Saudi Cabinet advocates for international accountability amid Gaza crisis

RIYADH: King Salman presided over a Council of Ministers session on Tuesday, during which Saudi Arabia’s advocacy for international accountability measures in response to persistent violations in Gaza was discussed.

The council further deliberated on the Kingdom’s insistence on an immediate ceasefire, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Minister of Information Salman bin Youssef Al-Dosari said that the council was closely monitoring regional and international developments in the Gaza Strip.

The Cabinet also discussed recent diplomatic engagements, international relations, and economic developments.

It reviewed the results of the recent summit between Saudi Arabia and the Caribbean Community, and emphasized the concerted effort from the Kingdom and the bloc to combat climate change and advance sustainable clean energy initiatives.

Additionally, the council committed to the re-election of Saudi Arabia as a member of the UNESCO Executive Council for the period spanning 2023 to 2027.