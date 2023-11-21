You are here

Saudi Cabinet advocates for international accountability amid Gaza crisis

King Salman presided over a Council of Ministers session on Tuesday, during which Saudi Arabia’s advocacy for international accountability measures in response to persistent violations in Gaza was discussed. (SPA)
King Salman presided over a Council of Ministers session on Tuesday, during which Saudi Arabia's advocacy for international accountability measures in response to persistent violations in Gaza was discussed. (SPA)
Updated 33 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Cabinet advocates for international accountability amid Gaza crisis

Saudi Cabinet advocates for international accountability amid Gaza crisis
  Minister of Information Salman bin Youssef Al-Dosari said council was closely monitoring developments in Gaza
Updated 33 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: King Salman presided over a Council of Ministers session on Tuesday, during which Saudi Arabia’s advocacy for international accountability measures in response to persistent violations in Gaza was discussed.

The council further deliberated on the Kingdom’s insistence on an immediate ceasefire, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Minister of Information Salman bin Youssef Al-Dosari said that the council was closely monitoring regional and international developments in the Gaza Strip.

The Cabinet also discussed recent diplomatic engagements, international relations, and economic developments.

It reviewed the results of the recent summit between Saudi Arabia and the Caribbean Community, and emphasized the concerted effort from the Kingdom and the bloc to combat climate change and advance sustainable clean energy initiatives.

Additionally, the council committed to the re-election of Saudi Arabia as a member of the UNESCO Executive Council for the period spanning 2023 to 2027.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi cabinet

Saudi crown prince: We demand ‘serious’ peace process for Palestinian state

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (SPA)
Updated 38 min 26 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi crown prince: We demand 'serious' peace process for Palestinian state

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (SPA)
  • “We demand an immediate halt to Israeli military operations in Gaza,” the Kingdom’s crown prince said
  • He called on all countries to stop exporting arms to Israel
Updated 38 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia demands the start of a serious and comprehensive peace process to establish a Palestinian state along the borders of 1967, the Kingdom’s crown prince said on Tuesday.

Addressing a virtual summit of the BRICS group, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said there is no way to achieve security and stability in Palestine except through the implementation of international decisions related to a two-state solution.

The crown prince added that the Kingdom rejected the enforced displacement of Palestinians and called on all countries to stop exporting arms to Israel.

“We demand an immediate halt to Israeli military operations in Gaza,” he said.

Prince Mohammed said the Kingdom had worked tirelessly since the beginning of the crisis to protect civilians in the Gaza Strip and demanded the immediate entry of aid into the territory.

The Kingdom has so far sent 15 planes carrying various relief aid, including shelter materials, food and ambulances, to Palestinian people inside the Gaza Strip. It also set up a sea bridge to deliver aid to Palestinians last week.

Meanwhile, the chair of the extraordinary BRICS summit accused Israel of war crimes and “genocide” in Gaza.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said: “The collective punishment of Palestinian civilians through the unlawful use of force by Israel is a war crime. The deliberate denial of medicine, fuel, food and water to the residents of Gaza is tantamount to genocide.”

Topics: War on Gaza Saudi Arabia

Saudi, UK officials discuss ways to overcome Gaza aid delivery challenges

Saudi, UK officials discuss ways to overcome Gaza aid delivery challenges
Updated 21 November 2023
SPA
Saudi, UK officials discuss ways to overcome Gaza aid delivery challenges

Saudi, UK officials discuss ways to overcome Gaza aid delivery challenges
Updated 21 November 2023
SPA

LONDON: The challenging humanitarian conditions in Gaza and issues surrounding the delivery of aid to the Strip were on Tuesday the subject of talks between senior Saudi and UK government officials.

Adviser at the Royal Court and general supervisor of the Saudi aid agency KSrelief, Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, discussed the situation with Minister of State in the British Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office, Andrew Mitchell.

During their meeting at the Global Food Security Summit in London, Al-Rabeeah highlighted several pressing issues and sought collaborative solutions to alleviating the humanitarian crisis caused by the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

They addressed other related matters and looked at ways of further strengthening the strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and the UK.

Mitchell praised Saudi Arabia for its humanitarian aid and relief efforts around the world, particularly through KSrelief, and noted the center’s active participation in summit proceedings.

Saudi commission celebrates graduation of 9,552 health professionals

Saudi commission celebrates graduation of 9,552 health professionals
Updated 21 November 2023
SPA
Saudi commission celebrates graduation of 9,552 health professionals

Saudi commission celebrates graduation of 9,552 health professionals
Updated 21 November 2023
SPA

The Saudi Commission for Health Specialties on Monday celebrated the graduation of 9,552 graduates from the Saudi Board and Health Academy programs.

Minister of Health Fahad bin Abdul Rahman Al-Jalajel praised the graduates for their passion, proficiency and dedication to their work, highlighting their role in elevating community health and advancing healthcare services.

The Saudi Board programs have produced 20,000 health practitioners over the last 30 years in more than 155 specialties, including medicine, surgery, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing and other medical sciences.

The ceremony was attended by Minister of Education Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan and Minister of Information Salman bin Yousef Al-Dosari. It featured a visual presentation on the Kingdom’s health professional practice development. Graduates took an oath, and at the ceremony’s conclusion, the health minister honored sponsors.

Saudi AI chiefs launch campaign to protect children’s personal data

Saudi AI chiefs launch campaign to protect children's personal data
Updated 21 November 2023
SPA
Saudi AI chiefs launch campaign to protect children's personal data

Saudi AI chiefs launch campaign to protect children’s personal data
Updated 21 November 2023
SPA

RIYADH: Officials from the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority have launched an awareness campaign aimed at safeguarding children’s personal data.

The initiative, timed to coincide with international Children’s Day, is part of the authority’s commitment to protect children’s privacy, ensure their rights regarding personal data processing, and adhere to regulations and child rights conventions.

The SDAIA aims to educate children on how to avoid accessing inappropriate websites.

Families are being advised to only download files and games from reliable sources and regularly review the personal data stored on a child’s device, electronic games, or social media websites.

The authority warned against posting pictures of children or family members online, opening links from unknown sources, and sharing personal data such as names, home locations, or photos with unfamiliar websites.

Parents were urged to remain vigilant, check messages sent to their child’s device, and supervise the downloading of files or games.

The SDAIA is contributing to the implementation of the National Framework for Child Safety on the Internet, unveiled last week during the Sixth Saudi Family Forum for Child Safety on the Internet.

KSrelief medical projects continue in several countries

KSrelief medical projects continue in several countries
Updated 21 November 2023
Arab News
KSrelief medical projects continue in several countries

KSrelief medical projects continue in several countries
Updated 21 November 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief has continued to provide vital medical services in countries around the world.

In Togo and Mauritania, the center has implemented a volunteer scheme to combat blindness and the diseases that cause it.

The initiative is part of the Saudi Noor program, involving medical teams examining patients with eye diseases, performing cataract operations, and distributing medical glasses.

In Socotra, Yemen, KSrelief carried out pediatric and urology surgeries with the participation of 17 volunteers with medical specialties. The team performed 18 urinary and 12 pediatric operations.

In the Kyrgyz republic, the center on Monday concluded an eight-day volunteer medical program for open-heart surgery and catheterization for adults. The team of 20 volunteers performed 18 heart operations and 94 therapeutic catheterization procedures.

Agency workers also distributed 1,040 winter bags in Pakistan, benefiting 7,280 people, as part of its efforts to help families in flood-hit areas of the country.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

