 sec ago
Reuters

SILKYARA, India: Rescuers are trying to send cooked food and set up a phone connection to 41 workers trapped for eight days in a collapsed tunnel in the Indian Himalayas as they explore fresh rescue plans after previous attempts stalled, officials said on Monday.
The men have been stuck in the highway tunnel in Uttarakhand state since it caved in early on Nov. 12 and are safe, authorities said. They have access to light and supplies of oxygen, dry food, water and medicines are being sent via a pipe.
Authorities expect that a second, 6-inch pipeline being drilled into the debris for delivery of cooked food will soon be ready, with 42 meters out of an estimated 60 meters already completed, said Bhaskar Khulbe, officer on special duty for the tunnel project.
“Our priority is to save 41 lives who are trapped inside the tunnel. Through this (pipeline) we will be able to send necessary things to them,” federal Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari told reporters on Sunday.
Officials are also considering setting up an optical fiber connection through this pipeline, Gadkari added, which can be used insert a camera or phone connection into the tunnel to help workers speak to their families.
The men currently receive nuts, puffed rice, chickpeas and other dry food items via a pipe and the district chief medical officer R.C.S. Panwar said three of them have complained of dysentery.
Rescuers are exploring five new plans to pull out the workers after a machine drilling horizontally into the debris, to create space for the men to come out, developed a snag and a sudden “cracking sound” during efforts to restart it caused panic.
The new plans include drilling vertically from the top of the mountain, which rescuers hope can start by Tuesday as they await arrival of machinery, said Jasvant Kapoor, a general manager at state-run company SJVN, which is involved in the rescue efforts.
Authorities have not said what caused the 4.5-km tunnel to cave in, but the region is prone to landslides, earthquakes and floods.
Fifty to 60 workers were on the overnight shift at the time of the collapse, and those near the exit got out of the tunnel on the national highway that is part of the Char Dham Hindu pilgrimage route.

Topics: India

Related

Indian rescuers battle for third day to free 40 trapped tunnel workers
World
Indian rescuers battle for third day to free 40 trapped tunnel workers
Indian rescuers hope bigger drill will reach 40 trapped in tunnel
World
Indian rescuers hope bigger drill will reach 40 trapped in tunnel

Philippines’ Marcos says Myanmar a difficult problem for ASEAN

Philippines’ Marcos says Myanmar a difficult problem for ASEAN
Updated 20 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Philippines’ Marcos says Myanmar a difficult problem for ASEAN

Philippines’ Marcos says Myanmar a difficult problem for ASEAN
  • The United Nations says more than a million people have been displaced since Myanmar’s military staged a coup in 2021, upending a decade of tentative democracy and plunging the country into conflict and economic ruin
Updated 20 November 2023
Reuters

MANILA: The conflict in military-ruled Myanmar has been a difficult issue for the Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN to address, with little progress made toward a resolution and intensifying fighting, Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos said.
Speaking at a forum in Hawaii streamed live in the Philippines on Monday, Marcos said there was commitment from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), but the issue was complex, including the humanitarian impact.
The United Nations says more than a million people have been displaced since Myanmar’s military staged a coup in 2021, upending a decade of tentative democracy and plunging the country into conflict and economic ruin.
“There is a great deal of impetus for ASEAN to solve this problem. But it is a very, very difficult problem,” Marcos said.
The junta’s post-coup crackdown on opponents gave rise to a resistance movement that has been growing in strength. ASEAN has barred the top generals from attending its meeting until they commit to the bloc’s two-year-old peace roadmap.
The Philippines will chair ASEAN in 2026 after it replaced Myanmar as host that year.
Tens of thousands more people have been displaced since last month as the military battles a coordinated offensive by an alliance of three ethnic-minority groups and pro-democracy fighters.
Marcos, citing analyzes of the recent escalation, said the junta had already lost support from its own military.
He said the humanitarian cost of conflict had “grown exponentially” in recent years, with the Philippines also impacted with its citizens among victims of human trafficking there.

 

Topics: Myanmar Philippines

Related

New clashes in Myanmar’s Rakhine state displace 26,000: UN
World
New clashes in Myanmar’s Rakhine state displace 26,000: UN
UN chief ‘deeply concerned’ by widening Myanmar conflict
World
UN chief ‘deeply concerned’ by widening Myanmar conflict

Zelensky calls for rapid operations changes for soldiers, sacks commander

Zelensky calls for rapid operations changes for soldiers, sacks commander
Updated 20 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Zelensky calls for rapid operations changes for soldiers, sacks commander

Zelensky calls for rapid operations changes for soldiers, sacks commander
  • Ukraine’s military reports on what it describes as advances in recapturing occupied areas in the east and south
Updated 20 November 2023
Reuters

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday demanded rapid changes in the operations of Ukraine’s military and announced the dismissal of the commander of the military’s medical forces.
Zelensky’s move was announced as he met Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and coincided with debate over the conduct of the 20-month-old war against Russia, with questions over how quickly a counteroffensive in the east and south is proceeding.
“In today’s meeting with Defense Minister Umerov, priorities were set,” Zelensky said in his nightly video address. “There is little time left to wait for results. Quick action is needed for forthcoming changes.”
Zelensky said he had replaced Maj. Gen. Tetiana Ostashchenko as commander of the Armed Forces Medical Forces.
“The task is clear, as has been repeatedly stressed in society, particularly among combat medics, we need a fundamentally new level of medical support for our soldiers,” he said.
This, he said, included a range of issues — better tourniquets, digitalization and better communication.
Umerov acknowledged the change on the Telegram messaging app and set as top priorities digitalization, “tactical medicine” and rotation of servicemen.
Ukraine’s military reports on what it describes as advances in recapturing occupied areas in the east and south and last week acknowledged that troops had taken control of areas on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River in southern Kherson region.
Ukrainian commander in chief General Valery Zaluzhniy, in an essay published this month, said the war was entering a new stage of attrition and Ukraine needed more sophisticated technology to counter the Russian military.
While repeatedly saying advances will take time, Zelensky has denied the war is headed into a stalemate and has called on Kyiv’s Western partners, mainly the United States, to maintain levels of military support.
Ostashchenko was replaced by Maj. Gen. Anatoliy Kazmirchuk, head of a military clinic in Kyiv.
Her dismissal came a week after a Ukrainian news outlet suggested her removal, as well as that of others, was imminent following consultations with paramedics and other officials responsible for providing support to the military.

Topics: Ukraine conflict

Related

Zelensky tells Ukrainians to prepare for Russian winter onslaught
World
Zelensky tells Ukrainians to prepare for Russian winter onslaught
Ukraine says two killed in Russian strikes near frontline
World
Ukraine says two killed in Russian strikes near frontline

French performers lead a silent Paris march for peace between Israelis and Palestinians

French performers lead a silent Paris march for peace between Israelis and Palestinians
Updated 20 November 2023
AP
Follow

French performers lead a silent Paris march for peace between Israelis and Palestinians

French performers lead a silent Paris march for peace between Israelis and Palestinians
  • Crowd included actors Isabelle Adjani, Emmanuelle Beart as well as singers and other cultural figures
Updated 20 November 2023
AP

PARIS: Holding olive branches and white banners, French performers from different religious and ethnic backgrounds led thousands of people on a silent march through central Paris on Sunday to call for peace between Israelis and Palestinians and unity in France.
The crowd, which included actors Isabelle Adjani and Emmanuelle Beart as well as singers and other cultural figures, marched from the Arab World Institute toward the Museum of Art and History of Judaism, located across the Seine River.
“We have a blue sky on top of our head today and in Israel, in Palestine, they’re having bombs, they’re having war. We’re not helping the situation by choosing sides or throwing hate on one side or another,’’ Nadia Fares said.
The silence at Sunday’s march ‘’will balance, hopefully, the cacophony we have all over the world,” she said.
France, home to significant Jewish and Muslim populations, has seen weeks of protests and tensions over the Israel-Hamas war.
The French government is pushing for a truce to get humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza and also trying to negotiate the release of eight French hostages held by Hamas. Another 40 French citizens were killed in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in southern Israel.
French President Emmanuel Macron spoke Sunday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and with the leaders of Qatar and Egypt on Saturday, as part of his diplomatic efforts.
Macron confirmed his support for Israel’s right to defend itself but denounced ‘’too numerous civilian losses” in Gaza. according to a French presidential statement. He urged an immediate humanitarian truce leading to a cease-fire.
Macron also expressed concern about violence against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank and called for resumed diplomatic efforts toward a two-state solution.
On Saturday, thousands of pro-Palestinian and left-wing activists rallied in Paris and around Britain on to call for a cease-fire, the latest of several such protests in major cities around the world since the Israel-Hamas war started.
Survivors of Nazi atrocities during World War II also joined young Jewish activists outside the Paris Holocaust memorial to sound the alarm about resurgent antisemitic hate speech, graffiti and abuse linked to the war in the Mideast.

Topics: War on Gaza France

Related

London schoolchildren protest against MP’s abstention from Gaza ceasefire vote
World
London schoolchildren protest against MP’s abstention from Gaza ceasefire vote
Over 1,000 Pro-Palestine protesters shutdown LA’s Hollywood Boulevard
World
Over 1,000 Pro-Palestine protesters shutdown LA’s Hollywood Boulevard

Latest updates

32 killed in an attack in disputed Abyei region in Sudan
32 killed in an attack in disputed Abyei region in Sudan
Philippine quake death toll rises
Philippine quake death toll rises
Rescuers drill to send more food to trapped workers in Indian tunnel
Rescuers drill to send more food to trapped workers in Indian tunnel
Saudi foreign minister urges international community to take responsibility to stop Israel
Saudi foreign minister urges international community to take responsibility to stop Israel
Green Falcons train in Al-Ahsa ahead of Jordan World Cup qualifier
Green Falcons train in Al-Ahsa ahead of Jordan World Cup qualifier

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.