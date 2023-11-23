KSrelief, UN officials discuss Gaza aid deliveries

Riyadh governor honors winners of King Khalid Award 2023

RIYADH: Riyadh Governor Prince Faisal bin Bandar on Wednesday honored the winners of the King Khalid Award 2023 during a ceremony held in the Prince Sultan Grand Hall at the city’s Al-Faisaliah Hotel, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

On arrival, the prince was received by Prince Faisal bin Khalid, adviser to King Salman and chairman of the board of trustees of the King Khalid Foundation and chairman of the Award Authority, Al-Baha Gov. Prince Hussam bin Saud, and Riyadh Deputy Gov. Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz.

Speaking during the ceremony, held under the patronage of the king, Prince Faisal bin Khalid said: “We are pleased ... to honor the efforts of elite establishments, organizations, and initiative owners, celebrate their achievements, praise their work, and push them toward greater achievements.

“The King Khalid Award is proud of the generous patronage it receives from King Salman, bearing the name of the late King Khalid bin Abdulaziz, whom we emulate and follow.”

He noted that the awards played an important role in working toward the targets of Vision 2030, and that the foundation’s development work aimed to achieve sustainable growth.

“We have been working on this for years, and here we are today with you confirming our continuation of this work, which enables us to continue progress in supporting and thriving our society, believing in our citizens and the efficiency of our institutions and their ability to compete at local, regional, and international levels,” he added.

The winners were announced by awards secretary-general, Saud Al-Shammari, with first place for the development partners award going to Faheem Educational Platform. Al-Haramain Electronic Qur’an for the Blind took second, and the Youth and Community Endowment Co. third.

First in the non-profit organization excellence category was Al-Mawaddah Family Development Association in Makkah region, with the Charity Society for Orphan Care in the Eastern Province coming second, and the Charitable Health Society for Patient Care third.

The Saudi Aramco Abqaiq Plants Facility won top spot in the King Khalid sustainability award class. Second place went to the Saudi Arabian Mining Co., and third to the Saudi Basic Industries Corp.