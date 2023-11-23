KSrelief, UN officials discuss Gaza aid deliveries

Princess Lolowa bint Nawaf has been the chair of Al-Mawaddah Association for Family Development since October 2020.
The organization is dedicated to education, training, guidance, reform, and family awareness through sustainable development initiatives.
In her role, Princess Lolowa has focused on enhancing the association’s public standing, securing funds, and overseeing the performance of directors, members, committees, and staff.
The association’s main goal is to foster a generation of conscious, united families capable of addressing challenges and contributing significantly to family stability.
Since 2020, the princess has simultaneously served as the vice president of marketing and strategic partnerships at Shamel Food Co. This has involved managing the marketing team, collaborating with social media and marketing agencies, and overseeing partnerships with beverage suppliers and aggregators.
In 2016, Princess Lolowa became economic adviser at the Saudi Embassy in Washington, D.C. As the point of contact for all economic and business-related matters, she collaborated with the US Chamber of Commerce on several programs, facilitated meetings with key players in the Saudi market, and actively participated in events related to economic matters and Vision 2030.
From 2010 to 2015, she was a senior relationship manager at SABB, where she focused on building a portfolio of high-net-worth clients. Her responsibilities included investment advice, wealth management, credit and facilities requests, and day-to-day transactions.
Between 2006 and 2009, she worked at HSBC Saudi Arabia Ltd. in various capacities, including as a management information systems officer. As business development manager, from 2007 to 2009, she played a pivotal role in supporting SABB distribution channels and directing sales of investment products to key corporate clients.
She began her professional career in 2005 as a public relations intern at Factiva, a Dow Jones and Reuters company.
The princess gained a bachelor’s degree in business management, with a focus on marketing and management information systems, from Babson College in Massachusetts, in the US, and she is currently studying for a master’s degree in non-profit management at Northeastern University in Boston, America.