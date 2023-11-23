You are here

War on Gaza

Netanyahu should be thrown out now, says ex Israeli PM Olmert

Ehud Olmert told Sky News that Netanyahu and his administration were a “real danger” to Israel’s stability and he should be “thrown out” of office. (Reuters)
Ehud Olmert told Sky News that Netanyahu and his administration were a “real danger” to Israel’s stability and he should be “thrown out” of office. (Reuters)
Arab News
  Ehud Olmert told Sky News that Netanyahu and his administration were a "real danger" to Israel's stability
Arab News
LONDON: A former prime minister of Israel said on Thursday that current premier Benjamin Netanyahu should be removed from power for being a “real danger” to the country, despite the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

Ehud Olmert told Sky News that Netanyahu and his administration were a “real danger” to Israel’s stability and he should be “thrown out” of office during an interview with the channel’s international affairs editor, Dominic Waghorn.

Speaking ahead of a ceasefire coming into effect in Gaza alongside a hostage release brokered by Qatar, scheduled to start Friday morning, Olmert said a break in hostilities could inspire widespread protests within Israel against Netanyahu.

“(The Israelis) can’t stand him, if there will be a break of a couple of days, they will change direction and move out into his home or his office and, you know, there will be demonstrations the like of which we’ve never seen in our country,” he said.

“The amount of rage, which has been built up inside the people, is just unbelievable,” he added.

Olmert said Netanyahu would face serious pressure and should leave office immediately.

“As far as I’m concerned, based on my judgement of what is good for Israel or not, he should go today. He should go this minute. He should be thrown out any minute,” he said.

“He is a real danger to the stability, to the solidarity, of the Israeli society and to the ability of the Israelis to return again to a normal pace of life, which is something we need after this terrible disaster we have experienced,” he added.

Olmert said he did not shy away from expressing his opinion and added that “elder statesmen” of Israeli politics were “aware of what I think.”

He continued: “I said it time and again, at this moment and at this second, he has to leave. And I really think that Netanyahu, in the words of Thomas Friedman of the New York Times, (is) the worst leader in the history of the Jewish people.”

Final group of Yemeni fishermen held in Eritrea return home
Updated 23 November 2023
Saeed Al-Batati
Follow

AL-MUKALLA:

AL-MUKALLA: Thirty-eight Yemeni fishermen freed by Eritrea returned home on Wednesday, the final set of Yemeni detainees to be released from the East African country.

Yemeni authorities and fishing organization leaders said the 38 men returned after spending more than two months in an Eritrean prison.

A group of 54 Yemeni fishermen imprisoned in Eritrea for a year arrived in the Houthi-controlled city of Hodeidah on Sunday, days after another group of 29 fishermen returned from incarceration in the Horn of Africa. In total this month about 118 fishermen have been released by Eritrea.

“After the arrival of 38 fishermen to Yemen, Eritrea has freed all Yemeni fishermen,” a colleague from the Red Sea town of Mokha, who met the returning detainees, told Arab News.

He added his compatriots had arrived hungry, weak, and without money.

“They are malnourished and come home with only the clothes they are wearing. In Eritrea, they were forced to hard labor from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. They labored on roads and transported boulders from mountains without adequate food,” said the fisherman, who asked to remain anonymous.

Yemeni fishermen associations say that the ambassador to Eritrea and local merchants with operations in the country were engaged in negotiations that resulted in the release of all incarcerated fishermen in Eritrea.

Meanwhile, fighting broke out outside the central city of Marib between government troops and the Houthis, as the latter proceeded to assemble personnel and military equipment outside the city.

Yemen’s Armed Forces said in a statement on Wednesday that the Houthis assaulted positions in the Serwah area, west of Marib, sparking fighting with troops who managed to push back the Houthis.

This comes as Army leaders maintain the Houthis have continued to deploy military equipment and fighters around Marib in preparation for a military offensive.

Thousands of Yemeni combatants and civilians have been killed in the province since early 2021 when the Houthis started a offensive to conquer the government’s final stronghold in the north of the country, along with its oil and gas reserves.

UK's Cameron meets Netanyahu, visits southern Israel
Updated 23 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

JERUSALEM:

JERUSALEM: British Foreign Secretary David Cameron met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Thursday after visiting the south of the country to see for himself the communities affected by last month’s Hamas attacks.
Britain’s Foreign Office said former prime minister Cameron, who was appointed to the foreign policy brief last week, was due to meet Palestinian leaders later to discuss the way forward in the crisis.
“I wanted to come here in person ... to see just the true nature of the horrific attacks that you faced, I think that’s very important to do that and see that, we stand with the people of Israel,” Cameron told Netanyahu.
Cameron’s visit came as war raged on in Gaza, with a proposed truce and release of hostages delayed for at least another day.
“It’s important we talk about this potential humanitarian pause. I think it’s an opportunity to crucially get the hostages out and to get aid into Gaza,” Cameron added. “I hope everyone who is responsible and behind this agreement can make it happen.”
Netanyahu said getting the hostages out was “not without its challenges” but Israel was committed to getting everyone out.
“But we’ll continue with our war aims, namely to eradicate Hamas, because Hamas has already promised that they will do this again and again and again,” he said.
“There’s no hope for peace between Israel and the Palestinians, between Israel and the Arab states, if we don’t eradicate this murderous movement that threatens the future of all of us.”
Earlier Cameron, wearing a flak jacket, toured damaged buildings in Kibbutz Be’eri in southern Israel with his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen, telling reporters he had “heard things and seen things that obviously I will never forget.”
Cameron met counterparts from Arab and Islamic countries in London on Wednesday to discuss the conflict.
Both British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Cameron’s predecessor James Cleverly have visited Israel since fighting began last month.

Iran top diplomat meets Hezbollah chief in Lebanon
Updated 23 November 2023
AFP
Follow

AFP

BEIRUT: Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has met with Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah which has traded deadly cross-border fire with Israel since the start of the Gaza war, the Lebanese movement said Thursday.
Since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7, the border between Lebanon and Israel has witnessed escalating exchanges of fire, primarily involving Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah, along with Palestinian groups.
The clashes have raised fears of a broader conflagration.
In a statement, Hezbollah said Amir-Abdollahian and Nasrallah “reviewed the latest developments in Palestine, Lebanon and the region, and... the efforts made to end the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip.”
Amir-Abdollahian, who warned on Wednesday that the war could spiral out of control, left Beirut for Doha after their meeting, Iran’s Nour news agency reported.
Hezbollah said on Thursday morning that it fired 48 Katyusha rockets at military base at Ein Zeitim, near the town of Safed in northern Israel, about 10 kilometers (six miles) from the border.
It said it also carried out at least 10 other attacks on Israeli positions near the frontier, and claimed to have caused casualties.
The Israeli army shelled several locations in southern Lebanon in response, said Lebanon’s National News Agency.
Hezbollah says it has been acting in support of Hamas since the Palestinian Islamist movement’s October 7 attacks on Israel, which Israeli officials say killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and saw about 240 people taken hostage.
Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas and its retaliatory air and ground offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed more than 14,000 people, thousands of them children, according to the Hamas government that rules the Palestinian territory.
The violence between Israel and Hezbollah has claimed at least 108 lives in Lebanon, most of them Hezbollah fighters, but also at least 14 civilians, including three journalists, according to an AFP count.
Six Israeli soldiers and three civilians have been killed on the Israeli side, according to the authorities.

Arab, Muslim ministers call for extension to Gaza truce during meeting with French president, FM
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

PARIS:

PARIS: The ministerial committee assigned by the Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit has pointed out the need to build on the four-day humanitarian truce in Gaza, turning it into a permanent ceasefire.

The appeal came during meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna in Paris, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The foreign ministers of Arab and Islamic countries earlier arrived in Paris after a trip to China, Russia and the UK as part of a tour of permanent member states of the UN Security Council to push for an immediate and permanent ceasefire and allow humanitarian aid into the territory.

During meetings with Macron and Colonna, the committee, led by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, welcomed the humanitarian truce between Israel and Hamas, which would see a pause in fighting for four days to allow the release of 50 Israeli hostages from Gaza in exchange for at least 150 Palestinian women and children held in Israeli prisons and the entry of more humanitarian aid into the besieged Gaza Strip.

Noting the role of the UN Security Council and international community in ending hostilities in Gaza, the Arab diplomats called on France to use its influence to push for a complete and sustainable ceasefire.

The ministers also reiterated calls for the opening a safe humanitarian corridor to deliver vital humanitarian aid and fuel into Gaza.

Al-Shifa doctor says Gaza hospital's director arrested by Israeli forces
Updated 23 November 2023
AFP
Follow

AFP

A doctor at Gaza’s largest hospital Al-Shifa said that the facility’s director and several other medical personnel were arrested by Israeli forces on Thursday.

Thee director, Mohammad Abu Salmiya, has been frequently quoted by international media about the conditions inside Al-Shifa, a major focus of the Israeli ground offensive following the militants’ October 7 attacks.

The Israeli army, which raided the hospital last week, has alleged that Hamas fighters used a tunnel complex beneath the facility in Gaza City to stage attacks.

Hamas and hospital officials have repeatedly denied the claims.

“Doctor Mohammad Abu Salmiya was arrested along with several other senior doctors,” said Khalid Abu Samra, a chief of department at the hospital.

An official in the Hamas-run health ministry specified to AFP that one other doctor and two nurses had been detained, as well as the hospital director.

In a statement, Hamas said it “strongly denounces” the arrest of Salmiya and his colleagues, calling on the International Committee of the Red Cross and other international organizations to work toward their “immediate release.”

Instructions to evacuate the hospital were issued on Saturday, prompting the exodus of hundreds of patients and displaced toward the supposedly safer south of the Palestinian territory.

Salmiya said last week that he had received the evacuation order from Israeli forces after having refused a previous one.

But the Israeli army said the evacuations were carried out at the “request” of Abu Salmiya.

The military released an audio recording presented as a conversation between Salmiya and a senior Israeli officer in which the two men blame each other for the evacuation.

Israeli officials claim Hamas operated a command center in tunnels under the hospital for years — an accusation the Islamist movement and medical personnel reject.

On Wednesday, Israeli soldiers escorted journalists to a tunnel shaft they said was part of a vast underground network used by Hamas.

Al-Shifa hospital has been the scene of an extended Israeli special forces operation as part of its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, where the Hamas-run government says more than 14,000 people have been killed, most of them women and children.

It came after Hamas militants poured across the border in an unprecedented attack on October 7. Israeli officials say about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed and around 240 taken hostage.

