Riyadh set to host annual coffee and chocolate expo

RIYADH: Entrepreneurs exploring investments in the coffee and chocolate industry can seize opportunities at an upcoming exhibition in Riyadh.

The 9th International Coffee and Chocolate Exhibition, scheduled from Dec. 5-9, aims to serve as a platform for engagement, offering an opportunity for dialogue with industry players and enthusiasts interested in exploring the sector’s prospects.

Encouraging innovation and the growth of institutions specialized in coffee and chocolate manufacturing, the Middle East Coffee and Chocolate Awards will be given to the most successful establishments in the region to support the development of the local economy and the growth of non-oil export revenues.

The Middle East Coffee Conference, one of the largest forums dedicated to the coffee industry, is a known platform for international speakers to address major relevant topics.

The event features curated workshops, including sessions on investment opportunities in the coffee and chocolate industry and the challenges facing this sector due to climate change. Experts will also shed light on the latest technological advances being used in the field.

Additional activities include the Saudi Barista Championship, accredited within the World Barista Championship, and the Saudi World Brewers Cup, held for the first time in the Kingdom with global accreditation.

The exhibition aims to attract investors, importers, and seekers of new investments in the coffee and chocolate field and provide a platform to launch new products. It will also attract government agencies, entrepreneurs, producers and exhibitors for coffee and chocolate products and equipment, as well as several donors.

It is the largest annual international event for coffee and chocolate manufacturers and providers worldwide, attracting more than 300 local and international businesses from more than 40 countries.