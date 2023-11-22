Indian rescuers drill in two directions for 41 trapped men

You are here

Teams are drilling in two directions in a bid to dig a rescue shaft nearly half a kilometer long to reach the 41 increasingly desperate men. (AFP)
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP
  • Site busy with excavators and heavy trucks that are bringing in tubes the width of a man to the entrance of the tunnel
  • At least 57 meters of earth and rock still divide the men from freedom, but engineers have been trying to drive a steel pipe through that
SILKYARA TUNNEL, India: Indian rescue teams cleared rubble with excavators and dug tunnels Wednesday to clear a path for long metal tubes — the hoped-for escape route for dozens of workers trapped in a collapsed road tunnel for 11 days.
Teams are drilling in two directions in a bid to dig a rescue shaft nearly half a kilometer (over a quarter of a mile) long to reach the 41 increasingly desperate men.
Excavators have been removing tons of earth, concrete and rubble from the under-construction tunnel in the northern Himalayan state of Uttarakhand since November 12, when a portion of the tunnel collapsed.
But rescue efforts have been slow, complicated by falling debris as well as repeated breakdowns of crucial heavy-drilling machines, with the air force having to twice airlift in new kit.
An AFP journalist at the site on Wednesday said the site was busy with excavators and heavy trucks that were bringing in tubes the width of a man to the entrance of the tunnel.
The tubes are designed to create a safe exit route as drilling through the debris pushes forward horizontally toward the men.
At least 57 meters (187 feet) of earth and rock still divide the men from freedom, but engineers have been trying to drive a steel pipe through that, just wide enough to fit the men.
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday spoke of the “positive progress made in the last 24 hours,” without further details.
The workers were seen alive for the first time on Tuesday, peering into the lens of an endoscopic camera sent by rescuers down a thin pipe through which air, food, water and electricity are being delivered.
While trapped, they also have plenty of space, with the area inside some 8.5 meters (28 feet) high, and stretching some two kilometers (1.2 miles) in length.
A giant earth-boring machine being used to dig the initial route to the men ran into boulders, and work was paused on Friday after a cracking sound in the roof. Digging resumed Tuesday.
But rescue teams are working on two new approaches to reach the men.
One involves drilling a vertical shaft down from the forested hill above, forcing rescuers to cut an entirely new track to the hilltop for the heavy equipment needed.
Officials have estimated the proposed vertical shaft would need to be 89 meters (291 feet) deep, a potentially complex dig above the men in an area that has already suffered a collapse.
Installation of the machine to dig the vertical rescue tunnel is “currently underway,” a government statement late Tuesday said.
The other is to approach from the far side of the road tunnel, a much longer route estimated to be around 480 meters, officials said.
“They have started drilling from the other end of the tunnel,” Mahmood Ahmad, additional secretary technical road and highways, said, saying they had begun blasting through the hillside on Tuesday.
Ahmad said he hoped for “happy news” by Thursday night, without giving further details.
But a government statement also noted that “timelines provided are subject to change due to technical glitches, the challenging Himalayan terrain, and unforeseen emergencies.”

Topics: India

SILKYARA, India: Rescuers have drilled about halfway through fallen debris to reach 41 workers trapped for ten days inside a collapsed tunnel in the Indian Himalayas, an official said on Wednesday.

The men have been stuck in the 4.5-km (3-mile) tunnel in Uttarakhand state since it caved in early on Nov. 12 and are safe, authorities have said, with access to light, oxygen, food, water and medicines.

Rescue workers have drilled through 32 meters (105 feet) of an estimated 60 meters (197 ft) that must be cleared in order to push through a pipe wide enough for the men to crawl out, said Deepak Patil, a retired army officer heading the rescue effort.

First images emerged on Tuesday from within the tunnel, showing workers in white and yellow hardhats standing in the confined space and communicating with rescuers, after a medical endoscopy camera was pushed through a smaller pipeline.

Authorities have not said what caused the tunnel collapse, but the region is prone to landslides, earthquakes and floods. Efforts to bring the men out have been slowed by snags in drilling in the mountainous terrain.

Hundreds of Rohingya come ashore in Indonesia, joining about 1,000 this week

  • Latest arrivals, mostly women and children, landed near Sabang off the northern tip of Sumatra island on Tuesday
JAKARTA 22 : More than 200 ethnic Rohingya came ashore in Indonesia’s Aceh province late on Tuesday, taking total arrivals of members of the Myanmar Muslim minority to more than 1,000 for the week, a leader of the province’s fishing community said.
During November to April, when the seas are calmer, many members of the persecuted minority leave Myanmar on rickety boats for Thailand, Muslim-majority Bangladesh, Malaysia and Indonesia.
Acehnese fishing community chief Miftach Cut Adek said that the latest arrivals, 216 mostly of them women and children, “weak and lacking nutrition,” had arrived near Sabang, off the northern tip of Sumatra island, late on Tuesday.
Mitra Salima Suryono, a spokesperson for the UN refugee agency in Indonesia, said there did not appear to be any particular reason for the big number of Rohingya arriving.
“The reason why they migrated is to find a safer life,” she said.
Mitra said Aceh villagers had tried to prevent hundreds of Rohingya arriving in the Bireuen area in northeast Sumatra last week although they eventually came ashore on Sunday.
For years, Rohingya have left Buddhist-majority Myanmar where they are generally regarded as foreign interlopers from South Asia, denied citizenship and subjected to abuse.
Nearly a million Rohingya live in refugee camps in the Bangladeshi border district of Cox’s Bazar, most after fleeing a military-led crackdown in Myanmar in 2017.
Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry has said it “has no obligation nor capacity to accommodate refugees, let alone to provide a permanent solution.”
Usman Hamid, the director of rights group Amnesty International Indonesia, called for authorities to take in the Rohingya and talk with neighbors, especially Malaysia and Thailand, where Rohingya also often stop.

Topics: Indonesia Rohingya

China expands crackdown on mosques to regions outside Xinjiang, Human Rights Watch says

  • Local authorities also have been removing architectural features of mosques to make them look more ‘Chinese’
BEIJING: The Chinese government has expanded its campaign of closing mosques to regions other than Xinjiang, where for years it has been blamed for persecuting Muslim minorities, according to a Human Rights Watch report released Wednesday.
Authorities have closed mosques in the northern Ningxia region as well as Gansu province, which are home to large populations of Hui Muslims, as part of a process known officially as “consolidation,” according to the report, which draws on public documents, satellite images and witness testimonies.
Local authorities also have been removing architectural features of mosques to make them look more “Chinese,” part of a campaign by the ruling Communist Party to tighten control over religion and reduce the risk of possible challenges to its rule.
President Xi Jinping in 2016 called for the “Sinicization” of religions, initiating a crackdown that has largely concentrated on the western region of Xinjiang, home to more than 11 million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities.

Police officers patrol the square in front of Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, China, May 3, 2021. Picture taken May 3, 2021. (REUTERS)

A United Nations report last year found China may have committed “crimes against humanity” in Xinjiang, including through its construction of a network of extrajudicial internment camps believed to have held at least 1 million Uyghurs, Huis, Kazakhs and Kyrgyz.
Chinese authorities have decommissioned, closed down, demolished or converted mosques for secular use in regions outside Xinjiang as part of a campaign aimed at cracking down on religious expression, according to Human Rights Watch.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry did not immediately answer faxed questions seeking comment on the report and its official policies toward Muslim minorities.
One of the first known references to “mosque consolidation” appears in an internal party document from April 2018 that was leaked to US media as part of a trove of documents known as the “Xinjiang Papers.” The file instructed state agencies throughout the country to “strengthen the standardized management of the construction, renovation and expansion of Islamic religious venues” and stressed that “there should not be newly built Islamic venues” in order to “compress the overall number (of mosques).”
“The Chinese government is not ‘consolidating’ mosques as it claims, but closing many down in violation of religious freedom,” said Maya Wang, acting China director at Human Rights Watch. “The Chinese government’s closure, destruction and repurposing of mosques is part of a systematic effort to curb the practice of Islam in China.”
In Liaoqiao and Chuankou villages in Ningxia, authorities dismantled the domes and minarets of all seven mosques and razed the main buildings of three of them between 2019 and 2021, according to videos and pictures posted online and corroborated with satellite imagery by the group’s researchers.
Additionally, the ablution hall of one mosque was damaged inside, according to videos obtained by the group.
The Associated Press could not independently verify the changes described in the report.
The policy of “consolidating mosques” was also referenced in a March 2018 document issued by the government of Yinchuan, the capital of Ningxia. According to the paper, the government wanted to “strictly control the number and scale of religious venues” and called for mosques to adopt “Chinese architecture styles.”
The paper suggested the “integration and combination of mosques” could “solve the problem of too many religious venues.”
In Gansu province, several local governments have detailed efforts to “consolidate” mosques.
In Guanghe County, where the majority of the population is Hui, authorities in 2020 “canceled the registration of 12 mosques, closed down five mosques and improved and consolidated another five,” according to the government’s annual yearbook, referenced in the Human Rights Watch report.
News reports also suggest the Chinese government has closed or altered mosques in other places around the country, occasionally facing public backlash. In May, protesters in Nagu town in southern Yunnan province clashed with police over the planned demolition of a mosque’s dome.

 

Topics: China Xinjiang province

UN warns no more food aid cash for Sudan refugees in Chad

  • Doctors Without Borders (MSF) warned last Friday that Sudanese child refugees in Chad were suffering acute malnutrition, the organization having treated some 14,000 since the turn of the year with some 3,000 hospitalized
LIBREVILLE: The UN’s World Food Programme on Tuesday warned lack of funds threatened to halt food and nutrition assistance for more than a million people in Chad — including newly arrived Sudanese refugees.
The organization said funding constraints emanating from a range of other crises including the wars in Gaza and Ukraine meant its capacity to help was spread too thin.
It comes “as aid agencies scramble to respond to a fresh wave of refugees fleeing an unimaginable humanitarian crisis” in Sudan’s western region of Darfur, WFP said in a statement.
“In just the last six months of conflict in Sudan, as many refugees have fled into Chad as had crossed the border in the preceding 20 years starting from the outbreak of the Darfur crisis in 2003,” it added.
The organization said it urgently needed some $200 million of funding.
“Dwindling funding and soaring immense humanitarian needs is forcing WFP into making brutal choices,” it added in a stark assessment.
“In December, WFP will be forced to suspend assistance to internally displaced people and refugees from Nigeria, Central African Republic, and Cameroon due to insufficient funds.
“From January this suspension will be extended to 1.4 million people across Chad — including new arrivals from Sudan who will not receive food as they flee across the border.
“To ensure continued support to crisis-affected populations in Chad over the next six months, WFP urgently requires $185 million,” the organization said.
Even prior to the latest civil conflict in Chad which broke out last April, the United Nations estimated the country was hosting more than 400,000 refugees who had fled Darfur between 2003 and 2020, but that number has mushroomed to almost 900,000.
The WFP’s spokesperson for western and central Africa, Djaounsede Madjiangar, branded the problem a “forgotten crisis” aggravated by the world’s attention currently being largely focused upon the conflict in the Middle East and Ukraine.
Doctors Without Borders (MSF) warned last Friday that Sudanese child refugees in Chad were suffering acute malnutrition, the organization having treated some 14,000 since the turn of the year with some 3,000 hospitalized.
The UN estimated that some 8,000 Sudanese entered Chad in the first week of this month alone fleeing the latest wave of violence in Darfur, where conflict has displaced more than two million. In Sudan as a whole, war has displaced more than 4.8 million people.
Sudan has since April been torn by civil war between army chief and de facto head of state General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his former deputy General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, leader of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.
 

 

Topics: Sudan conflict chad UN

Pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at Australian port

  • The Israel-Hamas conflict has triggered protests from both Jewish and Palestinian groups across the world, including in Australia, which has seen rallies in its largest cities
SYDNEY: Australian police arrested 23 pro-Palestinian protesters for blocking roads near one of the country’s largest container ports in Sydney, authorities said on Wednesday, after they protested against a ship owned by Israeli carrier Zim.
About 400 people had gathered near Port Botany on Tuesday evening for a planned unauthorized protest activity, New South Wales state police said. Protesters who did not comply with directions and occupied roads near the port were charged with offenses, including disrupting operations of a major facility.
Protesters carried Palestinian flags, chanted “free Palestine” to banging drums, and held signs “Boycott ZIM” and “End the Gaza Blockade,” television footage showed. Police forcibly removed some protesters from near the port’s entrance.
The Israel-Hamas conflict has triggered protests from both Jewish and Palestinian groups across the world, including in Australia, which has seen rallies in its largest cities.
Anti-Israeli stickers were plastered on the front doors and red paint was sprayed on the walls of an outlet of McDonald’s and Starbucks in Melbourne early this week after a protest march on Sunday, media reported.
McDonald’s said it was dismayed by the disinformation and inaccurate reports on its position and that it was not funding or supporting any governments involved in the conflict.
Hamas took about 240 hostages, including children and elderly people, during an Oct. 7 assault on Israel that killed 1,200 people, according to Israel’s tally. In Israeli attacks, the Hamas-run government says at least 13,300 Palestinians have been killed, including at least 5,600 children.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday asked his government to back a deal to clear the way for the release of some of the hostages.

 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US Australia

