Saudi commission celebrates graduation of 9,552 health professionals

RIYADH: The ministerial committee assigned by the extraordinary joint Islamic-Arab summit held a meeting with China’s Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing on Monday, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The members of the committee who participated in the meeting included the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Palestine, and Indonesia, and the head of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
Han praised the efforts of the summit that was held in Riyadh on Nov. 11 and the resulting decisions aimed at reducing the escalation in Gaza, protecting civilians, and reviving peace efforts. He also stressed China’s support for the committee’s efforts.
The vice president said China has been working, since the outbreak of the war in Gaza, to push for a ceasefire, protect civilians, allow humanitarian relief into the strip, and find a just solution to the Palestinian issue.
He added that China is keen to coordinate and work with Arab and Muslim countries to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and ensure calm as quickly as possible.
The members of the committee praised China’s position regarding the crisis in the Gaza Strip, which they said is consistent with the positions of Muslim and Arab countries. They also highlighted the positive role played by China at the United Nations Security Council aimed at achieving a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
The meeting also discussed the importance of reaching an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and protecting unarmed civilians and vital facilities including houses of worship and hospitals, including the Al-Shifa Hospital and the Indonesian Hospital, from Israeli attacks.
The members of the committee stressed the importance of immediately halting Israeli military escalation, stopping the forced displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, and securing safe corridors for the entry of urgent humanitarian aid.
They also highlighted the importance of reviving the peace process in accordance with international resolutions in order to guarantee the rights of the Palestinian people and establish an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The members of the committee stressed the importance of the international community fulfilling its responsibility to move toward stopping Israeli violations of international laws.