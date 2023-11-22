Pope Francis meets at Vatican with relatives of Israeli hostages and Palestinians living in Gaza

You are here

Pope Francis meets with Israeli relatives of hostages kidnapped amid conflict between Israel and Hamas, at the Vatican on Nov. 22, 2023. (Reuters)
Pope Francis meets with Palestinians whose relatives are stranded in Gaza, amid conflict between Israel and Hamas, at the Vatican on Nov. 22, 2023. (Reuters)
AP
  • Francis spoke about the suffering of both Israelis and Palestinians after his meetings
  • “Please, let us go ahead with peace. Pray for peace, pray a lot for peace”
AP
VATICAN: Pope Francis met separately Wednesday with relatives of Israeli hostages in Gaza and Palestinians living through the war and begged for an end to what he called terrorism and “the passions that are killing everyone.”
Francis spoke about the suffering of both Israelis and Palestinians after his meetings, which were arranged before the Israeli-Hamas hostage deal and a temporary halt in fighting was announced.
Francis didn’t refer to the deal, which marked the biggest diplomatic breakthrough since the war erupted following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel.
Francis said he met at the Vatican with relatives of some of the 240 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, and separately with a delegation of Palestinians, whom the Vatican said had relatives in Gaza.
In the VIP seats of St. Peter’s Square were people holding Palestinian flags and scarves as well as small posters showing apparent bodies in a ditch and the word “Genocide” written underneath.
“Here we’ve gone beyond war. This isn’t war anymore, this is terrorism,” Francis said. “Please, let us go ahead with peace. Pray for peace, pray a lot for peace.”
He also asked for God to help both Israeli and Palestinian people “resolve problems and not go ahead with passions that are killing everyone in the end.”
Francis has spoken out repeatedly calling for an end to the war and has tried to maintain the Vatican’s typical diplomatic neutrality in conflicts. The Vatican is particularly concerned about the plight of Christians in Gaza.
The Hamas attack last month killed about 1,200 people in Israel. Israel’s retaliatory strikes on Gaza have killed more than 11,000 people, according to Palestinian health authorities.

EU to use satellites to track climate threats to forests

Updated 7 sec ago
Follow

EU to use satellites to track climate threats to forests

EU to use satellites to track climate threats to forests
Updated 7 sec ago
BRUSSELS: The European Commission on Wednesday proposed a forest monitoring system that will use satellites to track threats such as climate change-fueled wildfires and illegal logging.
Climate change is taking a mounting toll on Europe’s forests, as extreme heat and drought increase the risk of deadly wildfires. Nearly 900,000 hectares of EU land was burned in forest fires last year, an area roughly the size of Corsica, EU data show.
The degradation of Europe’s forests spells trouble since their CO2-storing capacity is needed to meet climate targets and protect surrounding areas from flooding.
On Wednesday, the Commission proposed a law that would see Brussels collect forest data from the EU’s Copernicus Sentinel satellites. EU member states would also be obliged to gather ground measurements of trends including the areas available for logging, the volume of trees and the location of ancient forests.
“We need to see the trends, need to predict better, we need to see how they are responding to climate change,” EU Environment Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius told Reuters.
“At this moment there are no comprehensive monitoring requirements to provide an overall picture of the state of our forests,” he said.
The new data will also help track other risks, like illegal logging, across national borders, Sinkevicius said.
The EU has clashed with countries including Poland over this issue. The European Court of Justice ruled in March that Poland’s policy of allowing logging during birds’ breeding seasons breached EU environment laws. The court also ruled in 2018 against Warsaw’s authorization of logging in the ancient Bialowieza forest.
Campaign group Fern welcomed the EU proposal as “a potentially golden opportunity” to provide the data needed to protect Europe’s forests. However, the group said the law should go further and compel EU countries to then take action to improve forests’ health.
Brussels says forest data currently provided by member states has gaps and often long delays, hampering their ability to prepare for climate hazards.

‘Palestine freedom is non-negotiable’: Indonesian musicians perform free shows to raise funds for Gaza

‘Palestine freedom is non-negotiable’: Indonesian musicians perform free shows to raise funds for Gaza
Updated 1 min 13 sec ago
Follow

‘Palestine freedom is non-negotiable’: Indonesian musicians perform free shows to raise funds for Gaza

‘Palestine freedom is non-negotiable’: Indonesian musicians perform free shows to raise funds for Gaza
  • Proceeds from ticketed shows, merchandise will be donated for Palestine
  • Indonesian people, government have been staunch supporters of Palestine for decades
Updated 1 min 13 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesian musicians have said that the freedom of Palestine was non-negotiable as they started performing a series of free shows in Jakarta this week to raise funds and awareness for Gaza.

The Indonesian government and people, who have been staunch supporters of Palestine for decades, have also been showing up in solidarity with Gaza amid the ongoing Israeli onslaught that has reportedly killed at least 14,100 people in the Strip, including 5,600 children.

Sixteen Indonesian bands and musicians are lined up for the Humanitarian Concert for Gaza initiative, comprising seven shows that will be held until Dec. 13 in the Indonesian capital.

All of them are performing for free, as proceeds from their ticketed shows and merchandise will be donated in full to the Palestinian Embassy in Indonesia.

“It is our duty as human beings to help other human beings,” Indonesian singer Danilla Riyadi told Arab News.

“There is not much we can do about the politics of what is happening, but as much as we can we want to try to lessen the burden of our brothers and sisters. In this case, it’s participating in this concert,” she said.

Indonesian rock band The Brandals claimed that the land of Palestine belonged to its people.

“For us, the freedom of Palestine is absolute. It is non-negotiable,” the band said in a statement. “Let us do what we can. No matter how small. From prayers to donations. May the land of Palestine return to its people.”

More than 87 percent of the tickets for the series of concerts that began on Tuesday had already sold by the opening day, Wendi Putranto, of shows’ organizer M Bloc Foundation, said.

“The biggest support, aside from the bands who are performing for free, is certainly coming from their massive fans who are donating directly to watch their idols in concert,” Putranto added.

“When words no longer speak, it is time for music to take over and take control … From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

Topics: War on Gaza Indonesia Danilla Riyadi Humanitarian Concert for Gaza initiative

Manila invites global Muslim investors to establish halal businesses in Philippines

Manila invites global Muslim investors to establish halal businesses in Philippines
Updated 22 November 2023
Ellie Aben
Follow

Manila invites global Muslim investors to establish halal businesses in Philippines

Manila invites global Muslim investors to establish halal businesses in Philippines
  • Government wants to reach $4bn in trade, investment over next 5 years
  • New regulations, amended laws seek to facilitate foreign companies
Updated 22 November 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines is inviting global Muslim investors to establish halal businesses in the country, the Department of Trade and Industry said on Wednesday at the Philippine Halal Economy Festival in Manila.

The predominantly Catholic Philippines is aiming to position itself as an Asia-Pacific hub of the halal industry, seeking to tap into a global halal market estimated to be worth more than $7 trillion.

As Manila seeks to reach $4 billion in halal trade and investments over the next five years, Philippine lawmakers have also passed new regulations and amended older laws to facilitate foreign companies doing business in the country.

“These laws give more incentives to Muslim investors from around the world. We invite them to establish and operate their halal enterprises right here in the Philippines,” DTI Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual said on Wednesday.

One of those laws is the amended Foreign Investment Act, which allows qualified non-Philippine nationals to do business in the country or invest in a domestic company, Pascual added.

The Philippine congress also amended the Retail Trade Liberalization Act, which lowered the ceiling for capital required from foreign-led retailers to set up shop in the Philippines, allowing smaller foreign businesses to open in the country.

“These ventures can cater to our vibrant domestic market or the burgeoning community of local halal consumers, which holds immense promise and potential,” he said, adding that the government was also seeking to create 120,000 new jobs in the halal sector.

The Philippines is home to around 7 million Muslims, most of whom live on the island of Mindanao and the Sulu archipelago in the country’s south, and in the central-western province of Palawan.

Pascual was speaking at the Philippine Halal Economy Festival, part of the Invest Philippine Week that brings together domestic and international investors to engage with Filipino businesses and officials.

“At the end of this series of investment promotion activities, we hope to create new business partnerships and investments. We want to signal that new Philippines is open for business,” he said.

Topics: Manila halal Muslim Phillipines

India restarts suspended tourism and business e-visas for Canadians after two months

India restarts suspended tourism and business e-visas for Canadians after two months
Updated 22 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

India restarts suspended tourism and business e-visas for Canadians after two months

India restarts suspended tourism and business e-visas for Canadians after two months
  • Services were suspended following a row over Ottawa’s accusation of Indian government involvement in murder of Canadian Sikh separatist leader
  • Though the move is likely to ease tensions slightly, relations between the two countries are not expected to significantly improve in the near future
Updated 22 November 2023
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India resumed issuing e-visas for Canadian tourists and business travelers on Wednesday two months after it suspended such services following a row over Ottawa’s accusation of possible Indian government involvement in the murder of a Canadian Sikh separatist leader.
Though the move is likely to ease tensions slightly, relations between the two countries are not expected to significantly improve in the near future.
“E-visa services to Canadian nationals have resumed,” an Indian government official aware of the decision said on the condition of anonymity, as he was not authorized to speak on the subject.
The official did not say if the decision will lead to a significant thaw in the relationship with Ottawa.
India issues e-visas only for tourism and business for Canadian nationals.
It comes a month after New Delhi had resumed visas under four of the 13 categories that had been suspended in September.
Ties between the countries nosedived after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Canada’s parliament that his government was “actively pursuing credible allegations” linking Indian government agents to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45 in a Vancouver suburb.
Nijjar was a proponent of a decades-long, but now a fringe demand to carve out an independent Sikh homeland from India named Khalistan.

North Korea says received images of US Guam air base from spy satellite

North Korea says received images of US Guam air base from spy satellite
Updated 22 November 2023
AFP
Follow

North Korea says received images of US Guam air base from spy satellite

North Korea says received images of US Guam air base from spy satellite
  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reviews photographs of major American military bases in Guam
Updated 22 November 2023
AFP

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reviewed photographs of major US military bases in Guam, received from the country’s first spy satellite in orbit, state media said Wednesday.
Kim “watched the aerospace photos of Anderson Air Force Base, Apra Harbor and other major military bases of the US forces taken in the sky above Guam in the Pacific, which were received at 9:21 a.m. on Nov. 22,” state-run news agency KCNA said, having earlier announced the purportedly successful launch of the North’s “Malligyong-1” spy satellite.

