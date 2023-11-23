New Yorkers rally in support of halal food vendor after rant by former Obama adviser

LONDON: New Yorkers have rallied in support of a group of Arab food vendors after a video of a former White House adviser to Barack Obama harassing a halal cart worker went viral.
The Adam Halal Food Cart experienced a surge in business the day after the videos surfaced online, with both regulars and first-time customers forming long queues to place their orders.
People gathered around a folding table provided by a local resident, where they shared meals and conversation.
Sam, the cart’s owner, said that most of his customers are Jewish, highlighting the cross-cultural bonds within the community.
He also recounted how a Jewish store owner nearby often brings him a fresh cup of coffee.
Community members launched a fundraiser on Wednesday to support employees of the cart who had endured two weeks of verbal abuse from Stuart Seldowitz, the acting director for the National Security Council South Asia Directorate under Obama.
As of Thursday, the campaign on GoFundMe raised more than $3,500.
In a rant that went viral, Seldowitz insulted the Qur’an, and said that killing 4,000 Palestinian children “wasn’t enough.”
He was arrested on Wednesday on preliminary charges of hate crime and stalking, second-degree aggravated harassment, and stalking causing fear.
- Fundraiser launched to support employees of the cart who endured verbal abuse from Stuart Seldowitz
