KSrelief, UN officials discuss Gaza aid deliveries

KSrelief, UN officials discuss Gaza aid deliveries
Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor general of KSrelief, met with Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of UNRWA, in Egypt. (SPA)
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News
KSrelief, UN officials discuss Gaza aid deliveries

KSrelief, UN officials discuss Gaza aid deliveries
  • KSrelief earlier launched Saudi Arabia’s first aid convoy from Egypt to Gaza
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, the general supervisor of the Saudi aid agency KSrelief, recently held talks in Egypt with Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner general of the UN Relief and Works Agency, to discuss the delivery of aid to the Gaza Strip.

KSrelief earlier launched Saudi Arabia’s first aid convoy from Egypt to Gaza, comprising 30 trucks loaded with food, medicine, and shelter supplies.

Vital provisions are also being sent from the Kingdom via air and sea.

During the meeting in the Egyptian city of Al-Arish, Lazzarini lauded Saudi Arabia’s support for UNRWA in helping with its relief efforts in Gaza.

Riyadh governor honors winners of King Khalid Award 2023

Riyadh governor honors winners of King Khalid Award 2023
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Riyadh governor honors winners of King Khalid Award 2023

Riyadh governor honors winners of King Khalid Award 2023
  • First place for the development partners award went to Faheem Educational Platform
  • Al-Haramain Electronic Qur’an for the Blind took second place, and the Youth and Community Endowment Co. third
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyadh Governor Prince Faisal bin Bandar on Wednesday honored the winners of the King Khalid Award 2023 during a ceremony held in the Prince Sultan Grand Hall at the city’s Al-Faisaliah Hotel, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

On arrival, the prince was received by Prince Faisal bin Khalid, adviser to King Salman and chairman of the board of trustees of the King Khalid Foundation and chairman of the Award Authority, Al-Baha Gov. Prince Hussam bin Saud, and Riyadh Deputy Gov. Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz.

Speaking during the ceremony, held under the patronage of the king, Prince Faisal bin Khalid said: “We are pleased ... to honor the efforts of elite establishments, organizations, and initiative owners, celebrate their achievements, praise their work, and push them toward greater achievements.

“The King Khalid Award is proud of the generous patronage it receives from King Salman, bearing the name of the late King Khalid bin Abdulaziz, whom we emulate and follow.”

He noted that the awards played an important role in working toward the targets of Vision 2030, and that the foundation’s development work aimed to achieve sustainable growth.

“We have been working on this for years, and here we are today with you confirming our continuation of this work, which enables us to continue progress in supporting and thriving our society, believing in our citizens and the efficiency of our institutions and their ability to compete at local, regional, and international levels,” he added.

The winners were announced by awards secretary-general, Saud Al-Shammari, with first place for the development partners award going to Faheem Educational Platform. Al-Haramain Electronic Qur’an for the Blind took second, and the Youth and Community Endowment Co. third.

First in the non-profit organization excellence category was Al-Mawaddah Family Development Association in Makkah region, with the Charity Society for Orphan Care in the Eastern Province coming second, and the Charitable Health Society for Patient Care third.

The Saudi Aramco Abqaiq Plants Facility won top spot in the King Khalid sustainability award class. Second place went to the Saudi Arabian Mining Co., and third to the Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

Who's Who: Princess Lolowa bint Nawaf, chair of Al-Mawaddah Association for Family Development

Who’s Who: Princess Lolowa bint Nawaf, chair of Al-Mawaddah Association for Family Development
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Who’s Who: Princess Lolowa bint Nawaf, chair of Al-Mawaddah Association for Family Development

Who’s Who: Princess Lolowa bint Nawaf, chair of Al-Mawaddah Association for Family Development
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News

Princess Lolowa bint Nawaf has been the chair of Al-Mawaddah Association for Family Development since October 2020.

The organization is dedicated to education, training, guidance, reform, and family awareness through sustainable development initiatives.

In her role, Princess Lolowa has focused on enhancing the association’s public standing, securing funds, and overseeing the performance of directors, members, committees, and staff.

The association’s main goal is to foster a generation of conscious, united families capable of addressing challenges and contributing significantly to family stability.

Since 2020, the princess has simultaneously served as the vice president of marketing and strategic partnerships at Shamel Food Co. This has involved managing the marketing team, collaborating with social media and marketing agencies, and overseeing partnerships with beverage suppliers and aggregators.

In 2016, Princess Lolowa became economic adviser at the Saudi Embassy in Washington, D.C. As the point of contact for all economic and business-related matters, she collaborated with the US Chamber of Commerce on several programs, facilitated meetings with key players in the Saudi market, and actively participated in events related to economic matters and Vision 2030.

From 2010 to 2015, she was a senior relationship manager at SABB, where she focused on building a portfolio of high-net-worth clients. Her responsibilities included investment advice, wealth management, credit and facilities requests, and day-to-day transactions.

Between 2006 and 2009, she worked at HSBC Saudi Arabia Ltd. in various capacities, including as a management information systems officer. As business development manager, from 2007 to 2009, she played a pivotal role in supporting SABB distribution channels and directing sales of investment products to key corporate clients.

She began her professional career in 2005 as a public relations intern at Factiva, a Dow Jones and Reuters company.

The princess gained a bachelor’s degree in business management, with a focus on marketing and management information systems, from Babson College in Massachusetts, in the US, and she is currently studying for a master’s degree in non-profit management at Northeastern University in Boston, America.

Saudi, Algerian justice ministers meet in Algiers, sign executive program

Saudi, Algerian justice ministers meet in Algiers, sign executive program
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi, Algerian justice ministers meet in Algiers, sign executive program

Saudi, Algerian justice ministers meet in Algiers, sign executive program
  • The program aims to exchange information about the implementation of judicial rulings and relevant international treaties concerning the judicial matters of both parties
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Justice Walid Al-Samaani met his Algerian counterpart Abderrachid Tabi during an official visit to Algiers, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the two men discussed ways to enhance relations in the judicial and legal fields.

Al-Samaani highlighted the legislative, technical and training developments in Saudi Arabia’s judicial sector, supported by King Salman and overseen by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The ministers also signed an executive program to stage reciprocal visits to familiarize themselves with the judicial systems and related regulations of their respective nations.

The program aims to exchange information about the implementation of judicial rulings and relevant international treaties concerning the judicial matters of both parties.

Wet and windy weather to continue until Friday

Wet and windy weather to continue until Friday
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Wet and windy weather to continue until Friday

Wet and windy weather to continue until Friday
  • Authorities warn people to avoid areas that might flood
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: People across the Kingdom are being urged to exercise caution as the wet and windy weather is set to continue through Friday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Citizens are advised to avoid areas that might be susceptible to flooding and not swim in open waters, the General Directorate of Civil Defense said.

The Makkah region is forecast to see light to moderate rains as well as winds that could stir up dust storms in Taif, Adham, Al-Ardiyat, Maysan and Al-Kamil, it said.

The Riyadh region, including parts of Afif, Al-Dawadmi, Al-Quwayiyah, Al-Majma’ah, Thadiq, Marrat, Al-Ghat, Al-Zulfi and Shaqra, as well as Jazan, Asir and Madinah are also likely to see wind and rain.

Hail, Qassim, Al-Jawf, the Northern Borders and the Eastern Province are expected to see moderate to heavy rains as well as strong winds and possible dust storms, the authority said.

Light rains are expected in the Makkah region, including the Holy Capital, Jeddah, Al-Jamoum, Bahra, Rabigh, Khulais, Al-Layth and Al-Qunfudhah.

Saudi FM, Blinken discuss Gaza truce, relief efforts

Saudi FM, Blinken discuss Gaza truce, relief efforts
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi FM, Blinken discuss Gaza truce, relief efforts

Saudi FM, Blinken discuss Gaza truce, relief efforts
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Wednesday received a phone call from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry said.
The two discussed ways to stop the military escalation in Gaza and surrounding areas, and to adhere to any humanitarian truce and ceasefire agreement.
They also discussed efforts to bring in humanitarian, relief and medical aid.
Prince Faisal “stressed the Kingdom’s categorical rejection of the forced displacement of the population of Gaza, and the importance of the international community moving seriously and effectively to confront all the ongoing violations of the Israeli occupation forces, and their repeated violations of international law and international humanitarian law,” the ministry said.
He also noted the importance of the “international community fulfilling its moral and principled responsibility toward adhering to international legitimacy resolutions, the latest of which was the Security Council resolution last week, in a way that achieves credibility for international order, maintains international peace and security, and prevents the causes of extremism and violence.”
Prince Faisal received the call in Paris while on a tour of capital cities of UN Security Council permanent member states, where he is heading an Arab-Islamic delegation to discuss the conflict in Gaza.

