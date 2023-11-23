You are here

  Tunisian-German music producer Loco Dice looks ahead to his shows in Saudi Arabia, the UAE 

Loco Dice performing in Italy. (Supplied)
William Mullally
  • ‘To finally bring my sound to the Middle East is a beautiful thing,’ says Loco Dice
DUBAI: Yassine Ben Achour, better known as Loco Dice, has waited a long time for this moment. Over the last three decades, the 49-year-old Tunisian-German electronic music producer has built himself into one of the world’s most renowned DJs, a pioneer who bridged the worlds of hip-hop and dance music long before that became the norm, and a tenured pillar of the influential Ibiza scene. Now, after rising to the top of Europe, he is on the brink of a true career highlight. This winter, he will finally connect back to his Arab roots for a series of major shows in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, starting with a show on Yas Island for F1 Abu Dhabi weekend on Friday, November 24. 

“I’m elated about this. It truly feels like coming home. And most exciting of all, it feels that the music that I’ve been making and the electronic scene I’ve helped build is really taking off in the Middle East — something I’ve been waiting for years to happen. Our brand of electronic music is finally exploding in popularity in the region,” Ben Achour tells Arab News. 




The 49-year-old Tunisian-German electronic music producer has built himself into one of the world’s most renowned DJs. (Supplied)

“I keep thinking about it: I’ve really come full circle. I grew up shaped by Tunisian Mizwad — the music of the country’s working class — and the beats of the darbouka. Those beats are still within me, and the percussion I play today still has those Arabic roots within it. To be able to finally bring that sound across the Middle East is a beautiful thing. Especially at a time of so much unrest in the world we live in, it’s very important that we can dance, and celebrate, because — especially as Arabs — that's the only peace we have.” 

Born and raised in Düsseldorf, Germany in 1974 to Tunisian immigrant parents, Ben Achour has long had a complicated relationship with his roots. He considers himself German first and foremost, but that is an act of defiance more than anything else.  

“In my generation, we call ourselves Germans, but we have nothing to do with German culture. We don’t even eat German food. I was a 100-percent-Tunisian kid hanging out in a poor area with all the mixed-race and mixed-culture peoples, but we still all proudly identify as Germans, because this country still gave us a lot, and because we were not going to let racists define who is a German and who is not,” says Ben Achour.  




Loco Dice (R) in London with fellow DJs and producers Carl Cox (L) and Marc Kinchen. (Supplied)

“At times I’ve had to hide who I am to fit in — to get a job, or to get on in school. It would be shocking for people to see six guys eating food with their hands, so we had to try to blend in,” he continues. “But it was very important to me to never forget where I came from — the culture that shaped me. I couldn’t forget who I really am.” 

Growing up without money, that became his only concern. He never craved fame or self-actualization. He had to struggle every day just to survive, and the only thing he could conceive of in his early years was a way to escape that. But normal jobs and formal education didn’t suit him. 

“Music was my only way out, and I’m so lucky that I found it,” he says. “It was a really rough time for me to chase a dream. I was not out there trying to keep it real; I was real enough by myself. What I needed was to keep it together. I needed to pay my rent, and this was the only thing where no one cared where I came from, or what I looked like. They didn’t ask for a diploma or try to put me in a suit. I believed in it so much — I cried so much. But it had to work, because it was all I had.”  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Loco Dice (@locodiceofc)

In the early days — before he made a radical shift to the electronic scene — he looked at the hip-hop scene of the US West Coast, and that was where he found his first inspiration. He bought every album by NWA and Public Enemy just for the lyrics on the booklet inside the CD, repeating their words to himself over and over until he felt he had mastered them. Soon, he was writing his own rhymes, and his early dancehall success earned him an invitation to tour with Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube.  

“That was one of the most amazing experiences of my life. I remember showing them my lyrics in my horrible English, and they were laughing but they understood. They suggested I read some books to mix up my vocabulary. Snoop told me, ‘You can’t just cuss the entire time, man. Tell me about growing up here — you have so many stories to tell we’ve never heard.’ He was such a chill, amazing guy, as was Ice Cube. They were my idols, and I couldn’t believe that they were also these amazing people even in private, willing to help a guy like me out,” says Ben Achour. “Being with them shaped me into who I am. And if you look at them now, they’re still on top. There’s a reason that no one looks at them as some sort of relic from another era. They are just as relevant now as they ever were. That’s because they didn’t chase respect — they just continued to be as they are. That’s exactly as I’ve tried to be, and that’s why I’ve thrived in each of those worlds.”  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Loco Dice (@locodiceofc)

It’s that mentality that allowed him to dive headfirst into the completely alien world of electronic music in the early 2000s, and thrive not by trying to fit in with the DJs around him, but by owning his hip-hop roots, blending in those styles and aesthetics, and even mixing in songs that those dance floors had never heard — a trend that he still continues. Most importantly, it allowed him to construct an inimitable attitude that has kept him relevant as times change.  

“The most important skill is learning to understand the crowd, because the crowd dictates the market, and the crowd is always changing. But you can never try to force the crowd. You have to learn to harness them, bring them into your world, and then transform yourself in a new direction without losing your identity,” Ben Achour explains. “I also must accept that I cannot force it, I just have to be me. The second I lose myself, I’ll become irrelevant very quickly.”  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Loco Dice (@locodiceofc)

Ultimately, it’s not just the beat of the Tunisian folk music that first got him dancing that is the biggest part of Ben Achour imbued in his music. Rather, it’s the strength he harnessed as a youth to redefine what it means to be German — and which enables him to continue to redefine what electronic music will become.  

“Anyone that protests when I try something new, I tell them off,” he says. “I’m going to do what I want; I’m free — and the new generation embraces that. I feel I’ve found my purpose, and I’ve 100 percent fulfilled it.” 

Topics: Loco Dice Saudi Arabia

REVIEW: A-list cast reunion makes ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’ a nerdy triumph 

REVIEW: A-list cast reunion makes ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’ a nerdy triumph 
Updated 23 November 2023
Matt Ross
Follow

REVIEW: A-list cast reunion makes ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’ a nerdy triumph 

REVIEW: A-list cast reunion makes ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’ a nerdy triumph 
  • Stars of ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World’ come together for animated reimagining of the hit graphic novels 
Updated 23 November 2023
Matt Ross

LONDON: Given the divisive status of 2010’s “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” (which underwhelmed at the box office but went on to become a cult favorite), it was something of a surprise when Netflix announced it was dusting off the source material — Bryan Lee O’Malley’s beloved graphic novels — for an animated series. Even more eyebrows were raised when it was announced that the majority of the live-action movie’s cast would return for the new show — was this a remake? A sequel? Something else entirely? 

Well, without giving too much away, the show falls somewhere between all three. “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” tells the story of its titular musician, a slacker who falls for the girl of his dreams, only to learn that dating her means he must defeat all of her evil exes in single combat. Like O’Malley’s original books — and its stylish big-screen predecessor — “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” is drenched in pop-culture references, oblique bouts of reflexivity, and bombastic set pieces. 

“Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” is drenched in pop-culture references. (Supplied)

If possible, the show is even more self-aware than its previous incarnations, but O’Malley and co-creator BenDavid Grabinski manage to stay the right side of pretentiousness — aided by the returning cast, who clearly love the characters of “Scott Pilgrim” as much as their creators. Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Brandon Routh, Brie Larson, Aubrey Plaza, Jason Schwartzman et al have an absolute blast, breathing greater depth and nuance into characters which O’Malley has given new freedom to explore.  

This is one of those rare occasions when a reimagining is so much more than just a rebrand. For the first 20 minutes or so, “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” feels familiar and predictable. But then (and it’s so important not to spoil the surprise) the show takes an unexpected turn, kickstarting a universe of whip-smart writing, gorgeous animation and unexpected storytelling. It’s smart yet dumb, simple yet complex, silly but heartfelt — and singularly wonderful. 

Topics: Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Recipes for Success: Chef Mario Zechender in Riyadh offers advice for amateurs, discusses staying calm in the kitchen 

Recipes for Success: Chef Mario Zechender in Riyadh offers advice for amateurs, discusses staying calm in the kitchen 
Updated 23 November 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar
Follow

Recipes for Success: Chef Mario Zechender in Riyadh offers advice for amateurs, discusses staying calm in the kitchen 

Recipes for Success: Chef Mario Zechender in Riyadh offers advice for amateurs, discusses staying calm in the kitchen 
Updated 23 November 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar

DUBAI: Mario Zechender, head chef at Carbone Riyadh, the latest addition to the city’s international imports, has been hard at work over the last few months getting the Italian-American restaurant — a favorite with celebrities in the US — up and running for its new Saudi clientele.   

Raised by his grandmother, who instilled in him a passion for cooking, Zechender attended a culinary arts school in Teano and, after completing his education, moved to the Netherlands, where he worked in several Italian restaurants, including Mirafiori and Casa di David in Amsterdam. He spent five years honing his craft before joining NH Hotels as a chef for three more years.  

Carbone Riyadh is the latest addition to the city’s international imports. (Supplied)

He then returned to Italy, working in various Michelin-starred restaurants, before moving abroad again to work in South America. Following that was a stint in India, after which he moved to the Kingdom this year for Carbone’s October opening.  

The new Riyadh outlet is Carbone’s seventh, along with Hong Kong, Doha, Las Vegas, Miami, Dallas, and the New York original, which opened in 2013 and ranks among the buzziest American restaurants of the last decade.  

Carbone is known for creating a contemporary, celebratory, and highly exclusive dining experience inspired by the storied tradition of the classic mid-19th-century, New York-style Italian restaurant.   

Carbone Spicy Rigatoni. (Supplied)

“I’m at the restaurant before 7 a.m. and we close after 1 a.m. So, I’m living in the kitchen now,” Zechender tells Arab News. “There hasn’t been any time to see the city. But hopefully, once we get into calmer waters, I’ll be able to enjoy the sights and sounds of Riyadh.  

Here, Zechender discusses his management style, his favorite Chilean dish, and how customers can annoy him.   

Q: What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?   

A: Just improve yourself and keep working on your skills at home, like chopping vegetables and your skills with kitchen knives.  

What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish?  

For me, it’s fresh herbs and citrus peels. For example, if you’re making tomato sauce, if you just add some basil leaves, you’ll really improve the flavor, freshness and aroma of the sauce.  

Meatballs. (Supplied)

When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food?   

When I go out, I try just to enjoy the experience. I don’t like to criticize the chef, because each chef is different and has different techniques. If something bad were to happen, I just wouldn’t go back to the restaurant. But I wouldn’t complain to the chef, because he’s got his own technique.  

When you go out to eat, what’s your favorite cuisine? 

I really enjoy Mexican food because they don’t use too many ingredients but they’re always fresh ingredients.    

Caesar alla ZZ - Carbone. (Supplied)

 

What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly at home, say in 20 minutes?  

When I want to cook something quick, it’s usually pasta with some simple, fresh ingredients. That takes me less than 10 minutes.  

What request/behavior by customers most annoys you?  

For me, as an Italian, I get annoyed when customers ask for ‘well-done’ pasta. Pasta is meant to be eaten al dente.   

What are you like in the kitchen? Are you a disciplinarian or are you more laidback?  

I’m definitely more laidback in the kitchen. Because, for the chefs, it’s very tough, so I like to be calm. After the service, we normally do a short briefing. And if someone made a mistake, then that’s when I would correct them — once the service is finished. 

Topics: Mario Zechender Carbone Riyadh

Hend Sabry resigns as World Food Programme Goodwill Ambassador over failure in Gaza

Hend Sabry resigns as World Food Programme Goodwill Ambassador over failure in Gaza
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Hend Sabry resigns as World Food Programme Goodwill Ambassador over failure in Gaza

Hend Sabry resigns as World Food Programme Goodwill Ambassador over failure in Gaza
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Tunisian Egyptian actress Hend Sabry announced on Instagram on Wednesday that she has resigned from her role as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) after 13 years due to the Israeli military campaign in Gaza.  

“Over the past weeks, I have witnessed and shared the experiences of my dedicated colleagues at World Food Programme,” she wrote to her 3.5 million followers. “There is a feeling of helplessness because they are unable to carry out their duty to the fullest extent, as they always do, towards children, mothers, fathers and grandparents in Gaza.” 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by هند صبري (@hendsabri)

 

“There was little they could do in the face of the crushing war machine that has no mercy on civilians who were besieged by death,” she added.  

The award-winning actress said that she has tried to make her voice heard and tried to call for authorities to use the WFP to prevent the use of starvation as a weapon of war and to call for a ceasefire.

 

 

“I was certain that the World Food Programme – which had won the Nobel Peace Prize just three years ago and having been an active participant in UN Resolution 2417 which condemned the use of starvation as a method of war - would use its voice as powerfully as it did in emergencies and multiple humanitarian crises,” she explained. 

“However, starvation and blockades have been used as weapons of war over the past 46 days against more than two million civilians in Gaza,” Sabry said. “For this reason, I announce my resignation and wish all my colleagues in the World Food Programme safety and peace,” she said. 

However, Sabry said that she will not give up her humanitarian and societal roles. She will do them in “different ways,” she said. 

Topics: War on Gaza World Food Programme Hend Sabry

Adam Driver-starring ‘Ferrari’ to close Jeddah’s Red Sea International Film Festival  

Adam Driver-starring ‘Ferrari’ to close Jeddah’s Red Sea International Film Festival  
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Adam Driver-starring ‘Ferrari’ to close Jeddah’s Red Sea International Film Festival  

Adam Driver-starring ‘Ferrari’ to close Jeddah’s Red Sea International Film Festival  
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s much-awaited Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) will wrap up its third edition next month with a closing night gala screening on Dec. 7 of “Ferrari,” the biopic from Michael Mann starring Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz, Shailene Woodley and Patrick Dempsey.  

Mohammed Al-Turki, CEO of the Red Sea Film Foundation, said about “Ferrari”: “This exhilarating film has been close to the festival’s ‘heart,’ as it has been supported by our Red Sea International Film Financing, a vehicle for us to champion acclaimed storytellers and create the opportunity for cultural exchange. Michael Mann’s powerful film shows true craftsmanship and empathy for the ambitious genius behind one of the world’s most desired works of design.”  

Organizers also unveiled the lineup for the International Spectacular program, which presents “cinema from around the globe and features celebrated auteurs and international filmmaking icons.”  

The festival said that the section “showcases some of the most highly anticipated and talked about films of the year, screened for the first time in the Arab world.”  

The International Spectacular program will feature Sofia Coppola’s biopic “Priscilla,” Ava Duvernay’s “Origin,” John Woo’s “Silent Night,” Lea Domenach’s “Bernadette” (“The President’s Wife”), Aardman’s Sam Fell-directed “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget,” and Yann Mounir Demange’s short “Dammi,” starring Riz Ahmed.  

Iconic Studio Ghibli director Hayao Miyazaki’s “The Boy and the Heron” will screen as the public closing film. The film features a celebrity-studded English voice cast including Christian Bale as Shoichi Maki, Dave Bautista as The Parakeet King, Gemma Chan as Natsuko, Willem Dafoe as Noble Pelican, Karen Fukuhara as Lady Himi, Mark Hamill as Granduncle, Robert Pattinson as The Gray Heron and Florence Pugh as Kiriko.  

Topics: Red Sea International Film Festival 2023 RSIFF Adam Driver Jeddah Saudi Arabia Ferrari

Amanda Seyfried stuns in Elie Saab gown in China

Amanda Seyfried stuns in Elie Saab gown in China
Updated 22 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Amanda Seyfried stuns in Elie Saab gown in China

Amanda Seyfried stuns in Elie Saab gown in China
Updated 22 November 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: US actress Amanda Seyfried cut an elegant figure as she attended a Lancome event in Shanghai, China, this week, wearing a gown by Lebanese couturier Elie Saab.  

The sheer number with embroidered jewels was glamorous enough for a red carpet. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey)

Seyfried took on the role as Lancome ambassador earlier this year when she teamed up with fellow actress Isabella Rossellini for a new campaign.  

The pair got together to shoot the brand’s “La vie est belle” campaign.  

“It was hard not to laugh throughout,” Amanda told In Style at the time. “Laughing is good, but not when you're trying to get some serious beauty shots as well!” 

Topics: Elie Saab Amanda Seyfried

