North Korea says received images of US Guam air base from spy satellite

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reviewed photographs of major US military bases in Guam, received from the country’s first spy satellite in orbit, state media said Wednesday.
Kim “watched the aerospace photos of Anderson Air Force Base, Apra Harbor and other major military bases of the US forces taken in the sky above Guam in the Pacific, which were received at 9:21 a.m. on Nov. 22,” state-run news agency KCNA said, having earlier announced the purportedly successful launch of the North’s “Malligyong-1” spy satellite.
Coldplay concert in Malaysia can be stopped by organizers if the band misbehaves, government says
Prime Minister justifies allowing Coldplay concert, because of their support for Palestine
Updated 13 sec ago
AP
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: Organizers of Wednesday’s Coldplay concert in Malaysia can stop the show if the British rock band misbehaves, a minister said as the government rejected Muslim conservatives’ calls to cancel the show.
Led by the country’s opposition bloc, Muslim conservatives have protested the concert over Coldplay’s support for the LGBTQ+ community. Recently, they also pushed for the concert to be halted in solidarity with Palestinians killed in the Israel-Hamas war.
Communication and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said he doesn’t foresee any problem with Coldplay’s first concert in Malaysia later in the night. Security has been beefed up for the show that is expected to draw some 75,000 people at a stadium outside Kuala Lumpur.
“Yes, it’s one of the things we have discussed with the organizer,” Fahmi said when asked if a ‘kill switch” to cut off power supply will be used.
“The prime minister has also said the band, you know, is very supportive of Palestine. So, we are upbeat about the concert today,” he added.
Malaysia introduced the kill switch measure recently after a controversy sparked by British band The 1975 in Kuala Lumpur in July. The band’s lead singer slammed the country’s anti-gay laws and kissed a male bandmate during their performance, sparking a backlash among Muslims and prompted the government to cut short a three-day music festival.
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has justified allowing the Coldplay concert, telling Parliament on Tuesday that “Coldplay is actually among the bands that support Palestine.” He noted that the previous administration, before he took power in November 2022, had approved the concert. Anwar said pro-Palestinian groups also approached his office in support of the Coldplay concert.
The opposition Islamic party PAS slammed Anwar’s stance. While Coldplay supports the Palestinian cause, it also encourages hedonism, said its information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari.
“This is not about whether they purely support the Palestinian cause or not but the issue of hedonism culture that they bring to our community,” he said Tuesday in Parliament. PAS, which has expanded its influence following strong Muslim support in the 2022 elections, often protests concerts by international artists that it said were incompatible with Muslim values.
Officials from concert organizer Live Nation Malaysia couldn’t be immediately reached for comment. It issued a statement to concert-goers a few days ago, reminding them to be “mindful of local cultures and sensitivities” and refrain from displaying props or items that may cause discomfort to others.
Police have warned the public to refrain from any sort of provocation and inciting unrest at the concert, which is part of Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour.
Coldplay also met with resistance from Muslims when they performed in Indonesia earlier this month. Protesters held rallies right up to the day of its concert, slamming the band as an LGBTQ+ “propagandist” whose stance damages “faith and morals.”
Coldplay is renowned for interlacing its values with its shows, such as the band’s push for environmental sustainability. Lead singer Chris Martin has been known to wear rainbow colors and wave gay pride flags during performances.
Indian rescuers drill in two directions for 41 trapped men
Site busy with excavators and heavy trucks that are bringing in tubes the width of a man to the entrance of the tunnel
At least 57 meters of earth and rock still divide the men from freedom, but engineers have been trying to drive a steel pipe through that
Updated 22 November 2023
AFP
SILKYARA TUNNEL, India: Indian rescue teams cleared rubble with excavators and dug tunnels Wednesday to clear a path for long metal tubes — the hoped-for escape route for dozens of workers trapped in a collapsed road tunnel for 11 days.
Teams are drilling in two directions in a bid to dig a rescue shaft nearly half a kilometer (over a quarter of a mile) long to reach the 41 increasingly desperate men.
Excavators have been removing tons of earth, concrete and rubble from the under-construction tunnel in the northern Himalayan state of Uttarakhand since November 12, when a portion of the tunnel collapsed.
But rescue efforts have been slow, complicated by falling debris as well as repeated breakdowns of crucial heavy-drilling machines, with the air force having to twice airlift in new kit.
An AFP journalist at the site on Wednesday said the site was busy with excavators and heavy trucks that were bringing in tubes the width of a man to the entrance of the tunnel.
The tubes are designed to create a safe exit route as drilling through the debris pushes forward horizontally toward the men.
At least 57 meters (187 feet) of earth and rock still divide the men from freedom, but engineers have been trying to drive a steel pipe through that, just wide enough to fit the men.
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday spoke of the “positive progress made in the last 24 hours,” without further details.
The workers were seen alive for the first time on Tuesday, peering into the lens of an endoscopic camera sent by rescuers down a thin pipe through which air, food, water and electricity are being delivered.
While trapped, they also have plenty of space, with the area inside some 8.5 meters (28 feet) high, and stretching some two kilometers (1.2 miles) in length.
A giant earth-boring machine being used to dig the initial route to the men ran into boulders, and work was paused on Friday after a cracking sound in the roof. Digging resumed Tuesday.
But rescue teams are working on two new approaches to reach the men.
One involves drilling a vertical shaft down from the forested hill above, forcing rescuers to cut an entirely new track to the hilltop for the heavy equipment needed.
Officials have estimated the proposed vertical shaft would need to be 89 meters (291 feet) deep, a potentially complex dig above the men in an area that has already suffered a collapse.
Installation of the machine to dig the vertical rescue tunnel is “currently underway,” a government statement late Tuesday said.
The other is to approach from the far side of the road tunnel, a much longer route estimated to be around 480 meters, officials said.
“They have started drilling from the other end of the tunnel,” Mahmood Ahmad, additional secretary technical road and highways, said, saying they had begun blasting through the hillside on Tuesday.
Ahmad said he hoped for “happy news” by Thursday night, without giving further details.
But a government statement also noted that “timelines provided are subject to change due to technical glitches, the challenging Himalayan terrain, and unforeseen emergencies.”
Indian rescuers drill halfway toward workers trapped in tunnel
41 workers have been trapped for 10 days inside a collapsed tunnel in the Indian Himalayas
It is not clear what caused the tunnel collapse, but the Uttarakhand region is prone to landslides
Updated 22 November 2023
Reuters
SILKYARA, India: Rescuers have drilled about halfway through fallen debris to reach 41 workers trapped for ten days inside a collapsed tunnel in the Indian Himalayas, an official said on Wednesday.
The men have been stuck in the 4.5-km (3-mile) tunnel in Uttarakhand state since it caved in early on Nov. 12 and are safe, authorities have said, with access to light, oxygen, food, water and medicines.
Rescue workers have drilled through 32 meters (105 feet) of an estimated 60 meters (197 ft) that must be cleared in order to push through a pipe wide enough for the men to crawl out, said Deepak Patil, a retired army officer heading the rescue effort.
First images emerged on Tuesday from within the tunnel, showing workers in white and yellow hardhats standing in the confined space and communicating with rescuers, after a medical endoscopy camera was pushed through a smaller pipeline.
Authorities have not said what caused the tunnel collapse, but the region is prone to landslides, earthquakes and floods. Efforts to bring the men out have been slowed by snags in drilling in the mountainous terrain.
Hundreds of Rohingya come ashore in Indonesia, joining about 1,000 this week
Latest arrivals, mostly women and children, landed near Sabang off the northern tip of Sumatra island on Tuesday
Updated 22 November 2023
Reuters
JAKARTA 22 : More than 200 ethnic Rohingya came ashore in Indonesia’s Aceh province late on Tuesday, taking total arrivals of members of the Myanmar Muslim minority to more than 1,000 for the week, a leader of the province’s fishing community said.
During November to April, when the seas are calmer, many members of the persecuted minority leave Myanmar on rickety boats for Thailand, Muslim-majority Bangladesh, Malaysia and Indonesia.
Acehnese fishing community chief Miftach Cut Adek said that the latest arrivals, 216 mostly of them women and children, “weak and lacking nutrition,” had arrived near Sabang, off the northern tip of Sumatra island, late on Tuesday.
Mitra Salima Suryono, a spokesperson for the UN refugee agency in Indonesia, said there did not appear to be any particular reason for the big number of Rohingya arriving.
“The reason why they migrated is to find a safer life,” she said.
Mitra said Aceh villagers had tried to prevent hundreds of Rohingya arriving in the Bireuen area in northeast Sumatra last week although they eventually came ashore on Sunday.
For years, Rohingya have left Buddhist-majority Myanmar where they are generally regarded as foreign interlopers from South Asia, denied citizenship and subjected to abuse.
Nearly a million Rohingya live in refugee camps in the Bangladeshi border district of Cox’s Bazar, most after fleeing a military-led crackdown in Myanmar in 2017.
Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry has said it “has no obligation nor capacity to accommodate refugees, let alone to provide a permanent solution.”
Usman Hamid, the director of rights group Amnesty International Indonesia, called for authorities to take in the Rohingya and talk with neighbors, especially Malaysia and Thailand, where Rohingya also often stop.
China expands crackdown on mosques to regions outside Xinjiang, Human Rights Watch says
Local authorities also have been removing architectural features of mosques to make them look more ‘Chinese’
Updated 22 November 2023
AP
BEIJING: The Chinese government has expanded its campaign of closing mosques to regions other than Xinjiang, where for years it has been blamed for persecuting Muslim minorities, according to a Human Rights Watch report released Wednesday.
Authorities have closed mosques in the northern Ningxia region as well as Gansu province, which are home to large populations of Hui Muslims, as part of a process known officially as “consolidation,” according to the report, which draws on public documents, satellite images and witness testimonies.
Local authorities also have been removing architectural features of mosques to make them look more “Chinese,” part of a campaign by the ruling Communist Party to tighten control over religion and reduce the risk of possible challenges to its rule.
President Xi Jinping in 2016 called for the “Sinicization” of religions, initiating a crackdown that has largely concentrated on the western region of Xinjiang, home to more than 11 million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities.
A United Nations report last year found China may have committed “crimes against humanity” in Xinjiang, including through its construction of a network of extrajudicial internment camps believed to have held at least 1 million Uyghurs, Huis, Kazakhs and Kyrgyz.
Chinese authorities have decommissioned, closed down, demolished or converted mosques for secular use in regions outside Xinjiang as part of a campaign aimed at cracking down on religious expression, according to Human Rights Watch.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry did not immediately answer faxed questions seeking comment on the report and its official policies toward Muslim minorities.
One of the first known references to “mosque consolidation” appears in an internal party document from April 2018 that was leaked to US media as part of a trove of documents known as the “Xinjiang Papers.” The file instructed state agencies throughout the country to “strengthen the standardized management of the construction, renovation and expansion of Islamic religious venues” and stressed that “there should not be newly built Islamic venues” in order to “compress the overall number (of mosques).”
“The Chinese government is not ‘consolidating’ mosques as it claims, but closing many down in violation of religious freedom,” said Maya Wang, acting China director at Human Rights Watch. “The Chinese government’s closure, destruction and repurposing of mosques is part of a systematic effort to curb the practice of Islam in China.”
In Liaoqiao and Chuankou villages in Ningxia, authorities dismantled the domes and minarets of all seven mosques and razed the main buildings of three of them between 2019 and 2021, according to videos and pictures posted online and corroborated with satellite imagery by the group’s researchers.
Additionally, the ablution hall of one mosque was damaged inside, according to videos obtained by the group.
The Associated Press could not independently verify the changes described in the report.
The policy of “consolidating mosques” was also referenced in a March 2018 document issued by the government of Yinchuan, the capital of Ningxia. According to the paper, the government wanted to “strictly control the number and scale of religious venues” and called for mosques to adopt “Chinese architecture styles.”
The paper suggested the “integration and combination of mosques” could “solve the problem of too many religious venues.”
In Gansu province, several local governments have detailed efforts to “consolidate” mosques.
In Guanghe County, where the majority of the population is Hui, authorities in 2020 “canceled the registration of 12 mosques, closed down five mosques and improved and consolidated another five,” according to the government’s annual yearbook, referenced in the Human Rights Watch report.
News reports also suggest the Chinese government has closed or altered mosques in other places around the country, occasionally facing public backlash. In May, protesters in Nagu town in southern Yunnan province clashed with police over the planned demolition of a mosque’s dome.