Saudi FM urges international community to push Israel for Gaza ceasefire
Saudi FM urges international community to push Israel for Gaza ceasefire
Update
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud attends meeting with Chinese, Jordanian, Egyptian, Indonesian, Palestinian and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) delegations in Beijing. (Reuters)
BEIJING: The international community needs to shoulder responsibility to stop Israel’s violations in Gaza, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Monday during a meeting between China’s foreign minister and ministers from Arab and Islamic countries.
The Saudi foreign minister and his counterparts from Arab and Islamic nations arrived in Beijing on Monday on the first leg of a tour to the permanent member states of the United Nations’ Security Council to push for an immediate ceasefire and to allow humanitarian aid into the territory.
During a meeting with diplomats in Beijing, Prince Faisal called for more international efforts to end the war on Gaza and save lives.
“We are here to send a clear signal: that is we must immediately stop the fighting and the killings, we must immediately deliver humanitarian supplies to Gaza,” said the foreign minister.
“We aspire to cooperate with China and other countries that understand the seriousness of the situation to end the war,” Prince Faisal added.
He pointed to the dangerous escalations in Gaza that require effective international action to end the violence, which has so far killed about 12,000 people.
Supporter and friend
China’s foreign minister Wang Yi said Beijing is willing to work to help “restore peace in the Middle East.”
“Let us work together to quickly cool down the situation in Gaza and restore peace in the Middle East as soon as possible,” Wang told foreign ministers in opening remarks in Beijing.
He noted that Beijing was a “good friend and brother of Arab and Muslim countries,” adding it has “always firmly supported the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights and interests.”
He called on the international community to take urgent action to stop the “humanitarian disaster” unfolding in Gaza and prevent this tragedy from spreading.
“The situation in Gaza affects all countries around the world, questioning the human sense of right and wrong and humanity's bottom line,” he said.
Beijing has deepened alliances with non-Western led multilateral groups such as the BRICS bloc of nations while strengthening ties with countries in the Middle East and the Global South.
On Monday, Wang added China will work to “quell the fighting in Gaza as soon as possible, alleviate the humanitarian crisis and promote an early, comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian issue.”
The officials holding meetings with China’s Yi on Monday are from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Indonesia, Palestine and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, among others.
Gaza mission: 14th Saudi relief plane arrives in Egypt
Plane transported two ambulances
Updated 20 November 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The 14th Saudi relief plane carrying aid from the Kingdom for Gaza arrived at El-Arish International Airport in Egypt on Sunday, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The plane transported two ambulances out of 20 scheduled to arrive in occupied Palestinian territory.
This initiative was launched by order of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in alignment with the Kingdom’s longstanding commitment to supporting the Palestinian people during times of crisis.
KSrelief, in line with the directives of the king and crown prince, also launched a national fundraising campaign on the Sahem platform to provide assistance to Palestinians in Gaza.
The Sahem platform by Sunday had been accessed by more than 876,000 people, who donated over $132 million to the campaign.
85 endangered animals released into Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve
The National Center for Wildlife’s initiatives contribute to biodiversity enrichment in the Kingdom
Updated 20 November 2023
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: The National Center for Wildlife released the first batch of 85 endangered animals into Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve on Sunday, marking the commencement of the 2023-2024 season.
This initiative is a crucial part of the national program, which focuses on reintroducing, rehabilitating, and releasing endangered animal species, contributing to biodiversity enrichment in the Kingdom.
Sunday morning marked a significant moment as the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve extended its conservation initiatives by introducing a diverse array of wildlife.
Among the new residents were 20 Arabian oryxes, 40 Arabian gazelles, six Nubian ibexes, and six mountain gazelles.
The reserve also reintroduced several rehabilitated birds, including four steppe eagles, four griffon vultures, a lappet-faced vulture, and four pharaoh eagle owls.
This release continues the ongoing collaboration between the reserve and the National Center for Wildlife.
Their joint efforts aim to rehabilitate the reserve’s ecosystems, enhance biodiversity, and contribute to achieving national conservation objectives.
Dr. Mohammed Ali Qurban, CEO of the National Center for Wildlife, shed light on the core objectives of the release program.
He stressed to Arab News that the program’s primary mission is to reintroduce endangered local species to their natural habitats.
This initiative forms a pivotal part of the Saudi Green Program and aligns with the national strategy for environmental conservation.
Its goals include fostering sustainable development, safeguarding and diversifying natural resources, and contributing to global environmental preservation endeavors.
Qurban also underscored the robust collaboration and synergy between the center and various national entities with shared interests.
He said the center is a global frontrunner in breeding and reintroducing endangered species to their native ecosystems, adhering rigorously to the highest international standards.
The center actively conducts extensive research on these species’ living conditions, proactively monitors biodiversity in protected areas, harnesses state-of-the-art tracking technologies for wildlife collects invaluable data, and attains an intricate understanding of both the potentials and challenges confronting nature.
“Protecting wildlife and creating protected areas today is no longer a luxury, but has become a necessity for the continuation of life, as nature abounds with the ingredients of life, thus providing the optimal natural environments and resources to sustain life on planet Earth,” Qurban said.
“By protecting innate diversity, we ensure the continuity of food chains and the preservation of plant and animal genetic diversity to ensure the sustainability of life-supporting systems on Earth,” he stressed.
“Protecting the natural diversity in various sites has provided fertile environments for researchers and specialists in scientific matters and studies, not to mention the great benefits for community members such as entertainment, hiking, and tourism.
“Protected areas are sites dedicated to the conservation and enhanced use of renewable natural resources in a way that supports sound socio-economic development,” he added.
“This is what … has developed in recent years after the issuance of the current Environmental System and its Executive Regulations, which organized and legalized reserves and wildlife and imposed deterrent penalties on violations that may harm environmental systems,” Qurban said.
“The result of this was to stimulate the presence of many interested parties in the environmental field, which led to an increase in the area of protected areas from 4.56 percent to 18.1 percent terrestrial reserves and from 3.76 percent to 6.48 percent marine reserves.
“These terrestrial and marine reserves are managed with high efficiency to rehabilitate our ecosystems and enrich biodiversity, enhancing environmental balance, which led to improving the quality of life,” Qurban added.
The two-week event celebrates local history and heritage through a diverse range of activities by AlUla Moments
Updated 19 November 2023
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: The Ancient Kingdoms Festival has returned to AlUla in celebration of the region’s history and heritage.
Organized by AlUla Moments, the two-week festival is being held until Dec. 2 and offers a series of exciting experiences that transport visitors to the heart of AlUla's captivating past.
The festival’s program includes cultural celebrations, evening tours, historic culinary experiences, and trips to archaeological and historical sites.
This year’s festivities mark the 15th anniversary of Hegra’s designation as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Nabataean city sprawls over 52 hectares, standing as a testament to Saudi Arabia’s rich history. Initially untouched for over 2,000 years, the city has revealed its treasures, allowing archaeologists and experts to delve into its ancient mysteries.
Ibn Battuta, the legendary Arab explorer, visited Hegra in the 14th century, noting in his memoirs that its tombs were also passed by travelers, traders, and pilgrims en route to Makkah over the centuries.
HIGHLIGHTS
• The two-week Ancient Kingdoms Festival in AlUla celebrates local history and heritage.
• This year’s festival marks the 15th anniversary of Hegra’s designation as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
• The ‘Life in Al-Hijr Exhibition’ showcases 15 archaeological discoveries in the region.
• For more details about tours and cultural activities, visit experiencealula.com.
Another famous explorer who made the journey was Charles Montagu Doughty. Regarded to this day as one of the greatest of all Western travelers in Arabia, Doughty’s visit to Hegra was referenced in his 1888 book “Travels in Arabia Deserta.”
However, Hegra is now open to the world as one of Saudi Arabia’s iconic landmarks, welcoming tourists from all walks of life as they explore a distinctive, untouched part of the Kingdom.
“The stories and secrets within Hegra have withstood … time and as we uncover them in the present, they only enforce that the city remains as significant as ever,” Phillip Jones, chief tourism officer at the Royal Commission for AlUla, told Arab News.
“Modern-day Saudi Arabia and its people are just as pioneering, innovative, and transactional with communities in near and distant lands as the ancient Nabataean and Roman civilizations that inhabited Hegra, whose legacies endure through our culture and heritage. This year’s Ancient Kingdoms Festival casts a unique spotlight on this legacy through a series of world-class activations,” Jones explained.
Its legacy interweaves the stories of the Nabataeans with those of the Dadanites and Lihyanites, all of whom left indelible marks within this historic locale — marks illustrating timeless cultural exchanges in architecture, decoration, language use, and the caravan trade.
Visitors to the festival can uncover Hegra’s secrets through new and exciting points of access, allowing them to witness history through innovative, thoughtfully designed experiences.
“Hegra After Dark” is a history-inspired immersive experience in the shadow of some of the most spectacular tombs located at the UNESCO World Heritage Site. Visitors start their journey on a Nabataean-inspired horse-drawn carriage to discover the “Secret Garden of Khuraymat,” a curatorially imagined sensorium where they can explore the history and culture of incense use across the ancient world. Meanwhile, “Theatre of Life” is an experience blending historic storytelling with entertainment.
The stories and secrets within Hegra have withstood ... time and as we uncover them in the present, they only enforce that the city remains as significant as ever.
Phillip Jones, Royal Commission for AlUla chief tourism officer
Jones added: “These activations promise to take visitors on the journey through time and present Hegra to the world in a way that hasn’t been experienced before.”
The “Evening of Stone” is inspired by the province’s history and takes visitors on a journey to its most important graveyards. It also features the “Life in Al-Hijr Exhibition” showcasing 15 archaeological discoveries in the region, in addition to the wildlife and nature life in the area.
During the opening weekend, the festival kicked off on Nov. 16 with the “Journey Through Time Parade,” illuminating the stories, legends, and legacies of the ancient incense road and the life and memories of AlUla.
Another experience is “Ikmah After Dark,”celebrating Jabal Ikmah’s recent recognition on the UNESCO Memory of the World Register, where visitors encounter the spirit of this ancient place in an experience that blends Arabian hospitality and refreshments, hands-on carving activities, and a spectacular show — all inspired by the inscriptions left behind by historic civilizations.
Other activations launched are the “King Nabonidus Parade,” where visitors can celebrate all things Tayma in a dramatic show starring the last king of the Neo-Babylonian Empire.
Visitors will witness the intertwining of the past with the present while exploring the legendary landscapes and the linking of AlUla, Khaybar, and Tayma — three interconnected ancient oases of Northwest Arabia.
Khaybar is where geological wonders and natural treasures take center-stage. Engaging activations like “Khaybar Camp” invite visitors to explore traditional food, handicrafts, and family-oriented heritage performances. The “Oasis Soundscape” celebration combines music, nature, and landscape in a unique setting, while Takya Restaurant offers an opportunity to savor traditional Saudi Arabian dishes with scenic views of Khaybar forts and oasis.
Tayma, another significant locale, invites visitors to delve into history-inspired experiences, unveiling the richness and complexity of the kings, queens, and ancient communities that once flourished in the region.
Among these experiences, “Tayma Camp” provides a delightful blend of food, authentic handicrafts, cultural performances, camel riding, and falconry, whereas “Tayma Live” presents an enthralling re-enactment show, narrating the story of the “Land of the Kings” through music and performing arts.
The Ancient Kingdoms Festival introduces several new Oases Discovery activations. The “Memory Sanctuary,” crafted in collaboration with AlUla’s residents, pays homage to the oasis through a multisensory experience. Guests can create nostalgic desserts, enjoy liquid nitrogen slushies, and savor 3D-printed wafers in an experiential dessert laboratory.
Furthermore, two extraordinary picnic experiences, “Ancestral Hampers” and “Life and Memory Chest,” draw inspiration from memories of the harvest season in the Oasis. Visitors can opt for the portable, family-friendly picnic hampers to enjoy under the shade of trees or indulge in an elevated gastronomic feast served in a premium, cozy spot.
A series of cultural and artistic workshops will be held under the theme “Programs for Future Ancients.” Designed for young minds and their families, these activities were created through extensive consultation with archaeologists by the Academy of Ancient Inscriptions.
NCVC, ARGAS to scatter 100m seeds in Empty Quarter
This initiative is an effort to enhance greenery in different regions of the Kingdom
Updated 19 November 2023
SPA
JEDDAH: The Saudi National Center for Vegetation Cover, in collaboration with the Arabian Geophysical and Surveying Co., launched an initiative on Saturday to scatter 100 million seeds in the Empty Quarter desert.
The center posted on X: “Within the #National_Afforestation_Programme, the Center launches an initiative to scatter 100 million pastoral and wild seeds in the Rub al-Khali desert, with the support and participation of @argas in order to achieve the goals of the #Saudi_Green_Initiative.”
Additionally, 10,000 local seedlings will be planted as part of the National Afforestation Program, contributing to the goals of the Saudi Green Initiative to plant 10 billion trees.
ARGAS will offer all the necessary support for the seed scattering process.
This initiative is an effort to enhance greenery in different regions of the Kingdom.
Earlier, the NCVC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, launched the National Afforestation Program at the ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh.
The program seeks to raise societal awareness regarding the importance of afforestation, environmental conservation, and the preservation of natural resources, ultimately leading to a sustainable green environment.
The NCVC is currently working on developing, monitoring, and protecting vegetation sites, rehabilitating degraded areas, detecting encroachments, combating desertification, and supervising pastures, forests, and national parks.
The Heritage Authority aims to promote Saudi identity and strengthen the sense of belonging, spread national awareness and shed light on Saudi heritage
Updated 19 November 2023
SPA
AL-BAHA: Saudi Arabia’s Heritage Authority is organizing a heritage event in the village of Thee Ain in Al-Baha from Nov. 18 – 23.
The event aims to promote and preserve cultural heritage, showcasing the village’s natural, human and historical wealth.
The authority organized a series of cultural events for all fragments of society, citizens and tourists, to enrich their heritage experience and introduce them to the Kingdom’s antiquities.
The event includes an area dedicated to “interactive crafts”, with shows whereby the craftsmen interact with the audience and teach them a craft such as pottery and weaving. The “photography corner” is another area which consists of photography mirrors to reflect the heritage buildings and take souvenir photos in front of them, and the “heritage games” area offers a number of games from the ancestors’ heritage.
Another area is the “Heritage Council”, which exhibits collections, decorations and a heritage design pattern popular in heritage buildings targeted by the event in Al-Baha. The “photo exhibition” will showcase photos of the most prominent heritage and archaeological sites in the Kingdom. In addition, some other areas are the “heritage tasting” and “craftsmen”, with the latter including various shows, such as: sculpture, agricultural products, daggers, swords, tanning, woodwork, different crafts of Al-Baha’s locals, and popular heritage shows.
Through this event, the Heritage Authority aims to promote Saudi identity and strengthen the sense of belonging, spread national awareness and shed light on Saudi heritage. It also aims to preserve cultural heritage, showcase craftsmanship, enrich the visitors’ experience with the heritage sites and preserve the social values inherited from generation to generation in the region.