Saudi commission celebrates graduation of 9,552 health professionals

The Saudi Commission for Health Specialties on Monday celebrated the graduation of 9,552 graduates from the Saudi Board and Health Academy programs.

Minister of Health Fahad bin Abdul Rahman Al-Jalajel praised the graduates for their passion, proficiency and dedication to their work, highlighting their role in elevating community health and advancing healthcare services.

The Saudi Board programs have produced 20,000 health practitioners over the last 30 years in more than 155 specialties, including medicine, surgery, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing and other medical sciences.

The ceremony was attended by Minister of Education Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan and Minister of Information Salman bin Yousef Al-Dosari. It featured a visual presentation on the Kingdom’s health professional practice development. Graduates took an oath, and at the ceremony’s conclusion, the health minister honored sponsors.