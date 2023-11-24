US forces attacked 4 times in Iraq, Syria within hours

BAGHDAD: US forces were attacked four times in Iraq and Syria on Thursday with rockets and armed drones, but there were no casualties or damage to infrastructure, a USmilitary official said.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said US and international forces were attacked at two sites in northeastern Syria with multiple rockets and a one-way attack drone.
In Iraq, multiple one-way drones were launched at the Ain Al-Asad air base west of Baghdad and a drone was launched at a base housing US forces near Irbil airport in northern Iraq.
A group calling itself the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which analysts say is a catch-all for several Iran-aligned Iraqi armed groups, had claimed attacks on those locations earlier in the day.
The attacks come the day after the US struck the Iran-aligned Kataeb Hezbollah (KH) armed group south of Baghdad in an attack that KH said had left eight members dead.
The attack was condemned by the Iraqi government as escalatory and a violation of sovereignty.
US officials said the United States had struck Iran-aligned groups after an escalation in their attacks that have targeted US and international forces dozens of times since Oct. 17, 10 days after the Israel-Hamas war began.
As of Thursday, there had been 36 attacks in Iraq and 37 in Syria, the US military official said.
Turkiye sought Eurofighters after uncertainty over US F-16 plan
Defense Minister Yasar Guler said last week that Turkiye was in talks with Britain and Spain to buy Eurofighter Typhoon jets
Updated 23 November 2023
Reuters
ANKARA: Turkiye began discussing buying 40 Eurofighter Typhoon jets with European states after it saw that its request for F-16 aircraft from the US may not work out, a Turkish Defense Ministry source said on Thursday.
Defense Minister Yasar Guler said last week that Turkiye was in talks with Britain and Spain to buy Eurofighter Typhoon jets, though Germany objected.
Guler was holding talks on the issue with his British counterpart Grant Shapps in Ankara on Thursday, the source said. Turkiye wants to buy the most advanced, newly built version of the Eurofighter, he added.
NATO member Turkiye requested in October 2021 to buy 40 Lockheed Martin F-16 fighters and 79 modernization kits for its existing warplanes.
President Joe Biden’s administration supports the $20-billion sale, but there have been objections in the US Congress over Turkiye’s delaying of NATO enlargement and its human rights record.
Turkiye has informed NATO that the ratification of Sweden’s membership bid will not be completed by the alliance’s foreign ministers meeting next week, further complicating matters.
“Turkish air forces need new aircraft. Our first choice is F-16s ... But considering the possibility that we might not get a positive response in this prolonged process, the Eurofighter Typhoon jets are the most suitable alternatives to F-16s,” the source said.
“The (officials from) the UK say they could help convince Germany to back down their objections,” he added.
The Eurofighter Typhoon jets are built by a consortium of Germany, Britain, Italy and Spain, represented by Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo.
“For regional power balances, Turkiye’s need for a new technology fighter jet is no secret,” defense analyst Tayfun Ozberk said.
“In this context, the move to acquire the Eurofighters may have been made to pressure the Biden administration to persuade Congress to sell F-16s as soon as possible,” he added.
The Eurofighter Typhoons are “really the last chance to keep Turkiye in the Western defense industry,” according to Serhat Guvenc, an international relations professor at Kadir Has University.
Hezbollah steps up rocket attacks after 5 senior fighters die in airstrike
Abbas Raad, the son of Hezbollah MP Mohammed Raad, was among the victims
Updated 23 November 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group fired dozens of rockets at military posts in northern Israel on Thursday, a day after an Israeli airstrike on a home in southern Lebanon killed five of the group’s senior fighters, including the son of a Hezbollah MP who leads the party’s bloc in parliament.
The attacks were among the most intense since the conflict on Lebanon’s southern border began on Oct. 8.
Israeli fighter jets on Wednesday night targeted a house in Beit Yahoun, a village in the Bint Jbeil district, 105 km from Beirut, killing several leaders of Al-Radwan, an elite Hezbollah unit.
Abbas Raad, the son of MP Mohammed Raad, was among the victims.
Hezbollah said that it launched Katyusha rockets and guided missiles at more than 14 Israeli sites and military posts in response.
Meanwhile, villages and towns situated away from the Blue Line held funerals for the militant group’s victims.
Political and religious figures expressed sympathy over the death of Raad’s son.
Hezbollah targeted an Israeli infantry units at the Al-Dhaira site and in Jal Al-Alam, opposite Al-Naqoura.
It also attacked outposts at Birkat Risha and Metula, an Israeli infantry deployment in the Sa’saa settlement, a tank division at Al-Raheb, and launched 48 Katyusha rockets at the headquarters of the 3rd Infantry Brigade of the 91st Division.
Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah earlier demanded a “civilian for a civilian” response following an Israeli bombardment that killed two civilians.
A source close to Hezbollah said that “this equation also applies to military men — for each Hezbollah member, an Israeli military man of the same rank and importance.”
The death of a Hezbollah fighter on Thursday brought the number killed to 78.
Hashim Safi Al-Din, head of Hezbollah’s executive council, said: “The resistance has proven that it is strong, and no one can crush it.”
He added: “All we sought in this battle, and what our resistance and martyrs tried to say is that we want to put an end to the injustice of the oppressed in Gaza, and tell the resistance, the people of Gaza and the whole world that these oppressed people are not alone.”
Sirens sounded several times in wide areas in the Galilee Panhandle and Upper Galilee areas.
The Israeli army said that 35 rockets launched from Lebanon were intercepted by air defenses.
Israeli troops raided the Al-Olleik region on the outskirts of the Al-Bustan–Yarin villages, and also shelled the outskirts of Tayr Harfa village, while Israeli missiles landed near Rmaych, Yaroun and Ain Ebel
Israel also attacked an anti-tank squad in southern Lebanon with artillery, according to a statement by Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee.
He said that Hezbollah launched anti-tank missiles and mortars toward border regions.
An Israeli drone on Wednesday night targeted a motorcycle in Naqoura village, severely injuring two men.
Tensions continue to rise in border villages and towns, as Israel widens its attacks.
A reporter in the region told Arab News that “any moving body at any moment has become a target for the Israeli enemy, prompting remaining residents to flee.”
Hezbollah’s military media unit claimed that Israeli army casualties have risen to 354 in 45 days of operations.
“Five settlements and 21 Israeli army vehicles were targeted, including Merkava tanks, armored vehicles and troop transport vehicles, and over 275 attacks were carried out against up to 40 sites using different weapons,” it added.
How KSrelief is supporting Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian aid effort for Gaza by air and sea
The Kingdom has deployed flights to Egypt’s Arish and cargo ships to Port Said carrying tons of humanitarian aid for Gaza
Expected humanitarian truce between Israel and Hamas could provide a window of opportunity to deliver essential aid
Updated 14 min 14 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has intensified its humanitarian support for the people of Gaza with 15 relief flights touching down in Egypt in recent days carrying hundreds of tons of food and shelter materials for delivery into the embattled enclave.
Earlier this week, upon the directive of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, or KSrelief, launched the Kingdom’s first aid convoy to Gaza, comprising 30 trucks loaded with supplies.
The assistance arrived after weeks of intense Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip and tight restrictions on the flow of aid and essential utilities like fuel, electricity and water, which has left hospitals overwhelmed and the population in desperate need.
A humanitarian truce agreement, due to come into effect on Friday, will provide aid agencies with a window of opportunity to deliver urgent assistance to civilians inside Gaza and to allow for the safe exchange of hostages and prisoners.
KSrelief has started delivering aid by sea and air, Dr. Samer Al-Jetaily, the Saudi charity’s director of resources and investment, told Arab News. “The first one carried around 500 tons until now.
“Fifteen airplanes have arrived in Arish (the capital and largest city of the North Sinai Governorate of Egypt). We are cooperating well with the Egyptian Red Crescent, which allows us to take aid directly through the Rafah (crossing) to try to make it reach Gaza.”
Further Saudi aid shipments are arriving by sea at Port Said in northeast Egypt and have also been taken to the Rafah crossing, where trucks provided by international aid agencies have been stacked up for weeks awaiting Israeli clearance to enter Gaza.
Al-Jetaily said he had visited the Rafah border crossing three times over the past two weeks where he met with several displaced Gazans who had managed to flee the carnage to safety in Egypt.
“It is expected that we will have more aid planes arriving in Arish,” he said. “We also have three ships going to Port Said on Saturday and Tuesday. We will continue providing aid. Hopefully, there will be a truce. We are ready to move more aid to Gaza.”
KSrelief had about 326 trucks waiting at Rafah to enter Gaza. Further Saudi aid, including a fleet of 20 ambulances, is expected to arrive at Port Said in the coming days.
On Sunday, the first vessel, carrying some 1,050 tons of aid, departed Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah bound for Egypt, while a second departed earlier this week.
This surge of Saudi aid is arriving ahead of an anticipated four-day humanitarian pause in the fighting that is scheduled to begin on Friday to coincide with the release of 50 Israeli hostages held by Hamas in exchange for 150 Palestinians held in Israeli jails.
Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that has controlled Gaza since 2007, launched an unprecedented attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing about 1,200 people and taking some 240 Israelis and foreigners back to Gaza as hostages.
Israel responded to the attack with a massive bombardment and ground operation designed to eliminate Hamas and liberate the hostages. In the process, more than half of Gaza’s civilian population has been displaced, hospitals, schools, and other infrastructure knocked out of action, and more than 14,000 people killed, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry.
“The situation on the ground is so catastrophic and a complete disaster,” said Al-Jetaily.
“(However), the Israelis only allow 30 trucks right now to enter (at a time). When they do enter it will take three days’ round trip for the trucks to go from Rafah to Karama and other areas of Gaza.
“This is hindering the entire process. We cannot deal with humanitarian aid right now in a professional or minimal way. We hope the truce agreement will give us a chance.”
Saudi Arabia began its Gaza relief campaign on Nov. 2, when King Salman made an $8 million donation, while his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, donated $5.3 million.
As of Nov. 15, donations made via the Kingdom’s Sahem charity platform to the Saudi National Campaign for Gaza had exceeded SR494 million ($132 million) from 773,310 donors — a figure that is steadily rising.
SAUDI AID IN NUMBERS
• 30 Aid trucks loaded with food, medicines and shelter supplies.
• 14 Ambulances equipped with medical devices, respirators and oxygen.
• 15 Planes enlisted by Saudi Arabia for air deliveries.
• 20 Additional ambulances to be delivered by air and sea.
Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, the supervisor-general of KSrelief, visited Rafah on Wednesday to oversee the deployment of aid into Gaza, alongside Osama Nugali, the Saudi ambassador to Egypt, and representatives from the Egyptian and Palestine Red Crescent.
The KSrelief team also checked warehouses, examined the operation of Saudi aid trucks delivering supplies, and oversaw cooperation with the authorities responsible for delivering aid to the besieged enclave.
“We are kicking off this campaign as a gift and a small contribution to our brothers in Gaza,” Al-Rabeeah told Arab News. “The convoy includes 30 aid trucks loaded with food, medicines and shelter supplies, in addition to 14 ambulances fully equipped with aid devices, respirators and oxygen, and everything needed by our brothers in Palestine.”
Egyptian authorities have been working around the clock to facilitate the buildup of aid on Gaza’s only border crossing to the outside world.
“I would like to thank the Egyptian government for its fruitful efforts to facilitate the tasks of KSrelief,” Nugali said in a statement during his visit to Rafah.
“We are not facing any challenges to deliver the aid, except the restrictions by the Israeli side, which has led to only 50 trucks entering Gaza in one day despite hundreds of aid trucks awaiting permission.
“We hope that the cease-fire which started today will result in the entry of more aid awaited by our brothers in Gaza.”
On Thursday, Al-Rabeeah signed a cooperation agreement with the Egyptian Red Crescent, the International Red Cross, the UN Relief and Works Agency, the World Health Organization and the World Food Programme worth $40 million.
He also held talks in Egypt with Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA’s commissioner-general, to discuss the delivery of aid to the Gaza Strip. Al-Rabeeah said KSrelief aims to save the lives of Palestinians in Gaza, where women, children and the elderly are in urgent need of food, water, shelter and medicine.
“We feel that supporting these organizations operating inside Gaza will help a lot to improve the situation,” Al-Jetaily told Arab News.
One of the provisions of the truce agreement is to allow 200 trucks to enter the Gaza Strip.
Before the conflict, about 400 trucks were permitted to enter Gaza via the Rafah crossing each day, carrying everything from humanitarian assistance to commercial goods.
“Now with the lack of food, lack of medicine, lack of water, everything and fuel, almost 800 to 1,000 trucks are needed every day to save lives to help the humanitarian situation,” Al-Jetaily added.
“They (the Israelis) are doing everything to impose restrictions on humanitarian aid with direct restrictions. They are using the lack of fuel and medicine as a war weapon against civilians in Gaza. They are restricting all kinds of aid to enter Gaza.”
Two suspects detained in Istanbul on suspicion of spying for Israel
The investigation was conducted by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office and was based on years-long scrutiny
Updated 23 November 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY
ISTANBUL: Two suspects have been detained in Istanbul on suspicion of “military and political espionage” for Israeli intelligence.
The suspects contacted Palestinian software engineer Omar A. on the pretext of doing business in Turkiye, it was reported on Thursday.
The investigation was conducted by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office and was based on years-long scrutiny.
It found that Raed Gazzal was working for a company linked to the Israeli Intelligence Service, and that Turkiye-based Palestinian software engineer Omar A. received a job offer from Gazzal.
The suspects, Nikola Radonjic and Fouad Osama Fouad Hijaz, were identified as working for Israeli intelligence, and they came to Istanbul to meet Omar A. about the job offer.
They transferred money into the Palestinian programmer’s account as a trial for the project they had prepared.
According to Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah, Omar, born in 1991, graduated from the Islamic University of Gaza’s Department of Computer Science. He also wrote a hacking program for Gaza Interior Ministry.
This program was reportedly able to hack into phones, and attracted Israel’s attention. He reportedly received several “suspicious” job offers, including from a Norwegian software company.
Omar is considered to be one of the world’s best software developers and hackers.
He moved to Istanbul from Cairo in March 2020 for work. He provided remote lessons in computer programming and software through the LinkedIn application.
In Turkiye, he came under close surveillance by Mossad, whose operatives have tried to recruit him several times since April 2021 by sending different spies to Istanbul. The Israeli operatives reportedly tried to first take the young programmer to Europe and then smuggle him to the capital of Israel, Tel Aviv.
Turkish National Intelligence intervened once it became clear that Omar would be smuggled abroad. Turkish authorities warned him not to leave the country.
Omar decided to travel to Malaysia in September 2022 for 15 days, and Turkish intelligence again cautioned Omar over any suspicious job offer and put a tracking program on his phone.
After Omar landed in Malaysia, it was reported that a team took him to a mountain house where they interrogated and tortured him. He was reportedly asked about the details of his computer programs and hacking system, and was interrogated about whether he was working with other computer programmers in Istanbul.
After the intervention of Turkish intelligence, who accessed his coordinates from the program installed on his phone, the young Palestinian was rescued by Malaysian special teams. Those who had tortured and interrogated him were arrested in Malaysia.
Following the joint operation, Turkish national intelligence, with the support of counter-terrorism teams in Istanbul, apprehended the other two Mossad operatives who had contacted Omar.
Omar has reportedly been placed in a safe house under Turkish national intelligence control.
In July, the Turkish national intelligence organization uncovered a Tel Aviv-operated spy ring with 56 members, including an Arab Israeli, Turkish nationals and Syrians. The seven operatives apprehended were reportedly tasked for working for Mossad by hacking phones, tracking vehicle movements through GPS and hacking into networks.
In May, Turkish intelligence arrested several Mossad operatives in Istanbul for spying on Iranian targets for Israel.
The arrest decision coincided with Turkish and Israeli diplomatic ties hitting a new low amid the Gaza war, after both countries had agreed to reappoint ambassadors last year.
Spanish ex-minister raises ‘whitewashing’ concerns over PM Sanchez’s trip to visit Israel’s Netanyahu
Ione Belarra, who is secretary-general of Spain’s ruling left-wing Podemos Party, has been a vocal critic of Israel’s war in Gaza
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News
LONDON: Spain’s outgoing minister for social rights has accused Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez of “whitewashing” Israel’s premier Benjamin Netanyahu.
Ione Belarra, who is secretary-general of Spain’s ruling left-wing Podemos Party, has been a vocal critic of Israel’s war in Gaza against Hamas and accused the country last month of committing a “planned genocide” in the enclave.
In a clip posted to X, formerly Twitter, Belarra said she and her colleagues were “concerned” that Sanchez’s trip to Israel on Thursday “could be used to whitewash Netanyahu, who is a war criminal.”
She added that Sanchez should travel to Brussels instead, where decisions were made that could “truly exert pressure on Israel and Netanyahu to achieve a permanent ceasefire.”
Belarra said: “In Brussels, exemplary economic sanctions against Netanyahu and his political leadership could be agreed upon, similar to what was done against Putin.”
Sanchez should be working with European leaders in Brussels toward suspending diplomatic relations with Israel, she added.
“From our point of view, people are exhausted, tired of the EU doing absolutely nothing while a genocide against the people of Palestine is taking place, and we need concrete actions.”