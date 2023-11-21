You are here

Saudi commission celebrates graduation of 9,552 health professionals
Minister of Health Fahad bin Abdul Rahman Al-Jalajel praised the graduates for their passion. (File/SPA)
SPA
Saudi commission celebrates graduation of 9,552 health professionals
SPA
The Saudi Commission for Health Specialties on Monday celebrated the graduation of 9,552 graduates from the Saudi Board and Health Academy programs.

Minister of Health Fahad bin Abdul Rahman Al-Jalajel praised the graduates for their passion, proficiency and dedication to their work, highlighting their role in elevating community health and advancing healthcare services.

The Saudi Board programs have produced 20,000 health practitioners over the last 30 years in more than 155 specialties, including medicine, surgery, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing and other medical sciences.

The ceremony was attended by Minister of Education Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan and Minister of Information Salman bin Yousef Al-Dosari. It featured a visual presentation on the Kingdom’s health professional practice development. Graduates took an oath, and at the ceremony’s conclusion, the health minister honored sponsors.

SPA
SPA

RIYADH: Officials from the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority have launched an awareness campaign aimed at safeguarding children’s personal data.

The initiative, timed to coincide with international Children’s Day, is part of the authority’s commitment to protect children’s privacy, ensure their rights regarding personal data processing, and adhere to regulations and child rights conventions.

The SDAIA aims to educate children on how to avoid accessing inappropriate websites.

Families are being advised to only download files and games from reliable sources and regularly review the personal data stored on a child’s device, electronic games, or social media websites.

The authority warned against posting pictures of children or family members online, opening links from unknown sources, and sharing personal data such as names, home locations, or photos with unfamiliar websites.

Parents were urged to remain vigilant, check messages sent to their child’s device, and supervise the downloading of files or games.

The SDAIA is contributing to the implementation of the National Framework for Child Safety on the Internet, unveiled last week during the Sixth Saudi Family Forum for Child Safety on the Internet.

Arab News
Arab News

Riyadh: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief has continued to provide vital medical services in countries around the world.

In Togo and Mauritania, the center has implemented a volunteer scheme to combat blindness and the diseases that cause it.

The initiative is part of the Saudi Noor program, involving medical teams examining patients with eye diseases, performing cataract operations, and distributing medical glasses.

In Socotra, Yemen, KSrelief carried out pediatric and urology surgeries with the participation of 17 volunteers with medical specialties. The team performed 18 urinary and 12 pediatric operations.

In the Kyrgyz republic, the center on Monday concluded an eight-day volunteer medical program for open-heart surgery and catheterization for adults. The team of 20 volunteers performed 18 heart operations and 94 therapeutic catheterization procedures.

Agency workers also distributed 1,040 winter bags in Pakistan, benefiting 7,280 people, as part of its efforts to help families in flood-hit areas of the country.

SPA 
SPA 

DOHA: Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers Prince Turki bin Muhammad bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz on Monday visited the Saudi and Qatari pavilions at the Expo 2023 horticultural exhibition in Doha.

Prince Turki was welcomed by Qatar’s Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Subaie, and he later met with Saleh bin Abdul Mohsen bin Dakhil, the general supervisor of Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at Expo Doha 2023.

At the Saudi pavilion, Prince Turki was briefed on sustainability projects, green initiatives, and renewable energy contributions within the Kingdom. Dakhil highlighted major environmental projects.

During the prince’s visit to the Qatari pavilion, Muhammad Ali Al-Khouri, the secretary-general of Expo 2023 and director of Qatar’s public parks department, outlined the challenges and solutions for an eco-friendly future. The discussion also covered innovative agricultural practices.

The Expo, themed “Better Desert, Better Environment,” spans six months and features the participation of 80 countries, government bodies, NGOs, experts, private-sector companies, universities, and research laboratories.

The event aims to develop mechanisms supporting desert agriculture and promoting modern technologies for resource sustainability.

Arab News
  • Around 51.5 million square meters of land in Yemen has to date been declared safe from the deadly remnants of the war in the country
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief’s demining project in Yemen cleared 873 mines during the third week of November.

Masam demining teams deactivated 113 anti-tank mines and 755 other unexploded ordnances during the period.

The project has dismantled 422,342 mines since it was launched in mid-June 2018.

Around 51.5 million square meters of land in Yemen has to date been declared safe from the deadly remnants of the war in the country.

One of Masam’s ongoing demining operations is located northeast of the strategic town of Dhubab and southeast of Quddam in the southwestern Taiz Governorate, where a steep mountain flank was used as a defensive position by Houthi militias during a battlefront in 2017.

The area is now being used by civilians to herd sheep and collect firewood, and there have been reports that some herders and their animals have been killed or injured because of the mines planted there.

Members of the ministerial committee assigned by the extraordinary joint Islamic-Arab summit held a meeting with China's VP.
Members of the ministerial committee assigned by the extraordinary joint Islamic-Arab summit held a meeting with China’s VP. SPA
Arab News
Members of the ministerial committee assigned by the extraordinary joint Islamic-Arab summit held a meeting with China’s VP. SPA
  • Han praised the efforts of the summit that was held in Riyadh on Nov. 11
  • He also stressed China’s support for the committee’s efforts
Arab News

RIYADH: The ministerial committee assigned by the extraordinary joint Islamic-Arab summit held a meeting with China’s Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing on Monday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The members of the committee who participated in the meeting included the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Palestine, and Indonesia, and the head of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Han praised the efforts of the summit that was held in Riyadh on Nov. 11 and the resulting decisions aimed at reducing the escalation in Gaza, protecting civilians, and reviving peace efforts. He also stressed China’s support for the committee’s efforts. 

The vice president said China has been working, since the outbreak of the war in Gaza, to push for a ceasefire, protect civilians, allow humanitarian relief into the strip, and find a just solution to the Palestinian issue. 

He added that China is keen to coordinate and work with Arab and Muslim countries to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and ensure calm as quickly as possible.

The members of the committee praised China’s position regarding the crisis in the Gaza Strip, which they said is consistent with the positions of Muslim and Arab countries. They also highlighted the positive role played by China at the United Nations Security Council aimed at achieving a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The meeting also discussed the importance of reaching an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and protecting unarmed civilians and vital facilities including houses of worship and hospitals, including the Al-Shifa Hospital and the Indonesian Hospital, from Israeli attacks. 

The members of the committee stressed the importance of immediately halting Israeli military escalation, stopping the forced displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, and securing safe corridors for the entry of urgent humanitarian aid.

They also highlighted the importance of reviving the peace process in accordance with international resolutions in order to guarantee the rights of the Palestinian people and establish an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The members of the committee stressed the importance of the international community fulfilling its responsibility to move toward stopping Israeli violations of international laws.

