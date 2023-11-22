Brazil-Argentina kick-off delayed amid crowd violence

You are here

Fans of Argentina clash with Brazilian police before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualification football match between Brazil and Argentina at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 21, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 22 November 2023
AFP
Updated 22 November 2023
AFP
The kick-off of Brazil’s World Cup qualifying clash with Argentina was delayed on Tuesday after clashes among rival supporters in the Maracana Stadium.

The much-anticipated blockbuster between South American football’s two superpowers was due to kick off at 9.30pm local time (0030 GMT Wednesday) but was held up after disturbances in the stands.

Argentina’s players, led by captain Lionel Messi, left the field and returned to the players tunnel as police moved in to quell the crowd trouble.

Updated 46 min 48 sec ago
Reuters
  • Messi: It is something very nice to be able to win here in Brazil, after how strong they have been at home throughout their history
  • The longstanding sporting rivalry between two of the most successful teams in world soccer hit fever pitch after the Brazilian police charged Argentinian fans in response to fighting in the stands
Updated 46 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

RIO DE JANEIRO: Nicolas Otamendi scored with a towering header to give Argentina a 1-0 away win over Brazil in a bad-tempered World Cup qualifier that was delayed by half an hour on Tuesday after police clashed with fans at a sold out Maracana Stadium.

The longstanding sporting rivalry between two of the most successful teams in world soccer hit fever pitch after the Brazilian police charged Argentinian fans in response to fighting in the stands during the national anthems.

The world champions, led by captain Lionel Messi, went over to the terraces to try and calm the situation before leaving the pitch and returning to the dressing room for more than 10 minutes.

The players eventually returned and the match started in a tumult of noise as local fans roared their support of the five-times world champions, who were looking to get their campaign back on track after losing successive qualifiers for the first time.

Instead, they plunged to a third straight defeat, their first ever at home in a World Cup qualifier, to stand sixth in the standings, eight points behind leaders Argentina and in the last spot that guarantees a berth at the 2026 finals.

“The truth is that this group continues to achieve historic things, once again,” Argentina captain Lionel Messi told reporters.

“Obviously, at the beginning it was bad because we saw how they were beating people.

“You think about the family, the people who are there, who don’t know what’s going on and we are more concerned about that than playing a match. At that point the match was secondary...

“After that, winning this game like this I think is one of the most important wins that this group has achieved.

“It is something very nice to be able to win here in Brazil, after how strong they have been at home throughout their history.”

After all the pre-match drama, it was a nervy first half with 22 fouls, three bookings and several skirmishes as rival players frequently faced off and the referee flashed cards in an attempt to calm the situation.

Brazil were arguably the better side and almost scored from a corner just before halftime through a Gabriel Martinelli strike that defender Christian Romero cleared off the goal line.

Despite being without key players like Vinicius Jr and Neymar because of injuries and losing their captain Marquinhos to a leg issue halfway throughout the game, Brazil kept up the pressure.

They wasted a golden opportunity to score in the 47th minute when Martinelli missed an absolute sitter, striking a close-range shot straight at the goalkeeper.

Argentina held on and made the most of one of the few chances they created in the 63rd minute, when defender Otamendi rose high to power home a Giovani Lo Celso corner.

It was Argentina’s only shot on target and Brazil’s misery was compounded when substitute midfielder Joelinton was sent off for hitting Rodrigo de Paul in the face in the 82nd minute, only three minutes after he came off the bench.

Croatia seal final automatic qualifying spot for Euro 2024 and Wales enter playoffs

Croatia seal final automatic qualifying spot for Euro 2024 and Wales enter playoffs
Updated 22 November 2023
AP
  • The celebrations were tinged with relief for 38-year-old midfielder Luka Modric and a Croatia team that had 23 attempts on goal
  • Wales now hope to be one of the three teams qualifying via the playoffs in March with 12 teams involved
Updated 22 November 2023
AP

LONDON: Croatia overcame some nerves and a stubborn Armenia team to win 1-0 and secure the last automatic qualifying spot for next year’s European Championship on Tuesday.

The Croats needed a win to guarantee qualification along with Group D winner Turkiye. But it was tense in Zagreb until midfielder Ante Budimir headed in Borna Sosa’s cross in the 43rd minute. The celebrations were tinged with relief for 38-year-old midfielder Luka Modric and a Croatia team that had 23 attempts on goal.

A slipup would have given Wales hope if it beat Turkiye in Cardiff, but coach Rob Page’s team drew 1-1. Neco Williams put the Wales ahead early before attacking midfielder Yusuf Yazici equalized with a penalty in the 70th.

The top two finishers from each of the 10 groups advance, while hosts Germany were automatically qualified.

Wales now hope to be one of the three teams qualifying via the playoffs in March with 12 teams involved.

Elsewhere, France’s perfect record in qualifying came to an end when it drew 2-2 at Greece in Athens. Kylian Mbappe hit the crossbar in the final seconds after coming off the bench for World Cup runner-up France.

After conceding a record 14 goals to France, tiny Gibraltar lost 6-0 at home to the already qualified Netherlands.

Forward Calvin Stengs scored a hat trick, while midfielders Mats Wieffer and Teun Koopmeiners each scored before striker Cody Gapko completed the scoring.

Gibraltar finished qualifying with 41 goals conceded in eight games and none scored. In comparison, two-time European champion France netted 29 goals and allowed three.

Group I winners Romania beat visiting Switzerland 1-0 in a match with nothing at stake since both had already qualified to Euro 2024. Center forward Denis Alibec scored the only goal early in the second half.

In the other Group I matches, third-place Israel won 2-0 at Andorra thanks to an own goal and a late effort from midfielder Gadi Kinda to finish three points ahead of Belarus, who won 1-0 at Kosovo courtesy of forward Dmitri Antilevski’s effort late in the first half.

QUALIFIED TEAMS

Along with Germany, the qualified nations are Albania, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland and Turkiye.

The draw for Euro 2024 will be held on Dec. 2.

PLAYOFF PICTURE

Three teams out of 12 hopefuls will advance. The semifinals are on March 21 and the finals take place five days later.

The playoff draw is next Thursday. Here is how the three final routes to Germany look:

Path A: Robert Lewandowski’s Poland vs. Estonia; Wales vs. either Finland or Ukraine or Iceland.

Path B: Israel vs. Ukraine or Iceland; Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Finland or Ukraine.

Path C: Kazakhstan face Greece with the winner taking on either Georgia or Luxembourg.

FADING FORCE

Germany lost 2-0 to Austria in a friendly to leave the tournament hosts in turmoil yet again and with less than seven months until the June 14-July 14 competition begins.

Germany have won just two of their last 10 games and conceded 22 goals in that time. Coach Julian Nagelsmann was hired in September to replace the fired Hansi Flick and won his first game but is winless in three since.

Midfielder Marcel Sabitzer gave Austria the lead in the 29th minute and, after Germany forward Leroy Sané was sent off for shoving Philipp Mwene to the ground, Christoph Baumgartner finished in style with a lob in the 73rd.

Messi’s Inter Miami to face Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in Saudi event

Messi’s Inter Miami to face Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in Saudi event
Updated 21 November 2023
AFP
  • Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi is expected to meet Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner
  • Messi, 36, led Argentina to last year’s World Cup crown and has long been a rival of Portugal captain Ronaldo, 38
Updated 21 November 2023
AFP

MIAMI, USA: Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami will face Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr next February in the Riyadh Season Cup for what could be the final showdown of the global football icons.
Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi, who joined the US squad in July and sparked a championship run in the Leagues Cup against US and Mexican clubs, is expected to meet Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner.
Messi, 36, led Argentina to last year’s World Cup crown and has long been a rival of Portugal captain Ronaldo, 38.
Inter Miami was named the guest international side and will join Saudi Pro League sides Al-Hilal and Al Nassr in next February’s Riyadh Season Cup, but no exact dates for matches at Kingdom Arena in the round-robin competition were announced.
Miami also features Messi’s former Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets who combined for five La Liga crowns.
Ronaldo, a five-time Champions League winner, is joined by former Liverpool standout Sadio Mane and former Inter Milan captain Marcelo Brozovic on Al Nassr.
Al-Hilal features Brazil all-time leading scorer Neymar, who is recovering from a knee injury.
Last January, Ronaldo made his first appearance in Saudi Arabia following his move to Al Nassr with a Riyadh All-Star XI that lost 5-4 to a Paris Saint-Germain side featuring Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Sergio Ramos.

Son scores twice as S. Korea outclass China in World Cup qualifier

Son scores twice as S. Korea outclass China in World Cup qualifier
Updated 21 November 2023
AFP
  • Jurgen Klinsmann’s side thumped Singapore 5-0 last week to begin their qualifying campaign in style
  • They were in much the same mood against an outclassed China
Updated 21 November 2023
AFP

HONG KONG: Skipper Son Heung-min scored a brace as South Korea made it two wins from two games in 2026 World Cup qualifying with a 3-0 victory away in China on Tuesday.
Son silenced a sell-out crowd of more than 40,000 in Shenzhen with two goals in the first half, the first a penalty and the second a clever header from a corner just before half-time.
South Korea wrapped the game up in the dying minutes through a bullet header by Jung Seung-hyun — from a Son set-piece — and top Group C with a perfect six points.
Jurgen Klinsmann’s side thumped Singapore 5-0 last week to begin their qualifying campaign in style and they were in much the same mood against an outclassed China.
With attacker Son looking in the groove, the Koreans dominated and were ahead after 11 minutes.
Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Hwang Hee-chan was brought down in the box and Tottenham Hotspur’s Son duly stroked home the penalty.
It was all South Korea. Forward Cho Gue-sung headed just over the bar when unmarked from a corner and Son stung the palms of overworked goalkeeper Yan Junling.
Hwang In-beom’s direct free-kick fizzed just past Yan’s post midway through the half but China should have been level three minutes before the break with their first real chance.
South Korean full-back Lee Ki-je was dispossessed and Liu Binbin crossed for Tan Long, but the Chinese forward’s first-time snap shot went narrowly wide.
They were to regret it on the stroke of half-time.
Son, who had been denied moments earlier by the legs of Yan, leapt unmarked from a corner to direct his deft header back across the China goal and into the far corner.
South Korea, who reached the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup, should have gone 3-0 ahead soon after the restart but China defender Zhu Chenjie cleared off the line, before Jung put the game to bed late on.
In other Asian World Cup qualifiers, North Korea thrashed Myanmar 6-1 away and Tajikistan won in Pakistan by the same scoreline.
Later Tuesday, Australia face Palestine in Kuwait, Japan play Syria in Jeddah and India host Qatar.
The top two from each of the nine groups in Asian qualifying for the World Cup in North America will progress through to the final qualifying stage.

Messi World Cup shirts will be auctioned; Sotheby’s thinks they could fetch record over $10 million

Messi World Cup shirts will be auctioned; Sotheby’s thinks they could fetch record over $10 million
Updated 20 November 2023
AP
  • Sotheby’s, which was founded in London in 1744, will offer Messi’s shirts in New York between Nov. 30 and Dec. 14
Updated 20 November 2023
AP

LONDON: Sotheby’s is to auction six shirts worn by Lionel Messi during Argentina’s winning run at last year’s soccer World Cup in Qatar and thinks they could become the most valuable collection of sports memorabilia ever sold at potentially more than $10 million.

The auction house said Monday that it will put up for sale in New York six of the seven first-half shirts the Argentina captain wore in Qatar, including the one he donned in the dramatic win in the final against France.

Argentina won the final, and their third World Cup, in a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw at the Lusail Stadium, in which Messi had scored two goals.

Sotheby’s, which was founded in London in 1744, will offer Messi’s shirts in New York between Nov. 30 and Dec. 14. The shirts will be on view at its New York headquarters in a free, public exhibition during the bidding dates.

It is working with US-based tech startup AC Momento, which partners with high-profile athletes to help manage their match-worn memorabilia.

The current record for a game-worn item of sports memorabilia is Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals jersey, which sold for $10.1 million at Sotheby’s in New York in Sept. 2022.

The current record for a game-worn item of soccer memorabilia is a shirt Diego Maradona wore in Argentina’s infamous 1986 quarterfinal 2-1 victory over England, where he infamously scored one goal with his hand, a goal he said owed much to the “Hand of God.” That sold for $9.3 million at Sotheby’s in London in May 2022.

Winning, and lifting, the World Cup last year meant Messi emulated the feat of Maradona in 1986, the previous time Argentina won the trophy.

A portion of the proceeds from the auction will be donated to UNICAS Project, led by Sant Joan de Déu (SJD) Barcelona Children’s Hospital with the support of the Leo Messi Foundation, to meet the needs of children suffering from rare diseases.

The 36-year-old Messi, who currently plays for Inter Miami in the MLS, spent 17 years at Barcelona, winning Spain’s league on numerous occasions and the European Champions League on four occasions. He has won the Ballon d’Or, which is presented annually to the game’s top player, a record eight times.

But it was with his belated triumph in Qatar that cemented his place among the all-time greats Pele and Maradona.

That’s why his shirts are potentially so valuable.

