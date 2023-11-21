Houthi Red Sea ship seizure sparks global outrage

You are here

Yemen’s Houthis have seized the cargo ship Galaxy Leader in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen after threatening to seize all vessels owned by Israeli companies. (AP Photo)
Saeed Al-Batati
  • Yemeni Information Minister Muammar Al-Eryani: This terrorist act does not have any direct or indirect impact on the brutal Israeli occupation
  • British government accuses Iran of pressuring its proxy groups, including the Houthis, into targeting ships in the region
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s government, the EU, the UK and several other Western countries condemned the Houthi assault on the Galaxy Leader ship in the Red Sea this week, accusing the militia of endangering international maritime traffic.

Yemeni Information Minister Muammar Al-Eryani called the Houthi hijacking a “full-fledged crime of piracy” and “state terrorism” that had no bearing on Israel’s war in Gaza. He called for the Houthis to be “named and shamed” for endangering maritime navigation in the Red Sea.

“This terrorist act does not have any direct or indirect impact on the brutal Israeli occupation. Rather, it directly affects the international trade movement in the Red Sea, Bab Al-Mandab Strait, Suez Canal and the economies of the riparian countries,” Al-Eryani said.

The Houthis on Sunday announced the seizure of the ship, which they said is owned by an Israeli businessman. The seizure is retribution for Israel’s shelling of Gaza, the militia said, adding that the vessel will be rerouted to the port of Hodeidah, which they control.

“Threats to international navigation and maritime security are unacceptable. We call for the immediate release of the ship and its crew,” the EU mission in Yemen said on X.

The British government harshly condemned the Houthi assault and demanded that the militia “immediately” and “unconditionally” free the ship and its crew. The British government accused Iran of pressuring its proxy groups, including the Houthis, to target ships in the region.

“Iran has long provided military and political support to the Houthis. We have made it clear to Iran that it bears responsibility for the actions of its proxies and partners. Iran must actively restrain these groups to prevent the conflict escalating across the region,” the UK government said in a statement.

The Houthis responded to worldwide criticism by threatening more assaults on Israeli-owned ships and any other vessels managed by Israel that transit through the Red Sea.

Yemen’s ambassador to the UK, Yaseen Saeed Noman, has warned that Houthi “piracy” will harm the country’s economy and prevent Yemen from profiting from its advantageous geographical positions on the Red Sea and Arabian Sea. “Yemen is a country whose main economic pillar is the sea. As part of a series of systematic damage operations against the nation, the Houthis are driving it into piracy,” he said on Facebook.

At the same time, Yemeni government officials and experts argue that if the Yemeni government had been permitted to gain control of Hodeidah in late 2018, the Houthis would not have used the country’s western beaches on the Red Sea to launch assaults on ships.

Five years ago, the Yemeni government came under intense international pressure to halt its military attack on the city of Hodeidah and accept the UN-brokered Stockholm Agreement.

Many governments and international relief groups warned at the time that if fighting reached Hodeidah, many Yemenis would starve, since the majority of the country’s food and humanitarian supplies pass through the city’s port.

“The Houthis would not have threatened security in the Red Sea if they were not allowed to keep Hodeidah seaport in the first place,” Nadwa Dawsari, a conflict expert and a non-resident scholar at the Middle East Institute, said on X.

Ukrainians who fled their country for Israel find themselves yet again living with war

Ukrainians who fled their country for Israel find themselves yet again living with war
Updated 21 November 2023
AP
Follow

Ukrainians who fled their country for Israel find themselves yet again living with war

Ukrainians who fled their country for Israel find themselves yet again living with war
  • Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, more than 45,000 Ukrainians have sought refuge in Israel
  • Ashkelon residents were accustomed to occasional rockets from Gaza, but attacks have surged in the war
Updated 21 November 2023
AP

ASHKELON, Israel: Tatyana Prima thought she’d left the bombs behind when she fled Ukraine more than a year and a half ago, after Russia decimated her city, Mariupol.
The 38-year-old escaped with her injured husband and young daughter, bringing the family to safety in southern Israel.
The calm she was slowly regaining shattered again on Oct. 7, when Hamas militants invaded.
“All these sounds of war that we hear now, they sometimes work as a trigger that brings back memories of what we’ve gone through in Mariupol,” she said. “It’s hard feeling like that you’re the one responsible for your child, the one who wants what’s best for them, and in some way like you’ve failed them.”
Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, more than 45,000 Ukrainians have sought refuge in Israel, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics and aid groups. Like Prima, most of them were slowly picking up the pieces of their lives and finding ways to cope when the war in Israel erupted. Now they are reliving their trauma. Some have left Israel, but many remain — refusing to again flee a war. Most have lost in-person support systems due to restrictions around gatherings. Others have lost hope of reuniting with loved ones they left behind.
On Oct. 7, when Hamas militants attacked, killing some 1,200 people and taking about 240 hostages, Prima awoke to the sound of alarms. She lives in the coastal city of Ashkelon, a few kilometers (miles) from the Gaza Strip. The thud of airstrikes and shelling is constant as Israel pushes forward with its offensive. She describes it as “deja vu,” reminding her of the morning in Mariupol that forever changed her life.
Mariupol has been one of Ukraine’s hardest-hit cities, besieged and bombarded for weeks as people scrounged for food, water and heat and were cut off from the world with no telecommunications. During the war’s early weeks, Prima cooked over an outdoor fire, used snow for drinking water, and sheltered with a dozen relatives on the outskirts of the city, she said.
But the shelling intensified, and rockets fell around them. After her husband’s hand was blown off fetching water, she decided to leave.
“That day marked a descent into hell,” she said.
The family joined a convoy of cars fleeing the city, passing corpses as black ash fell from airstrikes. They went through countless Russian checkpoints and by April 2022 arrived in Israel, where her husband’s relatives lived in Ashkelon. Many Ukrainians live in the country’s south. There’s a large Russian-speaking community, and rent is often lower than in bigger, central cities.
Ashkelon residents were accustomed to occasional rockets from Gaza, but attacks have surged in the war. Air raid sirens are a constant sound. While most rockets are intercepted, about 80 have landed since the war in populated areas or empty fields, accounting for nearly one-third of all Hamas rocket incidents in Israel, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.
Shelling sounds remind Prima of her agony in Ukraine, yet she remains stoic when speaking about Israel’s war, convinced the army and the country’s Iron Dome defense system will protect her family.
But the war has intensified feelings of isolation, she said. Her community support groups have moved online — in-person gatherings are restricted to buildings with bomb shelters because of the threat of attacks.
“There is this tremendous hopelessness that these people are facing,” said Dr. Koen Sevenants, a mental health specialist with experience in conflict zones. Sevenants and other experts warn that when people who haven’t fully recovered from a traumatic incident are revictimized, the triggering event can often be worse, with risk for depression and anxiety.
Refugee organizations have adapted some of their programs, providing financial assistance and bringing food to people who don’t feel safe leaving their homes. But they can’t do it all, said Rabbi Olya Weinstein of The Project Kesher, which helps some 6,000 people who fled the war in Ukraine and brings families groceries or provides food vouchers.
“Under rockets, it’s very hard to be available for everyone,” said Weinstein, who hears people’s concerns for the future. “They’re asking what will happen ... what will happen with Israel, will we remain here forever, will we remain alive, what will happen to our kids?“
Some Ukrainians have been forced to move within Israel since the war began. About 100 children sheltering at a Jewish home in Ashkelon fled soon after Hamas attacked to the center of the country, said Yael Eckstein, of The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, a philanthropic organization that supports the children.
It was the second time they were forced from their home in less than two years — they fled a city near Ukraine’s capital and evacuated to Israel during the early weeks of that war. They’re struggling to process everything, Eckstein said, with one asking: “Since he’s now living in a war zone, why can’t he go back to Ukraine?”
Other Ukrainians are trapped in Gaza, with 160 evacuated so far, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. It’s unclear how many remain in Hamas-ruled Gaza, where more than 12,700 Palestinians, most of them women and minors, have been killed since the war began, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which doesn’t differentiate between civilian and militant deaths.
In Israel, Veronika Chotari thought she’d see her 18-year-old daughter, Tereza, for the holidays. Her daughter stayed in Ukraine last year when Chotari sought cancer treatment in Israel for her youngest child, moving into the quiet central town of Petah Tikva. Until October, she’d never heard a siren there, she said.
Now, instead of planning to see each other, the two spend hours texting from bomb shelters, making sure the other is alive.
“I’m worried about you mom, please I know it’s impossible but let’s find another place for you,” Tereza wrote. “I’m tired of all this, I hate these wars.”

AFP
  • Qatar has helped broker talks aiming to free some of the 240 hostages in return for a temporary ceasefire
  • Israel has launched a relentless retaliatory bombing campaign and ground offensive in Hamas-ruled Gaza, killing more than 13,300 people
AFP

DOHA: Negotiations to free hostages seized in Hamas’s October 7 attacks on Israel are at their “closest point” to a deal and have reached the “final stage,” mediator Qatar said Tuesday.
“We are at the closest point we ever had been in reaching an agreement,” foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said, adding negotiations have reached a “critical and final stage.”
Qatar has helped broker talks aiming to free some of the 240 hostages in return for a temporary cease-fire, a mediation effort that has so far led to the release of four hostages.
“We are very optimistic, very hopeful,” Al-Ansari told a briefing.
“But we are also very keen for this mediation to succeed in reaching a humanitarian truce,” he said.
Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas in response to the October 7 attacks, which Israeli officials say killed about 1,200 people, most of them civilians.
Israel has launched a relentless retaliatory bombing campaign and ground offensive in Hamas-ruled Gaza, killing more than 13,300 people, two-thirds of them women or children, according to the territory’s health ministry.
The United States said Saturday it was still working to secure a deal between Israel and Hamas after the Washington Post reported there was a tentative agreement to free women and children hostages in exchange for a pause in fighting.
Citing unnamed sources, the newspaper said all parties would halt combat operations for at least five days while some hostages were to be released in batches.
The White House quickly responded on Saturday evening with a message on X, formerly Twitter, to deny any major breakthrough.
“We have seen a lot of the leaks or the statements here and there but we would prefer to keep our statements until we have a final decision on the agreement,” Al-Ansari said.

Here is what we know:

Early Tuesday, Qatar-based Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said in a brief statement posted online: “We are close to reaching a deal on a truce.” Hamas and Islamic Jihad sources said details of the agreement would be announced officially by Qatar and other mediators. “We are at the closest point we ever had been in reaching an agreement,” Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said later Tuesday, adding negotiations were at a “critical and final stage.”

Two sources close to the tentative deal have said that between 50 and 100 civilian hostages would be released, but no military personnel.

In exchange, Israel would release from its prisons 300 Palestinians, among them women and children.

The transfer would span several days, with 10 hostages and 30 Palestinians prisoners released each day.

But the same sources said Israel had insisted that captive soldiers should also be released if they are related to a civilian abductee freed by the militants — despite Hamas objections.

“Qatar and Egypt are currently working with the US administration to resolve that issue,” the sources said, adding that only then would a date for a truce be announced.

According to the same sources, the deal includes a “complete cease-fire” on the ground for five days, with Israel allowed to fly sorties over northern Gaza for 18 hours a day.

The deal also provides for between 100 and 300 trucks of food and medical aid, as well as fuel, to enter Gaza, the sources said.

Reuters
  • Worst violence at the border since Israel and Hezbollah fought a war in 2006 and has so far killed more than 70 Hezbollah fighters, 13 Lebanese civilians, 7 Israeli troops and 3 Israeli civilians
Reuters

BEIRUT: Israeli bombardment of south Lebanon killed four civilians, two of them journalists, on Tuesday, official media said, as Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen television said it employed the two journalists.
The state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported “the deaths of three citizens — two journalists and another civilian — in enemy bombing” of the Tair Harfa area.
Al-Mayadeen said its correspondent Farah Omar and cameraman Rabih Maamari were killed.
The Israeli military said it was “looking into the details” of the incident.
Elsewhere in south Lebanon, the NNA said “enemy aircraft raided inhabited houses in Kfar Kila, leading to the death of citizen Laiqa Sarhan, 80, and the wounding of her granddaughter,” whom it identified as a Syrian national.
A source in the area’s Marjayoun hospital, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media, said the seven-year-old granddaughter was in a serious condition.
Al-Mayadeen director Ghassan bin Jiddo said the third civilian killed with the two journalists was a “contributor” to the channel.
“It was a direct attack, it was not by chance,” Bin Jiddo said in an interview on the channel, noting it came after an Israeli government decision this month to block access to Al-Mayadeen’s website.
The Israel-Lebanon border has seen daily exchanges of fire since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7.
At least 95 people have been killed on the Lebanese side, according to an AFP tally, most of them Hezbollah combatants but including at least 14 civilians, three of them journalists.
On the Israeli side, six soldiers and three civilians have been killed, according to Israeli authorities.
On October 13, Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah was killed and six other journalists from AFP, Al Jazeera and Reuters wounded while covering the cross-border fire.
Lebanese authorities have accused Israel of being responsible. The Israeli army has said it is looking into the circumstances.
The deadly exchanges began after October 7, when Gaza-based Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking about 240 hostage, according to Israeli officials.
Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas, and its subsequent military campaign has killed more than 13,300 people in Gaza, according to authorities in the Hamas-run territory.

