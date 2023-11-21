You are here

  • Home
  • Civilian death toll in Ukraine tops 10,000 — UN Human Rights Office
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Civilian death toll in Ukraine tops 10,000 — UN Human Rights Office

Civilian death toll in Ukraine tops 10,000 — UN Human Rights Office
More than 10,000 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022, with about half of recent deaths occurring far behind the front lines, the UN Human Rights Office said on Tuesday. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/54fqe

Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Civilian death toll in Ukraine tops 10,000 — UN Human Rights Office

Civilian death toll in Ukraine tops 10,000 — UN Human Rights Office
  • The UN human rights mission in Ukraine said it expects the real toll to be “significantly higher” than the official tally
  • This includes events in the first months after the invasion
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

GENEVA: More than 10,000 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022, with about half of recent deaths occurring far behind the front lines, the UN Human Rights Office said on Tuesday.
The UN human rights mission in Ukraine, which has dozens of monitors in the country, said it expects the real toll to be “significantly higher” than the official tally since corroboration work is ongoing.
This includes events in the first months after the invasion, such as the battle for control of Mariupol, where residents reported high civilian casualties.
“Ten thousand civilian deaths is a grim milestone for Ukraine,” said Danielle Bell, who heads the monitoring mission.
“The Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine, now entering into its 21st month, risks evolving into a protracted conflict, with the severe human cost being painful to fathom,” she said.
The vast majority of the deaths have been caused by explosive weapons with a wide-area impact such as shells, missiles and cluster munitions, the United Nations said.
Close to half of the deaths in the last three months have occurred far beyond the front lines, the UN said, attributing this to Russian forces’ use of long-range missiles and the late explosion of abandoned ordinances.
Moscow denies deliberately targeting civilians.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kyiv UN Civilians

Related

Ukraine says two killed in Russian strikes near frontline
World
Ukraine says two killed in Russian strikes near frontline
Pakistan denies weapon sales to Ukraine or Russia, says following ‘policy of strict neutrality’
Pakistan
Pakistan denies weapon sales to Ukraine or Russia, says following ‘policy of strict neutrality’

Bangladeshis rally support in ‘moral obligation’ to stand with Palestine

Bangladeshis rally support in ‘moral obligation’ to stand with Palestine
Updated 17 sec ago
Follow

Bangladeshis rally support in ‘moral obligation’ to stand with Palestine

Bangladeshis rally support in ‘moral obligation’ to stand with Palestine
  • People come to the Palestinian Embassy in Dhaka to donate all they can for Gaza
  • Palestinian ambassador calls support from ordinary Bangladeshi ‘overwhelming’
Updated 17 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: From children to the elderly, Bangladeshi citizens have been pooling their resources for people in Gaza in the wake of Israel’s attacks on the enclave, hoping their display of solidarity will show the Palestinians they are not alone.

From the beginning of the Israeli onslaught in early October, the Bangladeshi government has repeatedly denounced the bombardments of civilians and medical infrastructure in the besieged Gaza Strip, but it is the support of ordinary people that, for the Palestinian ambassador to Dhaka, shows the deep connection Bangladeshis have with his country.

“It means everything ... And that comes from their hearts, deep from their hearts,” Yousef Ramadan told Arab News.

The ambassador recalled how two children, a brother and sister, brought a tin box in which they had been saving money for three years to the embassy.

“They brought it all to me,” he said. “And they wrote a letter saying how they feel about the children of Palestine.”

It was not an isolated story as many people have over the past month traveled from villages to visit the embassy and donate whatever they can for assistance to Gaza, where Israeli attacks have brought unprecedented destruction.

“They travel from very far, from very far places, and then they come to donate. The poor people, the people who are in need of this money ... and yet they take it, and they prefer to give it to the Palestinian people,” the ambassador said, remembering a Bangladeshi man in his late 80s who came to the embassy in the first days of the Israeli aggression to donate the money he had been saving for Hajj.

“He preferred to give his savings to Palestine and not to go to Hajj ... He came with the money,” Ramadan said, adding he did not accept the donation, and that the intention alone was worth much more than the money.

“The Palestinian people, when they hear these stories, this makes them stronger,” he said. “This gives us a push, a positive push for the people of Palestine, that ‘you are not alone’ ... there are other brothers and sisters far away geographically, but in the heart, they are very close. It’s indescribable ... it’s overwhelming.”

Israeli forces are believed to have killed at least 13,000 Palestinians and wounded tens of thousands of others, who are no longer able to receive help as most medical facilities have been damaged and cut off from essential supplies.

Two-thirds of the dead are women and children, according to the UN, which has warned that as daily Israeli strikes continue to devastate the enclave, Gaza is becoming a “graveyard for children.”
Masuma Khatun, a schoolteacher in Dhaka and a mother of three, said: “The Gazans are now facing Hell on Earth due to ongoing Israeli attacks. Innocent children, women are losing their lives in indescribable suffering. I can’t look at the news nowadays, seeing the injured children lying on the floors of hospitals.

“We, the people of Bangladesh, always stand beside the Palestinians ... To us, the ongoing suffering of the innocent Gazans feels as if a part of our body was injured.”

Khatun told Arab News that every Bangladeshi understands the Palestinian struggle and resistance to Israeli occupation, as their own nation had fought a war of liberation against Pakistan, in which hundreds of thousands of civilians were killed in 1971.

When the country became independent, advocacy for Palestine officially became part of Bangladesh’s foreign policy.

“Our father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, expressed solidarity with the Palestinians and stood by brothers and sisters of Palestine during the Non-Aligned Movement conference in 1973 in Algiers. In 1974, during the Lahore summit of the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation), Rahman stood by the people of Palestine with a very strong voice,” said Prof. Mohammad Abdul Kadir of the Department of Arabic at the University of Dhaka.

“The people of Bangladesh always expressed their solidarity with Palestinians in every possible way ... It’s our duty to stand beside the Palestinians during this Israeli aggression.”

Many in Bangladesh see this duty as something far beyond politics.

“It’s a moral obligation for all Bangladeshi people, irrespective of religion, class, and caste to support and stand beside the Palestinians because they are fighting for justice,” said Salma Begum, a young entrepreneur in Dhaka.

“The Palestinians are indomitable ... they have been struggling for sovereignty and independence for many decades and they never give up. It’s a courageous nation. I salute them.”

Topics: War on Gaza Bangladesh Yousef Ramadan

Related

Members of the Bangladesh Students’ League meet a delegation team from the General Union of Palestinian Students in Bangladesh.
World
Far in Bangladesh, Palestinian students give their all to return home as doctors
Special FM Marsudi urges world to pressure Israel after attack on Gaza’s Indonesian Hospital
World
FM Marsudi urges world to pressure Israel after attack on Gaza’s Indonesian Hospital

Putin says BRICS could help reach political settlement in Gaza conflict

Putin says BRICS could help reach political settlement in Gaza conflict
Updated 17 min 44 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Putin says BRICS could help reach political settlement in Gaza conflict

Putin says BRICS could help reach political settlement in Gaza conflict
  • In televised comments to a virtual BRICS summit, Putin once again blamed the Middle East crisis on the failure of US diplomacy in the region
  • He did not elaborate on how such an effort might be organized
Updated 17 min 44 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Tuesday for a political solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and said regional states and members of the BRICS group of countries could be involved in efforts to reach such a settlement.
In televised comments to a virtual BRICS summit, Putin once again blamed the Middle East crisis on the failure of US diplomacy in the region.
“We call for the joint efforts of the international community aimed at de-escalating the situation, a cease-fire and finding a political solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. And the BRICS states and countries of the region could play a key role in this work,” Putin said.
He did not elaborate on how such an effort might be organized.
Russian and Western policy experts say Putin is trying to use the Gaza crisis to his geopolitical advantage as part of a strategy to court allies in developing countries and build what he calls a new world order to counter US dominance.
In previous comments he has repeatedly attacked US policy, urged Israel to show restraint and has expressed sympathy for the plight of Palestinians.
Last month he cautioned Israel against laying siege to Gaza in the same way that Nazi Germany besieged Leningrad during World War Two, saying a ground offensive there would lead to an “absolutely unacceptable” number of civilian casualties.
On Tuesday he said it was “terrible” that Palestinian children were dying in large numbers, adding that the sight of operations being performed on children without anaesthetics “evokes special feelings.”
“Due to the sabotage of UN decisions, which clearly provide for the creation and peaceful coexistence of two independent and sovereign states — Israel and Palestine — more than one generation of Palestinians has been brought up in an atmosphere of injustice toward their people, and the Israelis cannot fully guarantee the security of their state,” Putin said.

Topics: War on Gaza BRICS Russian President Vladimir Putin Ceasefire Israel Hamas

Related

Saudi Crown Prince to meet with BRICS leaders on Israel-Hamas war
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Crown Prince to meet with BRICS leaders on Israel-Hamas war
Gaza hostage talks ‘closest’ to deal since start of war: Qatar
Middle-East
Gaza hostage talks ‘closest’ to deal since start of war: Qatar

German police raid homes of 17 people accused of posting antisemitic hate speech on social media

German police raid homes of 17 people accused of posting antisemitic hate speech on social media
Updated 21 November 2023
AP
Follow

German police raid homes of 17 people accused of posting antisemitic hate speech on social media

German police raid homes of 17 people accused of posting antisemitic hate speech on social media
  • The suspects were said to have celebrated the attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel on Oct. 7
  • Police operation focused on Bavaria’s capital city of Munich where nine of the accused resided
Updated 21 November 2023
AP

BERLIN: German authorities on Tuesday raided the homes of 17 people in the state of Bavaria accused of spreading antisemitic hate speech and threats targeting Jews online.
According to the Bavarian criminal police, the suspects were 15 men and two women, aged between 18 and 62, German news agency dpa reported. Police questioned the suspects and confiscated evidence from their homes, including cell phones and laptops, the agency said.
The suspects were said to have celebrated the attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel on Oct. 7, and were accused of spreading hate speech against Jewish people on social media, using symbols of banned terrorist organizations, dpa reported.
The police operation focused on Bavaria’s capital city of Munich where nine of the accused resided. Further searches were carried out in the Bavarian towns of Fuessen and Kaufbeuren as well as in the counties of Passau, Fuerstenfeldbruck, Berchtesgadener Land, Coburg, Aschaffenburg and Hassberge.
One suspect allegedly sent a sticker in a WhatsApp school class chat showing a clown with the words “Gas the Jews.” Another person, a German-Turkish dual citizen, allegedly posted on his account that “the Jewish sons” deserved nothing more than to be “exterminated,” dpa reported.
Another suspect, a Turkish citizen, is accused of posting a picture of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler shortly after the Oct. 7 attacks with the caption “I could kill all the Jews, but I left some alive to show you why I killed them.” Next to it, he posted a Palestinian flag, the caption “Free Palestine” and an emoji with a victory sign.
“Unfortunately, antisemitism has an impact on the daily life of many Jews in Germany,” Michael Weinzierl, the Bavarian police commissioner against hate crime told dpa, “the terrorist attack by Hamas against Israel also has an impact on their lives in Germany,”
Weinzierl said it was important to show Jews and Israelis living in the state “that we stand behind them here in Bavaria, that we protect them here and also protect them from hostility.”
Last month, Germany’s chancellor and president strongly denounced a rise in antisemitism in the country in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war.
Germany has strict rules against hate speech. Raids in connection with the publication of banned symbols such as swastikas and other Nazi symbols are not uncommon. The denial of the Holocaust, in which the Nazis and their henchmen murdered 6 million European Jews, is also banned.
The Israel-Hamas war erupted after the militant group’s surprise attacks on Israel killed about 1,200 people. Israel’s retaliatory strikes on Gaza have so far killed more than 12,700 people, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Topics: War on Gaza Germany Israel Palestine antisemitic

Related

White House blasts Musk’s ‘hideous’ antisemitic lie, advertisers pause on X
World
White House blasts Musk’s ‘hideous’ antisemitic lie, advertisers pause on X
UK PM Sunak says there has been a ‘disgusting’ rise in antisemitic incidents
World
UK PM Sunak says there has been a ‘disgusting’ rise in antisemitic incidents

Russia may seek compensation over Nord Stream blasts – state news agency

Russia may seek compensation over Nord Stream blasts – state news agency
Updated 21 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Russia may seek compensation over Nord Stream blasts – state news agency

Russia may seek compensation over Nord Stream blasts – state news agency
  • Pipelines under the Baltic Sea were damaged in explosions last year, and investigations have yet to establish who was responsible
Updated 21 November 2023
Reuters

Russia is waiting for the outcome of an investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines before making any request for compensation, the RIA state news agency cited a foreign ministry official as saying on Tuesday.
The pipelines under the Baltic Sea were damaged in explosions last year, and investigations have yet to establish who was responsible.
In reply to a question about compensation, RIA quoted Dmitry Birichevsky, the head of the ministry’s economic cooperation department, as saying: “The probe is not over yet, we are waiting for its results to be presented to the (United Nations) Security Council, then we will decide what to do.”
Russia has blamed the United States, Britain, and Ukraine for the blasts which largely cut it off from the lucrative European market. Those countries have denied involvement.
The United Nations Security Council has refused to carry out its own investigation into the incident, leaving it to the governments of Sweden, Denmark and Germany.

Topics: Russia Nord Stream

Related

Ukraine officer played key role in Nord Stream sabotage: Media
World
Ukraine officer played key role in Nord Stream sabotage: Media
Dutch spies warned CIA of Nord Stream attack plot: reports
World
Dutch spies warned CIA of Nord Stream attack plot: reports

Philippines’ Marcos says joint patrols with US underway in South China Sea

Philippines’ Marcos says joint patrols with US underway in South China Sea
Updated 21 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Philippines’ Marcos says joint patrols with US underway in South China Sea

Philippines’ Marcos says joint patrols with US underway in South China Sea
  • Philippine leader’s announcement comes amid a rapid strengthening of ties this year between the two defense treaty allies
Updated 21 November 2023
Reuters

MANILA: Joint maritime and air patrols in the South China Sea between the Philippines and the United States military were launched on Tuesday, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said, describing it as a “significant initiative.”
The Philippine leader’s announcement comes amid a rapid strengthening of ties this year between the two defense treaty allies, including a decision to almost double the number of Philippine bases accessible to the US military.
“This significant initiative is a testament to our commitment to bolster the interoperability of our military forces in conducting maritime and air patrols,” Marcos said on social media platform X.
The announcement comes a day after Marcos told a forum in Hawaii the situation in the South China Sea had become more “dire than it was before,” saying the Chinese military have inched closer to Philippine coastline.
China claims most of the South China Sea through a “nine-dash line” that stretches as far as 1,500km (900 miles) south of its mainland, cutting into the exclusive economic zones (EEZ) of rival claimants such as Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam.
Marcos had rekindled Manila’s ties with Washington after its testy relationship with a predecessor who had pivoted closer to China, despite Beijing developing military installations on manmade islands within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.
Relations with China have soared, with repeated standoffs between Chinese and Filipino vessels in waters claimed by both countries, prompting heated rhetoric between them and concerns of an escalation.

Topics: Philippines US Ferdinand Marcos Jr. South China Sea China

Related

US issues guidelines on defending Philippines from South China Sea attack
World
US issues guidelines on defending Philippines from South China Sea attack
Philippines’ Marcos says South China Sea keeps him ‘up at night’
World
Philippines’ Marcos says South China Sea keeps him ‘up at night’

Latest updates

Bangladeshis rally support in ‘moral obligation’ to stand with Palestine
Bangladeshis rally support in ‘moral obligation’ to stand with Palestine
Civilian death toll in Ukraine tops 10,000 — UN Human Rights Office
Civilian death toll in Ukraine tops 10,000 — UN Human Rights Office
Closing Bell: Saudi main index steady at 11,129, Nomu surges  
Closing Bell: Saudi main index steady at 11,129, Nomu surges  
Son scores twice as S. Korea outclass China in World Cup qualifier
Son scores twice as S. Korea outclass China in World Cup qualifier
Shell makes major gas discovery in Mediterranean’s North East El-Amriya block
Shell makes major gas discovery in Mediterranean’s North East El-Amriya block

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.