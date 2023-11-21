You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi drilling firm ADES seals 3 contracts worth $293m in Indonesia and Algeria  

Saudi drilling firm ADES seals 3 contracts worth $293m in Indonesia and Algeria  

Saudi drilling firm ADES seals 3 contracts worth $293m in Indonesia and Algeria  
With this expansion, ADES now operates in eight countries. ADES.
Short Url

https://arab.news/wdstp

Updated 21 November 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Saudi drilling firm ADES seals 3 contracts worth $293m in Indonesia and Algeria  

Saudi drilling firm ADES seals 3 contracts worth $293m in Indonesia and Algeria  
Updated 21 November 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi oil and gas drilling provider ADES Holding Co. has secured three new contracts totaling $293 million, marking its entry into Indonesia and strengthening its presence in Algeria. 

The company announced its foray into Southeast Asia with a long-term contract valued at SR803 million ($214 million) with Pertamina Drilling Services Indonesia, according to a bourse filing. 

ADES will operate Pertamina’s existing jackup drilling rig, Emerald Driller, located in the Java Sea. This contract, comprising a three-year firm period and a two-year option, is slated to commence in the second half of 2024.  

With this expansion, ADES now operates in eight countries. 

Mohamed Farouk, CEO of ADES, said: “We are pleased with the opportunity to enter the Indonesian market, through our strategic partnership with Pertamina Drilling Servies Indonesia who is a leading drilling contractor in Southeast Asia to provide our best-in-class drilling service to Pertamina in Region 2.”  

With this award, he said ADES extends its geographical footprint to a very promising and demanding market, namely Indonesia and Southeast Asia.  

Farouk added that this step will pave the way and unlock real potential for sustainable growth in this part of the world.  

Furthermore, ADES strengthened its position in the Algerian market by securing two long-term contracts worth SR296 million ($79 million) from Sonatrach for its existing onshore rigs.  

These agreements include a five-year contract for two onshore rigs, ADES 810 and ADES 815, currently operational in Egypt and scheduled to move to Algeria in the second half of the following year. 

“Such geographic expansion, along with the recent awards in Algeria, underpins the Group‘s continuous focus on backlog replenishment through long-term contracts, offering robust cashflow visibility, and is a testament to the Group’s strategy to tap into diversified and value-accretive markets, seizing growth prospects while maintaining our operational excellence and commitment to safety,” the ADES CEO said.  

Founded in 2016, ADES Holding Co. has quickly grown to be one of the leading oil and gas drilling companies in the Kingdom.   

Headquartered in Al-Khobar, the company has over 7,500 employees and a fleet of 87 rigs. 

Topics: ADES

Related

Oil Updates – crude retreats on caution ahead of OPEC+ meeting
Business & Economy
Oil Updates – crude retreats on caution ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes November sukuk issuance at $710m

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes November sukuk issuance at $710m
Updated 21 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes November sukuk issuance at $710m

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes November sukuk issuance at $710m
Updated 21 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center has closed the November issuance of its riyal-denominated sukuk program, with a bid amount totaling SR2.66 billion ($710 million), representing a decline of 33.16 percent compared to October.

The November issuance was divided into two tranches, with the first tranche valued at SR1.99 billion set to mature in 2031 and the second worth SR668 million maturing in 2035.

In October, sukuk issuance amounted to SR3.98 billion, while in September, it amounted to SR2.45 billion.

“This issuance confirms the NDMC’s statement in the mid of February 2023 that NDMC will continue, in accordance with the approved Annual Borrowing Plan, to consider additional funding activities subject to market conditions and through available funding channels locally or internationally,” the center said in a statement.

It added: “This is to ensure the Kingdom’s continuous presence in debt markets and manage the debt repayments for the coming years while taking into account market movements and the government debt portfolio risk management.”

Sukuk, which is also called an Islamic bond, is a debt product issued in accordance with Shariah or Islamic laws.

In August, NDMC took a strategic step of restructuring SR35.7 billion of debt instruments into four new sukuk tranches featuring longer-term maturities in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

As outlined in a press statement, the initiative aimed to strengthen the domestic money market and stay up-to-date with its developments.

Even though global sukuk issuances are expected to decline in 2023, particularly in light of ongoing economic transformation programs, Saudi Arabia’s sukuk issuance showcases its determination to manage its financial needs effectively.

In August, a report released by Moody’s Investors Service revealed that global sukuk issuances are expected to decline in 2023, ranging between $150 billion and $160 billion, from $178 billion in 2022.

In the same month, Ayman Al-Sayari, governor of Saudi Central Bank, revealed that the Kingdom holds the largest Islamic finance market in the world, with total assets exceeding SR3.1 trillion.

He added that Saudi Arabia is also the world’s most prominent sovereign sukuk issuer.

According to Al-Sayari, the total value of the Islamic finance sector currently stands at SR11.2 trillion, displaying an average growth of 9.6 percent over the last 3 years.

Topics: NDMC debt Saudi Arabia

Related

Gulf region’s sukuk issuances to benefit from COP28 awareness: Fitch Ratings
Business & Economy
Gulf region’s sukuk issuances to benefit from COP28 awareness: Fitch Ratings

Saudi EXIM and Banque Saudi Fransi collaborate to enhance SME export funding

Saudi EXIM and Banque Saudi Fransi collaborate to enhance SME export funding
Updated 21 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi EXIM and Banque Saudi Fransi collaborate to enhance SME export funding

Saudi EXIM and Banque Saudi Fransi collaborate to enhance SME export funding
Updated 21 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Small and medium-sized enterprises involved in exports can expect easy access to funding, following a collaboration between the Saudi EXIM Bank and Banque Saudi Fransi. 

Under the agreement, Saudi EXIM will provide banking guarantees in favor of Banque Saudi Fransi, securing up to 80 percent of the financing directed toward SMEs engaged in exporting Saudi-origin products or services.  

The provided guarantee for a single entity can reach up to SR30 million ($8 million), the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

The agreement was signed at the Riyadh headquarters of Saudi EXIM Bank by its CEO Saad bin Abdul Aziz Al-Khalb, and the CEO of Banque Saudi Fransi, Bader Hamad Al-Salloom. 

This initiative is part of Saudi EXIM’s strategy to foster partnerships with the private sector, with a focus on serving SMEs and enhancing their export capabilities. 

Al-Khalb explained that the cooperation agreement with Banque Saudi Fransi is a continuation of EXIM’s efforts to promote the development of Saudi exports, enhance competitiveness, and facilitate the access of non-oil Saudi products to global markets.

He underscored the bank’s commitment to achieving the targets of Vision 2030, especially in increasing the contribution of non-oil exports to the gross domestic product to 50 percent by 2030 and realizing the goals of transitioning toward a more diverse and sustainable economy.   

Al-Salloom stated that the agreement aims to enhance support for emerging sectors of Saudi products and services, serving as a fundamental pillar for diversifying the Saudi economy and increasing non-oil GDP.  

The agreement is expected to open new investment opportunities for non-oil Saudi products and services, fostering further growth in the private sector. 

This collaboration marks a significant step in promoting financial support for Saudi SMEs engaged in export activities, aligning with the broader economic objectives outlined in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Topics: Saudi EXIM Bank Banque Saudi Fransi

Related

Saudi EXIM Bank, Petrochem seal $25m credit facility to enhance local product exports
Business & Economy
Saudi EXIM Bank, Petrochem seal $25m credit facility to enhance local product exports

Oman LNG to sell 1m tons of gas annually to UK’s BP for 9 years 

Oman LNG to sell 1m tons of gas annually to UK’s BP for 9 years 
Updated 21 November 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Oman LNG to sell 1m tons of gas annually to UK’s BP for 9 years 

Oman LNG to sell 1m tons of gas annually to UK’s BP for 9 years 
Updated 21 November 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: British multinational oil and gas company BP is on track to receive 1 million tons of Omani liquefied natural gas annually starting in 2026 amid a new agreement. 

The deal, inked with Oman Liquefied Natural Gas, will last for nine years, the Oman News Agency reported. 

This agreement falls in line with the Omani company’s efforts to strengthen its global presence.

“The importance of this agreement is to create new opportunities to renew the Sultanate of Oman’s presence on the global energy trade map, noting that the agreement will contribute to increasing LNG revenues, supplying the national economy and raising the gross domestic product,” CEO of Oman LNG Hamed Al-Naumani said.

Al-Naumani went on to stress that the entity continuously exerts efforts based on its reputation as a certified LNG source. 

He further emphasized that the firm intends to produce and export LNG to achieve support for global energy security and the national economy.

In August, Oman LNG signed a partnership agreement with the German company Securing Energy for Europe to supply 0.4 million tons of LNG per annum.    

According to a statement released at the time, the four-year contract, which will see Oman LNG beginning the supply in 2026, is part of the firm’s strategy to tap new opportunities in the European energy markets.     

In January, Oman LNG agreed to supply up to 1.6 million tons of LNG to France’s TotalEnergies and the Thai state-owned firm Petroleum Authority of Thailand.     

The deal will see TotalEnergies and PTT each receive 800,000 tons of LNG annually. While the French firm struck a 10-year agreement beginning in 2025, the Thai company agreed on a nine-year contract from 2026.

Oman has emerged as one of the leading players in the global LNG market, with an operational capacity totaling 10.4 million tons per annum as of April 2023, according to the International Gas Union’s World LNG Report.     

The firm’s LNG exports saw an annual increase of 11.3 percent in 2022 thanks to Oman’s unique geographic position, which allows for easy transportation and delivery of the product to various locations.

Topics: Oman Oman Liquefied Natural Gas BP

Related

QatarEnergy inks 27-year LNG supply deal with Italy’s Eni 
Business & Economy
QatarEnergy inks 27-year LNG supply deal with Italy’s Eni 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index steady at 11,129, Nomu surges  

Closing Bell: Saudi main index steady at 11,129, Nomu surges  
Updated 21 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi main index steady at 11,129, Nomu surges  

Closing Bell: Saudi main index steady at 11,129, Nomu surges  
Updated 21 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index stayed steady on Tuesday, increasing slightly by 10.16 points or 0.09 percent to close at 11,129.10. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.53 billion ($1.47 billion) as 85 of the listed stocks advanced, while 123 declined. 

Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu also gained 239.81 points to 24,103.11, while the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index dipped 0.07 points to close at 1,441.93. 

The best-performing stock of the day was Electrical Industries Co. The company’s share price surged 8.68 percent to SR2.38. 

Other top performers were AlSaif Stores for Development and Investment Co. and Al-Omran Industrial Trading Co., whose share prices jumped 5.39 percent and 4.23 percent, respectively. 

The worst performer of the day was Al Moammar Information Systems Co., whose share price dropped 2.98 percent to SR123.80. 

The positive performance of Nomu was driven by Mayar Holding Co., whose share price soared 28.09 percent to SR5.70. 

The firm announced that its subsidiary, Saudi Drip Irrigation Co., signed a 24-month contract to conduct operation and maintenance work at a NEOM project valued at SR28.9 million. 

Meanwhile, KEIR International Co. revealed that it signed to implement high-voltage underground cable works in Riyadh with National Grid Co. at a value of SR247 million. 

According to a statement to Tadawul, the scope of the contract includes the expansion of a high-voltage underground cables network and gas-insulated switchgear substation extension. 

The project also entails protection, telecommunication and substation automation for remote ends. 

KEIR added that the impact of this 20-month contract will be reflected in the company’s financials from the first quarter of 2024 until the fourth quarter of 2025. 

In another announcement, Retal Urban Development Co. said it signed two development agreements with National Housing Co. to develop residential units in Riyadh and Jeddah at SR925 million. 

In a bourse filing, Retal revealed that it would develop 366 residential units in Zone 1 and 2 in Riyadh and 803 houses in Jeddah. 

 

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Closing Bell: TASI dips slightly to 11,119 points, trading turnover touches $1.9bn
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: TASI dips slightly to 11,119 points, trading turnover touches $1.9bn

Shell makes major gas discovery in Mediterranean’s North East El-Amriya block

Shell makes major gas discovery in Mediterranean’s North East El-Amriya block
Updated 21 November 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Shell makes major gas discovery in Mediterranean’s North East El-Amriya block

Shell makes major gas discovery in Mediterranean’s North East El-Amriya block
Updated 21 November 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Energy firm Shell Egypt has made a significant gas discovery in the North East El-Amriya block of the Mediterranean Sea, following the completion of drilling for the first gas well in its three-well exploration initiative named Mina West. 

The drilling operations took place in the offshore Nile Delta at a water depth of around 250 meters below sea level, revealing primary data suggesting the presence of a natural gas reservoir. 

“This discovery is an important step forward for Shell Egypt, bolstering our growth aspirations and ongoing commitment as a key partner in Egypt’s energy landscape,” said Khaled Kacem, vice president and country chair of Shell Egypt, in a statement. 

The company has hired independent contractor Stena Drilling to deploy a mobile offshore drilling unit. 

This development comes after the Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla unveiled a $1.8 billion plan during the 8th Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries International Seminar in Vienna in July. The plan aims to drill 35 new gas wells across the Mediterranean Sea by 2025. 

El-Molla further revealed that the project aims to drill 21 gas wells during the fiscal year 2023-2024 and another 14 in the following 12 months with the involvement of major international companies like Eni, Chevron, and ExxonMobil, as well as Shell and BP. 

He also underscored the Egyptian petroleum sector’s efforts in exploring new oil and gas resources.    

Egypt has found 284 new fields in the last five years, including 217 oil wells and 67 gas wells. 

The minister highlighted that adding 1.32 billion barrels of oil to the nation’s reserves from these new fields had significantly increased production. 

In July, Egypt signed an agreement to allocate a plot of land to the Norway-based Scatec to establish a $5 billion wind power plant in the Sohag region. 

The project, which is anticipated to produce 5 gigawatts of electricity yearly, will catapult the nation to reach its 2030 target of having 42 percent of its energy coming from renewable sources.     

Topics: Shell shell egypt

Related

Shell enters agreement to sell Pakistani unit to Saudi’s Wafi Energy
Pakistan
Shell enters agreement to sell Pakistani unit to Saudi’s Wafi Energy

Latest updates

EU faces growing Muslim animosity over Gaza war stance — Borrell
EU faces growing Muslim animosity over Gaza war stance — Borrell
Saudi Arabia gearing up for Comic Con Arabia 2023 
Saudi Arabia gearing up for Comic Con Arabia 2023 
Azerbaijan says France laying ground for new regional war by arming Armenia
Azerbaijan says France laying ground for new regional war by arming Armenia
Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes November sukuk issuance at $710m
Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes November sukuk issuance at $710m
Saudi aid chief reinforces need for collective action to reduce global food insecurity
Saudi aid chief reinforces need for collective action to reduce global food insecurity

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.