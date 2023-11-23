You are here

Supreme Court reaffirms role of Shariah in Philippine judicial system

Supreme Court reaffirms role of Shariah in Philippine judicial system
Shariah, or Islamic law, is partially implemented in the Philippines, applicable only to the Muslim community. (File/AFP)
Updated 23 November 2023
Ellie Aben
Supreme Court reaffirms role of Shariah in Philippine judicial system

Supreme Court reaffirms role of Shariah in Philippine judicial system
  • Shariah is implemented in Bangsamoro and other Muslim regions of Mindanao
  • Top court announces plans to ‘strengthen the Shariah justice system’
Updated 23 November 2023
Ellie Aben
MANILA: The Supreme Court of the Philippines reaffirmed on Thursday the strengthened role of Shariah courts in the Philippine judicial system, a move seen as marking a significant step in recognizing their autonomy.

Shariah, or Islamic law, is partially implemented in the Philippines, applicable only to the Muslim community — about 6 percent of the 110 million predominantly Catholic population of the country.

Established under the 1977 Code of Muslim Personal Laws (Muslim Code), Shariah courts are under the administrative supervision of the Supreme Court and have jurisdiction over the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region as well as other parts of the southern Mindanao island, which have significant Muslim populations.

The courts have application over personal status law, including marriage, as well as financial laws and halal certification.

Thursday’s decision on the scope of their jurisdiction followed a decision by the Shariah District Court in Cotabato City, which directed to a civil court a case involving contracts of loan. The Supreme Court ruled that the SDC erred in dismissing the case based on a perceived lack of applicable Muslim law.

“(The Muslim Code) does not limit the SDC’s jurisdiction to actions involving the application of this law’s provisions. On the contrary, the catch-all provision grants SDCs jurisdiction over nearly all personal and real actions between Muslims,” the court said.

“Shariah courts are autonomous bodies which do not need to lean on civil courts.”

The court also stressed its goals under the Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022-2027, to “strengthen the Shariah justice system” and study the possibility of expanding its mandate to cover both criminal and commercial cases.

The Supreme Court’s decision reaffirming the empowered role of Shariah courts in the Philippine judicial system marked a “significant step in recognizing their autonomy,” said National Commission on Muslim Filipinos spokesperson Yusoph Mando.

“The court underscored that while the Muslim Code encapsulates personal and family laws, it does not exhaust all aspects of Muslim law, leaving room for additional, relevant laws to be presented as evidence during trial,” he told Arab News.

“The Court clarified that the Muslim Code’s catch-all provision grants SDCs jurisdiction over various personal and real actions among Muslims, thereby not limiting their purview to specific types of cases.”

Topics: Philippines

Special 17 Filipinos among Galaxy Leader crew held by Houthis in Yemen
Middle-East
17 Filipinos among Galaxy Leader crew held by Houthis in Yemen
Filipino-Palestinian beauty queen rallies support for Gaza in Philippines 
World
Filipino-Palestinian beauty queen rallies support for Gaza in Philippines 

Five people, including three children, in hospital after Dublin stabbing

Five people, including three children, in hospital after Dublin stabbing
Updated 23 November 2023
Reuters
Five people, including three children, in hospital after Dublin stabbing

Five people, including three children, in hospital after Dublin stabbing
  • Stabbings occurred on Parnell Square, which is next to Dublin’s main thoroughfare of O’Connell Street
  • Motive for the attack, which occurred close to a school, has not been established
Updated 23 November 2023
Reuters

DUBLIN: Irish police said five people, including three young children, have been taken to hospital following a serious public order incident in Dublin city center on Thursday that local media reported as a stabbing.
Police said in a statement that they were following a definite line of inquiry and not looking for any other person at this time.
One girl has sustained serious injuries and the other two children are being treated for less serious injuries, police said. An adult female is also being treated for serious injuries and an adult male has less serious injuries, police added.
Local media reported that the people were stabbed on Dublin’s Parnell Square, which is next to Dublin city’s main thoroughfare of O’Connell Street. Police said the scene remains sealed off.
The Irish Times reported that the chief suspect has been detained and had sustained wounds believed to be self-inflicted. It said early indications suggested a man tried to attack a number of young people and that passers-by intervened.
The motive for the attack, which occurred close to a school, has not been established, the Irish Times added.

Topics: Ireland Dublin Parnell Square stabbing

Irish police investigating whether fatal stabbing linked to terrorism
World
Irish police investigating whether fatal stabbing linked to terrorism
Tributes paid to murdered Pakistani woman who grew up in Dublin
Press Review
Tributes paid to murdered Pakistani woman who grew up in Dublin

Prosecutors say Kosovar ex-guerrilla leaders on trial for war crimes tried to influence witnesses

Prosecutors say Kosovar ex-guerrilla leaders on trial for war crimes tried to influence witnesses
Updated 23 November 2023
AP
Prosecutors say Kosovar ex-guerrilla leaders on trial for war crimes tried to influence witnesses

Prosecutors say Kosovar ex-guerrilla leaders on trial for war crimes tried to influence witnesses
  • Prosecutors have asked that all visits be restricted except those from family members which will be recorded
  • The restrictions are necessary to prevent any attempts to interfere with witnesses, obstruct or leak their testimony
Updated 23 November 2023
AP

PRISTINA: Prosecutors are seeking to restrict visits to three former Kosovo Liberation Army leaders who are on trial in The Hague for war crimes because they allegedly tried to manipulate witnesses and leak confidential testimony.
Former Kosovo president Hashim Thaci, Parliament ex-speaker Kadri Veseli and former lawmaker Rexhep Selimi were all top leaders of the KLA which waged Kosovo’s 1998-99 war for independence from Serbia and are now on trial in the Hague.
A document seen by the Associated Press on Thursday showed that prosecutors from the Kosovo Specialist Chambers — a branch of the Kosovo legal system that was set up at The Hague in part due to fears about witness safety and security — had found that individuals visiting the three defendants had later approached protected witnesses “attempting to prevent or influence their testimony.”
Prosecutors have asked that all visits be restricted except those from family members which will be recorded. They’re also seeking to restrict phone calls and written communication and that the defendants be segregated from other inmates.
The restrictions are necessary to prevent any attempts to interfere with witnesses, obstruct or leak their testimony and “further threats to the integrity of the proceedings,” according to the prosecutors.
The three defendants have been in custody since November 2020. Charges against them include murder, torture and persecution allegedly committed across Kosovo and northern Albania from 1998 to September 1999, during and after the war.
The court in The Hague was set up after a 2011 Council of Europe report that alleged KLA fighters trafficked human organs taken from prisoners as well as dead Serbs and fellow ethnic Albanians. The organ harvesting allegations weren’t included in the indictment against Thaci.
Most of the 13,000 people who died in the 1998-1999 war in Kosovo were ethnic Albanians. A 78-day campaign of NATO air strikes against Serbian forces ended the fighting. About 1 million ethnic Albanian Kosovars were driven from their homes.
Serbia does not recognize Kosovo’s 2008 independence.

Topics: Kosovo Liberation Army The Hague Hashim Thaci Rexhep Selimi war crimes Serbia

Kosovo demands Serbia withdraw troops from border
World
Kosovo demands Serbia withdraw troops from border
Kosovo police conduct raids in Serb-dominated north following clashes that left 4 dead on weekend
World
Kosovo police conduct raids in Serb-dominated north following clashes that left 4 dead on weekend

Thousands of Sri Lankan workers set to depart for Israel despite war

Thousands of Sri Lankan workers set to depart for Israel despite war
Updated 23 November 2023
Reuters
Thousands of Sri Lankan workers set to depart for Israel despite war

Thousands of Sri Lankan workers set to depart for Israel despite war
  • Dias is among 20,000 workers that Sri Lanka, desperate for dollars and remittances, plans to send to Israel starting early next month to work
  • Sri Lanka’s labor and foreign employment minister, Manusha Nanayakkara, said they had received more than 10,000 applications to work on Israeli farms
Updated 23 November 2023
Reuters

COLOMBO: Supermarket manager Laknath Dias says the economic crisis in his native Sri Lanka is too much for him to bear. He is getting ready to fly to Israel in December to work as a farmhand for nearly 10 times the pay, despite the war with Hamas.
Dias is among 20,000 workers that Sri Lanka, desperate for dollars and remittances, plans to send to Israel starting early next month to work in the farm and construction sectors, a Sri Lankan minister told Reuters on Thursday.
Israel’s farms, most of which are in the center and south of the country, traditionally rely on thousands of Thai and Palestinian workers to till the land and bring in the crops.
But many Thais fled Israel after the Hamas assault on Oct. 7, while the Palestinians have largely been banned from the workforce, forcing farms to send out an SOS for workers during the harvest.
Dias, 39, said he has experience living through conflict.
“We lived during a war in Sri Lanka,” he said, referring to Sri Lanka’s civil war against Tamil separatists between 1983 and 2009.
“I have worked in Colombo where there were suicide bombs going off at one point and even in conflict areas in the east around 2005. So, I think we can manage. We are familiar with working on a farm so I’m confident we can face anything.”
He says his monthly salary of 72,000 rupees ($219) is not enough to sustain his family of five because of the high cost of living. Dias expects to make about 700,000 rupees as a farmhand in Israel, where he plans to work for five years.
Sri Lanka’s labor and foreign employment minister, Manusha Nanayakkara, said they had received more than 10,000 applications to work on Israeli farms and workers’ security would be considered.
“We are also looking at sending another 10,000 workers for the construction sector next.”
Israel launched its war in Gaza after gunmen from Hamas burst across the border fence, killing 1,200 people and seizing about 240 hostages, according to Israeli tallies. Since then, more than 14,000 Gazans have been killed by Israeli bombardment, according to health authorities in the Hamas-ruled territory.
The Sri Lankan workers will join some 9,000 compatriots already in Israel, working in farming and care for the elderly.
Sri Lanka, an island of 22 million, saw its economy contract 7.8 percent last year during the country’s worst economic crisis in more than seven decades, pushing 2.5 million people into poverty, according to the World Bank.
It has seen a steep increase in the number of people migrating since the crisis, with about 312,000 leaving in 2022 and 268,000 this year, government data shows. They have gone to countries including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Britain, Canada and New Zealand.

Topics: War on Gaza Sri Lankan workers Israel Manusha Nanayakkara

Special Palestine solidarity rallies continue in Sri Lanka as MPs urge UN action
World
Palestine solidarity rallies continue in Sri Lanka as MPs urge UN action
Sri Lankan mosques hold prayers for Palestinians killed by Israeli attacks
World
Sri Lankan mosques hold prayers for Palestinians killed by Israeli attacks

Ukraine says 3 civilians were killed in a daylight Russian cluster bomb attack

Ukraine says 3 civilians were killed in a daylight Russian cluster bomb attack
Updated 23 November 2023
AP
Ukraine says 3 civilians were killed in a daylight Russian cluster bomb attack

Ukraine says 3 civilians were killed in a daylight Russian cluster bomb attack
  • Five people were wounded in what Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said was heavy afternoon shelling of Kherson’s Chornobayivka suburb
  • More than 60 residential and infrastructure buildings were damaged in the daylight attack
Updated 23 November 2023
AP

KYIV: A Russian attack using cluster munitions killed three people Thursday in a suburb of Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson, a Ukrainian official said, bringing the number of civilians to die in a day of war to at least six.
Five people were wounded in what Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said was heavy afternoon shelling of Kherson’s Chornobayivka suburb. More than 60 residential and infrastructure buildings were damaged in the daylight attack, he said.
Cluster munitions — a type of bomb that opens in the air and releases smaller “bomblets” across a wide area — are used by both Russia and Ukraine, which has received them as military aid from the United States. Critics say the weapons litter the ground and harm and kill many more civilians than combatants.
Kherson city is the capital of a region of the same name that is located on the Dnieper River near the mouth of the Black Sea and a key gateway to Crimea. Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and uses it for logistics operations and rear supply depots during the current war.
Of military significance and lying on the war’s long front line, the Kherson region has been a stage for heavy fighting. Ukrainian troops last week reported gaining multiple bridgeheads on the Russian-held eastern side of the river.
Before the afternoon attack, Russian forces fired other parts of the province with eight nighttime artillery barrages, killing a 42-year-old man in his apartment building and wounding another man, the Ukrainian presidential office said.
Russian shelling also killed two people in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, the office said.
It was not possible to independently verify the reports. Long-range Russian shelling that hits civilian areas has been a hallmark of Moscow’s 21-month war in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Russian state media reported that TV journalist Boris Maksudov died after being wounded in a drone attack while working in southern Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia region.
Maksudov, who worked for Russian state television channel Russia 24, was hit Wednesday while working on a story about Ukraine allegedly shelling civilians, according to Russia’s Ministry of Defense. Zaporizhzhia is one of the four Ukrainian regions that Russia illegally annexed last year.
A stepped-up Russian bombardment of civilian infrastructure has prompted Ukraine and its Western allies to beef up air defense systems. Officials fear the Kremlin’s forces will repeat their aerial attacks on the Ukrainian power grid this winter in an effort to break the country’s will.
The grid is already showing signs of strain. Ukrainian national electricity operator Ukrenergo reported an energy deficit Wednesday due to a steep rise in consumption caused by a drop in temperatures after a spell of mild weather, a company statement said.
Ukrenergo asked system operators in Romania, Slovakia and Poland to provide emergency assistance.
At a meeting Wednesday of some 50 countries supporting Ukraine’s war effort, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said they were placing extra emphasis on ground-based air defense, with Germany and France leading the European effort to furnish equipment.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Telegram post that “Ukraine’s sky shield is getting more powerful literally every month.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kherson shelling

Ukraine marks one year after Kherson city’s liberation
World
Ukraine marks one year after Kherson city’s liberation
Ukraine says it now has a foothold on the eastern bank of Dnieper River near Kherson
World
Ukraine says it now has a foothold on the eastern bank of Dnieper River near Kherson

Filipinos evacuate from Lebanon as Israel-Hezbollah strikes intensify

Filipinos evacuate from Lebanon as Israel-Hezbollah strikes intensify
Updated 23 November 2023
Ellie Aben
Filipinos evacuate from Lebanon as Israel-Hezbollah strikes intensify

Filipinos evacuate from Lebanon as Israel-Hezbollah strikes intensify
  • 17,000 Filipinos live, work in Lebanon
  • Those returning receive $2,200 assistance
Updated 23 November 2023
Ellie Aben

Manila: Dozens of Filipino workers have been evacuated from Lebanon amid a surge in Israeli strikes targeting the country’s north, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday, as many more are seeking to return to the Philippines.

Around 17,000 Filipinos have been living and working in Lebanon, which authorities in Manila have placed under their “alert level 3,” meaning that Philippine nationals are urged to leave.

Their voluntary repatriation program started in late October, following the escalation of fighting along the Israel-Lebanon border, where Hezbollah fighters and Israeli forces have been engaged in daily exchanges of rocket fire since the beginning of Israel’s deadly onslaught on the Gaza Strip.

“There is heightened tension,” Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega told Arab News.

“Fifty-five have been evacuated, and an additional eight coming soon, about 90 still being processed.”

The latest batch of overseas Filipino workers from Lebanon arrived in Manila on Wednesday night. Each of them received government assistance to help them with relocation and loss of employment.

“They were very happy because at least they can use the 125,000 pesos ($2,200) as seed money to tie them over until they get a job,” Department of Migrant Workers officer-in-charge Hans Leo Cacdac told reporters.

He said that efforts were underway to bring home more of those who had registered for evacuation. Most of them are household workers.

Topics: Lebanon Israel Hezbollah

Related

Iran top diplomat meets Hezbollah chief in Lebanon
Middle-East
Iran top diplomat meets Hezbollah chief in Lebanon
Israeli strike kills five Hezbollah fighters, including senior member’s son
Middle-East
Israeli strike kills five Hezbollah fighters, including senior member’s son

Former employer of ex-Obama official says racist rants against Arab vendor ‘awful,’ offers legal services
Stuart Seldowitz, 64, was filmed verbally abusing an Arab seller at Adam Halal Food Cart.
Entire families ‘wiped out’ as war rages in Gaza
Entire families ‘wiped out’ as war rages in Gaza
New Yorkers rally in support of halal food vendor after rant by former Obama adviser
New Yorkers rally in support of halal food vendor after rant by former Obama adviser
News from Gaza ‘difficult to wake up to’: F1’s Lewis Hamilton
News from Gaza ‘difficult to wake up to’: F1’s Lewis Hamilton
Turkiye’s central bank raises interest rate to 40% to tame rising inflation
Turkiye’s central bank raises interest rate to 40% to tame rising inflation

